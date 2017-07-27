Amazon: Ugly Q3 Guidance Easily Predicted

Amazon (AMZN) amazingly hit over $1,080 in trading prior to the reporting of Q2 earnings after the close. The stock is trading down another $30 in after hours placing the stock down over $65 from the highs of the day because people didn't pay attention to the impacts of a big Prime Day on Q3 earnings.

Even worse though, Amazon didn't report a particularly good Q2. As the market spent the last couple of days obsessed with the retail giant entering just about every industry thinkable, the company may be overreaching and losing focus on existing sectors.

Lets start with the horrendous Q3 guidance. After a big Prime Day Event, my investment thesis suggested that the company was going to take a big hit on the bottom line. After all, the company itself stated that "members saved hundreds of millions dollars on product discounts."

Amazon guided to a potential Q3 operating loss of up to $400 million. Somehow analysts were up at a consensus operating income of $950 million despite the historical knowledge that the company expands retail growth at the costs of profits.

Maybe even worse, sales guidance for the quarter wasn't all that strong either with mid-point guidance of only 24%. Clearly, the Prime Event stole sales from the rest of the month versus generating a boost to revenues for the quarter.

Going back to the Q2 results and one needs to realize that business really isn't booming outside of the 42% growth at AWS. In fact, key product sales were only up 17%.

In all three reported segments, operating margins got worse this quarter over prior periods. Amazon has too large of a business to need to grow investments at the cost of already low margins. A prime issue being the AWS segment were the revenue growth rate dipped to 42% from 58% last Q2, but the operating margins fell from 24.9% of sales to only 22.3%. Margins were the worst since the start of 2016 while sales growth continues to decelerate.

Source: Amazon Q2'17 presentation

This segment is the one that generates all of the profits for the company. Amazon isn't competing with weak retailers in the cloud services segment. Tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) actually have more assets and other business units that generate far larger cash flows to fund a competitive war against Amazon.

The company ended the quarter with less than $14 billion in net cash. After closing the Whole Foods (WFM) merger, the retail giant will have no net cash.

The key investor takeaway is that Amazon is the FANG stock that doesn't belong with the others. The ugly Q3 guidance should dent the stock for a while, but the market will probably brush off the weakness heading into Q4. The stock really isn't appealing at any price, but the momentum play likely remains intact though much better opportunities exist elsewhere.