Taseko Mines: New Prosperity Remains A Long Shot

The new BC government is likely to be less favorable to New Prosperity though, and it still faces challenges at the federal level.

Taseko Mines (TGB) recently received approval for exploratory work at New Prosperity. However, I believe that approval of New Prosperity as a producing mine will likely only happen with a court order. As a result, the value of New Prosperity should be still be mostly discounted when looking at Taseko.

Taseko's stock is now also benefiting from higher copper prices and the removal of the refinancing uncertainty, although it is also somewhat hurt by a stronger Canadian dollar.

New Prosperity Remains A Question Mark

Although Taseko has received provincial approval to do exploration work at New Prosperity, I do not believe that its chances of becoming a mine have improved. The provincial approval was granted by the outgoing government, and the new government is a left-wing NDP/Green Party coalition that seems unlikely to support further development at New Prosperity. As well, New Prosperity previously failed to get federal approval under a Conservative government, and thus seems challenged to receive federal approval under the current Liberal government despite some changes to New Prosperity's plan.

Taseko is also trying to get New Prosperity approved through the courts. While I am not qualified to judge the chances of success through that route, the chances of government approval seem near zero, so a court order is probably Taseko's best chance for New Prosperity..

Copper Prices And Exchange Rates

Copper prices have recently improved significantly as supply continues to be disrupted by strikes and China's economy has been doing better than expected. As well, reports indicate that China may ban imports of copper scrap metal by the end of 2018, which would lead to increased demand for refined copper imports. This has pushed copper up to around $2.87 USD per pound, the highest it has been since early 2015.

The effect of higher copper prices on Taseko is significantly offset (around 50% offset during the last month) by a stronger Canadian dollar though. Positive Canadian economic news and a rate hike have contributed to the value of the Canadian dollar increasing by close to 10% versus the US dollar over the last several months. As a result, the price of copper in Canadian dollars remains fairly similar to where it has been since late 2016, a contrast to the large movement of copper prices in US dollars.

It appears that Taseko can make around $0.95 USD per pound in gross margins using Gibraltar's mine average copper grade and the current USD/CAD exchange rate. This translates into approximately $85 million USD in EBITDA with 135 million pounds of annual copper production (100% share).

Conclusion

Taseko's situation has improved noticeably over the past few months with its successful debt refinancing and now higher copper prices. Taseko's share price is largely correlated to copper prices and it appears that it is now worth approximately $1.40 USD to $1.60 USD per share assuming that current copper prices (around $2.87 USD per pound) hold. Taseko's share price in US dollars has benefited more than its share price in Canadian dollars (traded on the TSE) due to the weakening of the US dollar versus the Canadian dollar.

Despite the positive news for Taseko of receiving exploration work approval at New Prosperity, I think that it is still unlikely that it receives full approval. New Prosperity has failed to gain approval before and now both the federal and provincial governments are to the left of the former governments.

