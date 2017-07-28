Acorda Investors Are Holding Their Breath

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) is a $1 billion market cap company focused on developing inhalation therapies to improve the lives of those afflicted with neurological disorders. The company recently restructured following a court ruling invalidating four patents pertaining to AMPYRA that were set to expire between 2025 and 2027. ACOR is lowering 2017 costs to the tune of $50 million, maximizing the remaining AMPYRA revenue value, and moving forward to develop its neurological disorder pipeline. Neurological disorder markets have been estimated to be in excess of $10 billion since 2000. By 2006 the market for neurological disorders reached $12.6 billion, and was predicted to grow to over $24 billion by 2012. Now estimates for neurological drug markets for Europe alone are in excess of $32 billion, with a cerebral CAGR of 6.4%. Markets for a diverse group of brain-mediated disorders are expected to boom, according to Forbes author Matthew Herper. Investors seeking growth candidates in neurological disorders are in the right sector. The company's product, AMPYRA, underwent negative litigation invalidating its patent coverage

Acorda's lead candidate, CVT-301 (INBRIJA), met its primary endpoint showing statistically significant improvement of motor function compared to placebo in its phase 3 SPAN-PD clinical trial for Parkinson's disease (PD). The company is in phase 3 development of candidate tozadenant and phase 2 study of SYN120 for treatment of PD as well. ACOR is in phase 2 development of candidate BTT1023 (timolumab) for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). Candidate CVT-427 is in early stage development for treatment of migraine, with MS being targeted by the company with candidate rHlgM22. In case the reader is still not convinced there is a lot of market potential in the company pipeline, several top-selling neurological disorder drugs of 2016 exceed revenues of $3 billion each, with the top 14 drugs all at or above $500 million in sales.

The Acorda company website has a pipeline figure, shown below:

PD is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder resulting from gradual loss of dopaminergic neurons or activity. It causes a range of symptoms including impaired movement, muscle stiffness and tremors. As PD progresses, people experience Off periods, characterized by the re-emergence of PD symptoms. These are debilitating and get worse with progression. The company estimates approximately one million people in the U.S. and 1.2 million Europeans are diagnosed with PD. Offperiods are experienced by approximately 350,000 in the U.S. and 420,000 in Europe. The annual market for treatment of PD is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2021.

CVT-301 (INBRIJA), an inhalable formulation of levodopa, met primary movement endpoint with statistically significant improvement of motor function for treatment of PD in phase 3 clinical trials evaluating PD patients with morning off periods. Secondary movement endpoints were also supportive of CVT-301 for treatment of PD with off periods. Inhalation has advantages over orally administered drugs, which can yield variable dosing due to digestive interference. In addition, two long-term 12 month safety trials confirmed pulmonary function (as measured by Forced Expiratory Volume in 1 second and diffusing capacity of the lung for carbon monoxide) of treatment group was comparable to observational controls. The studies, which together evaluated over 700 participants, also assessed safety profile of CVT-301 in people with asthma, smokers, and early morning off. The drug and administration regimen was well tolerated. An NDA was filed in June 2017 under 505(b)(2) for INBRIJA. ACOR plans to submit Marketing Authorization Application in Europe for CVT-301 by the end of 2017.

Acorda is in phase 3 development of tozadenant, its second late-stage candidate, as a daily maintenance therapy to reduce off time (reemerging of PD symptoms) for people with PD taking an oral carbidopa/levodopa regimen. “Off is cited by people with Parkinson’s as one of the most challenging aspects of their disease to manage,” Dr. Burkhard Blank, Acorda’s chief medical officer, said. “Tozadenant represents a potential first-in-class treatment for Parkinson’s in the U.S. that is being studied to reduce overall daily off time.” Key topline safety and efficacy readouts for tozedenant (TOZ-CL-05) are expected in Q1 2018. Project details were presented at 2017 MDS Congress. In April 2017, tozedenant (TOZ-CL-06) phase 3 long-term safety study began enrollment.

SYN-120, oral 5-HT6/5-HT2A dual receptor antagonist, is currently in phase 2 study conducted by Biotie Therapies (an ACOR subsidiary) for dementia associated with PD. Label expansion to Alzheimer's dementia is a strong possibility. Dementia includes problems such as memory loss, speaking and communication, problem solving, attention span, control of emotion and mood, anxiety, hallucinations, and confusion. The market for drugs to treat disorders of dementia approached $17 billion in the last year.

Candidate CVT-427, an inhaled formulation of zolmitriptan, for treatment of migraine has completed phase 1 safety trials. Results demonstrated an increased bioavailability and faster absorption compared to oral and nasal administration of the same active ingredient in healthy adults. The drug was well-tolerated. A population of people with asthma and smokers were evaluated and wrapped up in December 2016. Some subjects showed post-inhalation evidence of acute, reversible bronchoconstriction. The company is evaluating the results and will not proceed into phase 2 by the end of 2017, missing its guidance. Rapid delivery of migraine drugs is expected to be a main factor patients would favor as a product of choice. The market for treatment of migraine is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%, and reach nearly $6 billion in 2021. Some emerging migraine treatments are very expensive, topping $8,000.

The company is in early stage development of candidates for PSC (a form of chronic liver disease) and MS as well. The market for chronic liver disease is expected to top $33 billion by 2019. The market for treatment of MS is estimated by globaldata to exceed $20 billion by 2024.

Looking at performance for the company, a GAAP net loss of $18.9 million was reported for 1Q 2017. Product revenues included AMPYRA (dalfampridine) at $112 million with reiterated guidance for annual AMPYRA sales at $535 - $545 million. In other product revenue, ZANAFLEX and tizanidine came in at $1.7 million, FAMPYRA royalties from sales outside of the U.S. were at $2.5 million. Research and development expenses were approximately $46 million for Q1 2017. As of end of Q1 2017, Acorda had cash and cash equivalents of $133.6 million. The Company has $345 million of convertible senior notes due in 2021 with a conversion price of $42.56. The company reduced personnel and non-personnel related expenses in early 2017, resulting in a total 2017 reduction of $50 million to fund operations through late-stage development programs for tozadenant and INBRIJA. The company expects to end 2017 with more than $200 million in cash.

With the company's lead candidate CVT-301 (INBRIJA) having demonstrated positive phase 3 results in treating PD, a $3 billion potential market space, and NDA already filed its fairly easy to calculate what a successful launch might do for the stock given a market cap of $1 billion. With 2018 key readout for tozadenant, ACOR is in a good position to move into the PD market space for reduction of off frequency and duration. 8 analyst consensus is at $27 per share. Strong Bio would exploit any weakness in share price in the coming weeks, and examine possible ACOR entry positions.

Risks for investing in ACOR include a bit of weakness in the mid-term pipeline (dementia its sole indication with one candidate), even though the advanced stage pipeline (with two PD candidates) and early pipeline prospects (in chronic liver disease and MS) look reasonably promising. The migraine project is on hold pending evaluation, and studies of post-stroke walking disorders for dalfampridine came up negative. Moreover, some patent protection loss may negatively impact its leading product, AMPYRA, in unforeseen ways. FDA approvals for its lead candidates in PD are imperative to the company's success, but it appears to be in a good position with its NDA filed for INBRIJA and key readout for tozadenant coming in 2018, which is now just around the corner. Successful execution of its manufacturing and commercialization efforts will be a must, but the company does have experience given its handful of functional products. PD is a competitive area, and penetration into the market will require psychiatrists being as acutely aware of off treatment implications as the company directors.

