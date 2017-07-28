MuleSoft's (MULE) CEO Greg Schott On Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE)

Carla Cooper

Good afternoon and welcome to MuleSoft's second quarter 2017 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market close today. With me today are MuleSoft CEO, Greg Schott; and our CFO, Matt Langdon.

With that, let me turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Schott

Thanks Carla and thank you to everyone for joining us. MuleSoft delivered another strong performance in the second quarter. Our total revenue came in at $69 million, growing 57% year-over-year. Subscription and support revenue came in at $55 million, up 54% over a year ago, and we crossed the $0.25 billion annual rate in revenue for the first time.

I will begin my remarks by reviewing the market opportunity and the MuleSoft value proposition, and offer a few examples of recent customer wins. I will then provide additional insight on our Q2 performance and key investments we are making in the business.

With respect to our market opportunity, we are pursuing one of the largest opportunities in technology today. As enterprises move their business to the cloud, deploy SaaS and embrace mobile and IoT initiatives, it is creating an unprecedented IT challenge to quickly and efficiently connecting the various endpoints, and deliver the benefits of digital transformation. We provide a disruptive platform to help companies create an application network, in which they can quickly discover, reuse and compose application components to deliver new and enhanced services. By using an application network, companies can compose new services in days or weeks, instead of the months or years typically required with custom integration code.

The application network is analogous to the modern computer network. Just like we expect every company today to have a computer network, where you can easily plug-in laptops, servers, printers and other components to work together, we believe every company will have an application network for plugging in applications, data and devices. To build an application network, customers require key capabilities, which we provide in our Anypoint Platform.

First, they require universal connectivity to feed data into APIs from a variety of on-premise and cloud applications, data stores and devices. Second, they need an end-to-end API lifecycle capabilities to design, build and manage APIs. They also need enterprise grade governance and security, as their business critical data and transactions traverse an increasingly distributed network.

As customers build out an application network, they need a collaborative engagement exchange, that APIs and other assets can be published, discovered and consumed. And finally, they need a resilient and scalable runtime engine that keeps the application network running, and always available, processing millions of transactions every day.

Leveraging our platform, enterprises can build an application network by creating and connecting building blocks, that combine application functionality with APIs, making that functionality discoverable and reusable by developers across the extended organization. As the application network grows, new applications can be created faster, by using existing building blocks, rather than writing new code.

Building an application network enables an organization to increase the clock speed of its business, by accelerating the rate at which it can deliver new applications and services. For the IT organization, this means reducing IT complexity, shortening project time, and improving developer productivity.

For the business as a whole, an application network accelerates its ability to create differentiated customer experiences, open new revenue channels, and define entirely new business models.

Our customers are using Anypoint Platform at the core of their most important digital initiatives. For example, they are upgrading their customer's experiences, by creating new mobile apps for buying products, receiving promotions and enabling more effective self-service. They are also creating better omnichannel experiences that are consistent across mobile, web, kiosk, and physical channels and can touch every constituent from customers, employees and partners to students and patients.

Other customers of ours are using Anypoint Platform to improve operational efficiency, supporting extended supply chains or integrating silo to ERP and CRM systems, to automate complex processes such as quote-to-cash. These used cases often involve unlocking data for mainframes and other legacy systems for use by new applications, and effectively, make it easier to modernize and upgrade outdated systems.

Let me give you some specific examples of the innovative ways our customers are using our platform, based on wins in the second quarter.

One new customer win is a Fortune 100 diversified technology company, that provides a variety of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. They have several supply chains as well as a variety of channels, through which they can reach their many different types of customers.

Our customer is undergoing a digital transformation initiative to provide a unified digital view across supply chains in channels for their clients, partners and employees. This will entail building new applications for placing and tracking orders and require deep integration with each sales channel and supply chain across multiple lines of business. Their goal with MuleSoft is to increase agility and deliver these transformation projects significantly faster.

Another new customer win is one of the leading academic medical centers in the U.S., and one of the largest healthcare providers in New York City. Their goal is to provide a single source of patient information for all employees involved in a patient's care. Nurses, medical assistants, case workers and physicians, and to improve care by providing these employees with a complete and up-to-date patient data that they need. This customer needed a solution that would enable them to connect disparate sources of patient health data with Salesforce as their CRM provider.

Further, by creating APIs consistent with the latest healthcare interoperability standards, they can unlock this patient data and make it available to hundreds of external entities, who are critical to the care of the patient, including other healthcare providers, non-profits and local organizations. We are particularly excited about the potential for this kind of transformation in the healthcare industry, as other organizations follow suit.

A notable Q2 expansion customer is one of the world's largest internet payment companies, supporting electronic money transfers as an alternative to paper methods. This company connects to more than 15,000 financial institutions in 190 markets and supports 25 currencies.

Previously, their security processes included a combination of manual and automated activities, making it hard to respond to newly emerging threat scenarios, as manual processes had to be constantly adopted in response to new threats.

Using our platform, their security automation team is now able to quickly and easily create and enhance API-based security response services, by orchestrating and combining API based services.

We continue to execute our land and expand strategy, growing to 1,170 customers at the end of the second quarter, and maintaining our strong dollar based net retention rate of 116%. New customers in the second quarter included Bentley Motors, MedicAlert [ph], Scotia Gas, University of Pittsburgh and Veritas.

We also expanded our relationships with existing customers, including Airbnb, Audi Australia, Boston Private Bank, Clarks, Cox Automotive, Harper Collins, Hertz, Northrop Grumman and Unilever.

We are excited by the progress we continue to make, winning and expanding our relationships with large enterprise customers. Each quarter, we increasingly see customers considering MuleSoft as a strategic vendor. At the same time, focusing on transformational strategic selling can lead to variability in the timing of new business. This is not uncommon in the enterprise software industry, and we experienced some of this during the second quarter.

Our business and pipeline of opportunities are strong. As a result, we are raising the midpoint of our fiscal year guidance by over $7 million, representing revenue growth in the range of 49% to 50% for the year. This is a combination of growth at scale, that few software companies have achieved.

We feel great about the future of MuleSoft, both for the remainder of this year, as well as for the long term. Consistent with this position, we are continuing to invest in both products and distribution to capture the significant opportunity in front of us.

On the product side, the newest major release of our Anypoint Platform called Crowd, will be made generally available on July 29. In addition, we will continue to rollout more advanced capabilities over the next few quarters.

As we previously discussed, the Crowd release of Anypoint Platform includes a set of powerful collaboration capabilities, to make creating, discovering and reusing composable IT assets, such as APIs and best practice templates, both easy and natural.

With this release, we are making the Anypoint Platform more accessible to an even broader set of users. Namely, IT teams from the line of business and other parts of the enterprises, who may now have the same level of technical expertise as a central IT team. This will make it much easier for these teams to take direct ownership of the application creation and integration process, enabling them to innovate quickly and in a decentralized way. Equally important, we will provide IT with a way to offer decentralized users, these application network capabilities, without losing governance and control. With greater ease of use, our platform can be leveraged by an even broader base of users, improving customers development cycles in driving faster and broader adoption of our platform.

To deliver these innovations and to continue to press our innovation advantage. We have been growing our team. In addition to strong technical hiring throughout our normal recruiting efforts, we have also made two small team acquisitions in the recent months, and hired 12 engineers from another company, which together, brought a total of 65 engineers and product staff over to MuleSoft.

None of these transactions was material or required substantial outlies in purchase price, but each was an opportunity to add exceptional technical talent in engineers to our team.

On the sales and marketing front, we are investing aggressively to address strong and growing customer demand. Forrester estimates that $32 billion will be spent on integration of software in 2017, and that nearly $400 billion will be spent on integration work. We believe we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. It's exciting that the concept of an application network, which we pioneered, is being spoke of more frequently by customers, prospects and partners. That said, we are at the early stages building market awareness, and our mission is to get to a point, where application networks are considered as common as computer networks.

We continue to expand our direct sales capacity as quickly as we can bring on board high quality reps, in addition to investing in our partner channel. Our strategic partners expand our overall market reach, and we continue to see some of the largest SIs in the world investing in MuleSoft focused practices.

During the second quarter, we again had roughly a quarter of our deals sourced by partners. Let me give you some examples; Accenture helped us win a new deal with a Fortune 100 life insurance company. Capgemini helped us win an expansion deal with a leading internet shopping site. Infosys helped us win the Fortune 100 diversified technology company I mentioned earlier; and Deloitte helped us win a Fortune 100 maker of PCs and related supplies. This increasing level of activity with our partners, gives us leverage in both our sales and deployment capacity.

In summary, we feel good about the business and MuleSoft's future. We are targeting a major market opportunity and believe we have the potential to become a category defining software company. We are generating significant growth at scale, and as we look ahead, our pipeline of opportunities are strong.

Now let me turn the call over to Matt to review our financials in more detail.

Matt Langdon

Thank you, Greg. Our second quarter performance was again highlighted by rapid growth at scale. Total revenue was $69.2 million for the second quarter, representing 57% year-over-year growth. Subscription and support revenue, and most important, reflection of the growing market adoption of our platform, was $65.1 million, an increase of 54% from the year ago period. Subscription and support represented 80% of our total revenue mix, compared to 81% a year ago. Demand for Anypoint Platform continues to be strong, and is driving the subscription growth.

Services and other revenue represented the remaining 20% of total revenue, and came in at $14.2 million, up 70% on a year-over-year basis. This growth was driven by strong utilization, a nice uptick in hours delivered by our subcontract partners, as well as growing demand for training.

As compared to our subscription and support revenue, services revenue has a higher degree of quarter-to-quarter variability, based on the timing of project or delivery among other factors.

I will now turn to our quarterly key business metrics. When looked at collectively, these measures provide good insight, as to the progress we are making against our land and expand growth strategy. We added 39 net new customers in the quarter, bringing our quarter end customer count to 1,170, which is up 24% compared to 946 customers at the end of Q2 last year.

In addition to growing our customer base, we are also highly focused on expanding our relationship with each of our customers over time. This quarter, our dollar based net retention rate was a healthy 116%, consistent with last quarter, and in line with our range of experience over the past two years.

We expect this metric to have a level of variability, based on the mix of revenue being generated, between new and existing customers, as well as the size of initial commitments from customers, which has increased significantly over the last few years.

During the second quarter, our average subscription and support revenue per customer was approximately $164,000, an increase of 31% compared to the year ago period. We believe this is a good indication of our customer's growing commitment to our platform, as well as our salesforce productivity.

I will now provide color on the remainder of our income statement. Unless otherwise stated, all reference to our expenses and operating results are on a non-GAAP results, and are reconciled to our GAAP results in the earnings release that was posted just before the call.

In Q2, our subscription and support gross margin was 92%, up from 91% a year ago. This number reflects the overall mix in our customer's deployment environments, and accounts for the cost of support. As we look ahead, our subscription and support gross margin is expected to be influenced by the growing mix of our business tied to cloud-based deployments.

Professional services and other gross margin for the quarter was a positive 9%, up from breakeven gross margin a year ago. We expect this margin will vary quarter-to-quarter, and maybe negative in certain quarters in the near term, depending on the nature of services offered, the utilization of trained resources, and as we continue to rapidly build our capabilities to support our expanding customer base.

Our blended total gross margin for Q2 was 75.1%, up 150 basis points from 73.5% a year ago, and due to the higher gross margin on each revenue type.

Turning to our operating expenses, sales and marketing expense was $40.6 million for the second quarter or 59% of total revenue. This was up from 52% in the first quarter, but down from 66% of total revenue in the year ago period. We held our Connect Annual User Conference in the second quarter, as well as a series of regional summits across 11 cities. Remember, that we have historically had meaningful seasonality in our sales and marketing spend across the four quarters of our fiscal year, and we expect that to continue during 2017.

While we expect to realize leverage in sales and marketing, as we scale the business, our primary near term focus remains driving growth and market adoption. We are at the beginning of addressing a very large market opportunity and have a leadership position that we believe will help us to create a category defining trend.

R&D was $13.6 million for the second quarter or 20% of total revenue. This was up from 16% of total revenue in the year ago period, with two points of the increase attributed to the Apple [ph] hires that Greg mentioned earlier. As we discussed last quarter, R&D remains a major focus area, as we expand our innovation advantage and drive greater adoption of our Anypoint Platform.

G&A was $9.9 million for the second quarter or 14% of total revenue. This was down slightly from 15% in the second quarter of 2016, and includes costs associated with continuing to build the infrastructure to operate as a public company.

Overall, our operating loss was $12.1 million in Q2, representing a negative operating margin of 18%. This is an improvement of approximately 610 basis points compared to the year ago quarter, [indiscernible] margin of 24%.

Net loss per share was $0.10 in the quarter, based on 129 million shares, compared to a net loss of $0.10 per share in the second quarter of 2016, based on 110 million shares. The non-GAAP share count for the second quarter of 2016 assumes conversion of our preferred stock to common stock.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow, we exited Q2 with $337 million in total cash and investments. Total deferred revenue was $144.4 million, up 50% from $96.5 million at the end of the year ago period. Short term deferred was $138.9 million, up 49% year-over-year, while long term deferred of $5.5 million was up from $3.3 million in the year ago period.

Free cash flow was negative $3 million, after taking into consideration $1 million in capital expenditures. This compared to negative free cash flow of $6.8 million in the year ago period.

Our operating cash flow has meaningful variability on a quarter-to-quarter basis, due to the number of moving parts, in addition to the seasonality of our billing cycle and expenses.

I will conclude by providing our guidance for Q3, as well as our increased guidance for the full year of 2017. First, for the year; based on the strength of our second quarter results and business momentum, we are increasing our full year total revenue guidance to a range of $279 million to $281 million, representing growth of 49% to 50% as compared to 2016.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be between $47 million and $49 million, compared to our prior guidance of $46 million to $49 million. We intend to reinvest the outperformance from Q2, primarily in R&D and expanded go-to-market efforts across the second half, as we look to capitalize on strong customer demand. This leads to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.38 to $0.40 for the year, based on approximately $126 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

For the third quarter, we expect total revenue to be between $71 million and $72 million, representing growth of 44% to 46% compared to Q3 of last year.

Given the strong outperformance in Q2 services and other revenue, I want to provide a bit of extra detail on expected revenue mix in Q3. Our guidance assumes subscription and support revenue of approximately $59 million and services and other revenue of $12 million to $13 million. We expect the services number will be $1 million to $2 million lower than we delivered in Q2, primarily taking into account the effect of summer holidays on utilization.

We expect non-GAAP operating loss in Q3 to be between $14 million and $15 million, keeping in mind the seasonality of expenses I noted earlier in my remarks. We expect non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.12 for the third quarter, based on weighted average shares outstanding of approximately $129 million.

In closing, we remain excited about MuleSoft's prospects and the business we are building. We are delivering outsized growth in an efficient manner, and making important investments that we believe will cement and extend our leadership in this enormous market for a long time to come.

And with that, we thank you for joining the call. We will now turn it back to the operator to begin the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question will come from Bhavan Suri with William Blair. Please go ahead. Bhavan, the floor is yours. Perhaps your line is muted. All right. We can move on to your next question then, and that question is from Mark Murphy with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Mark Murphy

Yes, thank you very much. So Greg, one of your partners told us that he is seeing a cloud mix closer to 75% recently, rather than the 50% level that we would have seen for the net new deployments. Just wondering, and I think Matt, you had mentioned in the gross margin discussion, that that could be one of the trends going forward. Have you observed anything new there in recent months, in terms of the new deployments tilting over harder towards cloud?

Matt Langdon

Mark, it's Matt. I will jump in and I can talk to the math firstly, and then Greg can add if he wishes of course. But what I'd say with regard to the quarter, we did see some shift in the mix for the quarter, modest, as these things tend to go. But I'd say probably, another four to five points with regards to new business mix, that for this quarter was directed towards cloud first deployments. We see some variability quarter-to-quarter, it is generally still close to 50-50, but to your question, yes, we did see some transition with regards to Q2 specifically.

Greg Schott

Yeah, this is Greg. I will just add the -- what's interesting, is that we saw it ramp very quickly for the first few years, and then we started seeing a split of people going from on-prem to starting to add a lot of private cloud type deployments, and so we saw that for a little while, and I think now, we don't know exactly how it's going to play out, but it may be playing now to where the private cloud, we are starting to saturate that and we are starting to see the public cloud pick up more. Just not sure how that's going to play out. But it will continue to grow, we anticipate.

Mark Murphy

Okay, great. And then Greg as well, you did note in your prepared comments that you experienced some variability of the timing of new business in Q2. And I guess I am just wondering. I mean, I think -- we look back on the history of it, and your -- you know, the billings growth rates have been very volatile in the past. But since you did mention, I was just curious how many transactions perhaps did not close when forecasted and was there any commonality, was it more APIs or GATE integration or was there commonality by verticals? And then I am also curious, because it doesn't sound like you are backing off of your growth investment. And so I am wondering, thus far, does linearity look like it will improve in Q3, or is there something in the pipeline that is suggesting to you that that piece of the equation will improve?

Greg Schott

Sure. Okay. So first to your question about commonality, didn't see any kind of commonality, whether that's across vertical geography type of product, type of solution that they were deploying. Did not see any commonality there. We basically -- we run the business to be a long term subscription revenue growth model, and when we think about new add-ons within any given quarter, there is always going to be something you have in your pipeline, something you close, something you don't, and we are always going to see that movement.

We have been running the business really from the beginning, different than a perpetual software business, where everybody scrambles at the last minute, and tries to pull everything across the line. We don't get that twisted up about that. We basically try to run the business the right way, and there is going to be some quarters, where we are going to run the table and close everything in front of us, and there will be other quarters where, just by the law of small numbers, that will push more of them out. And in this quarter, we push them out. Good news is, of all the major ones that were pushed out, they are all still in play for the third quarter and a couple of them in the fourth quarter.

So still feel very good about that, and don't see -- really don't see any kind of a trend or anything systemic there that's of concern to us.

Mark Murphy

Okay. The very last question if I may, I am curious on some elements of the premium model. What do you see in terms of the case of downloads and how it's tracking, and the process of converting all of that into qualified leads? Do you feel pretty good about the rhythm and pace of that?

Greg Schott

Yeah. I mean, that for us, really for the past four years has been something that we have been weaning off of pretty substantially. So we have been talking about this transformational application network business. Really talking to the business owners, to the CIO level, folks about how we can transform their businesses for quite a while now. That doesn't mean, we still love when somebody has downloaded it and tried it and they get up and running on it and they become a champion within an organization. So that's still meaningful to us, but it's not the way we go to market anymore. We are very heavily focused on going and talking about how we can transform their business, and whether they have or have not downloaded and tried it.

The beauty of the business and the reason we are so excited about the long term prospects is, we can pretty much attach to every mobile initiative, every IoT initiative, every SaaS implementation. They are all opportunities for us, and so it's almost -- if we were to wait for them to download and try it and then convert them to premium, we'd be missing the real opportunity in front of us.

Mark Murphy

Thank you very much.

Greg Schott

Sure.

Operator

The next question will be from Bhavan Suri with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Bhavan Suri

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. Can you hear me okay?

Greg Schott

Yes.

Bhavan Suri

Sorry about that, just bouncing between calls. Anyway, I guess two fairly quick questions; one, just longer term, when you sync out, you just touched on IoT, you touched on some of these trends. One of the things we are seeing is sort of the convergence between information technology and OT, operational technology on the edge, shop floors, engines, autonomous vehicles. As you think about sort of the role MuleSoft plays in that space and sort of the tailwinds there, just some color on how you guys are thinking about it and sort of where the product head [ph] in that world and sort of the play that you have between that convergence, between IoT and OT? I'd love to sort of think through what that means for you guys strategically over the next sort of four, five years?

Greg Schott

Yeah. I mean, what has been really exciting there, is we are -- we have been pulled into a number of IoT initiatives, and frankly, without really going full bore at IoT as a segment for -- certainly not from a product standpoint. And the beauty of it is, is that every IoT initiative effectively becomes an integration challenge. You have all these -- it's just more endpoints and its more connectivity, and for us, that's a good thing. So we are getting pulled into, I mean, one of our wins in the quarter was an automotive manufacturer, and not only are they thinking about us for the backend, for their customer relationships and what the customer sees in the dealership on their web site, but they are also bringing us into the whole digital experience in the car.

We have seen that on vending machines, we have seen that on machinery, and so we are getting pulled in these IoT initiatives. We will give that as a used case, a big used case that continues to grow. Over time, I can imagine us, building out more toward that direction and offering some specific IoT capabilities. But frankly, we are just finding that we are getting used without having to go in develop something that is a solution specifically for IoT. It's just happening.

Bhavan Suri

Thanks. That was great. And then one probably a little more near term question here, the partner channel which is really-really important, the IT services guide, implementing technology, choosing to use a micro-services architecture, repeatable architecture and opting from MuleSoft; obviously, you mentioned I think 25% of revs or something like that or 25% of business. But I guess, where do you think that goes long term? Those guys can be a huge boon to guys like [indiscernible] implementation. How do you think about that in terms of the investment channel, adding more of those guys, and then what percentage of revenue do you think that ends up being? Thanks.

Greg Schott

Sure. So right now, it's about a quarter of the source business, the business of being sourced through them. We like to -- and I don't really want to put an upper limit on where they can go. We believe that we are fundamentally powered by them and we can scale much faster, if they are in our corner. And so we have been investing over the past several, years, we have been investing very heavily in the channel and our relationships there.

It has been just over the past couple of years that we have been at a scale, where we are starting to really see them pick up and run with us and start to build businesses around us, and that's the part. I mean, I mentioned this on the last call, at our Connect Conference, it was a marked difference in the posture that one could feel from those systems integrators. You could start to really feel them say okay, we are now I think -- we are now building businesses on you guys. We realize -- it's about revenue for them and opportunity and when they see enough zeros one the end of the opportunity for you globally, that's when they start really paying attention, and I feel like we are hitting that inflection point right now with them.

Bhavan Suri

Yeah, yeah. I was chuckling, because I am glad you don't put an upper limit on that alchemy [ph], that's a great channel. Thanks for taking my question guys and congratulations.

Greg Schott

Thank you.

Operator

The next question will come from Jesse Hulsing with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jesse Hulsing

Yes. Thank you. Bhavan briefly mentioned micro-services and Greg, I am wondering, how many of your conversations, as you sell into the CIO in particular, are you starting to focus on that as kind of an architectural strategy? And what is the role that Mule plays, as more enterprises move to a micro-services architecture?

Greg Schott

Yeah. I mean, we are seeing it more and more. I think we are still in the first inning of micro-services. I mean, we are still having -- there is still a lot of debates going on about what exactly is a micro-service. You will hear people talk about Twilio and call Twilio a micro-service. And then if you talk to the technical folks, they think about that as a macro-service. So there is all kinds of -- there is a lot of battles to be fought over that over time. But at the end of the day, what we love about it is, what people are realizing, is that monoliths are -- have been and always will create tremendous impediment to agility, and everybody understands that now and everybody realizes that if you just build things in these big huge monolithic code bases, you get locked down.

And so the core micro-services, the real kernel of it is, how do we break things apart into little pieces and have them run into independent services and manage them independently. And that's what we do, that's what we are about, is providing that platform to connect all these different services together. So whether it's an application or database or an IoT device or a microservice, all of those are opportunities for us, all of it is entropy, where the enterprise is breaking up into smaller and smaller bits. And as long as there are smaller bits, they need to recompose that into those macro services and those business services, and that's where we come to play.

Jesse Hulsing

Got it. And Matt, circling back to billings I am wondering if as your renewal base grows and as the deal sizes, both for new and expansion deals get bigger, if the fourth quarter becomes bigger and bigger and bigger for you, and if we should expect that to be an increasing percentage of, I guess your full year billings; how are you thinking about seasonality, and I guess, the shape of billings in the second half?

Matt Langdon

Yeah, it's a good question Jesse. I think that the -- harking back a bit to some comments I made last call. We have seasonality in our model that has been relatively consistent over the last couple of years, where Q2 and Q4 have a certain dynamic and Q1 and Q3 slightly less so and different on the billing side respectively.

I think that the -- at the same time, we are of course then building and accumulating our renewal base over the years, and I frankly believe, that from a billing standpoint, just as a result of large numbers and as we get bigger, those differences from a billing standpoint likely get ironed out. But I don't want to set an expectation, specifically with regards to this Q4, number one. We are not at that scale yet. I think there will still certainly be some Q4 effect, but frankly I think it will be a balance of factors, where you will still see some backend loaded, classic Q4 behavior offset and spread against, if you will, just the larger numbers have been evolving and smoothes effectively renewal base. [indiscernible] your question?

Jesse Hulsing

Yes, it does. Thanks Matt, appreciate it.

Operator

The next question will come from Kash Rangan with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Kash Rangan

Hi thank you. My dear friends have already pretty much analyzed all the quarter. So let me ask you this from my financial standpoint; certainly, the tone of business sounds very positive. Greg, you talked about a number of Fortune 500 wins. Certainly, the scope of deployments and wins appear to be quite impressive. So I am curious, if the contracts that you expected to sign, were they with new customers or existing customers, and could you just give us some update on where we stand with the signing of these contracts? Have they been close subsequent to the close of the quarter, or do you expect them to happen in third quarter? So will that lead to a catch-up in deferred revenue consequently in the third quarter?

Greg Schott

So I will take, and then you can jump in. So thanks Kash. So first thing I'd say is that, there is a whole -- in any given quarter there is hundreds of deals at play that can move in other quarters. So it's hard to narrow down a certain set. But when you look at the set that I would call, ones that we would have liked to have closed in the quarter, and think about where they are; we haven't lost any of them. They pushed into Q3, and a couple of them into Q4. We are closing them right now, in the process of closing some of them in Q3. So we are not, Matt can take a little bit here, but we are not necessarily planning that catch-up. But obviously, that's something that we'd like to see happen.

Matt Langdon

Yeah. One is in and signed Kash, just for the record, it says Greg described. The dynamic to appreciate here is, as we increase -- when we discussed this in our prepared remarks, but important to understand. That as we move to center and are being evaluated, for new customers and existing customers frankly, as the centerpiece of their transformation strategy. It does invite more scrutiny and review. We got more scrutiny and review from the finance department and the CFOs. We get more review and scrutiny from security personnel. That's pretty consistent and pretty classic for enterprise software. But I also would say that there is -- there are some aspects that are somewhat unique, given the hybrid value proposition, that we uniquely bring to bear.

So that goes with the territory, just given who we are selling to and what we are selling. But in terms of the activity in Q3, healthy activity, healthy pipeline is what I'd say, making good progress on continuing through and closing those transactions, as Greg mentioned.

Kash Rangan

Wonderful, wonderful. And also as you look into 2018, have you at all given thought to the shape of sales hiring and the kind of productivity that you are expecting from your sales organization, with respect to how you think about quarter increases, what not? Granted that it's a little bit early, but trying to gauge how you are thinking about 2018? That's it for me. Thank you.

Matt Langdon

We're investing aggressively Kash. We have been having a good year. Frankly on the hiring front across the board, we ended June at 1,049 employees, up from 841 at the end of December. Greg mentioned the progress we make in R&D, but we are having good success, adding to our distribution capacity really across the field work. So that's a positive thing. We intend to continue to invest and put wood behind that arrow, as I mentioned in my remarks. So I don't want to get too specific about, to what degree and specifically with regards to 2018. But I'd say it's consistent with what we have conveyed previously.

Kash Rangan

Wonderful. Thanks so much Greg and Matt.

Greg Schott

Thanks.

Operator

The next question would be from John DiFucci with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

John DiFucci

Thanks. I guess Matt, a question on guidance. The guidance for the top line gives us a sense any way that you have pretty much confidence in the market going forward and your ability to address it. But your EPS guidance is a little lower than at least we had modeled. And I am just curious, it sounds like you are going to be spending on R&D, which was a little higher than we had modeled this quarter too. Is it for the core platform, or are you going to start to spend more on, what I will call adjacent functionality? I think you sort of talked about security, analytics, things like that, or is it just both?

Greg Schott

Hey John, this is Greg. So I will take that one. So a couple of things, one is on the more aggressive engineering spend. I have always said that, if we have the opportunity to hire great people on the technical side, we will always take that opportunity, as long as we see the market in front of us. And whether that's a hire or [indiscernible] hires are able to bring in a whole team, and we are fortunate enough to bring in a couple of teams. Very excited about bringing them on board.

When we think about where they are going to be deployed, it is a combination. It's in core. So when we look at our core platform, when we look at everything we have on our roadmap, it's a very aggressive, broad set of functionality and capabilities that we want to continue to build out. We have a roadmap that is -- we are excited about it frankly, and we see opportunities to continue to build a lot of value in that roadmap over a very long period of time.

So a lot of those folks will be working on core roadmap. We also have teams that we have broadened the company as well as hired into the company, that are working on our security and analytics. When we talk about the application network and we think about bringing together all these endpoints and making it all work together in providing the single platform that everything is connected within an enterprise, as we talked about before, then the next logical step is, if you can provide analytics on top of that and see what's happening in real-time across all those nodes in the network, and then from a security standpoint, if you can manage all of those nodes, because you can't really control with the firewall anymore, that's a tremendous opportunity for us.

So these folks are going to be deployed in both of those areas.

John DiFucci

Okay, great. And if I could, a follow-up; Greg, you mentioned efforts to hire, the high quality salespeople. And again, the revenue guidance indicates, and billings turn into revenue eventually, right, so it indicates your confidence on the topline. But I guess, how have your efforts been to do that? Is there anything you can tell us, even subjective commentary about your efforts to hire, to expand that salesforce, in addition to R&D?

Greg Schott

Sure. With the IPO, we weren't sure, we thought that it would give us more prominence in the marketplace, as one might expect. It has. We have been pleasantly surprised by what that's meant from a visibility standpoint in the market. And so we feel like, when we have seen more candidates, we have seen a stronger pipeline of candidates, I feel like we have been able to continue to have a very-very high bar and we are never going to drop that bar. That's the one thing we just refuse to drop. And so that [indiscernible], even though we have been hiring at a higher scale this year than ever before, it felt like we have been able to do that in the right way.

The other thing we have been working on, and this is getting into the weeds a little bit about the mechanics of the company, but we have actually been working on rolling out something we call Hiring 2.0, which is trying to get help ourselves get much more efficient about our hiring process, and really get very quantitative and methodical about it, and make it as unbiased as we possibly can, and make it as lined up with success, really across every function in the company, we have been working on that over the past several months, and we are starting to see the beginnings of the fruits of that labor. So lot of work going in there too.

John DiFucci

Okay, thank you. Thanks Greg.

Greg Schott

Thanks.

Operator

The next question is from Richard Davies of Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Richard Davis

Hey, thanks. So we were doing some calls out before the quarter, and I was talking to guys trying to -- what they call digital transformations. And so obviously, we are all struggling to get stuff done on time. So kind of one of the questions that popped up was, to what extent is it easy or hard for you guys to kind of integrate with kind of other systems like GitHub Doc or Apache Maven, etcetera. Is that trivial, is it hard, is it -- because I was trying to figure out, when I was talking to guys, they said, oh we got to get all these things up and running. So to what extent is that a gating issue for deployments or not? Thanks.

Greg Schott

Great question. If I say it's trivial, then the engineers are going to string me up after I walk out of this room. It's not and it isn't trivial. As a company, we have been very focused on making really -- the products that are making developer's lives easier, at the end of the day, and to do that, we have to be integrated with the latest development tools, which means we have been integrated for quite some time with GitHub and with Maven.

Where it gets really complicated and where we have been investing a lot of time and money is starting to be able to run in these hybrid environments, where you are running Kubernetes, you are running containers, that's where we are starting to see a lot of complexity.

For us, I like it, because I feel that what we are doing, is we are continuing to build more competitive mode around the company, because it's challenging and it's hard and it's not something that somebody in a dorm room is going to come up with. But there is a lot of work going into that, and that is a lot heavy lifting for us. But the basic software development tools, like Maven and Git, we have been working with those for a very long period of time, that's kind of what we do.

Richard Davis

Got it. And then just a quick follow-up, just maybe easier. So based off [indiscernible] demand and one of their big things was omnichannel, retailing and stuff like that. To what extent can you guys kind of help firms create kind of an omnichannel customer experience? It seems like that will be something that's logical for you guys?

Greg Schott

That is one of the biggest use cases that we see. So we are getting pulled in to do omnichannel initiatives all the time. What I love when I look across all the new wins that we have had, is it's -- on one hand, it's a who's who, but on the other hand it's a what's what of different things. And I see -- you see big omnichannel strategies. We had one with a large U.S. rental car company. It's exactly what they are doing. They are trying to connect all their internal systems, with their customer facing systems and provide a single view of the customer. We had a large insurance company, it has been one of our largest customers for a long time. Same thing, they wanted a single platform to provide. They had all kinds of different experiences. They had an agent experience. A web-based experience, a green screen experience for their agents, everything was different. Their inbound phone calls, everything was working out with different system. They use us as the platform now to tie it all together into that omnichannel view of the customer.

We have even had it. I mean, the really interesting one, we even had in Australia, with an organization that's basically looking after children in the welfare system and families and they are using us as really kind of this omnichannel for providing a view into those children across hospitals, police, education, bringing it all together, actually using Salesforce as a system of record there, and us being the connectivity to provide that omnichannel experience.

So yeah, that is one that we see all the time, big initiatives.

Richard Davis

Got it. That's very helpful. Thanks so much.

Greg Schott

Sure.

Operator

The next question comes from Alex Zukin with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Alex Zukin

Thank you, guys. Congratulations on the quarter as well. I guess first one for Matt, maybe with respect to any of the deals that pushed, it doesn't sound like it was a market demand issue, but rather this drive to do bigger initial deals and more strategic deals may have lengthened sales cycle. So I guess first, is that the way to read that, and second if we -- taking a stab, if those deals did close, would it have led to a more historic pattern of seasonal kind of quarterly cadence of growth from a deferred revenue perspective? And I have got a follow-up.

Matt Langdon

Sure. I think the short answer, Alex is yes and yes. But again, I'd add and reiterate the commentary that Greg and I both offered earlier; the nature of what we are selling, the nature of who we are selling it to and how this platform is being used and contemplated today, is changing, and that's having a -- our sales cycle have lengthened, not dramatically, but they have lengthened the average sales cycle for a new business is running five to six months, that's up incrementally from what it was a year and two years ago. So there will be -- that dynamic will play through, when you are looking at a straight up year-over-year individual quarter compare or evaluating trends across time. But in effect, the answer was yes.

Alex Zukin

Got it. That's super helpful. So I guess the follow-up to that question would be, is there a way to quantify, given the lengthier sales cycle. Maybe what the growth of the initial deal size is? You called out another very solid 30% plus ASP growth and the dollar base in that retention continues to kind of be maintained at really strong levels. But maybe, just getting a sense of the -- quantifying the incrementally, more strategic nature of the length?

Matt Langdon

Yeah. Good question. So when we look at our new business, average selling price on an ACV basis, for example, what I'd say there is, that has held -- it has been performing well, we are pleased with it. But what I'd say from a behavior standpoint, it has been relatively steady with, let's say last quarter, two quarters. It has been growing, but at a more steady rate, and what I'd frankly say behind that, we had it -- it was on a pretty torrid pace, it grew considerably over -- really the last two years timeframe or so. And it's going to vary from time-to-time, in terms of how far, how fast we can continue to drive that still higher.

Again, when we look at $164,000 of average subscription revenue per customer, up 31%, that really is an important indicator of how that is ultimately trending over time. Given the investments we are making in the platform, the capabilities that this platform is going to equip our customers with and what we -- the fact that frankly there is a need in the marketplace for MuleSoft and what we do. We continue to be optimistic about and the ability to still drive that ASP higher.

But with regards to Q2, specifically, it hasn't been growing at quite the same clip that again, we saw maybe a year back. And frankly, we are okay with that. Our focus again is, getting in, getting our customers successful. We run an ACV business. We have got 12 months to deliver, and that's our focus and then appropriately in building and expanding our relationship with those customers over time.

Alex Zukin

Got it. Thank you guys.

Operator

The next question will be from Raimo Lenschow with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Raimo Lenschow

Hey, thanks for taking my question. Quick question on professional services. If you look like, you talked about the higher utilization earlier, but -- and the growth was really high at 70%. How are you thinking about that, and we talked earlier about the partner channel, and obviously, they kind of should do [ph] more and hopefully will do more, whereas you are building your own capacity. Can you just talk to that subject a little bit? Is that kind of the growth rate that continues to stay higher, is the end amount really high, or how are you thinking about that? Thank you.

Matt Langdon

Sure Raimo, good question. All the indicators are positive. Frankly, with regards to our services business, there is a lot of demand. There is just some gating items, quite frankly. We have actually had good traction on hiring in our services personnel, but we got to get those resources and get them ramped. We have got to get more and more partner resources, subcontract resources trained and ramped. And there just can be some variability from quarter-to-quarter and our visibility into that available capacity, frankly is something we are still -- we have good immediate visibility, but we are working to extend that even in the longer term.

There are some -- I don't want to use the word conservative, but again, based on the facts before use, given what is typical Q3 behavior, those kinds of dynamics that are implicit in the number for Q3.

Raimo Lenschow

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question will be from George Iwanyc with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

George Iwanyc

Thank you for taking my question. So just following up on the services side; when you look at the gross margin there, given the opportunity to add additional employees and the pace that you do that. Is that something that we should look at as a breakeven type of process or over a full year, what kind of margin would you look for?

Matt Langdon

I'd say in general over the course, at or around breakeven is generally what we are aiming for. But quite frankly, we are more focused on how and how successfully we are attaching our services to new customer lands. We view it as a very important and strategic ingredient in landing effectively and getting a customer on a path to success. And we think we can do that relatively efficiently, but we are not running it in the near term to be a significant margin -- positive margin generator.

George Iwanyc

Okay. And could you give us a sense of the competitive environment? It sounds like you are very confident that the win rates are steady. Are you seeing any change with new people adding features, that are starting to slowly encroach in your areas?

Greg Schott

It's Greg. We haven't seen anything significant. As you can imagine, it's a big and very interesting space, and getting more interesting every day. And so there is going to be a whole host of companies that are going to be coming after it.

We haven't though seen anything that has been any kind of a dramatic change. I mean, people will continue to add features and will continue to try and catch up and our job every day is to create more distance. But no big changes out there.

George Iwanyc

All right. And just a last question with the upcoming Crowd launch; do you anticipate much of a shift in the user base over the next six months, a year or getting to maybe a little bit less technical user, is that a couple year process?

Greg Schott

Yeah, it's a great question. I would love to see that shift over the next six months. I think it's going to be a little longer than that, before you start to see -- I don't know if we will see a shift, I think we are just going to see more of a pickup. So we will continue to go after our core IT user that's going to be more developer based, and then the thought of this is that we are going to then pickup people that would be out on the edges, that before maybe, it felt a little bit too much for them technically. We are going to get to a place where you can get to a much more basic user to do it.

So I think that will be an add. We don't want to -- we are not planning on it in the near term, but I imagine we will see it in the next year or so.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to CEO, Greg Schott for any closing remarks.

Greg Schott

Yeah, I just want to thank everybody for joining us today, and we look forward to seeing you next quarter. Thank you very much.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

