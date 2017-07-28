Celgene: Expect The Story To Continue

The growth story at Celgene (CELG) continues, and has the potential to give investors new all time highs in the near future. As the stock is not paying any dividends, it is only attractive for those seeking capital gains.

Celgene's second quarter results started and ended with a double beat, as in most quarters:

Celgene's growth is based on its very successful portfolio of (in most cases relatively new) drugs, which continue to perform very well:

Revlimid, Celgene's biggest drug, has grossed $2.0 billion in revenues, for a whopping 20% increase year over year -- this strong performance came despite rather harsh comparables due to a Russian tender in Q2 2016 (which is why International sales growth was lower than sales growth in the US).

As the multiple myeloma market is poised to grow at an annual rate of nine percent through 2021, investors can expect a continuing strong performance from Revlimid going forward, at least until the drug loses its patents in the 2020s. Revlimid's sales growth will remain especially high if the drug can continue to grow its market share -- in that case further double digit growth rates can be expected.

Celgene's Pomalyst and Otezla did grow at attractive paces as well, with their revenues rising by 23% and 49% year over year. Both now are well ahead of a $1 billion annual run rate, and especially Otezla will likely continue to grow at a steep pace as the drug is still ramping up its sales.

When we take a look at Celgene's pipeline and R&D efforts, we see that there are many potential hits that provide a good long term outlook. Celgene is currently active in a whopping fifteen phase III studies, among them many potential blockbusters:

Luspatercept is expected to generate peak sales of more than $2 billion annually, and enasidenib (for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia) is expected to generate peak sales of at least $500 million as well. Many other drugs have huge potential, such as ozanimod, which showed strong results in a phase III study where it was evaluated for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis. Peak sales of ozanimod are expected at $4 billion or more by Celgene's management, which in the past has been hitting or overtaking its own guidance repeatedly.

With these drugs, and many more in its pipeline, Celgene has a good chance of being able to replace its Revlimid revenues once its patents can't protect that drug's revenue streams any longer.

Right now Celgene is heavily dependent on Revlimid for its growth and for financing its deals with other pharmas and its own R&D efforts, but with some of its other drugs growing at an even faster pace, and new drugs coming to the market in the next years (before Revlimid's patents expire), it looks like Celgene should be able to diversify its revenue sources in time to avoid a big hit to its top and bottom line.

Regarding Celgene's bottom line: The performance in the second quarter was quite strong, EPS grew by 26% to $1.82 -- revenue growth translates to outsized earnings growth, as low proportional costs allow for strong operating leverage. A slightly higher share count (up one percent year over year) did not have a big negative impact on Celgene's EPS growth (although the growth rate would have been a little bit higher without any new shares being issued).

When we multiply Celgene's Q2 earnings with four, we get a rough estimate of $7.30 in EPS for the current year, which shows that the 19 times forward earnings multiple is pretty realistic (analysts are seeing EPS of $7.22).

The forward earnings multiple of 15.8, based on next year's expected earnings, seems like a rather low valuation for a high growth stock like Celgene, which has great fundamentals, a deep pipeline, many deals with smaller pharmas and biotechs that allow Celgene to expand its position in growth markets, and lastly, strong cash flows -- those give Celgene the opportunity to go for acquisitions where management sees value, and to repurchase shares opportunistically when the share price is at a lower level.



Takeaway

The growth story is intact for Celgene, with its existing products and many new drugs in its pipeline, as well as shared products due to its many deals the company should be able to continue to grow into the 2020s.

Since the company's valuation is not high at all, it seems likely that Celgene will continue to hit new all time highs in the foreseeable future.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.