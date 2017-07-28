LogMeIn's (LOGM) CEO William Wagner on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Robert Bradley - IR

William Wagner - President & CEO

Edward Herdiech - CFO

Analysts

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital

Gregg Moskowitz - Cowen & Company, LLC

Tyler Wood - Northland Securities

Ben McFadden - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jordan Zelin - Needham Company

Carlos Sanchez - Piper Jaffray

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the LogMeIn Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

Robert Bradley

Thank you and welcome to our Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Bill Wagner and our CFO Ed Herdiech.

During today's call, we will discuss our business outlook and make other forward-looking statements. These statements are made as of today and are based on our current projections, estimates, forecasts and expectations. Actual events or results could differ due to a number of risks and uncertainties including those mentioned in our most recent filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

We are going to begin today's call with comments by Bill and Ed followed by the Q&A session. During the Q&A, please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. As a reminder, we use non-GAAP financial measures as they are more representative of how we internally measure the business. Non-GAAP financial measures include the GoTo deferred revenue acquisitions fair value adjustment and exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and litigation related costs and amortization. All metrics on the call will be non-GAAP unless otherwise specified. These numbers are reconciled in the tables attached to our press release.

With that, I'm going to turn the call over to our CEO, Bill Wagner. Bill?

William Wagner

Thanks, Rob. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today as we share LogMeIn's second quarter results.

I'm happy to report that we had another strong quarter in Q2, delivering revenue, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share that all exceeded the high end of our guidance while generating free cash flow in excess of 30% of revenue. In addition to this strong financial performance, we also made significant progress on our integration priorities and in realizing the cost synergies from our recent GoTo merger.

Looking at our core key priorities for 2017, operational integration, synergy capture, cultural integration and long term strategy we are now tracking ahead of most of our expectation. This accelerated progress is perhaps most evident when it comes to synergies. We had originally forecasted targets of $55 million of run rate energies in year one with an additional $35 million in year two, where total synergy target of $100 million over a two-year timeframe. With our first full quarter as a combined company behind us, I'm pleased to report that we now expect to deliver the majority of those run rate synergies at least $90 million in the first year.

As a result of this performance and given the progress of our integration efforts today we are raising our outlook for both revenue and margins for the full year. I will turn things over to our CFO Ed Herdiech in a few minutes to cover this in detail. But before I do, I thought I'd share some color on the progress we've made in the past few months on our 2017 priority.

No priority is more critical to our long term success in getting the operational integration right from our teams to our business practices to our systems. Changes of this magnitude are never easy, but I believe this is an area where speed is critical. While moving as quickly as we can, can sometimes impede short term performance getting this work behind us as quickly as possible allows us to begin to move forward as a unified team and lay the foundation for enduring business value.

In Q1, I shared that our focus and speed of execution manifested itself and shared sales and marketing alignment, common CRM and ERP systems in a new organizational structure. By Q2, with many of these changes in our rear view mirror, we expect to see upside benefits in new efficiencies, opportunities and overall productivity and that's exactly what happened. With regard to sales productivity, I believe that building the right organizational structure, assigning new territories, designing compensation and implementing new systems were some of the hardest and most critical work of 2017.

We choose to make the majority of these changes soon after the merger with completed. Knowing that while we might impact sales productivity in the near term to allow us to implement cross-selling and other initiatives that much sooner. And looking back on the quarter, I'm pleased to share that while sales performance isn't yet back to our historical levels, we saw sales rep productivity increase each month in the corner and finish with a very strong June.

We expect to see this trend continue in productivities return to pre-merger level, as we work through the second half of the year. Speaking of cross-selling, on our last call I mentioned that we expected a launch some of the very first orchestrated cross-selling initiatives during the second quarter. I'm very excited to share that our initial cross-selling activity exceeded my expectation in Q2, over 90% of all sales reps successfully cross-sold products from our expanded portfolio.

LastPass experienced perhaps the greatest impact with one-third of all new touch sales coming from former GoTo sales reps. But the success, certainly wasn't limited to LastPass. Products like GoToMeeting, Central, GoToAssist and BoldChat were all sold by reps, who before February didn't have those products to sell. In fact the first ever sale of our newly introduced Bold 350 product was from a former GoTo rep in our newly combined Dublin office.

Another proof point is on the adoption of common business practices, including moving the GoTo customer base to annual subscriptions. More than 90% of new sales generated from our sales force in the quarter were annual subscription. While approximately 40% of our online sales are now annual. In Q2 we also began testing conversion of the existing customers to annual prepaid subscriptions we are encouraged by the early results.

The ability to transition a monthly to annual, not only improves the company's cash flow and revenue predictability but it also will help improve retention and simplify back-end business processes. As I mentioned, synergies were another key area of progress and one where we now expect to deliver at least $90 million of the two year goal of $100 million in the first year. Driving this acceleration were a variety of factors, all of which came from strong across the business execution. These included shifting some key product development work from higher cost locations to our world class development teams in Germany and Hungary, optimizing our marketing mix, the earlier than expected completion of many TSA requirements as well as cost reductions related to our systems consolidation.

Ed will provide a deeper dive into these specific areas as part of his financial update in a few minutes. Another key priority in 2017, and one that I believe is critically important to the long term success of our combined business is cultural integration. As I've mentioned before both LogMeIn and GoTo were built on culture of innovation and while each had to think benefits and values both were key to building market leaders.

In Q2, employees and leaders from both organizations, as well as a growing number of new employees who joined in the months following the close have led a bottoms-up effort to identify and harness of a new shared set of cultural ideals and behaviors. And this more formal-cultural initiative which is nearing completion is rapidly being complimented by organic theme building and collaboration across functions and around the world.

In the quarter, I continue to travel to our offices in the US and abroad it was heartening for me to observe teams coming together across virtually every functional area. While this is still work in progress, I see an increasingly engaged organization emerging. One with a common set of operating principles and collectively held set of values. That will help shape the future of the new LogMeIn.

Principles and values that we believe will give us a distinct advantage, when it comes to attracting, developing and retaining some of the industry's best talent.

Finally, I'm happy to report that we continue to make encouraging progress on our long term strategy work. LogMeIn is the number one or two player in every market in which we compete. We believe we have the team, the products, and the scale to not only raise the standard in those markets but also to pursue much larger adjacent market opportunity. The strategy work is now at a point where it's beginning to filter through to product roadmaps.

As evidenced by the recent launch of our next generation customer engagement offering Bold 350. An offering that we believe will help us expand from the live chat, remotes in - markets to a broader market or next generation customer engagement platforms. It is also beginning to filter into our annual planning process, which speeds our investment decision as well as our sales and marketing forecast. That in turn will give us the opportunity to exit 2017 with a holistic view of how the longer term strategy will shape our teams, operations and investments over the next three to five years.

While we wait for the final pieces of strategy to come together before sharing them in detail, I can say that I believe no company in the world is better positioned to re-imagine the meeting experience. To help companies rethink the way they engage with their customers or support the product and to dramatically simplify the way millions of people securely access applications and devices that define their digital lives. We have a proven track record of delivering products and services in ways that both the light end users and simplify the job of overwhelmed IT professionals.

And the cross-selling we saw in the quarter reinforces our belief that our land and expand GoTo market model is highly leverageable as we developed our products or acquire new ones to M&A. We believe our strategy work will yield and new profile for value creation among SaaS companies. With top-line growth, margin expansion and best in class cash flow combined with a strong commitment to capital returns all at a meaningful scale.

We are looking forward to sharing these details and more at our first ever Analyst Day which will be held December 19 in Boston.

So in summary, we are very encouraged by the progress we've made in the first half of 2017. We are either meeting or exceeding expectations when it comes to our priority. Our employees are rising to the challenge to deliver on our high expectations. And our execution continues to improve each and every month as we work through the merger integration.

In addition, as our strategy work has taken shape we are more excited than ever about the opportunity in front of us for value creation for our employees, our customers and our shareholders. I'll now turn the call over to Ed to provide more detail on our Q2 results, accelerated synergy capture and our increased guidance. Ed?

Edward Herdiech

Thanks, Bill. Once again, I'm happy to report another strong quarter highlighted by continued execution and performance that exceeded the high-end of our guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. Q2 was the first full quarter since our merger closed and I continue to be pleased with the hard work, commitment and resilience of our employees as we undertake a massive effort to integrate the two businesses.

These efforts which are often overlooked include servicing millions of customers, via building new teams and integrating multiple systems, business processes and facilities. We've made great progress to-date but still have work to complete before we achieve our desired productivity and efficiency levels. Before I get to the financials, I want to provide some additional context to build comments regarding the progress we've made on our synergy goal.

In event of the merger close we set up and staffed the professional integration management office tasked to prepare detailed integration and synergy capture plan and to manage and report against the actual execution of these plans. This readiness and capability has enabled us to accelerate execution in a controlled way against most initiatives putting us significantly ahead of our first year synergy targets as evidenced by our margin performance. We now expect to deliver at least $90 million of first year run rate synergies which is $25 million above our previous target.

Several actions contributed to our accelerated energy capture, all of which were as a result of strong companywide execution. Some examples include, first we improve the overall marketing strategy by transitioning to a more modern and cost effective digital media mix and away from less efficient historical channels. This transition leverages the highly complementary skill sets and experience of our combined marketing team.

Second, we made good progress shipping key product development from higher cost locations to central Europe, where we have world class development teams in both Germany and Hungary. And third, we moved quickly to build infrastructure and capacity to allow us to exit nearly all the TSA agreements entered into with Citrix for support services in areas such as IT, security and facility.

With that I'll review some of the financial highlights for the quarter. Total revenue was $267 million which exceeded the high end of our guidance by $1 million and represents approximately 6% year-over-year pro forma growth. Adjusted EBITDA $94.4 million or 35.4% of revenues which easily exceeded the high end of our guidance by $5.4 million. EPS was $1.01 per share or $0.07 above the high end of our guidance. Cash flow continued to be strong. Operating cash flow was $99 million or 37% of revenue and free cash flow was $85 million or 32% of revenue.

Through the first half of the year, we've generated more than $200 million of free cash flow or nearly $4 per share, which we believe is a meaningful metric to evaluate cash flow. Given our strong first half cash flow we are now targeting full year free cash flow margins of approximately 28%. Regarding our top-line performance, our collaboration cloud grew 7% year-over-year on a pro forma basis and accounted for 55% of total company revenue. Our identity and access management cloud grew 9% year-over-year on a pro forma basis and represented 28% of total company revenue.

Our service cloud was down 4% year-over-year on a pro forma basis and represented 17% of total company revenue. International revenue comprised approximately 23% of total revenue. For the combined company, our growth renewal rate across all products on an annualized dollar basis was approximately 75% consistent with prior quarter.

Next I'll provide some additional details regarding our second quarter expenses. Gross margin was 83% in the quarter, which were in line with our expectations. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was strong at 35.4% which was significantly above the high end of our guidance and up from 32.8% in Q1. Our margin performance was driven by our revenue over delivery and lower sales and marketing and engineering expenses resulting from accelerated synergy capture and effective expense control.

Sales and marketing expenses were $88 million or 33% revenue down 2 percentage points from Q1. Research and development expenses were $33.4 million or 12.5% of revenue down a half a percentage point from Q1. G&A expenses were $21.7 million or 8% of revenue which was unchanged from last quarter. Our effective tax rate for the second quarter was 31% which was in line with our expectations and quarter-end headcount was 2,778.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with total cash of $285 million down $11 million from last quarter. Total accounts receivable were $76 million and accounts receivable days outstanding were 26 days. GAAP deferred revenue at the end of the quarter was $310 million. After adding back the acquisition's fair value adjustment on a net basis, deferred revenue was approximately $325 million which represents approximately 15% year-over-year growth on a pro forma basis.

In the quarter, we paid $12 million in merger related expenses, $13 million in common stock dividend and we also repaid the $30 million that was outstanding on our credit facility. In the period we spent $22 million to repurchase approximately 203,000 shares of our stock. Also related to our capital return plan, we announced that we will pay a $0.25 per share dividend on August 25, 2017 the stockholders of record on August 9, 2017.

Before I provide our financial outlook for the third quarter and full year 2017, I'd like to mention two clarifying notes. First, our full year outlook excludes GoTo's January 2017 results, and second, our press release included a GAAP reconciliation of projected revenue, net income, net income per share and EBITDA and identifies all the add backs that are used to calculate these projections.

For the third quarter of 2017, we expect revenue to be in the range of $271 million to $273 million which represents 6% year-over-year growth on a pro forma basis. We are currently targeting adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $100 million to $102 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 37% of revenue. Our net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.10 to $1.12. GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.18 to $0.20. Net income assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 30% and GAAP net income assumes the tax benefit of approximately $2 million.

Both net income per share and GAAP net income per share are based on an estimated 54 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding. For the full year, we expect revenue to be in the range of $1.012 billion to $1.017 billion. We are expecting adjusted EBITDA for the full year to be in the range of $354 million to $361 million with adjusted EBITDA margins to be in the range of 35% to 35.5% of revenue which is 80 basis points above the midpoint of our previous guide.

Our net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $4 to $4.10. GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.15 to $0.25. Net income assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 30% and GAAP net income assumes a tax benefit of approximately $35 million. And finally, net income per share is based on an estimated 52 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

That concludes my remarks, and I'll turn the call back over the operator to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We'll take our first question from Matt Hedberg with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Matt Hedberg

Hi guys, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions and great quarter. Bill, I think it was really great to hear the $90 million in year one costs synergy is really an acceleration from the initial plan. I'm curious though, does the two year cost saving goal of a $100 million have a potential to move higher as we get into next year or is more the focus of that point shifting to some of the revenue synergies?

William Wagner

Yes, I think I mean thank you first of all for the question Matt. Yes, we are really happy with the progress we've made delivering the synergy. I think that $90 million is the number that we're really proud of the work that we've done, but look we're really comfortable with $100 million at this point. I think beyond that, what we believe and we've communicated, we think there is beyond just the synergy capture.

Our model will assume that we can go deliver continued margin expansion over time. So as we start to look at long term outlook in 2018 then we'll start talking about.

Matt Hedberg

That's great and then and then maybe one another point. When you initially announced the GoTo transaction, I believe you talked about the potential for $20 million of revenue to synergies. Now you mentioned several examples of successful cross-selling you've seen. I guess how do you feel about that figure, to me it sounds like GoTo has accelerated from the levels of when you acquired it.

William Wagner

No. I think that number is. We even calculated exactly what the synergy is but I did allude to in my comments, that some of the destruction we caused in the short term with moving everyone over to new systems and sales territories and compensation. Most of that work is behind us, we still have some work to do to get it to the right level. As I said, sales productivity isn't at back at historical levels yet, but we are really pleased to the progress we've made in the quarter. I think as we work through the second half of the year that's something that we expect to kind of return back to historical rates.

And then at that point, I think all talk of the synergy is behind us. But in fact obviously, that's all factored into the guidance.

Matt Hedberg

Sure. Thanks a lot guys.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Raimo Lenschow with Barclays. Go ahead please.

Raimo Lenschow

Thank you. Can you hear me okay?

William Wagner

Yes, Raimo we can hear you.

Raimo Lenschow

Perfect. Thanks. Hi Bill, can you talk a little bit about on the revenue side you obviously you've had acceleration in some of your segments and then the deceleration in others, can you talk a little bit about to what you're seeing there is that kind of merger related is that kind of market related?

And then the follow-up on that one is, if you look at your growth plans and international at the moment looks like almost like you are underrepresented there?

Can you just talk a little bit of it about the market entry opportunity there? Thank you.

William Wagner

Sure. Thanks Raimo for the question. Yes, I mean overall I think we are pleased with the growth we saw in across the board. I think the one area that maybe you're alluding to service cloud was down pretty much what it was similar to what it was in Q1. And that's really result of the changes we make coming into the merger by not doing some things in the product side that we had planned for 2017. We inherited some slower going assets in that area which also, -- with this corporate for instance, which we've deemphasize that was already in decline.

But overall, across the portfolio we saw good growth in the big areas. And in terms of kind of long term growth, I think international is an interesting opportunity for us clearly we're underpenetrated. Before the merger we were 29%, 30% of our business was international. Now we're back down to like 23%, low twenties. So clearly, there's opportunity for us to expand as we take these new products that we have and begin cross selling them into our base. I don't necessarily think that means geographic expansion, I think it's using our existing sales organization.

But I think in addition, growth from my perspective comes from not just sales efficiency but also from some organic initiatives, new products that we've planned to launch. Leveraging the customer base, cross selling and improving retention, M&A pricing and packaging so it's a variety of areas where I think growth will come from international will be one of them.

Raimo Lenschow

Okay. And then one quick one on cash flow. So the move towards more annual how does that translate like, is that kind of one quarter and how does that kind of translate into the cash flow statement? Thank you.

Edward Herdiech

Hi, this is Ed. So as you know we've been starting the process of transition and go to monthly business to annual contracts primarily focused on touch or business sold to their sales force to new customers and we're just kind of getting under way on e-commerce and on renewals. And so we're really at the beginning of it and so you see the impact and deferred revenue but for Q2 it's a pretty small number probably about $5 million.

But the big opportunity is really in the renewal base, as we start to renew that business and push for annual contract, annual payment terms. That probably takes through 2018 to do but by far is the biggest opportunity for us.

Raimo Lenschow

Perfect. Thank you. Well done.

Operator

Thank you. We will go next to Gregg Moskowitz with Cowen and Company. Go ahead please.

Gregg Moskowtiz

Okay. Thank you very much and good afternoon guys. So the cross-selling activity has gotten off to a strong start. Frankly it's not easy to get 90% of your combined sales force to buy into and had success selling products that previously were not available to them. And in light of that Bill, wondering if you could talk about your expectations from cross-selling over the balance of the year?

William Wagner

Yes, I think like I said. Getting 90% of the reps to do it, I think was in our first full quarter was above what I expected. I think we are -- it's fair to say we are in early stage. As we've really just scratched the surface from my perspective of formalized cross-selling and training of reps. And again, this is all against the backdrop of the merger and the integration and the systems work.

So I think that's really only going to increase over time. So I think there is a lot more opportunity in front of us, but I was encouraged to see this strong start certainly.

Gregg Moskowtiz

Okay. And then, you mentioned that you expect sales productivity on the GoTo site to return to historical rates in the second half. Having said that the GoTo sales -- and sales productivity were not exactly running at optimized levels in 2016. So is there opportunity to exceed historical sales productivity levels on the GoTo side in 2017 or is that just too soon?

William Wagner

Yes. So my comments are really about sales productivity across the entire sales organization. So not just, didn't really matter whether you are former GoTo or former LogMeIn sales rep. You have new sales process, like we had a new territory, new boss, new back-end system. So the change has really affected everyone, so it's really a global comment it's not just a certain segment of our sales organization.

I think we put a lot of challenges in front of them and they really persevered and it was great to see their improvement through the quarter. I do think historical levels, when I think of historical levels, again I think about it globally speaking. So we kind of know what LogMeIn's historical sales levels where and that's the expectation we expect the entire sales organization to get back to once we continue to knock down some of the barriers that we've put in front of them.

Gregg Moskowtiz

Perfect. Thank you.

William Wagner

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Tim Klassell from Northland Securities. Go ahead please.

Tyler Wood

This is Tyler Wood on for Tim. Thank you for taking the question here. Just in terms of GoTo market. You mentioned in the past, I think on the Q1 call reorganizing a bit in the sort of a hunt or gather type model. Is there any update on how this is going as far as you know that change?

William Wagner

Yes. So that is the historic LogMeIn model that we were migrating the entire company to. So that's the model that LogMeIn has been operating in for years and now our entire sales organization is aligned that way. We're going to continue with it, as I just mentioned we're going to continue to refine the sales organizations. We work through the year, but right now we've already reorganized along those lines.

Tyler Wood

Okay. That's helpful and then, one last one on those migrations from the monthly to annual. You talked about seeing some success early on. Could you give a little bit more color into what levers you've been using to kind of encourage those or maybe what you would think about using in the future there?

William Wagner

Ed, you want to comment?

Edward Herdiech

Yes, sure. So the early success is, I think we're talking about is in the renewal channel. So GoTo had a passive renewal process where they relied heavily on the terms, the evergreen terms in their contract and given they were 70% invoicing rather than e-commerce. They send invoices to their customers and if they pay him great, if they didn't then they get involved after the fact. So what we've done is we've really aligned business practices around kind of the LogMeIn renewal process where we have a team of renewal reps that 60 days, 90 days ahead of time will proactively reach out to customers to solidify the renewal.

And at that time they'll also work in the annual billing terms as well, so we just really started in June in earnest and we're seeing good results of ours.

Tyler Wood

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We will take our next question from Ben McFadden with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Ben McFadden

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my question. I want to come back to this cross-sell topic I know it's been a couple of questions on the topic already. But bill maybe you could just talk to us kind of where, what pair the solution I know you mentioned LastPass seeing lots of adoption. But just maybe more specifically and kind of what the pairs are of where you're seeing these cross-sell most often happened throughout your sales rep?

William Wagner

So thanks for the question Ben. So I think as I had predicted I think, we sought internally, I expected LastPass would be something we could sell across the entire base and actually that's what we saw. It really wasn't a product that we paired up with other products. The sales team just embraced it and we think it has brought applicability across are now much larger customer base.

So I think its early days for that, but it was great to see some of that success. I think we saw OpenVoice into the join.me is another pair again it's still relatively early for that. But we saw some success there. Surprising success probably not something I would have predicted, because we didn't have a lot of initiatives around our IT portfolio and products like Central being sold into the base. That's into the GoTo base that was the product that the GoTo sales reps did not have before and so was really happy to see that.

And also saw a lot of LogMeIn reps selling GoToMeeting and so that encouraging to se. So it was both ways and it's a lot of different places. I would still say though, remember it's still early with one quarter in to any kind of formal plans. I think we'll have probably more higher degree of pattern recognition once we get our second full quarter behind us.

Ben McFadden

Great. And then I just want to kind of follow up on as we think about the parts of the portfolio where you have significant amount of product overlap and active management and support. I was curious whether you have any updated or recent thoughts on kind of how you are approaching those markets. I know you announced an Analyst Day for December but just curious on whether we have any updated thoughts today on kind of how you might approach that?

William Wagner

Yes. So thank you. The strategy work as I mentioned is really starting now to kind of come to a conclusion and I think there will be definitely opportunities for brand consolidation in certain areas where we have overlapping products. And I think we'll just provide more detail on Analyst Day. But also for competitive reasons, I don't want to disclose that at this point.

Ben McFadden

Sure, great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Jordan Zelin with Needham Company.

Jordan Zelin

Hi, this is Jordan on for Rich. Just want to follow-up on the synergies. You guys are executing well, but just want to know if there is anything in particular about the business combination that maybe surprised you or something that calls you to be able to execute better?

William Wagner

So, I mean -- Ed and I are as we look at each other. I mean I think it's really just a result of -- we've pushed really hard, but we weren't sure and we got into the merger whether we could deliver on our expectations and as I think Ed alluded to the team did a great job and really dug in and we took a really aggressive approach to try to get it. We probably moved even more quickly than we had initially anticipated and that was just a directive that I think, we as a leadership team felt was important. So I don't think anything dramatically changed as much as it was that kind of a mantra trying to accelerate to get any kind of synergy or any kind of system pain behind us and let the team start working towards the future. Ed any comments you would provide.

Edward Herdiech

No, I guess just echo Bills points. Look we approached this, it is a big merger and a huge effort and we're pretty measured in our approach and wanted to get into it before we committed further. That's typically the way we work, so that nothing other than that.

Jordan Zelin

Got it. And then last one, your renewal rate has been around 75%, but we understand that GoTo business had a higher one and we just want to figure out what do you expect maybe the blended renewal rate of the business to be going forward?

William Wagner

Yes, so -- the gross renewal rate across all products on annualized dollar basis was about 75%. I think on the last call we said, if you had to generalize maybe the GoTo products were a little on the higher side of 75% and the LogMeIn products a little on the lower side. We've done more pricing then - pricing work than they have done in the past. With that said going forward, at least through this year we're modeling 75% for the year.

Jordan Zelin

Got it. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. We go next to Alex Zukin with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Carlos Sanchez

Yes. Hi guys, this is Carlos on for Alex, maybe one question for Bill and then a follow-up for Ed. Some interesting product announcements this quarter, specific to the Bold360, I was wondering if you'd expand on your thoughts on the product. It seems to be putting you into an interesting higher growth market but on the surface maybe also more competitive market. So could you kind of just talk about your expectations for this product? Maybe its potential for returning this business segment to a market rate of growth and - kind of fits into the market competitively or how it fills the space there?

William Wagner

Yes, sure. I think when we, thank you for the question. I think when we announced the product, we really did talk about we think there's a new need for kind of a re-look at CRM which is really the kind of the data out strategy as opposed to a customer in strategy. And really what we built Bold360 around was customer engagement and starting there. And a lot of the companies keep in mind a lot of the companies who we expect to buy Bold360 are companies who maybe are really in their early stages of providing customer support specialty multi-channel customer engagement. So for us this was a, I think a pretty significant evolution. And keep in mind it also combines some of the elements of Rescue and Bold together.

So we can provide customer support, we can also provide device support, and when you think about our IOT initiative round the support of things that will also be part of it. So for one product you can have a really 360 degree view of that customer and how they engage with you across multiple channels chat, phone, e-mail, sms, video, social media kind of all in one place. We think that's different from what we see in the marketplace, but we have to go out and start selling it. So we announced it last month, good feedback from our customer advisory board and initial interest from our customer base has been very good. But now we have to go sell it. So we'll see.

Carlos Sanchez

Ed just quickly, you locked up free cash flow margins from 25 to 26 to now 28. Still implies compression in the back half which really isn't unusual for you guys?

Can you just remind me what's the seasonal impact or is influencing that metric or potentially in the division as well?

Edward Herdiech

Sure. The seasonal impact is really related to the LogMeIn business and converting the free based to pro, to pay at introductory prices and renewing them at list price and then raising prices again all primarily in Q1 and a little bit into Q2 is really the bulk of that renewal cycle. So that still exists and still impacts our business from a seasonality perspective.

Carlos Sanchez

Got, it. Thank you.

Operator

And that concludes our question-and-answer session for the day. At this time, I would like to turn the conference back over to Bill Wagner for any additional or closing comments.

William Wagner

Thanks everybody for your questions tonight. We are really encouraged by the progress we've made bringing together LogMeIn and GoTo business into what we think is a preeminent leader in SaaS and we've continued to execute against our top business objectives as we work through the first full quarter we've had together. We're now expecting to deliver at least $90 million in run rate synergies in year one as the complementary nature of our former businesses continues to exceed our expectations.

We're also encouraged by the increasing sales productivity we saw in the quarter. The teams are coming together quickly in our strategy work, while still being fully formed it's already beginning to make its way into our product roadmaps. And as a result, we expect a strong second half one that we believe will lay the foundation for the next three to five years. We look forward to sharing our progress when we report our Q3 results in October as well as more on the future strategy and long term outlook in December on our Analyst Day. Thank you for your time this evening.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen this does conclude today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.