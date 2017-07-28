Tesla: Buy The Product, Not The Stock

The market is forgetting, at the end of the day, Tesla is a car company and needs to be valued as such.

Tesla (TSLA) is possibly the most contentious large cap company out there. I could never bring myself to pull the trigger and invest in the equity, though some days I wish I did. Today, there are two prevailing stories from the bear and bull camps. Either Tesla is one of the most overhyped "hopes and dreams" stocks out there, or it presents an opportunity to buy into the future of driving. I believe facts point to the prior statement. With the possibility of subsidies drying up in California, and the market valuing Tesla as something it is not, I'll avoid investing.

Mammoth growth comes at a cost

Tesla's stock continues to ink new highs as production ramps up and the company moves from higher margin luxury sedans into the mainstream car market. Tesla expects to make 500,000 EVs in 2018, up from 50,000 in 2015. This comes by way of massive capital investments. Elon Musk has stated multiple times that to fund initiatives like their giga-factory(s), they'll need to issue debt and equity in the future. I find the way the market values Tesla fascinating. Car companies receive very low multiples by the market because of their very weak ROE and massive persistent CapEx; yet, the market gets excited when Tesla does it and drives up their stock...

California's new electric car rebate regime

There is no question that the market Tesla has found the most success in is California. California's generous EV subsidies have spurred investment in infrastructure and helped cement Tesla as a major competitor in the state. American EV sales are so concentrated in California that in 2016 more EVs were sold there than every other US state combined.

Source: Fleetcarma.com

Existing California rebates expired June 30, 2017, and many investors were worried rebates would be slashed going forward, considering woes in California's budget. Instead, the proposed bill, AB 1184, is even more generous and appears to be a boon for Tesla as they prepare to launch a more affordable vehicle for the masses. But will the Model 3 even qualify for these subsidies? That's a good question and has not entirely been confirmed or denied. The Californian Republicans view this bill as a "Tesla bailout":

The Tesla Model 3 would be tough to sell without the federal $7,500. But this new bill would push Californian taxpayers into filling the void. It would be a godsend for Tesla. – Andy Vidak, GOP State Senator

Take note of the wording in the California state house bill:

Establish a declining rebate plan for the initiative that includes an initial rebate to purchasers of a compact electric vehicle in an amount that establishes a net purchase price, after incentives and tax credits, that approximates the cost of the most frequently sold compact car in the state and gradually reduces the rebate to zero as the program moves to each subsequent rebate step based on achieving successful market penetration targets by income segment."

And what is the most frequently sold compact car in California?

Honda's Civic and Accord were the top-selling subcompact and standard midsize vehicles, respectively, and were the No. 1 and No. 2 vehicles sold overall, according to research by the California New Car Dealers Assn.

The sticker price for a Honda Civic is $18,740. As almost everyone knows, the Model 3 will launch at $35,000 before government incentives and rebates. This implies the California taxpayer could be subsidizing the Model 3 to the tune of $16,000. Herein lies the problem, what do we classify as 'subcompact'? The Model 3 has a larger wheelbase than many mid-sized luxury sedans. Other Seeking Alpha writers see this as a threat to Tesla, and it very well could be.

The [California Air Resources Board] would determine the size of a rebate based on equalizing the cost of an EV and a comparable gas-powered car. For example, a new, $40,000 electric vehicle might have the same features as a $25,000 gas-powered car. The EV buyer would receive a $7,500 federal rebate, and the state would kick in an additional $7,500 to even out the bottom line. - Mercury News

With the current wording of the proposed bill, if Tesla's peers are deemed to be mid-sized luxury sedans, the Model 3 will not be brought down to $18,000, it may not be subsidized by the state at all, while under the previous regime it would've. One must ask, how much does a luxury mid-sized sedan sell for? A BMW 3 Series sedan starts at $33,000 sticker price. In that case, the Model 3 is already priced in the same ballpark. Tesla can't have it both ways, they consider vehicles like the 3 series to be competition, thus they can't expect their vehicles to be subsidized below the cost of their peers.

The decision on the Model 3's vehicle classification is a massive deal for Tesla. We've seen before what happens to EV sales once government subsidies dry up! In Hong Kong, Tesla didn't sell a single Model S for months after government subsidies dried up. In the clean energy progressive hub, Denmark, Tesla sales cratered over 90% year over year when subsidies dropped off. Until we know how the new California subsidies will work for Tesla, I would not consider owning the stock.

Source: Bloomberg

The only justification for the valuation...

Many Tesla longs point to the company's ventures in autonomous driving as giving Tesla potential to be a market leader in the future. They believe Tesla should be valued as a technology company, not a car maker. This is dubious, to say the least. While Tesla's vehicles may be equipped with L3 and L4 autonomy (assisted driving), their fully autonomous driving (L5) research lags their peers significantly.

Firstly, Tesla is not even near being in pole-position in autonomous driving. They aren't even in the top 10 according to industry experts!

Source: Navigant

According to a recent study by Navigant research, GM (GM), Ford (F), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and many others all lead Tesla in autonomous vehicle development:

Top 10 Vendors:

1. Ford

2. GM

3. Renault(OTCPK:RNLSY)-Nissan Alliance

4. Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIY)

5. Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY)

6. BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY)

7. Waymo (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG)

7. Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY)/Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)/Zenuity

9. Delphi (NYSE:DLPH)

10. Hyundai Motor Group (OTCPK:HYMPY)

So how does one determine autonomous driving "rankings"? Navigant bases it off: "Vision, go-to market strategy, partners, production strategy, technology, sales, marketing, and distribution; product capability, product quality and reliability, product portfolio, and staying power."

An easy way to judge the progression of a company's autonomous driving systems, without pretenses, is by "disengagement." In essence, this is how often the driver needs to take back control over the autonomous vehicle. Tesla logged the fewest miles of any registered self-driving company and had very high disengagement rates. In 2016, Tesla logged 182 disengagements in 550 miles. For reference, Waymo (Google) logged 635,000 miles and had a disengagement rate of .2/1000 miles (1/2000th the rate of Tesla). The cited article does note that Tesla does the majority of their testing on their private property and thus does not need to report their stats to the California DMV. However, this is the only information available to the public. While Tesla filmed promotional material for their autonomous driving initiatives, it is reported they had to stop multiple times to deal with issues in their software. Keep in mind Waymo can go an average of 5000 miles without disengaging.

Herein lies the issue. Tesla is joined by every large automaker (and Google) in autonomous driving research, and they are likely behind...

I have not been interested in investing in an auto-company for their self-driving car investments. Here's how I think about it. Within the next number of years, if you want to sell cars at all, they'll need to be autonomous. Did GM, Ford and Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) ever strike it big when they implemented airbags and seatbelts? No, in fact, it cost them billions to redesign vehicles and update manufacturing lines. This is what autonomous driving feels like to me. Ford, GM and Tesla all need to spend billions developing this technology, not for future profit but to exist at all. This is why I don't own auto companies. I would rather play the software company side and own BlackBerry (BBRY) and Google instead. Those will be the real beneficiaries.

Conclusion

Elon Musk has done a masterful job on drawing all eyes towards the Model 3. The vehicle certainly looks impressive. But, Tesla is being valued like a high-growth tech company when their investments are necessary for Tesla to sell cars going forward. The market is taking what typically brings car companies low multiples, things like high capital expenditures and low ROE and labelled them positives. Mr. Market has blessed Tesla, a company with competing (it appears worse) technology to the likes of Ford, with multiples that are 24x higher in some cases. In the case of Tesla, I'd much rather own the car than the stock.

