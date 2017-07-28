Commodity Currencies: The Australian And Canadian Dollars

The fall of the U.S. dollar and recovery rally in the euro currency has been all the rage as both currencies have experienced significant moved so far in 2017. The dollar index has declined from the highest level since 2002 at 103.815 in the early days of January of this year to the the 93 level, a drop of over 10.4% in just over one-half of a year. At the same, the euro has exploded higher against the dollar moving from under $1.04 at the end of December 2016 to the $1.18 level, a 13.5%. The moves in the dollar and the euro have been huge on a percentage basis given the historical price volatility in the currency markets where foreign exchange rates tend to move at a glacial pace given central bank and governmental management of markets. While all eyes have been on the major currencies this year including the dollar, euro, and yen; two other currencies have been appreciating against the dollar which could be good news for the commodities markets.

Raw materials prices heavily influence the economies in Australia and Canada. Abundant natural resources bless both nations making them, in many ways, supermarkets to the world.

The Australian and Canadian dollars are a reflection of commodities prices

Both Australia and Canada are nations that have considerable reserves of raw materials. Australia is a major producer of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum. The country also produces coal, copper, gold, iron ore, zinc, and is a significant producer and exporter of agricultural commodities.

Canada is rich in energy reserves. Additionally, the country has significant mineral and ore reserves making it a leader in the production of metals and other raw materials. Moreover, Canada is one of the leading agricultural producers in the world. In many ways, Australia and Canada are supermarkets to the world when it comes to commodities production. The currencies of the two nations rise and fall with the volatile commodities markets.

The rise of the Aussie dollar

The trend in the Australia dollar reflects higher commodities prices since early 2016 when many raw materials fell to multi-year lows and established bottoms. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the Australian dollar futures contract highlights, the currency dropped from around the $1.00 level in 2011 at the height of the commodities bull market to lows of .6811 against the U.S. dollar at the beginning of 2016 when raw materials were on their lows. Since then, the currency has been making higher lows and higher highs and most recently, it broke out to the upside above technical resistance at April 2016 highs of .7818 and was trading at over the .80 level on Thursday, July 27 which was the highest level since May 2015.

The Canadian currency comes storming back

The path of the Canadian dollar is almost a mirror image of the Australian dollar. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the Canadian currency illustrates that it bottomed in early 2016 at 68.09 after trading above parity against the dollar in 2011. The Canadian dollar’s rise has not been as smooth as the Australian dollar’s but it has also broken out to the upside recently when it traded north of the May 2016 highs at .8025 cents, and the futures were up at the .80615 level on Thursday, July 27.

The futures fortunes of the Australian and Canadian foreign exchange instruments are tied to the prospects for the commodities that provide revenues for the nations.

The prospects for the critical commodities that determine the A and C dollar price paths

Australian and Canada are both diversified commodities producers. When it comes to the agricultural markets, prices of grains and other agricultural products declined dramatically from highs in 2012 after four straight years of bumper crops around the globe caused inventories to increase. However, over recent weeks we have seen increases in the prices of wheat, soybeans, corn, oats, and other products of the fertile soils of the two countries. Additionally, the prices of metals have moved to the upside, with copper breaking out above technical resistance this week. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX copper highlights, the red metal has moved to the highest level since 2015. Copper is often a leader in the nonferrous metals sector, and both Australia and Canada stand to benefit from the rise in the price of all of the metals in the sector.

Source: Barchart

The price of iron ore futures has increased from $52.63 on June 13 to $68.27 as of July 27, a rise of 29.7% in six weeks. There are so many other examples of increases in commodities prices that will result in more tax revenue from production for Australia and Canada over the months to come. The increased cash flow translates to stronger economic conditions in the both nations and tends to strengthen their currencies. The bottom line is that both the Australian and Canadian dollars are moving higher, and support is coming from both technical and fundamental factors.

ETF’s for the commodities markets

I often look at the foreign exchange instruments of Australia and Canada as the ultimate ETF products for the commodities markets. Given the diversity of both nations when it comes to their raw material output and their levels of exports, there is a high correlation between these currencies and commodities prices. Australia has a population of around 24 million people while Canada has just over 36 million. As a comparison, China is the most populous nation in the world with just under 1.38 billion and India is a close second with 1.281 billion. Both countries are importers of the raw materials that come from Australia and Canada.

Both countries have around 10% of the population of the United States. The commodities that exist in the crust of their geographies and grow in their fertile soils are much more than enough to satisfy domestic demand. Therefore, the exports of Australia and Canada are the staples for infrastructure building, feed hungry mouths, and provide energy products for people all over the world.

Commodities are an important asset class when it comes to diversifying one’s portfolio. However, many investors never venture into the shark infested and volatile futures and options markets where commodities tend to trade. The advent of ETF and ETN products has made commodities investments available to a wider addressable market over the past decade. However, many of these products remain an enigma for investors as they are derivative instruments that that often have a high degree of risk. The high correlation between commodities prices and the Australian and Canadian dollars makes them a perfect tool for diversification for portfolios. For those who seek to have a balanced portfolio but avoid the volatile commodities markets, these currencies could serve as the ideal solution for diversification.

