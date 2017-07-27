Colgate-Palmolive: Reliable Cash Generator

Although shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) are basically flat over the past year, I think the shares represent good value at these levels. Investors with a long time horizon would do well to buy the shares at this level in an anticipation of further dividend increases down the road. I’ll outline my logic below by focusing on some of the financial highlights, along with making an attempt at modelling the future price by looking at the dividend. In my view this company should be part of every portfolio in the age of safe yield seeking.

Financial Snapshot

The first thing that becomes apparent when reviewing the financial history of Colgate Palmolive is the fact that, with the exception of 2015, the net income margin has been around the mid-teens fairly consistently. In good times and bad, the margins remain relatively stable, and, in my mind, that predictability is worth a great deal.

The next thing that becomes apparent is that management is quite shareholder-friendly in its orientation in my view. It’s difficult, if not impossible, to gauge the quality of management in any meaningful way absent quantifiable metrics. Fortunately, there’s a great deal of quantifiable evidence that management here is aligned with shareholders. They have returned about $21 billion to shareholders since 2010. $11.7 billion of this has come from share buybacks, the balance from dividends. This combination of reduced share count and increased dividends has led to a CAGR of the dividend per share of about 6.5%. In my view, management’s behaviour is of critical importance in determining whether a company is worthy of investment. If their interests are not aligned with our own, there’s little hope of a positive outcome in my view. Thus, the fact that management has proven themselves to be shareholder-friendly is critical here.

All of that said, the balance sheet could do with some work in my view. The level of long term debt has mushroomed over the past seven years. I’m not immediately concerned about it for a few reasons because the cash on the balance sheet represents about 20% of the outstanding long term debt. Additionally, the vast majority of long term debt (about 60%) is due after 2021, suggesting that there’s little reason to fear an immediate debt related problem. That said, I would like to see the company pay down debt aggressively over the next few years.

The Dividend

The financial history here is interesting, but investors buy a future and not a past. It’s for that reason that it falls to me now to take a stab at predicting what will happen to share price in the coming years. Whenever I put my mind to the task of predicting the future, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, because I feel that makes the prediction more robust. I hold all variables but one constant and draw my conclusions from that. In my view, the most relevant variable here is the dividend and it’s that that I’ll “move.”

Over the past seven years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 6.5% and I consider that a reasonable growth rate in future. Management seems committed to the idea of returning value to shareholders via buybacks and dividend increases, and the payout ratio is reasonable, so I see no reason to believe that this virtuous trend won’t continue. When I increase the dividend at its long term historical growth rate, I infer a compounded return of about 7.5% over the next four years. This is a very good rate of return in light of the low risks here. Furthermore, fully 27% of the total return is expected from dividends, which reduces the risk somewhat. When a larger portion of the expected return comes from dividends, which are obviously less exposed to the whims of a capricious market, that helps me sleep at night.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for CL turned bullish when it closed above $72.50 on July 14. This signaled a bullish breakout from a downward price trend on the daily charts which began June 27. From here, we see the shares rising to $76.50 over the next three months.

Today, we may buy CL call options, which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $71.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $76.50, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe CL is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

In my view, prospective shareholders could do much worse than Colgate Palmolive at these levels. The dividend is very compelling, and the business is large enough and robust enough to be able to withstand any downturn in the global economy in my view. The shares don’t trade for a significant discount, but that is acceptable in this case, given how robust the business and the dividend story is. In the event of a major market selloff, these shares should hold up better than most. Another reason for the lack of market discount is the takeover/merger rumours that have been circulating since May 2017. Although it is impossible to know if and when anything will materialize, it does add another possible positive catalyst to the stock for shareholders. For all of those reasons, I think that Colgate Palmolive is a strong buy at this price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.