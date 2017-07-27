Pernix Therapeutics' (PTX) CEO John Sedor on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (PTX) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2017 4:30 PM ET

On the call today are John Sedor, Chairman and CEO; Graham Miao, President and Chief Financial Officer; George Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing; and Angus Smith, Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Planning of Pernix Therapeutics.

Please be advised that Pernix issued a press release this afternoon containing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. The release, including the financial tables and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial results is available on the Company’s Web site at www.pernixtx.com.

During today’s call, the Company may be making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ from current expectations. Please note that under Safe Harbor rules, Pernix has no obligation to update the information contained in these forward-looking statements, even if actual results or future expectations change materially. The Company recommends that you refer to the cautionary statements contained in the SEC filings for a more detailed explanation of the inherent limitations of such forward-looking statements.

I would now like to turn the call over to John Sedor. Please go ahead.

John Sedor

Thank you, Ann. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. This afternoon we announced our financial results for the second quarter. Before we touch on the highlights for the quarter, I’d like to spend some time reviewing the financial transactions that we announced last week.

I will dedicate my -- the majority of my comments to discussing these transformative transactions which have fortified our balance sheet and have positioned us for future success. Following this, I will briefly discuss the operational highlights from the quarter.

As disclosed last week, Pernix has completed a series of financing transactions intended to improve liquidity, extend debt maturities, and enable the Company to create value for our stakeholders. The transactions include a new $40 million asset based revolving credit facility to refinance the Wells Fargo credit facility that was scheduled to mature on July 31, 2017.

A $45 million delayed draw down term loan, including immediate access to $30 million and an additional $15 million available for acquisition purposes. And an exchange of approximately $52 million of 4.25% convertible senior notes for approximately $36 million of new exchangeable notes and approximately 1.1 million shares of the Company’s common stock.

Graham will provide further details on these agreements shortly. But after giving effect to these transaction, Pernix had approximately $60 million of total liquidity, including $42 million of cash and $21 million available to draw under the new asset-based revolving credit facility.

We believe this liquidity will be sufficient to fund operations through at least the end of 2019 and give us the ability to execute on acquisitions to meaningfully improve our top and bottom line.

In addition, we announced separately that Pernix and GSK agreed to amended settlement agreement under which Pernix will pay approximately $6.7 million to GSK, a reduction of up to approximately $14.5 million from the initial settlement agreement. This amended settlement further aids the Company's deleveraging efforts and further enhance its liquidity providing critical financial flexibility moving forward. Again, Graham will provide -- Graham will further give you details here shortly.

These transformative agreements not only remove the financing overhang from our Company, but also provides us with the capital needed to grow the business. Most importantly, we now have access to capital to help us expand and diversify our product portfolio, drive net sales, improve profitability, and maximize cash flow.

These transactions allow the Company to pursue an aggressive yet disciplined business development strategy with the goal of transforming our business over the next two years. We will pursue acquisitions, licenses, and co-promote opportunity, which focus on commercial or near commercial assets in pain and neurology.

We believe this focused strategy will enable the Company to leverage strong sales and marketing platform that we’ve built in these areas, as well as its best-in-class specialty pharmacy platform. This maximizing impact on our profitability.

Another key aspect of these transactions is the participation of a leading institutional investor. We believe the confidence demonstrated by this investor in our business plan further validates our growth strategy. With a strategic review now complete, Pernix is solely focused on furthering the progress achieved over the past year.

With that, let me now briefly review our second quarter performance. Total prescriptions for Treximet were up less than 1% in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2017, and down 7% as compared to corresponding periods 2016.

Total prescriptions for Silenor were up 1% sequentially in the second quarter, and down 4% year-over-year. Total prescriptions for Zohydro ER were down 3% in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2017, and down 7% as compared to the corresponding period of 2016.

Prescriptions volume -- prescription volumes for Zohydro ER continue to be negatively impacted by the 20 milligram back order. We continue to work with our supplier to ensure a timely return to market of this strength.

And again, importantly, last July's operational restructuring continues to drive our SG&A costs lower, as we experienced a 25% reduction in SG&A expenses year-over-year in the second quarter.

Net loss and adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 improved significantly. We view our ability to continue to improve profitability as another indicator of the soundness of our business strategy.

Now let me turn the call over to George Jones, our Vice President of Sales and Marketing, to discuss our commercial progress.

George Jones

Thanks. Thank you, John. While there continues to be pressure on branded products both from an access and margin standpoint, we are confident that our business remains headed in the right direction and that we are executing on the right strategy. Importantly, with the strategic review of our Company now complete, management's focus is firmly on growing our business.

Operationally, we continue to focus on healthcare professionals with whom we believe on product education will have the largest impact, because of those efforts two of our three core brands, Treximet and Silenor, achieved sequential growth in quarterly total prescriptions. As John said, we continue to be impacted by Zohydro ER 20 milligram back order.

Reviewing the second quarter 2017 performances of each of our core brands in greater detail, Treximet prescriptions increased by less than 1% sequentially and decreased 7% year-over-year. The overall decline of 7% represents year-over-year growth of 14% within the healthcare professionals we actively promote to, and a decline of 19% amongst prescribers we did not call on.

It's important to note that a neurology sales force is setup to focus on prescribers of both Treximet and other branded migraine products with whom we feel our educational efforts will have a larger impact. We’ve put programs in place to promote to our non-covered prescribers and although effective they’re not as effective as personal promotion, and we continue to evaluate ways to impact these prescribers.

In the face of the previously discussed back order of the 20 milligram strength of Zohydro ER, the total prescriptions for Zohydro ER with BeadTek increased 3% sequentially and 7% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2017. It is important to note that extended units of Zohydro ER were flat versus Q1 2017 due to an increase in the prescription size of the 10 milligram strength.

Although the opioid market remains challenging, we believe that there are market events that could lead to increased use of Zohydro ER for appropriate patients requiring an extended-release pain medication. These events include the recent announcement of the voluntary withdrawal of a OPANA ER by Endo and reduced market activity by other companies that market opioid products.

Taking a look deeper into our Zohydro ER with BeadTek business, approximately 52% of our product prescriptions come from a core group of highly engaged prescribers. Within this group, prescriptions were up 33% year-over-year January through May 2017 versus same period of 2016. To increase disease state and product awareness with other less engaged prescribers, we continue to put programming in place that we believe will address the needs of this group.

In regards to Silenor prescriptions, we experienced growth of 1% sequentially and a year-over-year decrease of 4% in the second quarter of 2017. As previously discussed, we are looking to reaccelerate the growth of Silenor. We are confident that our increased focus on healthcare professionals that have a profile that indicates they treat a significant amount of patients with insomnia will lead to increased growth for Silenor.

We are also pleased to report continued strong uptake of our Pernix prescriptions -- of Pernix prescriptions direct, our prescriptions fulfillment program. PPD continues to gain traction. Prescriptions to the program for Treximet have increased by 80% and Silenor increased by 47% compared to the second quarter of 2016.

As a percentage of total prescriptions, PPD for Treximet has reached 20% in recent weeks, and Silenor has been in the 11% to 12% range. Our full scale PPD rollout for Zohydro ER is off to a strong start. We have filled over 2,000 Zohydro ER prescriptions through this program since the national rollout on April 1, and have more than doubled the weekly TRX.

TRX has been filled through the program to over 200 TRX a week, during the week of July 14, 2017 with a dispense rate of 82%. Perhaps most importantly, the feedback we’ve received from our prescribers have been overwhelmingly positive.

In conclusion, we are pleased to have the Company's strategic review behind us, so we can focus on growing the business. We are confident that we’ve the right strategy in place and are looking forward to executing on our plans that will allow us to achieve higher levels of sales in the second half of 2017.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CFO, Graham Miao, for his review of the financials. Graham?

Graham Miao

Thank you, George. Good afternoon, everyone. Before I review the second quarter financials, I would like to provide some further details on the financing transactions John touched on earlier. We believe these transformative recapitalization transactions helped remove the near-term debt overhand and provide a runway to enable Pernix to create value for all our stakeholders.

First, we’ve entered into a new $40 million, asset-based revolving credit facility secured by the current assets of Pernix to replace the Wells Fargo credit facility, which was scheduled to mature on July 31, 2017. The new revolving credit facility will mature on July 21, 2022.

Second, we’ve secured a new $45 million term loan credit facility under which $30 million was drawn at closing. An additional $15 million will be available for subsequent withdrawals for certain acquisition purposes. Importantly, the credit agreement includes an incremental feature that will allows us with a consent of a majority of the vendors to obtain up to an additional $20 in term loan commitments. This loan facility will mature on July 21, 2022.

Third, we’ve agreed to exchange approximately $52 million of the existing convertible notes due 2021, for $36 million of new exchangeable notes due 2022, and approximately 1.1 million newly issued shares of Pernix's common stock. The exchangeable notes are initially exchangeable for Pernix's common stock at an exchange price of $5.50 per share.

From a liquidity standpoint, after getting effect to these transactions that I just described, we had approximately $63 million of total liquidity including $42 million of cash and $21 million available to draw under the new asset-based revolving credit facility, which we believe will be sufficient to fund operations through 2019.

Finally, Pernix and GSK entered into an amendment to the interim settlement agreement between the parties which permits payment by Pernix to GSK of a reduced amount of up to $14.5 million in full satisfaction of the remaining unpaid portion of the award granted to GSK by the arbitration panel.

Under the new arrangement, Pernix has agreed to accelerate two fixed payments totaling $6.65 million to GSK consisting of a payment of $3.45 million within 10 business days after the closing of the transactions, and a payment of $3.2 million by December 31, 2017 subject to certain conditions Pernix has also agreed with GSK to make a catch-up payment capped at $2 million if on and before September 30, 2019 it enters into certain transactions with holders of its existing 4.25% convertible notes.

Taken together with these transactions, Pernix has significantly improved its cash flow profile through 2019 by reducing the near-term debt maturities by 80% to $7 million from $36 million.

With that, let's now turn to financial results. I will start with the three months period ended June 30, 2017. For the second quarter of 2017, net revenues were $34.3 million, a 15% increase sequentially from the $29.7 million recorded in the first quarter of 2017, and a 7% decrease from the $36.7 million in the second quarter of 2016. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to lower sales in a company with generic product portfolio.

Pernix is positioned [ph] to see sales of certain less profitable products and a decrease in Treximet sales. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in Silenor and Zohydro sales.

Let’s review the specifics for each major product. Treximet revenues decreased by $1 million or 6% during the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in the prior year due primarily to a decrease in sales volume.

Gross to net for the second quarter were 42%, down from 47% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross to net year-over-year is due primarily to higher managed care rebates. For the full-year 2017, we expect gross to net for Treximet to remain in the low 40s.

Silenor revenues increased by approximately $1 million or 24% during the three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period last year. The increase was due primarily on the higher sales volume, which was partially offset by lower net price.

Gross to net for the second quarter were 30%, down from 33% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross to net was due primarily to an unfavorable purchasing agreement that has since been resolved. For the full-year 2017, we expect gross to net for Silenor to be in the low to mid 30s, an improvement from 30% in 2016.

Zohydro ER revenues increased by $0.6 million or 10% during the three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the second quarter last year. The increase was due to an increase in the sales volume, which was partially offset by lower net price.

Gross nets for Zohydro for the first quarter were 59%, down from 69% in the prior year. The decrease in gross to net was primarily due to the rollout of the PPD program and to an increase in returns. For full-year 2017, we expect the gross to net for Zohydro ER to be in the high 50s.

Gross margin for the Company in the second quarter of 2017 improved to 69% from 67% in the second quarter of 2016 due primarily to product mix and a discontinuation of certain low margin products.

Selling, general and administrative expense decreased by $6.5 million or 25% during the three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2016. The decrease was driven primarily by lower selling and marketing expenses as a result of the restructuring of the Company's sales force in operations, which was implemented in the third quarter of 2016, as well as reduced legal costs. We continue to expect full-year SG&A expense for 2017 to be lower than 2016 as a result of the annualized benefit of these restructuring initiatives.

Research and development expense decreased by $2.4 million during the three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period last year. The decrease was related to lower spending on Treximet and the Zohydro research projects.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2017 improved to $21.6 million as compared to a net loss of $31.1 million in the same prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to negative $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2016 or an improvement of $7.1 million. A comparison of the results for the six months ending June 30, 2017 to the six months ended June 30, 2016 can be found in both our press release and the 10-Q. However, I would like to highlight a couple of key metrics.

Gross margin for the first six months of 2017 increased to 68% from 66% in the first six months of 2016. Net loss for the first six months of 2017 improved to $51.1 million as compared to a net loss of $57 million in the same prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.4 million for the first six months of 2017 compared to adjusted EBITDA of negative $5.9 million in the first six months of 2016 or an improvement of $11.3 million.

I will now turn the call back to John Sedor for his closing remarks. John?

John Sedor

Thank you, Graham. To summarize, Pernix has made significant progress in improving our business over the last 12 months and our refinancing deal allows us to continue with this progress. This is a transformative event that allows Pernix to fund ongoing operations, as well as make strategic acquisitions in order to enhance our position as a leading pain and neurology focused specialty pharmaceutical company.

We also expect to use the proceeds from these transactions to create operational leverage with our existing commercial infrastructure, expanding our business organically and through acquisitions. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead of us and we look forward to providing you with further updates in the second half of the year.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to the operator to open-up the line for Q&A.

We will take our first question from Patrick Dolezal with LifeSci Capital.

Q - Patrick Dolezal

So I noted in the 8-K that is a part of the deals you also executed a corporate restructuring. I was just wondering if you could be able to expand upon some of the broader implications?

Graham Miao

Yes. Patrick, thank you for the question. This is Graham. You’re right. In conjunction with these transactions, we did conduct a corporate internal reward [ph], which was a prerequisite to the refinancing transactions. However, to be clear, what has not changed is Pernix Holdings Inc. will continue to own all of its subsidiaries and the shareholders and the stakeholders will continue to benefit from its operations.

Patrick Dolezal

Okay. Thank you.

Graham Miao

You’re welcome.

And with no further questions in the phone queue, I would like to turn the call back over to today's speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

John Sedor

Well, thank you. And I want to thank everyone for joining us today. And again I just want to say that we're excited about the opportunities that lie ahead of us and I look forward to providing you with updates on further developments with Pernix. Thank you again for joining us and have a good day.

This does conclude today’s conference. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

