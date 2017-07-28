NVG: A Muni CEF Cornerstone, But Beware The Name

The fund has recently undergone a name change, which may misguide investors as to its true nature.

The fund is currently yielding an income-only distribution of 6.02% and trading at a discount of 6.48% to its net asset value.

Over the last few weeks we have completed a number of closed end fund and ETF updates. One area that we focused on was municipal fund investing, in both tax free and taxable varieties.

One closed end municipal bond fund that popped up during research, but that we have not looked at deeply yet, is the Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG). Today, I wanted to take a look at this fund to examine if it is worth your attention.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: Nuveen Investments

Managers: Paul L. Brennan, CFA

AUM: $5,232 million in Investment Exposure, $3,256 million net assets

Historical Style: Tax Exempt Municipal Bonds

Investment Objectives: The fund's investment objective are to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund's investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

Number of Holdings: 957

Current Yield: 5.65% based on market price, Monthly Distributions

Inception Date: 9/8/2014

Fees: 1.03% + .86% Interest Expense, 1.89% Total.

Discount to NAV: 5.35%

Sources: CEF Connect, Nuveen, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

Unlike open end mutual funds, which have ongoing capital raise efforts, closed end funds are typically one and done. As such, you see far less marketing effort and dollars deployed towards these funds. As a result, the only marketing efforts you see may be one or two sales brochures or fact sheets.

As an advisor, I valued having the sales pitch for the simple reason that it would be a good starting point for research, to then judge the fund as to whether it holds up to the sales pitch or not.

From Nuveen's website, we have the following.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

Actively managed mutual funds, unlike their passive ETF and index fund counterparts, do not tend to spell out their investment strategy, unlike the majority of the passive indexes and unit investment trusts which are in many cases readily replicable by an investor.

In many cases, you simply have to trust the fund manager and their team to get the job done.

In the case of NVG, Nuveen offers the following.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

In essence, what I am getting from the fund is that Nuveen seeks to provide above average tax exempt income by investing in underrated or undervalued bonds. As such, the fund may invest up to 55% of its assets in municipal bonds rated Baa/BBB or lower.

Let's take a look at how this plays out.

The Portfolio

The first thing we can take a look at is the portfolio's asset allocation. As we can see, the fund is almost completely invested, with more than 99% invested in municipal bonds.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

Looking at the top 10 holdings we can see a broad basket, with bonds being seemingly revenue backed. One point of note at looking at the top 10 is a number of Tobacco bonds and a number of Chicago bonds.

The top 10 holdings represent 17.8% of the total portfolio.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

Looking at the sector breakdown, we can see that only 26.2% of the portfolio is backed by Tax Obligations, both general and limited. The rest are either revenue backed or US guaranteed.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

Looking at the state breakdown, we see that the top state is Illinois making up 14% of the portfolio, followed by California with 11.4%.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

Looking next at the credit quality of the portfolio we can see that 53.8% is rated A or better.

46% of the portfolio is rated BBB or lower, or is unrated. This is about 9% below the maximum allocation of 55% to these types of bonds.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

Looking at the maturity breakdown, we can see the fund is biased towards the back end of the curve with just less than 60% of the portfolio being more than 20 years away from maturity.

The 19.4% of the portfolio that is within 10 years of maturity does present reinvestment risk if interest rates stay flat or decrease.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

Finally, we can take a look at the call exposure of the fund.

As we can see, more than 12% of the portfolio may be called in the next 12 months. All together, more than 36% of the portfolio is subject to calls in the next 5 years. Once again, this represents reinvestment risk.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

Putting it all together we can take a look at the overall fund characteristics.

Being that this is an AMT Free portfolio, none of the portfolio's income is subject to the alternative minimum tax.

The average effective maturity is 21.95 years as we have looked at previously.

Most importantly we can see the average effective duration for the portfolio is 9.17 years. Adjusting the metric for leverage, we have an average leverage adjusted effective duration of 13.82 years.

For those just seeing my articles, this means that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the underlying portfolio's net asset value should decrease 13.82%.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

Distribution Quality

This Section Is For Subscribers of "Income Ideas With Maks," where we discuss in detail the distribution metrics, in order to determine the overall health and quality of the income stream and to identify any foreseeable risks.

The Numbers

Today NVG yields 5.65% and is trading at a discount of 5.35% to its Net Asset value.

Source: CEF Connect

As we can see, the fund's discount to NAV has stayed fairly consistent, even while this fund, like many other muni CEFs suffered during initial rate hike fears.

Year to date, the fund has returned a total return of 10.38%. The price per share has increased 6.64% while the underlying NAV has increased 5.58%. This shows us that the discount to NAV came down just about 1% YTD.

NVG data by YCharts

Looking at the 1 year number, we can see the fund has a total return of 1.07%, primarily staying positive solely due to the distribution.

During this time period the price per share has decline 4.93% while the underlying NAV has fallen 6.01%.

NVG data by YCharts

Looking at NVG against some peers, we look at how it has performed against the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB), the broad iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), the recently discussed VanEck Vectors CEF Muni Income ETF (XMPT) and a Nuveen sister fund, the higher quality Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Fund (NEA).

As we can see from the chart below, NVG has outperformed all of the peers.

NVG Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking at the 1 year number, we can see the fund has outperformed on a total return basis, even in a turbulent market.

NVG Total Return Price data by YCharts

This scenario also plays out for the 3 year number.

NVG achieved a total return of 28.33%, outperforming the Van Eck CEF ETF returning 24.03% and the higher quality sister fund NEA, which achieved 22.16%. The two iShares ETFs achieved single digit returns.

NVG Total Return Price data by YCharts

The above is also true for the 5 year numbers ...

NVG Total Return Price data by YCharts

... and the since earliest common date.

NVG Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Without a doubt this is a well-performing fund over every measured timeframe. It has surpassed both the unlevered low-cost ETFs as well as a professionally managed ETF from VanEck & S-2. True to form, it has also outperformed the higher quality Nuveen AMT-Free Quality CEF (NEA).

The interesting secondary benefit of this fund is that it is focused on generating AMT Free income, something any higher income earner would appreciate. More important is that it seems to accomplish this without giving up gains; therefore, it is not an either or proposition.

As the title suggests, while this is a great performing fund, you have to be aware that at its core, it is an opportunistic, lower quality credit fund. In fact, up until the end of last year it was known as the Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund.

Having the name changed to the current "Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund" may be a bit misleading for investors as I believe the fund's current name implies a broad, diversified and balanced theme?

In either case, my astute audience and new readers now know, while they changed the name, at its core, this is an opportunistic tax free muni fund, and a dang good one at that.

If you are considering this fund, please take a look at my article on the sister fund NEA in the article "Nuveen Quality Muni Inc. Fund: Quality Still Shines?"

If you are looking for tax free municipal income with a bit more juice, than this article on the VanEck ETF will be of interest, "VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF - Any Alpha, Or Just Double Fees?"

My Take & How To Implement

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.