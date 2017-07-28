Microsemi (MSCC) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Microsemi Corp. (NASDAQ:MSCC)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

July 27, 2017 4:45 pm ET

Executives

Terri Donnelly - Microsemi Corp.

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

John W. Hohener - Microsemi Corp.

Paul H. Pickle - Microsemi Corp.

Steven G. Litchfield - Microsemi Corp.

Analysts

JiHyung Yoo - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Garrett Clark - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Joshua Buchalter - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Mitch Steves - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Richard Sewell - Stephens, Inc.

Kulin Patel - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Erik Rasmussen - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Jacob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Microsemi Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to Terri Donnelly, call coordinator. Please go ahead.

Terri Donnelly - Microsemi Corp.

Good afternoon, and welcome to Microsemi's earnings conference call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017. I am Terri Donnelly, coordinator of this call. In a few moments, you will hear from and have an opportunity to ask questions of: Jim Peterson, our Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; of Paul Pickle, our President and Chief Operating Officer; of John Hohener, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and of Steve Litchfield, our Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer.

A recording of this conference call will be available on the Microsemi website under the Investors section. Our website is located at www.microsemi.com.

Microsemi issues guidance in the form of a limited business outlook on our expectations for the next quarter. This business outlook reflects our current expectations and is continually subject to reassessment due to the changing market conditions and other factors. Therefore, it must be considered only as management's present opinion. Actual results may be materially different. However, management undertakes no obligation to update these or any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. If an update to our business outlook is provided, the information will be in the form of a news release.

We wish to caution you that all of our statements except the company's past financial results are just our current opinions, predictions, and expectations. Actual future events or results may differ materially. For a review of risk factors, please refer to Microsemi's report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 2, 2016 and Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 2, 2017.

With that said, I'm going to turn the call over to Jim. Here's Jim Peterson.

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

Thank you, Terri. I'd like to start off with some key takeaways for today and then I'll hand it over to John to discuss the financial details.

First takeaway: we are growing and taking market share. Microsemi reported a solid June quarter, growing over 3% sequentially and 6% year-over-year. We extended (3:16) our contributions from our data center end markets which grew 15% sequentially and 23% year-over-year. We are beginning to benefit from the Intel Purley platform transition and our performance storage solution tripled year-over-year.

Our FPGA products grew 12% year-over-year, while our differentiated product introductions continued to build momentum and take market share as we increased densities. We remain confident in our defense markets, foreign and domestic where we are growing significant dollar content, leveraging our market leadership position.

Second takeaway: we are delivering on our profitability targets. Gross margins came in at the high end of guidance this quarter and we are pleased to report record non-GAAP operating margins of 32.3% as we continue to drive towards our 35% target.

Third takeaway: we are driving cash flows and de-levering. Cash flows grew nicely in the quarter, reaching $108 million. Given our forecast for continued strength in September, we are confident we will hit our $400 million free cash flow target and our debt EBITDA ratio of three turns by the end of the year.

Last takeaway: we have authorized a stock buyback program. With our stock at these levels and expected continued cash flow growth, we have initiated a $250 million stock repurchase program and we expect to be active in the market.

With that, I'm going to turn the floor to John to discuss financial results. John?

John W. Hohener - Microsemi Corp.

Thank you, Jim. In the third quarter of 2017, we reported record net sales of $458.1 million, up 3.4% from the $442.9 million reported in the second quarter of 2017, and up 6.2% from the $431.4 million we reported in the third quarter of 2016.

For the third quarter of 2017, we recorded GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of 63.9%. Gross margins improved 200 basis points year-over-year, benefiting from improved mix in our aerospace and data center markets. Based on projections of our current revenue mix, next quarter, we expect our non-GAAP gross margins to be between 63% and 64%.

GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2017 was 15.3%, up 340 basis points from a year ago. Included in GAAP operating results were amortization of intangible assets of $49.6 million, stock-based compensation of $16.7 million, and $11.6 million primarily due to restructuring and severance while consolidating our businesses. We estimate that stock-based compensation expense for the fourth quarter of 2017 will be approximately $17.5 million.

GAAP interest and other expense for the third quarter of 2017 was $58.7 million. This expense is reflective of refinancing and debt extinguishment costs of $34.9 million. As previously announced, we repurchased 170.8 million (6:59) of our senior unsecured notes. We also refinanced our revolver and term loan A, reducing the interest margin by 50 basis points. For the quarter, we reduced the principal amount outstanding of our debt by $75.9 million.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $13.6 million or $0.12 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP, selling, general and administrative expenses remain flat at $59.7 million, improving to 13% of sales for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 13.5% of sales for the second quarter of 2017 and 14.2% for the third quarter of 2016. We expect in the fourth quarter that SG&A will decrease between $2 million and $3 million.

Non-GAAP research and development expense was $85.1 million or 18.6% of sales compared to $86.9 million or 19.6% of sales for the second quarter of 2017 and $83 million or 19.2% for the third quarter of 2016.

We expect R&D expense for the fourth quarter to be flat to up to $1 million. Non-GAAP operating income was $147.9 million and operating margin was a record 32.3% for the third quarter of 2017. This compared to operating income and margins of $137.5 million or 31.1% for the second quarter of 2017 and $122.7 million or 28.5% for the third quarter of 2016.

Our non-GAAP operating margin has improved 380 basis points in our year-over-year third quarter results. EBITDA for the third quarter was $159.3 million or 34.8% of revenue, increasing $8.4 million or 5.6% sequentially and $25.5 million or 19.1% from the prior year third quarter.

For the third quarter of 2017, we recorded $22.5 million in non-GAAP interest and other expense. Our term loans are LIBOR based and we expect the latest re-pricing as well as the interest benefit from the bond repurchase to partially offset expected increases in LIBOR. We expect non-GAAP interest and other expense in the fourth quarter to be between $21 million and $22 million.

We ended the third quarter with a debt balance of under $2 million and our current blended interest rate is 4.1%. At quarter end, our leverage ratio was 3.3 gross and 3.0 on a net debt basis.

Our non-GAAP effective tax rate was 7.5% and we expect Q4 to remain the same. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $116 million or $0.99 per diluted share. Our diluted share count for the third quarter of 2017 was 117.2 million and we expect share count of approximately 117.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

At the end of the third quarter, accounts receivable were $246.5 million, with DSO of 47 days. Inventories were $231.9 million and days of inventory improved from 122 days to 121 days. For the third quarter of 2017, operating cash flow was $118.7 million, compared to $45.3 million in the prior year third quarter, increasing $73.4 million. Free cash flow was $108.1 million compared to $34.1 million in the prior year third quarter, increasing $74 million. We continue to expect 2017 free cash flows to exceed $400 million.

Capital spending was $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared to $16 million in the prior quarter, in line with our annualized target of $60 million. Depreciation and amortization expense was $61.7 million for the third quarter. While we expect depreciation to be flat next quarter, amortization of intangibles will increase by approximately $1.4 million related to completed, in-process R&D projects from the PMC-Sierra acquisition.

Our best estimate of end market percentage breakout of net sales for the third quarter was approximately: aerospace & defense, 25%; communications, 34%; data center, 25%; and industrial, 16%.

Now for our business outlook. Microsemi currently expects net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 of between $463 million and $487 million and expects non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of between $1.02 and $1.14.

With that, I'm going to turn the call over to Paul.

Paul H. Pickle - Microsemi Corp.

Thank you, John. Communications revenues came in at $158 million, accounting for 34% of revenues, down 6% sequentially and almost 3% year-over-year. As we mentioned in our last conference call, we did see softness in China, which negatively affected our broadband gateway, voice circuit products and offset the strength we saw in optical and other regions.

Additionally, we saw a fall-off in some of our legacy communication product line revenues. Optical communications products were up 5% sequentially and 17% higher year-over-year in the third quarter, benefiting from a stronger than expected initial ramp of the 100-gig metro build-out by North American service providers. And while we continue to acknowledge the sluggishness in China, customers in the region relay that the China Mobile tender allocation discussions have recently begun after a prolonged delay, leaving us optimistic about a late-year recovery driven by a 100-gig metro build-out.

Aerospace & defense was 25% of revenue, up 2% sequentially and 1% year-over-year, totaling $114 million. As a reminder, Q3 numbers are obscured by last year's divestiture. For 2016, Microsemi was once again named the top military and aerospace semiconductor supplier by market research firm Databeans with an estimated 24% of the market, up from 20% in 2015 contributing to the reported 1% market share decline from Xilinx, which fell from 9% to 8%. We are excited about the emerging growth in defense markets, foreign and domestic.

In addition to the market itself growing, our market share gains in content growth enables us to outpace the competition significantly. The product offering that we have today versus a few years ago is dramatically different.

During the last defense cycle, we offered primarily discrete components, while today we have a plethora of IC, SOC and module system offerings as well. We also recently acquired a defense targeted soft filter technology to augment our RF defense product portfolio. While not material in size, in time, we expect to design this technology into platforms where we already have heritage in platform positioning. As an example, the F-35 historically had $15,000 per plane of Microsemi's discrete component products, but with the current offering of FPGA's clocks, power management and other ICs, we have approximately $50,000 of opportunity per plane. Further retrofits of the F-35 are ongoing, offering us additional content opportunity. As positive market conditions continue, we are well positioned for additional growth.

Moving on to aerospace, we continue to see strong market growth along with share gains in our satellite results. Radiation-tolerant FPGA revenues grew 20% sequentially. Bookings continue to be strong and we now expect rad-tolerant FPGA revenue growth of approximately 40% in fiscal year 2017, driven in part by our RTG4 solution, which is quickly becoming the most successful FPGA product introduction in the history of our company.

Industrial was 16% of revenue, up 14% sequentially and year-over-year. Medical radio shipments and semiconductor capital equipment applications remain the story. Our energy markets are beginning to recover and we see strengthening tailwinds from improving FPGA and Ethernet revenues.

Looking forward, we see more modest, but continued strength in our industrial end markets against the backdrop of a slowly improving economy, improving energy markets, continuing semi-cap strength, as well as emerging industrial automation and motor control applications.

Data center grew to 25% of revenues or $113 million, up 15% sequentially and 23% year-over-year. Performance storage solutions, including NVMe were especially strong in support of the industry transition occurring in both private and public cloud data centers. All-in, performance storage grew 26% sequentially, more than tripling year-over-year.

Turning to our scalable storage solutions, revenues grew 17% sequentially and 38% year-over-year. Multiple OEM partners have now launched Intel Purley platforms using Microsemi smart controller solutions. Microsemi's new 28-nanometer solutions in this product family set new industry benchmarks in power efficiency, performance, and security. In fact, our customers are increasingly focused on and paying for security, and we are differentiated from the competition with our maxCrypto, our third generation controller-based encryption engine, enabling secure storage for the aerospace & defense, financial services, medical and other market segments requiring a highly secure server and storage infrastructure. This investment and execution demonstrate Microsemi's continued commitment to deliver leadership solutions for the server OEM and hyperscale end markets. We continue to see opportunities to expand our reach with customers as they embrace Microsemi as a trusted partner for their future storage infrastructure needs.

With that, I thank you for your interest and support and we'll take – we'll now take questions from our analysts. In the interest of time, please limit yourself to one well thought up question and if necessary, a brief follow-up.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And your first question comes from the line of Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank.

JiHyung Yoo - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi. This is JiHyung for Ross. Thank you for letting me ask a question. The comm segment was a little bit weaker than we had anticipated. And you mentioned softness in China offsetting optical strength. Can you discuss when we should expect the bottoming in China and how we should think about that in the back half of the year?

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

Yeah. We kind of guided to it last quarter. And it's pretty consistent with what you are seeing in the industry. So let's talk recovery. We used the word in a prepared statement that we're optimistic in the, kind of a late year recovery and I appreciate your pointing out the fact that our new products in the optical is still growing 5% sequentially and double-digit year-over-year. So we are confident that – we've identified the market and we're working towards the recovery when it happens.

JiHyung Yoo - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Mark Delaney with Goldman Sachs.

Garrett Clark - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Yeah. Hi, this is Garrett Clark on for Mark. And I have one question and a follow-up. My first question is, I'm curious about the reason why gross margins are guided to be down next quarter. Specifically, are there mix effects weighing on it or other factors you could point to? Thanks.

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

Yeah. So, point out, mix – we're a diversified company and mix is exactly right. And the follow-up?

Garrett Clark - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

With the buyback news, how are you thinking about buying back stock versus further debt reduction and balancing that against M&A?

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

John?

John W. Hohener - Microsemi Corp.

Yeah. Well, certainly, we've made a commitment to get to our 3.0 leverage ratio. So you'll see that being the continued focus this next quarter. And then, we're going to assess at each and every quarter as to the best use of cash. And we did this once before in terms of a stock buyback when we thought our stock had gotten to a point where it made sense – stock price. And so you'll see us in the market soon thereafter.

Garrett Clark - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton, Needham & Company.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Hey, guys. Congratulations on the nice results and guidance. So just wanted to come to the storage or the data center business, much stronger results there then I expected. You talked about strength both in the NVMe controller, as well as the server side of the business now with (21:06) launch of Purley. Can you give us some sense, is that a fairly balanced mix between sort of cloud and servers or is server still the bigger component of that business?

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

Hey, Paul. You want to submit that (21:18)?

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

Yeah. So we would kind of call it private clouds, and I think that would largely equate to what you're calling server, but private cloud, as the growth is weighted more towards public cloud or that hyperscale opportunity, but we saw strong results in both. And I would say that – we benefited from a kind of lead-in or lead into that ramp of Purley. I don't know that we would expect a trajectory that would continue going forward, but we would look for more modest growth as we enter that Purley cycle. And really the opportunity for Purley, while it does – we are going to benefit from it in the short term, it really starts to come in much stronger through 2018, but into 2019 specifically.

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

Yeah, Quinn. We are doing a good job taking market share here. I am extremely proud of the team and staff (22:13) that we are having.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

And I guess a follow-up question just on that server – sorry, on the storage strength or data center strength. You look into kind of the December quarter – I know you're not going to be giving guidance yet for the December quarter, but the core Microsemi business historically saw a seasonality in December. Do you think that the strength of data center can start to change your seasonal patterns or should we think that December still probably follows a normal seasonal decline in quarters like the average quarter (22:48).

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

Yeah. Let's take up the seasonal decline and realize that some of this was the early ramp of Purley for the launch for the data center number. And as things start rolling in and we continue to strengthen our relation with the end customers, we'll put a little additional detail out there.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Great, thanks.

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer.

Joshua Buchalter - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Hi, this is Josh Buchalter on behalf of Rick. Congratulations on the results and thank you for taking my question. I was hoping you could maybe provide some additional detail on the comms business. I understand the lumpiness in China. Could you maybe provide some more detail on the wire to wireless mix and if you are seeing any spending shift into wired?

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

Yeah. Good point. Litch (23:38), you (23:38).

Steven G. Litchfield - Microsemi Corp.

Well, I mean historically, we've been a little more weighted towards wireline, but naturally as wireless just is a – is becoming a bigger market, so we do see probably more growth long-term there. But if you kind of look over the last couple of quarters, we've talked about this quite a bit. The broadband gateway was doubling (23:59) one of the influences in the decline this past quarter. Some of the legacy business fell off a little bit last quarter, but frankly, pretty excited and kind of feel like this has really bottomed out and we're starting to see signs of life. One of the areas is timing and that's something that's typical. If you look back at our history, one of the areas that we really have some early visibility on some of these turns, it's been in our timing segment and so we've started to see that with some bookings pick up on that front. So we're optimistic things get better in the back half of the year.

Joshua Buchalter - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thank you. It's very helpful. And then I was also hoping you could maybe just provide an update on your thoughts on M&A given the buyback announcement and that you're about to hit your 3.0 leverage target. Has it become more difficult to find attractive targets given the run-up in the socks the last 12 month to 18 months? Thank you. And congrats again.

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

No, there's lots of opportunities out there. The ones – we're talking multiples, right, you just stay in contact with them. But there are other opportunities; there are private companies, there are carve-outs. There are many ways that smart companies can progress in the M&A area. Next question.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mitch Steves with RBC Capital.

Mitch Steves - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. So first I wanted to circle back in China there. So how do I think about how that impacted the quarter or how do I think about that going forward? So I know it's been kind of a concern for multiple semi-conductor companies over the last couple conference calls here.

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

Yeah. Server's down – so retention is down 6% sequentially and 3% year-over-year, but the good news is we're optimistic that it's going to turn at the second half of the year. But just like anyone else, we – we participate in the same market as they do.

Mitch Steves - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it. And then secondly, I wanted to talk about kind of the data center piece. That's growing pretty rapidly and my understanding is that's the highest margin business you guys have. So I guess, why would the gross margins decline next quarter? Or more importantly, is there any reason why the gross margin won't be up next year because it seems like everything would send the gross margins up from current levels for FY 2018.

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

Pretty much mixed, so I really can't talk to next year. But I'll be pushing the team hard. John?

John W. Hohener - Microsemi Corp.

Yeah. I mean we're a highly differentiated company as you know and we have a model that we've purposely stated that in order to assure growth, we want our gross margins to be 60% plus. Now that doesn't mean that we want to go lower than the range that we've just guided to. But with the differing products that we have, we do have a wide range of different gross margins in those end products. And so, sometimes mix is going to play results. Certainly with seasonality coming into play too, that also will affect it. But...

Mitch Steves - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it. Thank you very much.

John W. Hohener - Microsemi Corp.

Yes, we did – I will say that we were up at the high end of our guide that we guided this last quarter, so mix does sometimes come in a little different than you initially predict at the beginning of the quarter.

Mitch Steves - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it. Thank you.

John W. Hohener - Microsemi Corp.

You're welcome.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Harsh Kumar with Stephens.

Richard Sewell - Stephens, Inc.

Yes, this is Richard in for Harsh. Congratulations on the quarter and the guidance. Wanted to dig a little deeper into the defense side of the business. Are you guys seeing any type of catalyst there or an inflection point in that business? And then how are you looking at domestic opportunities versus the foreign military spend?

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

All right. Well, the defense market is going to be short, but it's pretty much a 2018 story. We are watching the – the budget has been increased 10%. We are watching the – or our customers or our customers' customers' announced very significant programs. In the prepared statement we said, we're going to see strength both international and domestic, and that's going to be the case.

Foreign military sales are going to be stronger than they've ever been. Strange enough, I'm actually starting to believe that NATO countries are going spend their 2% defense budget. In domestic, you're going to see additional strength. It's going to be a strong market and it's probably going to last five years to seven years.

Richard Sewell - Stephens, Inc.

Got you. That's extremely helpful. And then finally, as a follow-up, on the PMC, are you guys seeing any type of cross opportunities or cross-engineering opportunities for cross-sell there?

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

Yeah. It's become one of the best cross-sell opportunities that we've had at Microsemi because of the strength in (28:37) technology. Paul, you want to give a little bit of color on some of the cross-sell?

Paul H. Pickle - Microsemi Corp.

Yeah. So there is obviously, if you look at reference designs that that group puts out, there is a quite a bit of component opportunity. We'd relayed those opportunities before, but the first thing that we did was pull off all the timing components, power components that we are on those devices or on those reference platforms and send them out with Microsemi products. So that is having filter opportunity.

But the opportunity is kind of twofold. So now, in some respects, PMC was too small of an entity to engage on a strategic basis for certain large customers. And at this point, it's much larger, has a lot more resources behind it. The team is much more focused on the product roadmaps than they were previously, and even though despite the synergies coming out, you'd find that our customers are quite happy with the investment in resources and the projects that we've laid out. So it's really going quite well. The engagement has really been taken to another level.

Richard Sewell - Stephens, Inc.

Great guys and congratulations again.

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Chris Rolland with Susquehanna International.

Unknown Speaker

(29:51) on for Chris Rolland. Thanks for taking our question. I believe last quarter we talked a little bit about sampling and shipping development kits for the PolarFire FPGAs. Can you talk about where we're at in the timeline for the rollout there and what the initial reception for that product has been?

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

Yeah, first off I want to just remind everybody that our FPGA business grew 12% year-over-year. We have substantial traction in satellite, defense, communications and industrial. Paul, you want to...?

Paul H. Pickle - Microsemi Corp.

Yeah. So I mentioned that we're pretty excited about RTG4 and while that is true, there is lots of reasons why that is true. We're seeing results in RTG4 that are purchase order centered and we're a bit surprised that in space (30:32) it typically takes a little while how fast its coming in. It's painful to say that because PolarFire is – the activity on it is quite impressive. So it's early engagement still. The design tools are out. We actually have active designs with major comm OEMs.

The product was oriented a bit more towards comm, trying to take those $10 billion to $20 billion a year type sockets. And we started seeing our first sets of purchase orders or part numbers attached to those designs as those designs are being completed. So all-in-all, really like what's happening – going on. We have a couple of additional derivatives to tape out and launch, but it's going quite well so far.

Unknown Speaker

All right. Thanks guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ambrish Srivastava with BMO Capital.

Kulin Patel - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Hi, this is Kulin Patel for Ambrish. Thanks for taking my question. You mentioned that FPGA grew 12% year-over-year. How much of your business is FPGA today?

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

I don't think we break it out. We normally – I think we are just... (31:48).

John W. Hohener - Microsemi Corp.

Yeah. Well, I mean we haven't broken it out. I mean we've talked about it from time-to-time. We used to historically, but it's in the $300 million range. The business is growing extremely well and we've been pleased with the market share gains as Jim I think elaborated a little bit earlier on. Right now a lot of that traction in the satellite, defense market is what's driving some of the near-term revenues that we've been very pleased with. And we think we've got a lot of potential with these next generation products such as the PolarFire that Paul just talked about.

Kulin Patel - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay. Thanks.

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

But in the higher margin component of it, we feel – Paul, we're talking (32:25) about some of the successes of it. Now, the revenues in FPGA – the satellite were up about 40%, the rad-tolerant FPGAs year-over-year up about 20%. So when you only get power, performance, and security, we're taking market share from the leaders in the industry.

Kulin Patel - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Great. And as follow-up, relative to your September quarter guidance, at the midpoint on a sequential basis, how would – the four end markets, how would you rank them in terms of growth sequentially?

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

Years ago we stopped giving guidance on each of the four markers which is going to grow more, for the fact that we're never really dead on. I have great expectations that communications might not be the strongest grower but we're – focus is (33:16) strongly on it. Aerospace, defense, (33:21). Data center, still tracking because we had early ramp up on the Intel Purley launch, so I'll call that one flattish to up. And industrial, just there is a – might be a little conversion in one of our medical products, so I'll call that flattish to maybe up.

Kulin Patel - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Right. Great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Erik Rasmussen with Stifel.

Erik Rasmussen - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yeah. Hi. Very nice record operating margins. I wanted to come back on the aerospace and defense, specifically defense. Can you just remind us again where your current growth expectations are for this business, I guess taking into account some of the comments you've made on this call and in the past about the defense spending maybe up this year and then estimated 10% increase in 2018. I guess, should this scenario maybe play out, what kind of upside do you think you could expect from your current thinking?

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

You know what? I think the big transition in our ability to secure additional dollars here – Paul spoke to in the prepared statements. The last time that defense business took off, we were pretty much a discrete house (34:34). That has changed significantly. We've invested both organic, next generation products and in some – and in our acquisitions. I think if you look at the higher end platforms, the avionics and most certainly the missile programs focused on collateral damage, Identification, Friend or Foe, aerospace components or the defense market, you'll find that's where Microsemi is gaining growing market share.

Erik Rasmussen - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thanks. It's helpful. And maybe just my follow-up. Were there any surprises in the OpEx? It looked like maybe SG&A was a little bit higher than maybe what we were expecting and OpEx in general came in not as down as we were expecting. Anything that you can add to that?

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

I'm going to turn it over to John. Before I do, I want to thank you for your first noticing the strength of our operating margins of Microsemi marching towards our 35% target. John?

John W. Hohener - Microsemi Corp.

Yeah, very good. Yeah, I mean, certainly we always look to rationalize spending. It did come in a little bit higher than the guide, but we've always talked about wanting to have spending come in as revenue is growing, have it decreasing as a percentage of revenue, and we were able to accomplish that on the SG&A by 50 bps. And so, we were pleased with that. Some of it's just timing in terms of expenses and how hit the quarter, and we have guided down SG&A between $1 million and $2 million – or excuse me, between $2 million and $3 million next quarter and R&D plateau $1 million next quarter as well, so we will see expense coming down.

Erik Rasmussen - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thanks much.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton with Needham and Company.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Hey John, just wanted to ask a question about cash. It looks like cash was down about $25 million quarter-to-quarter. You talked about free cash flow of about $110 million on the positive side and repurchased about (36:45) $75 million of debt. So it sounds like there is about a $60 million difference that's not accounted for. Was that the acquisition of the SAW filter business or was there another use of cash that I'm missing?

John W. Hohener - Microsemi Corp.

Yeah, we also had in there as you know the bond that we bought that we repurchased and paid a premium of around $30 million.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Okay, so the acquisition itself is fairly small and not really meaningful...

John W. Hohener - Microsemi Corp.

Yes.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

...in the whole equation. Okay, great, thank you.

Operator

And there are no further audio questions, I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Peterson for any closing remarks or statement.

James John Peterson - Microsemi Corp.

Sure. Thank you. And have a nice day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference call . We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.