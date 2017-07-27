VASCO Data Security International's (VDSI) CEO Ken Hunt on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

John Gunn - Chief Marketing Officer

Ken Hunt - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Hoyt - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Clements - President and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Joe Maxa - Dougherty & Company

John Gunn

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining the VASCO's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. My name is John Gunn and I’m the Chief Marketing Officer.

This call is being broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of VASCO website at ir.vasco.com. With me on the call today and speaking first will be Ken Hunt, VASCO’s Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Also on the call are Scott Clements, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mark Hoyt, our Chief Financial Officer.

This afternoon, after market close, VASCO issued a press release announcing results for the second quarter and first half of 2017. To access a copy of the press release and other investor information, please visit our website. Following our prepared comments today, we will open the call for questions.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Ken.

Ken Hunt

Thank you, John and thanks to everyone for joining us on our second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Before I address the results for the quarter, I want to take a moment to discuss the news that we announced today that our President and Chief Operating Officer, Scott Clements will be succeeding me as Chief Executive Officer effective tomorrow, July 28.

The Board and I have been preparing for this transition for some time and we have tremendous confidence in Scott's ability to manage his seamless transition and lead VASCO going forward. Since he joined VASCO in 2015 Scott has proven to be a truly outstanding leader with a keen understanding of our business and a strong vision for the company's future growth. He has been instrumental in shaping and executing our strategy over the past two years.

Under his leadership I know the company is well positioned to continue our transition to a more diverse portfolio including our innovative hardware products and a growing emphasis on cloud based and mobile security and business enablement solutions and services. We will continue to identify and capitalize on new opportunities to bring new solutions to market and deliver value to our customers and our shareholders.

I will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board and support the company in any way I can. VASCO has been a tremendous part of my life and I am truly grateful for the support we have received from all of our customers, employees and partners over the years.

I am also incredibly proud of the remarkable people I've been lucky to work with over the last 20 years. Together we have achieved a great deal and built a vibrant company. I know that VASCO is on the right path with the right leadership team.

Our success in executing against our strategic goals such as the strong year-over-year gains in our software solutions provides clear evidence of this and the profit generating capacity of our company remains strong with our gross margins remaining above 70% about 3% above the second quarter of last year and strong software sales enhanced our overall profitability. And we continue to take action to align our resources with growth opportunities and enhance our ability to develop innovative solutions that identify and mitigate online and mobile threats.

Our new trusted identity solutions enable the orchestration of multiple anti-fraud capabilities in a more unified manner while easing implementation and administration. We are confident that these investments will enable us to deliver growth and value going forward.

Before I turn the call back to Scott, I want to express my sincere appreciation to all of you for your interest in and support of VASCO. It has been a great pleasure working with all of you over the years.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Scott. Scott?

Scott Clements

Ken, thank you very much and hello to everyone on the call here today. First, I want to express my gratitude to the Board for the confidence they've shown in me and I especially want to thank Ken for all he has done for this company and for helping me to develop a deep understanding of VASCO's strengths, the market and our customers' evolving needs.

I'm honored to step into the CEO role and continue to lead our talented team at this pivotal time in the company's history. I'm determined to capitalize on our position as an industry leader, return our company to positive growth and deliver increased value for customers, shareholders and our employees.

As Ken mentioned, the results for the second quarter demonstrated continued progress in executing our strategic plan to grow our software and services offerings and offset declines in our still important hardware business. I'll summarize financial results for the first half of 2017 and then later I'll discuss our guidance for the second half of the year.

For the first six months of 2017 total revenue was $87.7 million representing a decline of 13% over the first half of 2016 reflecting the anticipated decline in hardware sales. This was partially offset by strong growth in our software solutions with DIGIPASS for Apps revenue growing more than 50% during the first half and eSignLive growth of more than 40%. During the first six months of 2017 nearly half of our revenue came from non-hardware solutions compared to just 31% in the first half of 2016.

While we will see variations in our hardware to non-hardware mix, we do expect the long-term shift towards software and services will continue and the profit generating capacity of VASCO remains strong with year-to-date gross margins up nearly 300 basis points over the previous year.

As software solutions continue to account for an increasing proportion of our revenue, we expect our gross margins will remain in the current range subject to the normal variations based on solution mix. Operating income in the first half was essentially breakeven with an operating loss of $100,000 as we invest in returning the company to positive revenue growth. Our cash balance at the end of June increased to $156 million and we're actively pursuing strategic acquisition opportunities and will increase our organic investments to accelerate further development of our trusted identity strategy.

Mark will provide details on the second quarter specifically during his financial review. Some noteworthy business highlights for the second quarter include the following. eSignLive completed deployment of its eSignatures solution in more than 5000 branches of Chase Bank across the U.S. demonstrating our solution's unique combination of functionality, security and scalability that is demanded by the financial services industry.

We continue to expand eSignLive's growth opportunities by integrating with popular cloud-based services. During the quarter we announced the launch of eSignLive for Salesforce CPQ, Salesforce's popular solution used to configure products, price orders and generate quotes. eSignLive for Salesforce CPQ is available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

During the quarter we continued to strengthen our fast growing DIGIPASS for Apps offering with the introduction of overlay detection as a new future of RASP, Runtime Application Self Protection. This advanced feature helps protect mobile applications from increasingly common mobile app overlay attacks such as the Android Marcher malware.

We also continue to see important contributions from our hardware business during the quarter with wins such as the seven-figure deal in Germany for our CRONTO technology and a solid pipeline of opportunities for the second half.

Finally, we're making important early progress in our trusted identity strategy with an increasing number of wins for IDENTIKEY Risk Manager antifraud solution with adaptive authentication. We are drawing on the in-house cloud expertise gained through our acquisition of eSignLive to develop the cloud-based elements of IDENTIKEY Risk Manager and our trusted identity solutions. We will have important announcements of new trusted identity solution elements during the second half of 2017.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Mark Hoyt, our Chief Financial Officer to provide details about the quarter and the first half of 2017 before I come back to discuss our outlook. Mark?

Mark Hoyt

Thanks Scott. Okay, first off, revenue for the second quarter of 2017 was $45.7 million a decrease of 16% from the second quarter of 2016. In line with first quarter performance VASCO saw year-over-year increases in services and other revenue which includes software as a service, maintenance and support and professional services. This change in revenue mix led to an increase in the gross margin up to 70% from 67% during the second quarter of 2016.

Non-hardware as a percentage of revenue for the second quarter 2017 was 45% compared to 28% for the same period in 2016. Comparing the second quarter of 2017 to the same period in 2016 you will note an increase in the share of our revenue from the Americas and a corresponding decrease in Asia which is largely a result of our growing eSignLive software sales in North America and large deals in Japan in the second quarter of last year.

For the second quarter of 2017 48% of our revenue came from the EMEA, 25% from the Americas and 27% from Asia Pac compared to 45%, 16% and 39% respectively in the second quarter of 2016. And even though a majority of VASCO's revenue continues to be generated outside the U.S. in the second quarter of 2017 approximately 63% of our revenue was denominated in you dollars, 31% in Euros and 6% in other currencies. The split of currency has really had no significant change from last quarter.

The impact of foreign exchange on VASCO for the second quarter of 2017 was a 1% decrease in revenue. This is partially offset by a corresponding 1% decrease in our operating expense. Deferred revenue as of June 30, 2017 totaled $38 million, an increase of approximately $2 million or 5% from $36 million at the end of last year. And this $38 million is in line with the end of Q1. Note the portion of deferred revenue that will be recognized beyond 12 months has grown to be $7.5 million by the end of Q2 and that portion is now being reflected on our balance sheet in other long-term liabilities. So to clarify how we at arrive at $38 million in deferred revenue, we add the $7.5 million in long-term deferred revenue to the current deferred revenue of $30.6 million to arrive at $38 million.

Our operating expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were $32 million, a decrease of 2% from the second quarter of 2016. The decrease in operating expenses is in line with our internal expectations. OpEx for the first six months of 2017 were $62 million, flat for the comparable period in 2016. Total headcount at VASCO was 623 great employees and as of the end of June 30, 2017 compared to 615 as of Q2 2016 and 613 at the end of last year.

The operating loss in the second quarter of 2017 was $400,000 a decrease of $3.8 million from $3.4 million operating income in the second quarter of 2016. For the first six months of 2017 we had an operating loss of $99,000 a decrease of $6.6 million from the same period last year. Operating income as a percent of revenue or operating margin was a negative 1% for the second quarter of 2017 and 0% for the first six months, down from 6% for both comparable periods of 2016.

Operating income as a percentage of revenue excluding the amortization of purchased intangible assets was 4% for the second quarter and 5% for the first six months of 2017 compared to 10% and 11% respectively for the same periods last year. The company reported an income tax expense of $200,000 for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $1 million for the second quarter of last year. The effective tax rate is 65% for Q2 with discrete items. And let me remind everyone that VASCO's profit is smaller this year and the effective tax rate is especially volatile with that small level of profits depending on the geographic split of our earnings.

As of June 30, 2017 our net cash balance including short-term investments in commercial paper was $156 million, an increase of $20 million or 15% from $136 million at June 30, 2016 and an increase of 8% from December 31, 2016. Note this increase in cash is largely due to normal differences in our working capital balances. And finally, the company continues to have no outstanding debt.

I will now turn the meeting back to Scott.

Scott Clements

Mark, thanks very much. As we look at the second half of 2017 we're confident in our opportunity pipeline and in the positive changes we're making in the organization and that the growth in our software solutions will remain strong. Accordingly, we are reaffirming our guidance for the year. Revenue for the full year 2017 is expected to be in the range of $180 million to $190 million and of course this implies that we expect to return to positive topline growth in the second half of 2017. Operating income as a percentage of revenue excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets is projected to be in the range of 1% to 5%.

In closing, last quarter you heard me discuss the bold vision we have for VASCO's future, a future built on providing trust to the identities, devices and transactions that form the digital world for our clients and their customers. Every day our customers are facing an unprecedented set of fraud and compliance challenges from diverse and volatile attacks by professional hackers that are becoming increasingly aggressive in their tactics. We want to help to solve this pressing business challenge significantly reducing losses to fraud. Our trusted identity strategy will not only provide enhanced data security, but also enable our customers to securely pursue the new growth opportunities in the digital world.

Once again and I really would like to thank Ken and the Board for the opportunity to lead this fine organization. I'm confident that we have the talent and the resources to capitalize on new growth opportunities that lay ahead of us.

With that, I and the rest of the team will be happy to take your questions. Operator?

Joe Maxa

Thank you. First I want to say congratulations Scott.

Scott Clements

Thanks very much Joe.

Joe Maxa

And congratulate Ken too, you have a little more time I hope on your hands.

Ken Hunt

Thanks Joe.

Joe Maxa

So I just want to talk a little bit about, well first I want to mention this Chase Bank that's a great reference customer. Can you tell us a little bit how long it took to implement or is that just something recent or was that over a period of time to implement these [indiscernible] several thousand banks?

Scott Clements

Yes, it actually went pretty fast Joe, over the last I think two to three quarters roughly, maybe closer or maybe a little bit in the four quarters, but it was really a pretty rapid deployment and really a pretty trouble free deployment. So I think we really feel good about that. We think it’s a great example of how large organizations can adopt eSignLive and deploy it in a secure and scalable way and really deliver a lot of value. So you're right, it's a really important customer for us and a great reference project.

Joe Maxa

And will that help lead into with DIGIPASS for Apps, you think you got, the potential for them to use that type of product as well or other products that you offer?

Scott Clements

Well, I think certainly any time we're able to get into a key customer with one of our products, we think that increasing our opportunity with some of our other solutions and we are seeing certainly in, I know in Europe and then in a few other places a significant increase in the number of opportunities we're getting in our traditional DIGIPASS customers for eSignLive. That has taken a little bit of time, but we really are starting to see the number of opportunities there grow and so I think that is an example, Joe of how we will see this play out when we win with one, we have an opportunity to win with others.

Joe Maxa

Yes, I wanted to ask along that line as far as percent of percent of sales on eSignLive U.S. versus Europe or other international locations, I'm assuming is still predominantly U.S.

Scott Clements

Yes, yes, it is predominantly U.S. that's correct.

Ken Hunt

And Joe, this is Ken, you know it's interesting. The number of logos, the number of companies that eSignLive brought to the partnership, they were pretty much all different than the current VASCO customers and so in the case of J.P. Morgan Chase it was a competitive win for them a few years ago and then as Scott was mentioning the rollout was done over about four or five quarters recently. So that gives us great optimism that we can trade to customers.

Joe Maxa

The pipeline you talked about on hardware obviously and that sounds like a nice win over in Germany, but how would you look at that in the back half of the year as far as expectations I mean as far as Q3 and Q4 type when they may rollout?

Scott Clements

Yes, I would put it this way Joe. You may recall from the first quarter conference call I talked about the impact on our hardware business being a combination of a set of cyclical impacts and a set of longer-term secular trend. The secular trend is going to play out over coming quarters I think the cyclical impact that we've seen is diminishing quite a lot now. And so, I don't – we're not just suggesting here that we're going to see robust growth or anything in the hardware business.

I think over the coming quarters we'll continue to see some decline there, but it will be at a generally at a much lower rate than we've seen over the last several quarters. It will be a little bit volatile, you know we still do when big projects that can move the performance of the hardware business up and down, but the general trend will continue to be I think down over the quarters but at a much more measured way than what we have had to overcome in the last few quarters.

Joe Maxa

So as you look at the back half, I mean typically Q4 has been seasonally strong and I'm assuming that's what you would expect in this core – this year. How would you think of Q3 as you look at Q2 because historically Q3 has been softer, at least if you want to talk about the hardware side versus or revenue whatever you want to take a stab at?

Scott Clements

Yes Mark, do you want to take that one?

Mark Hoyt

Hey Joe, it is Mark. For the second half of the year as Scott mentioned, we do expect an upturn to get to our guidance range and I think as we're looking for a split between Q3 and Q4 we do see the traditional split between the quarters as far as timing goes. So I would expect Q3 to be in line with closer alignment Q2 with some growth in Q4.

Joe Maxa

And you mentioned gross margins you think can maintain in the current levels, would you expect that to maintain enrollment 70% plus or minus going forward or will you see that drift lower as well over time?

Mark Hoyt

No, I think it will be pretty close to the 70% range. The splint obviously varies from quarter-to-quarter, but we're getting closer to the 50-50 split between hardware and non-hardware and our margins are going to be in the low 70s range it looks like.

Joe Maxa

Okay and then I did notice the pickup in sales and marketing in the quarter primarily, I mean all up ex-lines, sequentially we're up, but I'm interested a little more, is there anything unusual in that number first? And then second, is this a base rate we should be looking at will be growing overall OpEx from these levels or was that a high point?

Scott Clements

No, we normally see a tick up in our OpEx from Q1 to Q2. We saw it last year as well and you do we have seen some increase in the comp for the sales and marketing line as we continue to spread word about VASCO. I would expect that OpEx will continue along the same rates we're seeing now. I mean there's going to be some additional incremental spending as we're looking at R&D and product development, product management as we put more money into our growing products.

Joe Maxa

Okay, you would typically get a Q3 pullback with summer vacations and post [ph] accruals?

Scott Clements

Yes, but not a significant amount. I don’t see a significant amount of a pullback.

Joe Maxa

All right, okay that's great. I will hop back on the queue if I have any more questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi this is Megan on for [indiscernible]. So what software solutions are we adopting those by our customers and your customers end users, and do you envision that any change within that mix?

Scott Clements

Megan, hi. Really the two key drivers for our software growth are DIGIPASS for Apps our set of mobile device SDKs and our eSignLive business. And we do have some other products, our IRM, IDENTIKEY Risk Manager product is starting to see some traction in the marketplace, but it's relatively small compared to DIGIPASS for Apps and eSignLive. So I don't think, I think we're going to - we expect to see those two product lines and ultimately those three product lines show significant continued significant growth. I don't think that means in the short term any significant shift in the mix or the character of our software revenues.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and so although the U.S. market has been somewhat slow to adopt this cyber authentication solutions we continue to see consolidation among the vendors, what verticals do you find is interesting that could benefit VASCO?

Scott Clements

From an M&A point of view or just by market entry?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, both.

Scott Clements

Yes, so I think we are predominantly a company that participates in the financial services vertical. We do a meaningful amount of business certainly in the enterprise space, broadly in the enterprise space. Our focus in the short term is going to really continue to be in financial services in those smaller parts of the enterprise market that we participate in.

There is a tremendous amount of change going on in financial services, a lot of demand for new security services like the ones that we offer, particularly the newer software offerings and then our ability to tie those softer offerings together in to new types of services that enable their opportunity to grow their banking businesses. So we see a lot of opportunity continued in financial services. We will look for acquisitions that are based on, certain types of technology and particularly when those align with our primary interest in financial services.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and one last question, as operational efficiency becomes more important how are you measuring the ROI of each incrementally hire?

Scott Clements

We don't really measure ROI at the higher level that, as we hire an individual person what we do and what we're increasingly trying to do is really measure it related to investments that we make in new solutions and new products or the ultimately the entry of new markets as you mentioned in your, in your previous question and then the addition of new employees and that really factors into the costs that we assume for these new opportunities with new solutions or new markets.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, okay that makes sense. Thanks guys.

Scott Clements

Thanks Megan.

John Gunn

All right, thank you very much operator. Those of you who were able to join us on the call today we truly appreciate your interest in VASCO. We feel very good about where we're headed as a company. We have a fantastic leadership team here and we're very grateful to the legacy that Ken has left us, although he's going to continue to be involved. He has created a great company and we're all benefiting from that. So Ken, thank you again very much and we look forward to speaking with all of you at the end of the third quarter.

