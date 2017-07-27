Nevada Gold & Casinos' (UWN) CEO Mike Shaunnessy on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSEMKT:UWN)

Q2 2017 Results Conference Call

July 27, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Mike Shaunnessy - CEO

Jim Meier - CFO

Analysts

Shane Martin - Stonegate Capital Partners

With me on the call is Mike Shaunnessy, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Meier, Chief Financial Officer. The purpose of today's call is to review the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017. Following the Company's remarks there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

This call contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words such as anticipate, believe, expect, future, intend, plan and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to increase income streams, to grow revenue and earnings and to obtain additional gaming and other projects. These statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are identified and described in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to the Nevada Gold's CEO, Mike Shaunnessy. Mike?

Mike Shaunnessy

Thanks you, Pristine [ph]. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us. Well, fiscal 2017 was a year of a change, challenges and progress for Nevada Gold. Our Washington state gaming operations were challenged in the fiscal year with a lower than hold percent, the significant increase in the state minimum wage and some harsh winter weather.

The low hold percent began turning in our favor in the fourth quarter and has continued into June and July. We have been effectively managing the impact of the increased minimum wage. Our significant road construction negatively impacted business at Club Fortune in Nevada. That construction was completed in late October and the property is now performing well.

Our South Dakota slot route operations continued to show softness as the general market there struggled. We continue to focus on controlling costs to maintain positive cash flow and look for any potential opportunities. But despite some challenges, we generated strong free cash flow during the year, significantly reduced outstanding debt and leverage, and earlier this month completed our $2 million share repurchase program.

Earnings specifically to the fourth quarter performance. In Washington, we had reasonably solid quarter despite yearly harsh February weather and the fourth quarter's impact of the new minimum wage. A combine table games drop which of up 1% in March and April, of course paying soften February because of weather, overall driven by a 7% increase at our two Tri-Cities properties or as you recall one of our competitors close in October of last year.

In the fourth quarter, our hold percent of Washington began to turn in our favor and contributed approximately $400,000 to revenue, but despite that recovery for the full year that lower than normal hold percent negatively impacted revenue by approximately $800,000. So, the good news is the $1.2 million we were down at the end of the third quarter were only down at $8 million as we get to the end of the year.

The new $11 an hour minimum wage was in effect of the full quarter and our mitigation initiatives were able to offset approximately 70% of the cost and financial impact of that increase, reducing the net negative impact to about $100,000 for the quarter. As we move into the new fiscal year, we continue to see moderate growth in our Washington business and the hold percent is continuing to run in our favor so far.

In Nevada, our Club Fortune acquisition is beginning to perform as anticipated. The property has its best quarterly performance since its acquisition, generating $3.5 million in revenue and almost $800,000 in adjusted EBITDA. The strategic casino floor changes along with operating and marketing efficiencies have produced better margins and a better customer experience.

Our fourth quarter is one of the two seasonably strongest for Club Fortune and next two quarters, which include June, July and August won’t be a strong because once these temperatures exceed 105 in Los Vegas, the local business slows and of course our utility bills begin to skyrocket. But in an attempt to counter the extreme heat, we are now starting our casino promotions and give ways at 10:00 a.m. before the heat at the day set in and hopes it generating some additional extra visits early in the morning rather than losing the business completely.

In South Dakota, our route operations saw continued decline. The market was down 3.4% for the quarter and 6.2% for the year. Now with the slot market and 47 fewer units in place this year, we saw our EBITDA decline $67,000 in the quarter.

Turning to cooperate matters, the Board had authorized a $2 million repurchase program at July of 2016, during the fiscal year we acquired 296,665 shares at an average cost of about $1.89 and then just recently on July 12, we announced the purchase of an additional 755,644 shares at a price of $2.15 per share. These combine purchases represented just under 6% of our outstanding shares and completed debt authorization.

We continue to believe our shares represent a compelling value at current levels and the Board has approved an additional $2 million per share repurchases. In early May of this year, the outstanding warrants that have been issued five years ago, they expired May 7th and we issued 36,689 shares for cashless warrant exercises and now all remaining unexercised warrants have expired.

We are confident we have the right initiatives and strategies in place, as we embark on fiscal 2018 and are looking forward to a nice easy year with minimal challenges and hopefully more opportunities.

I appreciate you joining us today and at this point I will ask Jim to take you through some of the details.

Jim Meier

Thank you, Mike. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, net revenues were $19.8 million virtually even with prior year. Operating expenses were $17.9 million compared to $19.5 million in the prior year which included $1.2 million in impairment. Operating income increased to $1.9 million compared to prior year's operating income of $0.4 million. Net income was $1.2 million or $0.07 loss per share.

During the fourth quarter, net revenues from Washington increased to $14.9 million from the $14.6 million in the prior year period, while EBITDA decreased slightly to $2.5 million compared to $2.6 million in the prior year period. Club Fortune net revenues were $3.5 million compared to $3.7 million in the prior year period, but EBTIDA increased to a quarterly record of $0.8 million from the $0.5 million in the prior period due to improved operating and marketing efficiencies.

South Dakota route operations revenues decreased $214,000 from the prior year period and EBITDA declined $61,000 for the quarter, primarily reflecting the 47 fewer units in operations and the temporary closure of two properties totaling 79 units during the quarter for repairs and remodeling. Corporate expenses were $0.6 million in both periods.

On a consolidated basis, adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million compared to $2.5 million in the prior year's quarter. For the fiscal year 2017, the Company reported net revenues of $74.6 million compared to $70.2 million in the fiscal year 2016. This increase was due to having a full year of Club Fortune operations which we acquired December 1, 2015 which more than offset the decrease in revenues from our Washington segment.

Operating expenses increased $6.0 million primarily due to a full year Club Fortune operations and net income was $0.6 million compared to $1.3 million in the prior year. Net revenues for the fiscal year for our Washington operations decreased $2.3 million to $54.4 million while adjusted EBITDA decreased $2.1 million from a record $9.1 million in the prior year. Revenues were impacted by approximately $0.8 million due to a lower than expected table games hold percentage.

South Dakota route operation revenues decreased $0.8 million to $6.7 million while adjusted EBITDA decreased $0.2 million down to $0.2 million. Club Fortune net revenues were a $13.5 million and adjusted EBITDA was $1.5 million in its first full year of operation. Corporate adjusted EBITDA was negative $2.5 million in both periods.

For the year, adjusted EBITDA was $6.2 million compared to $7.8 million in the prior year. We generated $4.5 million in free cash flow during the fiscal year to find us adjusted EBITDA less cash interest, income taxes and capital expenditures. In addition to our share repurchases, we reduced outstanding bank debt by $4.9 million during the year.

Our total long-term debt at year end was $12.3 million and our borrowing availability was $6.9 million in conjunction with the July 2017 stock purchase. We borrowed $700,000 increasing the outstanding debt to $13.0 million and our leverage ratio to approximately 2.1. We plan to repay that $700,000 within a week or so.

We do not expect to pay cash taxes for this fiscal year or next enabling us to continue at rapid reduction in debt and stock repurchases.

I will now turn it over to the operator to open the call up for questions.

Shane Martin

Shane Martin

Just a couple of quick questions. It looks like your operating margins were a lot better kind of relative to the rest of the fiscal year here, anything specific you guys can attribute that to specifically here for Q4?

Mike Shaunnessy

One of that is simply the mathematical outcome of you are dividing one number by another. When we have favorable hold percentage or unfavorable hold percentages that has an impact on margin because the whole percent really only effects the revenue side of the equation than revenue impact on the cost side. And when we see a positive hold percent fluctuation, it improves margins just because same way a bad hold percent hurts the margin just because.

The only notable thing I mean you'll notice in the fourth quarter in Club Fortune, revenues were actually down slightly, EBITDA was significantly, and part of that is due to some of the marketing -- in particularly marketing efficiency issues we’ve talking about the last six to nine months.

Steps we were taking to implement on more effective use of marketing dollar to ultimately in depth getting a better margin from our customers and focusing on where we're spending a $1 to generate a dollar to kind to stop doing that. And you see that as our revenues are relatively flat to slightly decreased, but the other hand our margin and flow through were significantly enhanced because we are spending less money chasing very low margin revenue.

Shane Martin

Okay, great. And then quick update on South Dakota here, I know those down again this quarter and you guys had the one location that had kind of a flood problem. Are there any other plans to kind of increase the number of units that you guys have out there right now, maybe kind of right their ship little bit?

Mike Shaunnessy

The locations that we currently have under contract are pretty well populated with the equipment. The opportunity that we need to find is a new location to install additional equipment. So as I mentioned before, we continue to have dialogue, what the chamber of commerce and business associations in Deadwood keeping our ear to the ground, helping somebody will decide to open one of the empty store fronts with a viable business that would allow us the opportunity to put more games in.

But at the moment, there is nothing tangible on the horizon that indicates that opportunity will be presenting itself anytime soon. Other than that, the good side of it is the one that was flood and closes, now back open. And one, Jim, referred to that was going through the some remodeling is also back. So at least we have the full complement up and back in service, but always looking for an opportunity to add more units into the market.

Shane Martin

What’s the number of the units that you guys have now currently out there?

Mike Shaunnessy

I can guess the number, but Jim is going to try and give us more the exact one.

Shane Martin

Okay.

Jim Meier

656.

Shane Martin

656, okay. And lastly, can you guys talk just a little bit maybe about your CapEx expectations over the next year?

Mike Shaunnessy

In general, we expect CapEx to be round a $1 million to a 1.1 million and most of it is pretty normal routine. A couple of projects on the drawing board that hopefully will give us some incremental revenue and margin improvement, but basically about a 1 million and 1 million change which is what we get this year as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Can you give a little overview as far as the marketing plans for the various properties, not to retain customers, but to generate new customers? What you are doing in that aspect?

Mike Shaunnessy

We continually do outreach particularly within the local area because both in Washington and Nevada, we are predominantly a locals oriented operation, so very important for us to be a part of the community and do outreaches, we get involved in some of the charity fundraising events that are locally within our neighborhoods. A lot of the public events that the cities will do, for their particular city, whether it’s bake off, 4th of July parade and so forth, we always get involved and then participated in those.

So always have our name front and center and being a good citizen in the community and have type of involvement that you'd expect from a good local business partner, and we also emphasize quite a bit to all of our properties specific managers, even beyond just the general manager, but the senior management folks at all of our properties, that they in fact too have to personally be there, so that they can have that one-on-one touchy feely with the local folks in those gathering. So, it's not just the name of a company, but it's…

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Unidentified Company Representative

People to put a face too and a name too and realize that we're same as they are and part of the community.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Can you put a pinpoint as far as the radius how far will people travel? Is it three miles, five miles, 10 miles to come to any of your properties?

Mike Shaunnessy

Some will travel a long way, but not much frequency.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Mike Shaunnessy

When we look at most of our stuff from a marketing perspective and our current data analysis, I told that over 80% of our customers are within a five mile radius of our properties as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Mike Shaunnessy

Some may be a little tighter depending on competition. Some may be a little further depending on competition, whether competition is close or far. But we also have people travelling a further distance just because they like the property, like the people or like the specialist and things that we're doing. But they don't tend to come as frequently if they are 15 or 20 miles away because in every one of our properties you have to pass at least one or two competitors if you are travelling that far.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Mike Shaunnessy

So, we have to realize that the gaming offering is pretty much a commodity. I deal the same games, provide same slot machines as my competitors do. So, I believe that people, the culture and the experience that make a difference.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you have any legal restrictions as far as what you can and cannot do without getting into deep details? For example, direct mail, digital outreach, radio or newspapers, is there anything that you are restricted from doing?

Mike Shaunnessy

From the standpoint of utilizing those particular outlets, yes, we would be now. The only restriction of course is always that anything that we do, has to be fair, honest and in good taste and in keeping with…

Unidentified Analyst

Absolutely.

Mike Shaunnessy

Respectability of the industry, but no, there are no restrictions in our ability to do any of that type of outreach or no boards or what have you.

Mike Shaunnessy

Mike Shaunnessy

Thank you very much. Well, thank you again all for joining us today. I really was quite pleased that after three months of complaining about a low hold percent and guaranteeing we turnaround eventually that at least this quarter I am finally able to say, it has began to turnaround in a significant way and even going in to June and July, it's still a slightly better than normal. So I think our luck has turned and I wanted to talk so much about that in the future.

But I appreciate you are joining us, appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to the great year upcoming. Thanks again. Have a great afternoon.

And once, again, ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation.

