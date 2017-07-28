Green Bancorp's (GNBC) CEO Manny Mehos on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Terry Earley - Chief Financial Officer

Manny Mehos - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Geoff Greenwade - President and Chief Executive Officer, Bank

Donald Perschbacher - Corporate Chief Credit Officer

Analysts

Brady Gailey - KBW

Brad Milsaps - Sandler O'Neill

Brett Rabatin - Piper Jaffray

Brian Zabora - Hovde Group

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Green Bancorp Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Terry Earley, Chief Financial Officer of Green Bancorp and the Bank. Please go ahead, sir.

Terry Earley

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate your participation in our second quarter 2017 earnings call. With me today are Manny Mehos, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company; Geoff Greenwade, President of the Company and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank; Donald Perschbacher, Corporate Chief Credit Officer of the Company and the Bank. As a reminder, a replay of this call will be available through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on August 3, 2017. A slide deck to complement our discussion is available on our website at investors.greenbank.com.

Before we begin today, I want to remind you that many of our remarks today contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to Slide 3 of our earnings slide deck as well as our second quarter 2017 earnings press release and their other public filings, including the risk factors in our 10-K where you will find factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Now, I will turn the call over to Manny.

Manny Mehos

Thank you, Terry and good afternoon everyone. We appreciate your time and attention today. As you might expect, I’m thrilled with our second quarter results as we delivered record earnings driven by strong loan growth, significant margin expansion, continued improvement in credit and effective expense control as can be seen on Slide 4.

For the quarter, we reported earnings per diluted common share of $0.35, an increase of 84% as compared to the $0.19 per share that we reported in the first quarter of 2017 as can be seen on Slide 5. These strong results clearly highlight the bank’s attractive markets, loan generation potential, asset sensitivity and efficient branch system now that our energy exposure has largely been removed from our balance sheet. Looking forward, the outlook for the bank remains promising as we believe that we have the opportunity to sustain and further improve our financial performance. Of note, Texas remains one of the most favorable states in the country for business. And our core markets of Houston, Dallas and Austin continued to deliver solid economic growth.

Houston in particular has experienced a rebound over the past year, which is led to healthy employment and population gains. This favorable economic backdrop supports our expectation that we will see a return to sustained loan growth in the second half 2017, which Jeff will discuss in more detail in a moment. In addition to our robust metro markets, we are also beginning to realize the benefits of our scalable infrastructure and branch light business model. As we have grown, we have built the bank to drive positive operating leverage and anticipate that our current platform can provide incremental efficiency as we grow our asset base. Additionally, our experienced team of portfolio bankers continue to have ample capacity to grow their loan books. So, we do not expect to meaningfully add to our headcount over the near-term. We are also benefiting from our decision to maintain our asset sensitivity given our longstanding view that rates would eventually rise. As such, the Fed’s decision to increase the Fed Funds target rate in March has been a significant driver of our strong margin expansion this quarter as approximately 80% of our loans are floating rate.

As Terry will touch on, we expect our margins to continue to expand in the third quarter as we will have benefited from the June rate increase for a full quarter. Importantly, whether or not the Fed continues to raise interest rates, we are very cognizant of the risk that our asset sensitivity holds and we will carefully manage our balance sheet. Lastly, our credit metrics continue to improve post the completion of the margin initiative and our provision expense is returning to more normalized levels.

I would now like to turn the call over to Geoff to discuss our results in more detail.

Geoff Greenwade

Thank you, Manny good afternoon everyone. I am pleased with the significant progress that we have achieved as well as the outlook for the balance of 2017. Over the first six months of the year, our results have been in line with our expectations, with deposits and loans essentially flat despite reductions in our energy and commercial real estate portfolios. As we look forward, the company is now poised for a return to more normalized growth. Additionally, management is now focused on growing the bank and building the value of the company, signs of which were evident in the quarter.

Turning to Slide 6, total loans grew by $111 million or 14.8% annualized from March 31 and ended the second quarter at $3.1 billion. We experienced strength in C&I and mortgage warehouse. I would highlight that the strength in mortgage warehouse was largely due to a rebound from a slower first quarter and would expect balances to be roughly flat to the third quarter, with a seasonal decline in Q4. Our commercial real estate portfolio experienced a further $20 million of pay-downs and ended the second quarter at 318% of bank regulatory capital, down from 345% at the end of the first quarter. We continue to expect that our commercial real estate portfolio will be back under 300% of regulatory capital during the third quarter at which point we will begin to replace loan runoff and return the portfolio to modest growth. We remain confident in our outlook for loan growth of 6% to 8% in the second half of 2017 and expect to return to a more normal level of 7% to 9% in 2018. As Manny touched on, we believe that we can deliver this loan growth without adding additional bankers, which will drive further operating efficiency.

Turning to Slide 7, deposits declined by $55.7 million to $3.4 billion, down 6.5% annualized from the prior quarter end, but are up 4.8% or $153.1 million on a year-over-year basis. Additionally, our demand deposit balances have increased 17% on a year-over-year basis. The linked quarter decline was largely a result of some seasonal factors as several of our larger business relationships grew their deposits in the first quarter and subsequently reduced our deposits in the second quarter to more normal levels. At the end of the second quarter, our loan to deposit ratio stood at 93%, up from 88% at the end of the first quarter of 2017. As the bank returns to loan growth, we have restarted our marketing efforts to drive core deposit growth, including promotional rates on money market and DDA accounts. We introduced these initiatives at the end of the second quarter with the goal of growing our core deposits to keep pace with our loan growth going forward.

Turning to non-interest income, this remains a key initiative and I am pleased with the progress that we are making. The investments that we have made in our SBA banking team, treasury management business and customer interest rate swap program have positioned us to consistently meet or exceed our goal of $5 million per quarter. In SBA, I would highlight that even though our revenue on sale of guaranty portion of loans was down for the quarter, it is worth noting that production on a linked quarter basis increased 32%. The trend in production bodes well for future revenue trends in this line of business. Additionally, SBA revenue recognition remains lumpy as the settlement on some June loan sales will not be realized until Q3. As a result, we remain confident in our $6 million target for SBA revenues for the full year.

I would now like to turn the call over to Terry.

Terry Earley

Thank you, Geoff. As Manny mentioned, we are very pleased with the second quarter’s results. As all of our key financial and operating metrics showed significant improvement. As shown on Slide 8, the company’s return on average tangible common equity increased from 8.88% in the first quarter to just over 15% for the second quarter. Our return on average assets surpassed 125 basis points and the efficiency ratio improved to well under 50% and finished the second quarter at 47.83%.

Turning to Slide 9, net interest income for the quarter was $35.3 million and our net interest margin increased 16 basis points to 3.63%. This compares to $32.6 million and 3.47% in the first quarter. The increase in our net interest margin was primarily driven by the following. First, the Fed’s March rate increase had a significant impact on our floating rate loan portfolio as our loan yields increased 16 basis points. Second, the Q2 deployment of excess liquidity and the repositioning of the investment portfolio added 49 basis points to the portfolio yield. These efforts were partially offset by the re-pricing of our floating rate borrowings and deposits. Deposit cost increased 4 basis points during Q2 to 72 bps. As a result, we now believe that our net interest margin should run between 3.7% and 3.8% over the last two quarter of the year and net interest income should run between $140 million and $148 million for the full year.

Turning to Slide 10, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, non-interest income totaled $5.7 million, which represents the slight improvement compared to the prior quarter and reflects the continued diversity and contribution of various fee income businesses, including our treasury management business, SBA business, customer interest rate swaps and other customer fees. Overall, we are proud of the progress that we have made with regards to increasing the percentage of the bank’s revenue contribution from our various income fee sources over the past several quarters.

Turning to Slide 11, non-interest expense totaled $19.6 million for the second quarter, which represents a $1.2 million decrease compared to the first quarter. This decrease was mostly driven by lower loan related expenses, lower professional and regulatory cost and other expenses including our reserve for unfunded loan commitments. These expenses were partially offset by increased salary and benefit expenses as well as occupancy cost. We have continued to believe that our total non-interest expense will run at approximately $20 million to $21 million per quarter through the remainder of 2017.

From Slide 12, our strong earnings performance has resulted in improved capital levels in both the company and the bank, which will continue to support our ability to pursue our growth strategy. Additionally, earnings have contributed to substantial growth in our tangible book value per share, which closed the quarter at $9.65, up from $9.25 at the end of Q1. Further, we remain highly asset sensitive, which has been a beneficial position given the recent actions by the Fed. As of June 30, 2017 just over 80% of our loans are floating and less than 3.5% of that of our floating rate loans are sitting on floors.

Finally, before turning the call over to Donald, I want to note that we have historically given guidance on all major income statement categories. Beginning this quarter, the company is elected to also get EPS guidance, so as to be transparent and be clear about the company’s future earnings potential. We expect earnings per share to be in the range of $1.20 to $1.30 per share for the full year 2017 and between $1.50 to $1.65 for the full year 2018. This earnings guidance assumes that the next Fed rate increase will be in the first half of 2018 and that is the only rate increase built into our guidance.

Donald, over to you.

Donald Perschbacher

Thank you, Terry and good afternoon everyone. As Manny discussed, we are pleased that our credit quality continues to improve following the completion of the MARS initiative, which has also benefited our profitability as provision expenses returned to a more normalized level. On a consolidated basis, classified assets declined by $35.7 million during the quarter to $125.8 million or 28.7% of total holding company regulatory capital as of June 30, 2017.

From Slide 13, non-performing assets decreased to $75.5 million or 1.8% of period end total assets at June 30, 2017 compared with $87.5 million or 2.15% of period end total assets at March 31, 2017. In the second quarter, we resolved $6.5 million of energy-related loans, which included the sale of $2 million of non-performing energy loans, which were transferred to held-for-sale and sold during the quarter. ORE was reduced by $435,000 to $921,000.

From Slide 14, our energy loans today stand at just 2.8% of the portfolio. Following the disposition of the loans and held-for-sale status, E&P loans will represent just 0.4% of the total portfolio and oilfield service loans will represent just 1.9% of the portfolio. As we have said, we expect our energy exposure to continue to decline as the remaining loans pay down. During the second quarter, we recognized net charge-offs of $1.5 million or 5 basis points of total loans, a $154,000 of which was related to partial charge-offs of energy loans. This represents a slight increase compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2017 where we recognized net charge-offs of $573,000 or just 2 basis points of total loans, which included $1.1 million in charge-offs of energy loans.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, we recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.5 million, all of which related to energy loans. This also compares favorably to the quarter ended March 31, 2017, where we recognized provision for loan losses of $6.1 million, which included $6 million in reserves related to energy loans. For the full year 2017, we expect provision expense to be $11 million to $13 million. Our allowance for loan losses was 1.02% of total loans at June 30, 2017 compared with 1.06% of total loans at March 31, 2017. At June 30, 2017, our allowance for loan losses plus the acquired loan net discount to total loans adjusted for the acquired loan net discount was 1.22%.

With that, let me turn the presentation back to Manny for concluding remarks.

Manny Mehos

Thank you, Donald. As I said in our first quarter call we are finally back to the business of banking. Our performance this quarter clearly demonstrates the company’s attractive business model and highlights the earnings power that we envisioned when we acquired Patriot Bank. Looking forward, we believe that we have many opportunities for future growth given that our markets remain healthy, our infrastructure has room to scale further, our bankers have ample capacity to grow their loan portfolios, our balance sheet remains asset sensitive and our credit quality continues to normalize. Thank you again for your time today. Operator, please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Brady Gailey of KBW. Please proceed with your question.

Brady Gailey

Good afternoon, guys.

Manny Mehos

Hi, Brady.

Brady Gailey

So on energy if you add held for investment and held for sale you are looking at around $87 million of energy that’s left, does that include any energy assets that are still up at holding company level.

Manny Mehos

It does. There is – I have to think about what the number is at June 30 at the holding company, it was probably just a total of $19 million at the holding company to couple of relationships.

Brady Gailey

Alright. And that $19 million is included in $87 million?

Manny Mehos

Yes. Correct.

Brady Gailey

Okay, great. And then the mortgage warehouse was up nicely this quarter, where did balances finish in the warehouse?

Terry Earley

About $180 million, so that’s about ahead [ph] of our growth $56 million of the $110 million from quarter-to-quarter. So I think it was down in the first quarter, but it was up in the second quarter. And I think that’s kind of the normal trend I have seen from all the banks reporting.

Brady Gailey

Alright. Then Manny if you look at your stock, I think it hit an all-time high today of over $21, so clearly you have your currency back which gives you a little more flexibility to do an acquisition and probably if you would like maybe just give us your thoughts on how you think about potentially buying another Texas bank?

Manny Mehos

Brady, we are – it’s we pretty much maintain the same posture. I mean we are always looking for something that is going to increase or add accretion to the bank. And what we are not sure about is which direction to go, we can’t – MOEs are the best way to do that in a perfect world. Going into an acquisition market what we are doing small deals doesn’t really help us that much, so we are sort of – we are trying to decide that right now. I mean there is really not that – the stock is good, the currency is much better I would like for it to be a little better, if we were to do that. But we are still sort of trying to figure out what’s the best direction to go. It not much of an answer, but the stock price is new to us.

Brady Gailey

So it’s a good problem to have. Thanks guys.

Terry Earley

Thanks Brady.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brad Milsaps with Sandler O'Neill. Please proceed with your question.

Brad Milsaps

Hey guys, how are you doing?

Manny Mehos

Hey Brad.

Brad Milsaps

Maybe Terry I will start with you, just kind of curious in terms of the balance sheet, you feel like you are done with most of the restructuring there that you want to do, how sustainable do you think the securities yield is and noticed that you have been maybe using some more wholesale type borrowings to fund yourself, just kind of curious what your outlook for those would be, particularly if loan growth is going to reaccelerate here and use some of those cash flows from the securities book?

Terry Earley

Brad, great question, we have been pretty active both in the first and second quarter. Largely I think we are done. We certainly put a little leverage on, but I think this balance sheet can stand it. I think the yield on the portfolio being up 49 basis points after increasing also in Q1, I think it’s sustainable probably between 15% and 20% of the securities in the portfolio are floating rate. So we should be able to do that. As we look forward with loan growth rebounding, I would expect to see a slow shift in earning asset mix back towards the loan portfolio and just what the cash flows come off of the portfolio and flow back into the loans side which will help support the NIM. So we feel pretty good about where we are and to accomplish what we intended it to. And we did this second round early in the second quarter and now we are just going to take advantage of the positioning we have got and feed the loan growth.

Brad Milsaps

Got it. So this might be plus or minus kind of a high watermark for the securities book if the loan growth comes through?

Terry Earley

Correct.

Brad Milsaps

Okay. And then just one follow-up on the NIM, did purchase accounting have a big impact at all this quarter on loan yields or you call out the piece just curious on any other kind of loan discount accretion income?

Terry Earley

No, if anything it’s diminishing on a linked quarter basis. That’s just not a big part of our story. And that’s a pretty good thing as we sit here today.

Brad Milsaps

Perfect, alright. Thanks guys. Great quarter.

Manny Mehos

Thanks Brad.

Terry Earley

Thanks Brad.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brett Rabatin with Piper Jaffray. Please proceed with your question.

Brett Rabatin

Hi guys, good afternoon.

Manny Mehos

Hi Brett.

Terry Earley

Hi Brett.

Brett Rabatin

I wanted to ask on the fee income guidance and then just thinking about SBA, there is obviously that timing issue with gain on sale this quarter, can you give us maybe like I think you mentioned it, but I might have missed your quarterly thought on SBA for the back half of the year and then it seem like you be at the high end of your guidance assuming SBA is a little higher than it was in 2Q?

Manny Mehos

Yes. So Brett, it’s still a little lumpy as you can see from the first quarter and the second quarter. For the year we still feel very confident in the $6 million number, but it’s just not going to be $1.5 million each quarter. It’s going to be a little higher and little lower quarter-to-quarter based on when we close it, when we sell it and the timing of that. How we feel good about that is production is up from the first quarter to second quarter by 32%. I think that’s just following up on the number of SBA lenders that we added to the team in the second half, late in the second half of 2016, they are starting to fill pipeline and close deals. So I think that’s where Terry came up with the overall guidance for the non-interest income, I will let him follow-up that.

Terry Earley

Yes. Brett I think it’s a great question and I think there is upside opportunity to the guidance. As you look at the components if we would had an SBA quarter like we are guiding to, the numbers would have been even better. We had real strength down in the other category. We had a very strong interest rate swap quarter. So we are excited about what that business is doing for us. So we lacked the diversity in the revenue streams and we feel good about the guidance.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. And then you are down to 218 on commercial real state and you shrank that portfolio a little bit linked quarter, I guess I am curious do you continue to shrink that portfolio or can grow from the other pieces kind of drag you below 300, how are you thinking about commercial real estate from here?

Manny Mehos

Well, the projection somewhere in August hit 300 and Donald is going to let us do one CRE loan that we have hit 300 or below. So he has kept the weekly watch on it projections going. So and then I would say it won’t be a big contributor in the third quarter just because of when we do turn it on would be halfway through the quarter. I think our expectations are more normal CRE replacing runoff and any modest growth we will have will really start in the fourth quarter and on a normal basis. So I wouldn’t look for a lot of growth if any in the third quarter on the CRE.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. And then let’s see an expense guidance you are giving for the back half of the year, are there – it’s not a big pickup, but just the tad, all you have is basically inflationary pressure kind of thinking of the back of the year?

Manny Mehos

Yes. From non-interest expense, Terry do you see anything unusual in the second half of the year.

Terry Earley

I mean I think sorry, if we – we certainly came in below our guidance on expenses. I don’t think it’s sustainable with the level we have reported this quarter, hence we reiterated our guidance to $20 million to $21 million a quarter. Just everything is kind of interesting, everything kind of broke our way and so it turned out really nice at the $19.6 million. But it will be back up a little bit, that’s kind of what happens when kind of every little expense kind of comes in. It’s nothing big, it’s just that there is a lot of little that worked in our favor…

Manny Mehos

Plus I think if the positive loan growth is more normalize, you will have some more incentive accruals going on and I could see some of that.

Terry Earley

Actually that’s what drove the increased in salaries, I mean increase in total personnel cost is that it was variable rate comp. Actual salary dollars were down.

Brett Rabatin

Right. Yes. Based on the growth in the loan side?

Terry Earley

We were providing some of that growth. So kind of paying for itself also by doing that may adjust it every quarter, so from that standpoint.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. I appreciate the color. Thanks.

Terry Earley

Thanks Brett.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next comes from Brian Zabora of Hovde Group. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Zabora

Thanks. Good afternoon.

Manny Mehos

Hi Brian.

Brian Zabora

The question is on the growth in C&I excluding the mortgage warehouse, are you seeing line utilization there for these new customers coming over?

Manny Mehos

This is mainly new – some line utilization in the second quarter and then our bankers are still out doing a lot of business development and hunting. I think part of that has to do with since we have had hiatus on commercial real estate for going back in the fourth quarter of 2016 as for they are finding deals are on the C&I side. So it’s a good combination of some line utilization, but also bringing in quite a bit new customers.

Brian Zabora

Okay. And then are there deposits coming in that we see as this growth continues to be strong to more you kind of our deposits because it’s lagging those – are the funding…?

Manny Mehos

Yes. You will see that. If you look at the first quarter it really got off to a better than expected start. So I think part of that was we got some deposits on some business customers that were just here part for a very short period of time as there were some liquidity came in. So I think if you look at a 12/31 to June 30 it’s more of what we budgeted which was more flat thinking loans were going to be flat or a little higher than we thought we would be about $20 million over on the loan side. And so if you go back to a year ago, we really quit growing deposits at that point just because are slowing it down just because we were going to be flat for a while on the loan side due to the MARS initiative running down energy loans and then turning off investor real estate until we had reached that 300% number. But I have told the troops starting at the end of June and on, we are going to need to grow deposits at the same pace as we are growing loans. Now, we have got a nice buffer of around $300 million between the two, but we need to keep that on an ongoing basis. So we are now doing advertising and marketing to turn the deposits back on the same as we did in the first half last year.

Brian Zabora

Okay. And then just lastly on the deposit side, do you think that deposit beta is going to pickup a bit and just any comments to add about with your advertising?

Manny Mehos

The deposit based on the…

Brian Zabora

Deposit betas…?

Manny Mehos

Deposit betas.

Terry Earley

Yes, Brian, it’s Terry, I will take that one. I mean the deposit beta in the first quarter was about 8%, in the second quarter it’s about 16%. So still low, lot lower than we have modeled. But depending on where the Fed goes from here, you will see more changes in Q3 with the June Fed increase. But I don’t see it abnormal or a jump that up to 40%, 50% beta or anything like that. It’s still pretty low and pretty benign.

Manny Mehos

And we can offset that. We are still wanting to do a little bit of remixing over the next year, continue to bring the CD as a percentage of our deposit down closer to 35% and bring money market and DDA and interest bearing DDAs up. So that’s one of the things we are concentrating on with our advertising it’s very heavy around money market and DDA and really more defensive posture on CDs.

Brian Zabora

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Terry Earley

Thanks Brian.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Manny Mehos for closing remarks.

Manny Mehos

Thank you, operator and thanks to everyone for listening in today and thank you for your patience over the last couple of years. We set this bank up for a couple things to accrete earnings with increasing interest rates, so we have been asset sensitive for many years and accreting through doing deals and reducing costs. After the Patriot deal, we told you that it would bring us up to about $19 million in pretax pre-provision and then the oil prices hit. We took a little break and now we are up to – this quarter $21 million in pretax pre-provision and climbing and hoping that we are going to get more interest rate bumps. I think in the second quarter its $17 million and change on pre-tax pre-provision, now we are at $21 million. Once we get the full benefit of the second quarter and then we will be rising even more we think. So I think Terry’s guidance is good, it does have a little upside in it maybe. But this is what we have built this bank to do. We are finally back there again. So thanks for your patience. Stay tuned this is going to get better and we will see you next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

