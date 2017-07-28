A Bear's Trade On Cisco For 5.6% Income

The worst outcome is that you own a quality company at a lower price and a higher dividend yield than if you simply bought the stock.

We can capture some volatility premium from CSCO's upcoming earnings making the income more attractive.

Selling a cash secured put carries the same risk as owning the stock outright but you can amplify your income.

Despite being bearish on the economy, you can still find nice income opportunities with stocks.

Overview On The Economy & Cash Secured Puts

As a macro analyst my economic research always comes before individual trade or stock ideas. I shape my portfolio using my proprietary asset allocation model based on the economic data and then look for individual ideas within the asset allocation my models have suggested.

Currently, based on the macro economic data that has been reported over the past several months, I have a bearish bias on the economy, and that is reflected in my current asset allocation. I am currently overweight bonds (the exact asset allocation is exclusive to my marketplace subscribers).

Despite being bearish on the economy and overweight bonds, that does not mean I do not have stocks in my asset allocation. I do.



When bearish, I look for ways to limit risk and increase income. One of the ways I do that is through cash secured puts on high quality companies that I already want to own.

If you are unfamiliar with cash secured puts, below is an image that describes cash secured puts in more detail than I can.

Cash Secured Puts: (CBOE)

I will briefly touch on the macro data to justify my bearish stance before moving on to the specific trade in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Below is is a running monthly macro-economic data table that I track and publish to my marketplace subscribers. The data table clearly indicates if each economic metric is getting better or getting worse.

July Running Economic Table: Of the ~30 high frequency economic data points that I track, only 39% of them have come in better than last month and 55% from six months ago. This right away disputes the claim that the economic data is improving. It is slowing over the last several months as less than half of the data has improved.

Last month, 52% of the data was increasing from a month prior, 61% from six months prior, and 74% from a year ago. The economy over the past month has showed a lower breadth of data accelerating across all three time durations.

The next chart is an equal weighted average of all the metrics in the table above, combined into one chart. This picture gives a very broad and accurate indication if the aggregate economy is getting better, or getting worse.

Equal Weight Average of Data Table: The chart does in fact show that the economy more or less peaked in 2015 and fell off considerably before rebounding in 2016 and into 2017. We are now in a position where the short lived rebound in the economy is rolling over and we are resuming the steady decline off the economic peak.

This view is corroborated by the slowing growth in the labor market, which is often used as a very slow moving indication of economic health.

Nonfarm Payrolls: (BLS)

The growth in the job market peaked in 2015 as well and has been slowing for the past two years in a trend that was similar to the end of many past economic cycles.

That was a brief summary as to why I have an overall bearish stance and use income strategies to buy stocks on sale an augment the dividend of high quality companies that I already want to own for the long term.

CSCO Safety & Quality

There are two parts to this trade strategy. The first is to find high quality companies that are paying nice dividends and the second is to get paid to buy them on sale. We will tackle the first part below and talk about the trade idea in the next section.

When looking for a high quality company, there are several key metrics that I use.

The first metric is Return on Invested Capital.

A calculation used to assess a company's efficiency at allocating the capital under its control to profitable investments. Return on invested capital gives a sense of how well a company is using its money to generate returns.

- Investopedia

This metric is hard for companies to mess around with and has been useful in spotting weak businesses by many short sellers.

The two things to look for are a decent rate of return and also a stable return.

It is not good for a company to have a low ROIC nor would it be a sign of quality and safety to have a very volatile ROIC from quarter to quarter.

Stable Return On Invested Capital: (Ycharts)

CSCO passes both tests with a very stable return on capital invested of about 12%.

The next thing I look for is how safe the dividend is and how a company is managing it's capital.

Unlike many analysts who use dividend payout ratio's to determine dividend safety, I use a different metric.

FREE CASH FLOW - DIVIDENDS PAID - SHARE BUYBACKS

This resulting number shows if a company is generating enough money from their business to cover all their capital return plans. If the number is negative, a company must increase debt or go into cash piles to continue these programs. That is both unsustainable, subjecting you to possible dividend cuts and not a sign of quality.

Free Cash Flow Test: (Ycharts)

Aside from two quarters, CSCO maintains a nice free cash flow cushion with over $4 Billion in excess free cash flow after dividends and buybacks.

As you can see, due to the nice generation of free cash flow, CSCO has been able to maintain very low debt to equity ratios.

Debt to Equity Ratio: (Ycharts)

In today's world, a debt to equity ratio under 1 or a ratio that hasn't skyrocketed due to easy money is a nice sign of quality within a company's management.

The last ratio I use is EBIT/Sales. This ratio is used to see what percent of sales is flowing through to pre-tax earnings.

The margin percentage is important and like above, so is the stability of the margin.

We want to see if the company is holding up strong margins and not falling off.

EBIT to Sales Ratio: (Ycharts)

CSCO again passes that test.

CSCO is clearly a high quality company and has a nice dividend yield on top of that at nearly 3.5%. (3.75% on a forward basis)

CSCO Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The trade below, using a cash secured put, will guarantee we buy CSCO only if it is trading a discount to the current price, and provide an additional 1.8% income.

The Trade

Like the description in the first section said, we are selling a cash secured put at a strike price at which we want to buy the stock and collecting a premium to do so.

If the stock rises and stays above $31, we keep the premium and get 33% of the annual dividend in just 50 days.

If the stock prices falls below the strike price, we still keep the premium and get to buy CSCO at 3.7% cheaper than today's price.

The Trade (Selling Put):

As the table shows, we are collecting a yield of 1.1% per month by making this trade.

Part of the reason this trade is giving off nice yield is due to the volatility premium that is associated with CSCO's earnings.

Typically, the farther away the strike price is, the higher the volatility because there is more time for things to impact the stock price.

Due to upcoming earnings causing volatility to rise, there is actually more implied volatility for a strike in September than in October, despite it being a month closer.

Volatility: (Interactive Brokers)

This spike in volatility is making this an attractive trade for income.

As I said there are mainly two outcomes.

First, is the stock rises and stays above $31, we keep the premium and get 33% of the annual dividend in just 50 days. (1.1% income per month)

If the stock prices falls below the strike price, we still keep the premium and get to buy CSCO at 3.7% cheaper than today's price.

If we end up buying CSCO at the break-even price of $30.45, the we get the year of dividends by holding on to the stock for 3.75% and also the yield of 1.8% by selling the put for a total of 5.6% total income.

The chart below shows where we would buy CSCO should the stock price fall below our strike price.

The Outcomes:

(StockCharts)

The trade idea is one way that you can create additional income from high quality stocks even if you are pessimistic on the economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.