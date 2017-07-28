Key Technology's (KTEC) CEO Jack Ehren on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Key Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:KTEC)

Q3 2017 Results Conference Call

July 27, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Ginger Petty - IR

Jack Ehren - President and CEO

Jeff Siegal - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

[Operator Instructions]

Ginger Petty

Thank you, Adela [ph]. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for the Key Technology Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Conference Call. Hosting the call today will be Jack Ehren, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Siegal, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay on the Investor Relations homepage of our website at www.key.net.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that comments made in today's call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These and other cautionary statements are listed in today's release. For a more detailed discussion, please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2016.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Jack Ehren, President and Chief Executive Officer, for a discussion of the Company's results.

Jack Ehren

Thank you, Ginger. Good afternoon. In our third quarter of fiscal 2017, we again continued to make real progress towards the execution of our long-term strategy. Our third quarter net sales orders and net earnings were all quarterly records for our company. We have now also delivered nine consecutive quarters year-over-year quarterly orders growth. Our ending backlog of $52.1 million, up 53% over the prior year's third quarter ending backlog is our second largest quarter end backlog ever, second only to the $54.4 million backlog at the end of the previous quarter.

For the third quarter and year-to-date, we achieved significantly higher orders, revenues, gross margins and operating results compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year. Over third quarter gross margin now 35% was up significantly over the prior year's third quarter gross margin of 29%. Over continued gross margin percentage improvement from the third quarter and year-to-date compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year has resulted from increased margins in our both automated inspection systems and process systems globally.

We have continued to effectively leverage our investments and to build on our prior fiscal year’s record order levels in the EMEA region with third quarter and year-to-date EMEA orders in euros increasing by 104% and 72% respectively over the same period in the prior fiscal year. The last fourth quarter have been our largest four individual EMEA order quarters ever. North America was our largest order contributing region in the third quarter, also recording one of the largest quarterly order levels ever for this region.

Third quarter orders in North America included approximately 8 million in orders associated with a new plant expansion by a significant North America potato processor. Our total company wide orders for the third quarter also included another 8 million of orders associated with multiple global projects from a major worldwide potato processor.

In addition subsequent to the end of the third quarter, we received initial partial equipment orders for another new French fry line expansion in North America with a major global potato processor. The majority of the total purchase orders for this project are expected to be received during our fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

Our new VERYX platform is starting to become increasingly more significant to our overall automated inspection systems orders and net sales. We continue to see significant opportunities for VERYX in all of our core markets globally, as we demonstrate the positive impact VERYX can have on our customers operations and profitability. We will continue to commercialize VERYX for new applications and with additional capacities and functionalities in fiscal 2017 and beyond.

As I had previously stated, the VERYX platform has been designed for manufacturability, serviceability, modularity, configurability and cost. The VERYX systems and the majority of the process system solutions that have been shift to EMEA and North America customer locations in fiscal 2017 were also manufactured in our respective EMEA and North America manufacturing facilities. This expanded manufacturing flexibility enables to Key effectively drive our customer responsiveness with lower lead times and freight costs while also reducing the risks associated with fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

Our industry leading process systems were again a very important component of our overall third quarter and year-to-date booking, net sales and margins. Providing our customers with a fully integrated solution including our engineering, application expertise, project management, optical sorting and process system is a real differentiator for Key and truly provides unique value to our customers.

In addition, our manufacturing and state-of-the-art customer innovation and solution centers in both EMEA and North America along with our strong global technical expertise and industry experience are enabling Key to execute on our strategy to optimally partner with our global customer based by providing strategically located regional manufacturing, sales and technical support.

Our continued strong backlog at the end of the third quarter and our funnel of opportunities globally are positioning Key well for the fourth quarter and beyond. We remain passionately focused on innovation, industry leading solutions and continue of process efficiency improvement throughout all functional areas of our company.

We are pleased that we have made real significant continued progress during the first nine months of fiscal 2017 in bookings, margins, operating results, EMEA growth and with our new VERYX platform. We continue to focus on the execution of our long-term strategy and the generation of attractive returns for the Company and our shareholders.

Thank you. And I will now turn the call over to Jeff, for a discussion of our third quarter financial results.

Jeff Siegal

Thank you, Jack. I will now discuss the third quarter results for fiscal 2017. Third quarter net sales were $44.7 million, compared with $36.2 million reported in the same quarter a year ago. Sales of automated inspection systems in the third quarter totaled $15.7 million compared with $10 million in the same period a year ago, a 58% increase. Third quarter net sales of process systems were $21 million compared with $18.6 million in 2016, a 13%. The total increase in net sales occurred primarily in the European region in the potato market.

Parts and service net sales were $8 million versus $7.7 million in the same period a year ago, a 4% increase. Gross profit for the third quarter was $15.7 million compared with $10.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2016. As a percent of sales, margins of 35.2% increased from the 29.4% reported for the same quarter a year ago. The gross margin was higher primarily due to a more favorable product mix, and improvements and efficiencies in both the process systems and automated inspection systems product lines.

Operating expenses of $10.8 million for the third quarter were 24.2% of net sales compared with $8.9 million or 24.5% of net sales for the same quarter of last year. Operating expenses for the three months period ended June 30, 2017 were impacted compared with the same period in the prior year by higher commissions on higher net sale and higher personnel cost. The net earnings for the third quarter were $3 million or $0.47 for fully diluted share, compared with net earnings of $1 million or $0.16 per share in the same period last year.

I will now discuss our third quarter 2017 orders and backlog. For the third quarter ended June 30, we recorded new orders of $41.8 million. Last year's third quarter new orders totaled $32 million. Our backlog at the end of the third quarter was $52.1 million. This compares with $33.9 million at the end of the third quarter last year. The increase in orders overall was due to the strength in the European and North American markets as well increases in the potato market. The backlog mix at the end of the third quarter was 45% automated inspection system, 50% process systems and 5% parts and service.

For the nine months needed June 30, 2017, net sales were $99.4 million as compared to $89.5 million for the same period in the prior year. Net sales were up 30% in automated inspection system s, up 2% in process systems and up 4% in parts and service. The net earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 were $0.44 per diluted share as compared to net loss of $0.19 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2016. Cash at the end of the quarter was $10.3 million, compared with $10.5 million at September 30, 2016.

Looking forward, we expect net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 to increase moderately as compared to the net sales reported in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. A significant portion of the ending backlog is not expected to shift during the fourth quarter. Gross margins are expected to decrease moderately in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 are anticipated to decrease slightly as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

I will now turn the call back over to Jack.

Jack Ehren

Thank you, Jeff. We will now turn the call open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

James Ricchiuti

Can you talk a little bit about the backlog and when you might be anticipating that shipping? Is that mainly fiscal Q1 and fiscal Q2 of fiscal ’18 or does that stretch out?

Jack Ehren

Right now, there is one major order that will extend out later beyond Q1 and Q2 of ’18. But the majority would be within Q1 and Q2 and Q4. Q4 ’17, Q1 and Q2 of ’18.

James Ricchiuti

Got it. And Jack you alluded to several orders from potato processor. Or are these from multiple customers or they from one customer?

Jack Ehren

No, they are from multiple customers.

James Ricchiuti

It appears that this is very good momentum in the potato market. Can you discuss what kind of activity demand you’re seeing for VERYX and some of the other markets like processed fruit, vegetables, nuts? Are you seeing -- how much activity, you’re seeing for this platform in those markets?

Jack Ehren

Well, as you said, first of all on the potato -- the potato market on a global basis continues to be very robust. Our business with regards to nuts and dried fruits, and processed fruits and vegetable, have been consistent with prior years, but we do expect future penetration and increased investment in those markets here in the future as well.

James Ricchiuti

And I just saw along those lines, it sounds -- it looks like you introduce two new VERYX models in the last couple of months, I think the B140, C70. How many different models do you have now? What would you anticipate? I know you can talk about new products. But is there a fairly healthy pipeline in terms of new variations is coming over the next several years in the year?

Jack Ehren

Yes, first of all from the chute-fed solutions, they'll vary from 700 millimeter to 1,400 millimeter. And from a belt-bed solutions standpoint, they'll go from again 700 millimeter all the way up to 2,100 millimeter. So we have different capacities and ideal capabilities depending upon specific applications and the specific insertion point, and we'll continue to release those sizes as we continue throughout '17 and into '18, and new functionality as well that will continue to add to the VERYX platform as we move forward.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay, thank you. One final question and I'll get back in the queue. Currently, large increase in R&D on a sequential basis, so looks like your R&D expense was up about what 29% or so. Is that at all and was there any unusual spend there? Or do you anticipate this being kind of a go forward type level of R&D?

Jack Ehren

We definitely have had higher cost in both sales and engineering associated with the large of the VERYX platform into the different applications. And we don't see significant differences and changes in the fourth quarter, but going beyond that we definitely see no reduction of expenses as we move into '18.

Jack Ehren

I would just like to thank everybody for joining the call again this quarter. And we look forward to talking with everybody again in another three months. Thank you very much.

