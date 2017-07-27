The Sage Group To Acquire Intacct For Financial Management Solutions

Sage's pricey buy of Intacct will add an expanded offering and geographic diversification into the fast-growing U.S. market for cloud-based solutions.

Intacct has developed a SaaS enterprise financial management system tailored for the middle market.

The Sage Group plc has agreed to acquire Intacct for $850 million in cash and options.

Quick Take

The Sage Group plc (OTC:SGGEF) has announced an agreement to acquire financial software maker Intacct for $850 million.

Intacct has developed a suite of cloud-delivered enterprise financial management [ERP] software that can be tailored to each customer’s workflows and reporting requirements.

Although not a cheap deal by any means, the acquisition will significantly expand and diversify Sage’s offerings, customer base and geographic footprint, which makes sense.

Target Company

San Jose, California-based Intacct was founded in 1999 to provide financial management and accounting software for businesses and CPA firms.

Management is headed by CEO Robert Reid, who has been with the company since 2009 and was previously CEO and President of LucidEra and Group Vice President, CRM On Demand at Oracle (ORCL).

Below is a brief demo video about Intacct’s approach:

(Source: Intacct)

The company is primarily focused on middle market customers and says it has become ‘the largest independent mid-market cloud ERP company.’ It handles more than $150 billion in annual transactions between over 11,000 customers.

Since 2000, Intacct has raised over $130 million from a large syndicate of venture capital firm investors, with its most recent round a $40 million debt deal in May 2016 with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Sage is acquiring Intacct for $850 million in cash and rolled over Sage options, which are valued at $43 million out of the $850 million total transaction value.

As of the twelve months ended June 30, 2017, Intacct posted recurring revenues of $96 million (Unaudited), so Sage is paying a Price/Sales multiple of 8.9x for Intacct’s three-year CAGR of 33%.

That’s not cheap, even taking into account Intacct’s significant growth rate over the previous three-year period.

A comparable basket of publicly held software company valuations compiled by the NYU Stern School in January shows a Price/Sales multiple of 4.2x. While that basket includes slower-growing firms that drag down the index, Sage doesn’t appear to be getting Intacct for a bargain.

As Sage stated in the deal announcement, the strategic rationales for the deal are as follows,

As customer demand moves to the cloud and away from traditional monolithic ERP suites, the acquisition strengthens Sage’s position as providing the first and last cloud Financial Management Solution a customer will ever need from start-up to global enterprise, whilst integrating seamlessly with their other enterprise applications. Sage partners will now be able to grow their own businesses fully in the cloud with Sage. In the short term, it provides Sage further platform for growth, with medium term aspirations for geographical expansion. Finally, the combination of Sage and Intacct’s existing product portfolio, brand, resources and partners, will put Sage in prime position to establish itself as the leading provider of cloud Financial Management Solutions in North America in our chosen segments. [Italics mine]

In sum, Sage is acquiring Intacct so it can provide an all-in-one solution to its customers and prospects, and so it can geographically expand and diversify its operations in North America, which is where there is faster adoption of cloud-based solutions.

Below is a Transaction Summary of the deal by Sage management,

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Sage has reconfirmed its current guidance indicating 6% organic revenue growth and ‘an underlying operating margin of ‘at least 27%.’

Management also said that after the transaction is completed, ‘the pro-forma net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio will remain in the previously communicated range of 1 – 2x.’

So, while Sage isn’t getting Intacct on the cheap, management has rightly identified North America as a prime focus of its efforts to expand and diversify its offerings and client base.

