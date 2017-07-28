ABAXIS (ABAX) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ABAXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABAX)

Q1 2018 Earnings Call

July 27, 2017 4:15 pm ET

Executives

Joe Dorame - Lytham Partners LLC

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Ross Taylor - ABAXIS, Inc.

Donald Wood - ABAXIS, Inc.

Craig Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

Matthew Rapp - ABAXIS, Inc.

Analysts

Scott Mafale - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Company

David Westenberg - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Erin Wilson Wright - Credit Suisse

Mark Anthony Massaro - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Ben C. Haynor - Aegis Capital

Operator

With us today representing the company are Clint Severson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Don Wood, President and Chief Operating Officer; Ross Taylor, Chief Financial Officer; Ken Aron, Chief Technology Officer; and Dr. Craig Tockman, Vice President of Animal Health Sales & Marketing, North America, and Matt Rapp, Senior Director of Medical Sales and Marketing, North America.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Okay. Thank you, Joe, and good afternoon, everybody. I'll make a few comments, and then I'll turn the call over to Ross, our CFO; and then Don Wood, our Chief Operating Officer.

So, yes, while the headline numbers for the quarter are all right, we are making progress in getting our double-digit sales growth back. We expect to have a quarter or two of more work to complete this transition, but have a goal to see double-digit growth in either Q3 or Q4. We have some upsides in Q1, where we made progress in the international market, Piccolo instrument sales, rapid tests, hematology reagent sales and in the R&D lab that showed really good results.

Our Pacific Rim business grew double digits despite the fact that the container of vet discs that we shipped to Korea Q1 last year will not ship until Q2 this year. We had double-digit growth in Piccolo instrument sales that included a nine unit sale to an OB-GYN clinic in Japan, where we were competing with a Japanese product and a company that sells clinical chemistry instruments both in the vet and medical market in the U.S.

After evaluating both units, the Piccolo was picked because of its accuracy, ease of use and superior efficiency in a market with tight reimbursement. Rapid tests and hematology reagent sales were also up double digits for Q1.

In the R&D lab, we continued to improve the performance of our high sensitivity immunoassay project and make progress in the development of our new chemistry system that will read both blood chemistries and immunochemistries.

We released a new canine specific lipase test in Q1 and are completing the development of our two urinalysis instruments that we've been working on with a vendor for over a year and expect to launch the urinalysis chemistry instrument this quarter.

While we operate in a highly competitive market and have seen continued market churn, our products are more efficient, more cost-effective, so any lost business is not lost forever, only temporarily.

We're getting more aggressive in putting programs to alert the market of the downsides of losing their VetScan. And an example of this can be demonstrated by a couple of real cases that I'll briefly review.

So the first customer, after trying to make a competitive system work for almost 5 years, gave up and went back to the VetScan and the parting words to us were, thank you for putting a smile back on our face after years of frowning.

Number two, this customer in Michigan realized in only one month that trading out the Abaxis equipment for a competitive option was a big mistake. The loss of efficiency and higher cost was a big negative for the practice. And they not only dumped the competitive system and repurchased the Abaxis equipment, they shared their story at our national sales meeting in May.

The next customer I'll call Dr. J. He said within 30 days of the change from Abaxis equipment to the competitive stuff, he had buyer's remorse. The increase in cost and complaints from his staff about the complexities of running a competitive instrument was a big problem.

This, along with the need for larger blood samples, made the in-house lab less user-friendly and not as efficient as when they were running the VetScan. This clinic now has all the Abaxis equipment and said he was very happy with the analyzers and the seamless AVImark integration.

We have more than 50 more of these stories and are writing them up as case studies and sharing them with the market. Another indication that gives us confidence in our approach with distribution through the addition of our distribution management team is that this is the first quarter that all three national distributors made their dollar number for the quarter.

If they hit their numbers for the rest of the fiscal year, we could hit our double-digit sales growth goals in the later part of the fiscal year. Like I mentioned in our last call, we are spending more on R&D to complete our new products and more in sales and marketing as we expand our field team to get the word out about the disruption and high cost of losing your VetScan.

So with that, Ross, you're on.

Ross Taylor - ABAXIS, Inc.

Thank you, Clint. Total revenues in our first quarter ended June 30 were $58.3 million, up 1% from $57.7 million last year. Changes in foreign currency had a negligible impact on total revenues in the quarter. Currencies reduced our revenues by about $0.4 million or about 0.5% compared to last year.

Our reported EPS were $0.28 per share in Q1 compared to $0.30 last year. While our reported results were soft, we saw some nice signals in improvement in our North American animal health business as our veterinary rotor unit sales increased 3% in the June quarter.

This is an acceleration from the 2% decline in the March quarter and it is the fastest rate of growth we have experienced in over four quarters. Unfortunately, this improvement in North American vet rotors was masked by veterinary rotor unit declines in our international business.

However, I should note our international business is volatile on a quarterly basis. On the medical side, we estimate our largest customer reduced their inventory of Piccolo rotors by about 80,000 units. This caused our reported Piccolo rotor unit sales to decline even though we estimate global demand for Piccolo rotors by end customers grew in a range of high single-digits to 10% in Q1.

With regards to recent product introductions, our new phenobarbital rotor did contribute a portion of our North American vet rotor growth in Q1. And we also launch our new rapid assay for canine specific lipase in early June, which benefited our rapid assay growth, and also caused significant sales of our vet – of our VUE (08:23) instrument reader.

Turning to some of the details of the quarter, total consumable revenues in Q1 increased 3% to $46.0 million from $44.7 million last year. Within our consumable product lines, total rotor revenue was $31.4 million, about flat with $31.3 million last year. Increases in vet rotor revenues were mostly offset by a decline in medical rotor revenue.

Abaxis sold a total of 2.46 million rotor units on a global basis in Q1, down 1% from 2.49 million units last year. Hematology reagents and rapid assays drove the growth in our consumable revenue in Q1.

Instrument revenues decreased 13% to $8.8 million from $10.1 million last year due to lower veterinary instrument sales. On a global basis, Abaxis sold 1,275 instruments in Q1 compared to 1,533 in Q1 of last year.

Focusing on our animal health business, global veterinary revenues were $48.4 million in Q1, up 1% from $47.7 million last year. Veterinary consumable revenues increased 5% to $39.6 million from $37.8 million last year. Veterinary instrument revenues were $6.7 million, down 20% from $8.4 million last year.

In Q1, global veterinary rotor revenues were $25.0 million compared to $24.5 million last year, an increase of 2%. Global sales of veterinary rotors were 1.56 million units in Q1 of this year, up 1% from 1.54 million units last year. Within the various geographies, our vet rotor unit sales in North America increased 3% in the quarter. As I mentioned earlier, this is a nice improvement from the 2% decline in the March quarter trend of the prior four quarters.

Our new phenobarbital rotor contributed to the growth, but our marketing strategies and industry fundamentals caused the majority of the improvement. Outside of North America, our sales of veterinary rotor units decreased 5%. Rotor unit sales declined low (10:45) single-digits in Europe, Asia Pacific declined double-digits and Latin America increased.

Our international veterinary business is volatile on a quarterly basis. As an example, our international rotor unit sales increased 16% in the March quarter. Also, I should note that during Q1 our veterinary instrument revenues in Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America on a combined basis increased slightly from last year.

Revenues from other veterinary consumables, which we define to include hematology reagents, i-STAT cartridges, coagulation cartridges and rapid assays increased 9% to $14.6 million in Q1 compared to $13.4 million last year. The year-over-year increase in other veterinary consumables was the result of high-teens growth in hematology reagents and low double-digit growth in rapid assays. Hematology reagent sales were very good in North America and even stronger in markets outside of North America.

Within rapid assays, our heartworm diagnostic and some of our smaller rapid assay lines had very good growth rates, while our new canine lipase product also contributed to rapid assay growth. The canine lipase product also caused significant strength in our sales of our VUE instrument that reads our rapid assays.

Within our veterinary business, on a global basis, during Q1, Abaxis sold 480 VetScan chemistry instruments compared to 698 VetScans last year. With regard to hematology, we sold 342 hematology instruments worldwide in Q1 compared to 367 in Q1 last year. In addition, on a global basis, Abaxis sold a total of 192 i-STAT and coagulation instruments in aggregate in Q1 compared to 241 last year.

Total revenues in our North American animal health business were $38.8 million in Q1, up 2% from $37.9 million last year. Within North American animal health, we placed a total of 694 instruments with end customers compared to 922 last year. We placed 329 VetScans with end customers in Q1 compared to 486 last year. Of the VetScan placements this quarter, roughly 42% were with new customers.

In addition, excluding a small number of installations in Banfield clinics, we placed to 244 hematology instruments in North America compared to 256 last year. 52% of the hematology placements this quarter were into new accounts. Lastly, we placed a total of 121 VSpro and i-STAT instruments in North America compared to 178 last year.

Moving on to our medical division. Revenues for our global medical business were $8.9 million, down slightly from $9.1 million last year. Piccolo instrument sales had excellent growth, but this was offset by declines in medical rotors. During Q1, the revenues for our North American medical division were $5.9 million, down 8% from $6.5 million last year.

Worldwide revenues for Piccolo instruments were $2.0 million, up 18% from $1.7 million last year. On a global basis, Abaxis sold 261 Piccolos in Q1 compared to 227 in Q1 last year. Piccolo instrument sales increased in Europe and Asia Pacific during the quarter, while North America was about flat.

On a global basis, in Q1, medical rotor revenues declined 6% to $6.5 million compared to $6.9 million last year. Our sales of medical rotors were approximately 897,000 units on a global basis in Q1, down 6% from 949,000 units last year.

In markets outside of North America, our medical rotor unit sales increased 8% year-over-year. However, within North America, our Piccolo rotor unit sales declined 8% to 725,000 rotors during Q1 compared to 790, 000 rotors last year.

As I discussed in the beginning of my remarks, our largest customer reduced its Piccolo rotor inventory significantly during the quarter, which hurt growth. We estimate the Piccolo rotor unit inventory levels for our largest customer are now low at about four weeks of sales. We believe this level is appropriate and lean, but it has been difficult for us to predict quarterly inventory swings.

We think underlying end customer demand for the Piccolo rotors remains very good, both in North America and on a global basis. For modeling purposes, though, I remind everyone that for Piccolo rotor units in the September quarter, we face a very difficult comparison against 22% growth last year. On the other hand, in the December quarter, we face an easy comparison against the 3% decline in Piccolo rotor units last year.

Our goal continues to be to grow our Piccolo business at a double-digit pace over the long term.

Turning to gross profit and expenses, in Q1, our gross profits were $31.9 million compared to $32.0 million last year. Our gross profit margin was 54.8% in Q1 compared to 55.5% in Q1 last year, a decline of 70 basis points. On a sequential basis, our gross profit margin decreased 50 basis points from 55.3% in the March 2017 quarter. Our cost of goods for each rotor unit was $3.57 in the June 2017 quarter compared to $3.47 in the June quarter last year.

During Q1, total operating expenses were $23.5 million compared to $21.3 million last year, an increase of 10%. Consistent with the plans we described on our conference call back in April, we invested in R&D and sales and marketing during Q1. R&D expense increased $1.2 million to $6.4 million and sales and marketing expenses increased $0.7 million to $12.5 million. We continue to anticipate that R&D expense should be about $6 million higher in fiscal year 2018 (17:02) than in fiscal 2017. In addition, we continue to expect sales and marketing expenses should be approximately $8 million higher in fiscal year 2018 than in fiscal year 2017.

Finally, our operating income declined about 21% to $8.5 million in Q1 compared to $10.7 million last year. The operating profit margin was 14.5% compared to 18.6% in Q1 last year.

This concludes my remarks. And I will now turn the call over to Don.

Donald Wood - ABAXIS, Inc.

Thank you, Ross. Abaxis' total worldwide revenue grew 1% in the first quarter. North American animal health revenues of $38.8 million were slightly up over last year's revenue of $37.9 million, a 2% increase year-on-year and a 3% increase quarter-on-quarter, but still below our historic growth levels. We're beginning to see the benefits of the changes and adjustments we have made in our business, as evidenced by the improvement in our North American veterinary rotor growth. We fully expect continued improvements in the performance of our North American vet business going forward.

Turning our distributor network into a more efficient platform for growing our North American veterinary business, has been slower than we like. However, we are making steady progress. We have been coordinating our efforts more effectively through the distribution management team that we put in place earlier in this calendar year and the engagement between our fields has improved. We are tracking more customer visits together and we are better coordinated on our mutual opportunities.

Our data indicates we are seeing an improvement in our customer retention rates, but this was offset by a slower pace of new customer wins. We worked closely with our distribution partners on a reconnect sales and marketing campaign last quarter. While this took some time away from selling analyzers, we've had tremendous success in touching every Abaxis customer with a thank you, and providing them with information about our products.

In addition, our reconnect effort highlighted comparisons of the Abaxis products with those of competitors, including the difficult and restrictive covenants in our competitors' contracts. As we have discussed in prior calls, we continue to see the frustration of customers that switch from us to a competitor. Many customers that switch to a competitor in the last year have come back to Abaxis after seeing our products were actually easier to use and were less expensive than competitive offerings.

During the June quarter, we continued to get back customers who we lost through competition during the past few quarters. And we expect this trend to continue. These get back customers now represent an annualized revenue stream approaching seven figures. We also had two very new and exciting products contribute to the growth in Q1.

We launched our new Phenobarbital Profile rotor at the end of March and customer adoption of this new rotor has been strong since its launch. We expect to further increase the adoption of our phenobarbital rotor with our customer base in the September quarter and over the balance of this fiscal year. Phenobarbital contributes to North American vet rotor growth in the June quarter. And we think it will become a larger part of our rotor mix as customer adoption increases.

Our new rotor combines the phenobarbital diagnostic with all the chemistry tests necessary to properly monitor the patient's health and any side effects from taking the drug at a very attractive price compared to the reference lab. Furthermore, we recently launched a six-pack of phenobarbital rotors to supplement the 12-pack we have been selling since launch. The six-pack will be attractive to customers that have lower volume of patients being treated with phenobarbital.

We've also launched our new canine specific pancreatic lipase test earlier in the month of June. As discussed in prior calls, our canine specific lipase test is a semi-quantitative point of care test that is well differentiated from the competitive point of care test and very accurate relative to test performed at the reference lab. Our canine lipase test must be read using our compact VUE analyzer, which contributes to the clinical performance of the tests. Our canine specific lipase test has been received exceptionally well despite a short window of selling it during the month of June.

The early utilization trends on this test are very good. Even though we have been selling the test for such a short period of time, certainly its penetration of our customer base is low at present. However, given the clinical need, combining that with our test performance, we anticipate excellent growth from our new test over the remainder of the fiscal year 2018.

Further, our canine lipase test will also help us start discussions with potential new customers for our VetScan chemistry analyzer as we have found interest in our test is very high for the veterinary community. Our FUSE connectivity platform continues to make progress. FUSE has been functional with ezyVet software for several quarters.

During the September quarter, we installed FUSE with a handful of customers, using either the ImproMed and AVImark practice management system, along with Axis-Q during the quarter. We're in the process of completing some additional technology enhancements and business model development to prepare the FUSE for broader commercial launch earlier in the December quarter.

As we've discussed in prior calls, the FUSE will greatly enhance our product offering by providing bidirectional communication with our analyzers and software as well as providing an efficient and elegant user interface and communication tool. Our customers will have a fabulous way to view diagnostic test results and trend lines that have the ability to easily share results with the pet owners.

Importantly, the two-way connectivity between the instrument and the practice management system with the FUSE will provide, along with the user interface, will eliminate a significant competitive gap with the Abaxis portfolio. The broader commercial launch of the FUSE, which again, we expect later in the calendar year should enhance our competitive position and grow significantly. We expect to begin selling the small urine chemistry analyzer, the VetScan UA, late in the September quarter. The analyzer is our first in the urinalysis category and have exciting good reviews from our customers during the summer conferences.

While urine chemistry is a small product category, we believe we have a unique and useful product that enhances our overall product line. Importantly, the VetScan SA, urine sediment analyzer is still on track to launch in the March 2018 quarter. Urine sediment is a relatively large market segment and we look forward to adding the analyzer to our product line later this fiscal year.

As I mentioned last quarter, the size and strength of our new product pipeline is unprecedented at Abaxis. As we now enter the heart of our new product deliverables over the next few quarters, it's a very exciting time at Abaxis getting ready for all these launches.

Coming off the heels of the successful launch of our two new products, phenobarbital and canine specific pancreatic lipase, Abaxis plans to enter a new market in the urinalysis testing. These two new products allow Abaxis to begin selling at a very robust market and allowing our customers to further automate their practice at Abaxis friendly prices and service.

We are still hiring field sales and veterinary professionals to expand our field presence and to reduce the size of our sales territories in order to better serve our customers. The changes in our compensation plan for our field sales force is having the desired effect of increasing the number of visits to our customers and growing sales within our customer base.

As discussed during our last conference call, our high sensitivity immunoassay technology platform moved into the engineering phase during the March quarter. This is an important step. This technology will add high value immunoassays to our rotor platform as well as allow us to combine immunoassays with chemistry tests on a single rotor.

We believe this technology will open up many immunoassay market segments to Abaxis as well as completely alter the competitive landscape for point of care chemistry testing. Our team is excited about the new product pipeline. And the investments we are making in R&D have begun to pay off and bring important and innovative products to our portfolio.

With our new products, larger sales team, more customer visits and better utilization of our distribution partners, along with full connectivity, we expect Abaxis' growth rate to strengthen over the next several quarters.

Turning to our medical business, revenue for our North American medical division declined 8% year-over-year to $5.9 million in the June quarter. In our view though, the underlying fundamentals of our North American medical division are much stronger than our reported result suggest.

North American medical rotors declined 10% year-over-year, mostly because Abbott reduced their inventories of rotors significantly. Importantly, Abbott sales of Piccolo rotors to its distributors remains very good and the growth is consistent with the trends of the last few years, which we believe is more indicative of the health of the Piccolo business.

Our North American Piccolo instrument revenues in the quarter were flat year-over-year. In Q1, Abbott recognized good Piccolo instrument placements into high volume urgent care centers and oncology centers. We anticipate continued growth into both those markets moving forward.

In addition, we were excited about the new telesales team that Abaxis – or Abbott is implementing in September quarter. These telesales team is focusing on increasing rotor utilization within the current Piccolo user base and also generating Piccolo sales leads and demo opportunities. Abbott's focus and interest in our Piccolo product line is high, and we believe the long-term growth outlook for the Piccolo product line remains excellent.

Our international revenues increased 3% in the June quarter compared to last year, driven by 18% growth in Asia Pacific and 8% growth in Latin America. Revenues in Europe declined 1%, though on a constant-currency basis, revenue in Europe increased 4%.

Our business in the Asia Pacific region is volatile on a quarterly basis. This quarter, our Asia Pacific business was driven by a strong veterinary and medical instrument sales. However, our veterinary rotor revenues declined at a double-digit pace in the quarter, while Piccolo rotor revenues were down slightly. In Europe, our Piccolo rotor unit sales increased mid-teens. While our veterinary rotor unit sales increased slightly, instrument sales in Europe were about flat.

Importantly, we continue to make investments in our international sales and marketing infrastructure, as this portion of our business is much smaller than it should be and needs to be capable of faster growth. We believe these investments should enable us to deliver stronger growth over the balance of the fiscal year and long-term.

With that, Clint, it's back to you.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Great. Thank you, Don. And now we'll open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. Our first question is from Jon Block at Stifel.

Scott Mafale - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi, guys. This is Scott Mafale on for Jon. I just have two questions, I guess, I'll ask them both upfront. So for North American medical, we thought, Abbott, you guys talked about having more of a normalized inventory last quarter, seemed to run into a little bit of that this quarter again. So how do we think about it moving forward? How do we think about modeling moving forward? Modestly up off the depressed fiscal 2017 number and maybe low double-digit rotor growth? And then, I guess, last quarter, you mentioned 75 vet sales reps in North America. With the heightened spend in sales and marketing, where are you guys now with that and how should we think about that moving forward with the incremental $8 million this year? Thank you.

Ross Taylor - ABAXIS, Inc.

Got it. Scott, it's (29:35) Ross. I'll tackle the questions related to the medical rotors. But I mentioned in my remarks that the inventories went down roughly 80,000 units. We estimate their inventories that are about four weeks, which we would consider to be pretty lean and certainly an appropriate level. But as I also mentioned, we've had a tough time predicting this. I guess, our view would be its probably tough to operate the business with (30:03). So we expect stability, but we never really know. I think probably just looking out the next two or three quarters, possibly the more important issues to look are the ones I tried to point out in my remarks, but we do have a really tough comparison for Piccolo rotor sales here in the September quarter. So given that comparison, I would expect minimal growth in our rotor units this quarter. But then we turn to December, the comparison's a lot easier at 3% decline in the December quarter last year. So I'd expect pretty good growth in the Piccolo rotors in the December quarter. So hopefully that gives you some direction for how you should put your model together for the Piccolo motors.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Regarding the sales and marketing. Craig, you want to?

Craig Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

So I think, best way to look at that is we have two training classes this quarter. We expect to be between 90 and 95 by the end of this quarter. And that'll be probably pretty where we'll (31:13) sit with some additional expansions planned down the road. But I'm not ready to give all those numbers out at this point.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Does that answer your question?

Scott Mafale - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

It did. Thank you very much.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Thank you.

The next question is from Jim Sidoti of Sidoti & Company.

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Company

Good afternoon. Can you hear me?

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

We can.

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Company

All right, great. Ross, can you just repeat what you said the R&D and SG&A spend – incremental spending for this year will be?

Ross Taylor - ABAXIS, Inc.

Okay, so my last – my previous quarter conference call, I said we're going to spend about $6 million more on R&D and about $8 million more on sales and marketing.

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Company

Okay. And that's consistent, that hasn't changed?

Ross Taylor - ABAXIS, Inc.

That hasn't changed, right.

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Company

Okay. All right. And then related to Abbott, I know last quarter, they held back a little bit on analyzer inventory this quarter. It seems like the rotor inventory went down a little more. Do you think this has anything to do with the acquisition that they've done over the past couple quarters and do you think they'd get back to a more normal buying pattern by the second half of your fiscal year?

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Yeah I mean I don't want to speak for Abbott because they have not shared with us their strategy for consolidating all their acquisitions. But clearly, they have their priorities in their company for how their cash flow flows. And if they believe they need to reduce inventories in a particular quarter to balance their objectives with the process, that's really up to them. And I think that the underlying demand for the marketplace is actually in the 9% to 12% range. And so how these inventories bounce back and forth is of less concern to me than what the demand is on the end user market. Yeah.

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Company

All right. And then when do you think the new urinalysis systems will start to contribute to revenue? Is that a third quarter or a fourth quarter event?

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

So the goal is to get the chemistry one launched this quarter as towards the end of the quarter that we believe it will be done. So you'll probably see some real growth in Q3. And then the sediment analyzer goal is to have it by the end of the fiscal year. And so there'll probably be some revenue in our Q4. But in Q1 of next year, you should see a full quarter of revenue from that instrument.

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Company

And then any update on the high sensitivity immunoassay system, do you still (34:17)?

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Yeah. So we moved from research phase to the development phase. And we're down to what, three picogram scam (34:27) something like that in sensitivity. So the instrument now, the design is pretty much been completed. And now we've got to get some prototypes made. And then we need to start testing the immunoassay with the chemistry together at the same time. And I would like to see our thyroid test launched in the vet market, maybe next year at this time, or maybe Q3 – two or three next year. Yes, but it's going very well.

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Company

So just if we're looking out a year from now, you should have both of the urinalysis analyzers, should be pretty close on the high sensitivity immunoassay system and that you'll continue to sell the new rotors that you launched this quarter. So you think by four quarters from now, you think double-digit growth seems pretty reasonable again?

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

I think we can do it before a year from now. I think we have a shot at Q3. And I think in Q4, our goal is to be up to double-digits, yeah.

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Company

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Sure. Yes.

The next question is from David Westenberg at C.L. King.

David Westenberg - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. This first one's from Ross and I'm sorry, if I missed this, but the gross margins were a little lower than we've seen both like on a sequential basis, year-over-year basis and I'm going back and I don't usually see it this the low (36:10) in terms of the gross margin. Did you call out the culprit for that?

Ross Taylor - ABAXIS, Inc.

No. I think a lot of it is really due to product mix, David. I mean, our pricing really hasn't changed across all of the product lines. It may be a little bit of mix, there's some very gradual expense creep maybe, but nothing material.

David Westenberg - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Got it. All right. And then can you talk about some of your progress in terms of your bundling, I know that at both NAVC and Western, you showed some of your partnerships. Is that helping you win more deals? Is that something you're implementing a little bit more?

Craig Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

Hi, David. I would say, we're constantly working on that. It's hard to put exact numbers on it because none of those things are combined on the same lease programs so (37:03) we're working with partners. But absolutely, we work with all of our distributors and all of those partners you saw in creating those bundles. And we can always get better, but those work. And we're doing more and more every day.

David Westenberg - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Got it. And then can you talk a little bit about your upcoming urine sediment analyzer? I know that your competitor talks about how its machine learning and not (37:30) how it constantly learns and then improves. Is there a bridge that you need to cross in terms of not just get it to the market, but have just tons of data in order to bridge that effectiveness gap?

Craig Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

Well, I think that part of that has to do with the quality of the instrument. And the higher quality the image and the higher quality the instrument, the less learning it actually has to do because it does a better job of identifying what it's already seeing. We've seen lots of comparisons between ours and theirs and the quality is significantly better in ours. But to answer your question, yes. We will always have – ours will also have the ability to learn. Because you're not teaching anything, it's changing the software that identifies the cell. So you're simply gathering all the data and (38:31) will be able to gather the data just as well and consequently (38:35) improve that quality. But coming out-of-the-box, our instrument will be, in my opinion, significantly better because the images and the software are already better.

David Westenberg - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Thank you, Craig. That was very, very helpful. And so – and then last question (38:54) you talked about winning your lost customers back, some of them after recently – after adopting a competitor instrument. Can you talk about one of the competitors that might use a subscription model? Is that harder to win them back than say the one that uses maybe, one where there's a capital purchase? And if so, is there a certain sort of strategy in getting them, those customers back?

Craig Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

Well, I'll tell you that some of those subscription customers have put them in the closet and taking our instruments back. Everyone's different. They all have different contracts and they all have different ways that they either have to be bought out or compensated differently. So I'm not going to comment specifically on their contracts. But I will say that none of the competitor instruments are immune to us coming back to us because they all have.

David Westenberg - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Okay guys. Thank you very much.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Thank you.

The next question is from Erin Wright at Credit Suisse.

Erin Wilson Wright - Credit Suisse

Great, thanks. Can you give us an update on your relationships with distributors as well as your new sales force incentive structure? Are you gaining traction there, is it in line, short, or ahead of sort of your internal expectations? And is it helping you to meaningfully, I guess, help from a customer retention standpoint? Thanks.

Craig Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

Well, I think our relationship with our distributors is as good as ever. Our distributor managers are doing a great job of even making that better. We have far more sharing of information and far more alignment of our teams.

We increased our right along times (40:38) together and have better ways of tracking and monitoring that. I'm not sure what the rest of your question was as far as retention. We spent a lot more time this past quarter with our customers than in working on new deals.

We spent a lot of time with customers that wanted to come back, and it resulted in a little bit lower placement level, as you heard. But I think that the way we're paying our reps now and incentivizing them to work on a more balanced approach is paying off. Our customer retention is up and our rotor sales have turned around and started growing again.

Erin Wilson Wright - Credit Suisse

Okay, great. And then with some of the broader clinical laboratories establishing some relationship with retail pharmacies and other retail partners, can you outline where you maybe see some opportunities in retail? Are you seeing any sort of increased sense of urgency from consumer or retail driven angle with some sort of clinical lab or in-house relationship? Thanks.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Yeah so I'll comment and then I'll let Matt comment as well. So yeah, so we do business with both LabCorp and Quest so they're aware of the value of the Piccolo. And I believe, I personally believe, that for routine types of testing, clinical chemistry for rehab and meds (42:14) and doing differential diagnosis and that kind of stuff.

Waiting a day or two is not going to work at a retail organization. That's not an approach that is going to stick. And so we're looking forward to working with these two big lab companies and helping them set up a point of care lab, where we have point of care labs in some of their drawing (42:40) stations already, a similar model like that.

So Matt, I don't know if you want to make some comments as well.

Matthew Rapp - ABAXIS, Inc.

I would echo what Clint just spoke of. I think, there's just a lot of curiosity right now, obviously, with the lack of primary care providers. There's got to be an additional conduit to handle the patient load.

And retail, obviously, is something that makes good sense. So now, I think, you're seeing a lot of pilot partnerships out there with reference labs and we continue to investigate that and give Piccolo its rightful exposure.

Erin Wilson Wright - Credit Suisse

Great. Thanks. And one quick one. I think it was in your 10-K in May, you announced a joint development agreement. Can you elaborate on that partnership and how are the incremental expenses associated with that relationship incorporated into your assumptions? Thanks.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Yeah, so this is kind of moonshot R&D project, where they have some concepts that look really interesting, but very difficult to execute on. We feel that we have a good shot at helping them execute. And if they do, we get a lot of rights. And I'll let Ross talk a little bit about how the financials are affected.

Ross Taylor - ABAXIS, Inc.

Yeah, I think, Erin, we gave kind of the metrics out for our expectations of what the increases in R&D expense might – what we think they're going to be for fiscal year 2018 compared to last year and we're kind of just staying with that $6 million increase. There's always little bits of puts and takes in our plans during the course of the year. So we think that $6 million increase is still the right way to think about it.

Erin Wilson Wright - Credit Suisse

Okay, great. Thank you.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Thank you.

The next question is from Mark Massaro at Canaccord Genuity.

Mark Anthony Massaro - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for the questions. The first one is maybe big picture. Are you seeing any changes to the underlying volume environment in animal health?

Craig Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

Regarding end customer use or?

Mark Anthony Massaro - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Yes, end customer use demand from animal health clinics for instruments.

Craig Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

I think overall the animal health industry is doing well. And I think that the instrument sales environment is more difficult and more active. I think that the demand is the same. I think the decisions take longer and are a little more complicated.

Mark Anthony Massaro - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Got it, very good. Moving on maybe to the medical business, can you maybe speak to your level of confidence that you can continue to work with Abbott as your distributor in the medical business? I believe that contract is set to expire at the end of December.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Yes, so that contract automatically renews – there's an automatic renewal of the contract if we don't get a new one agreed to. And so we're very happy with Abbott. Abbott is doing a very nice job. And we believe that, yeah, Abbott bundling our Piccolo with their other stuff is a win for both companies. And we anticipate a new contract being renewed, yes.

Donald Wood - ABAXIS, Inc.

Mark, I'll throw in too that we know that Abbott's going to get very busy. But one of the great things about the time that they had the ramp up to complete this acquisition, we were able to get all of the Piccolo marketing programs, conferences, advertisings, all of this done. They opened this new telemarketing center for enhancing their ability to sell more.

And with all of the products that they brought into their portfolio, the Piccolo is still the center of the chemistry testing. So we don't anticipate any change there because we like them having the Piccolo, and they need the Piccolo to complete out that portfolio. So the nice thing is all of our work is done and we're probably good for 18 months, the way it's going to roll now.

Mark Anthony Massaro - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Great. The other thing from your prepared remarks, you mentioned that you're targeting 90 to 95 sales people at the end of this quarter. I think last count, you were at 65, adding 10 to around 75. So it seems to be a recent uptick or maybe 2 upticks in sales force additions, which is encouraging. Can you speak to maybe the rationale for that? And whether or not you foresee a similar increase over the coming quarters or years ahead?

Craig Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

The rationale is to try and improve the ratio of existing customers to sales reps so we have more customer contact. We also have a lot of new products coming out that need to be presented to our customer base including the new urinalysis instrument, where we expect our existing customers to be the first adopters. So, we simply have to have the higher number of folks out there to sell it. We have to have more veterinarians out there to help them support it. And we need some extra field management to support all of that as well. So that's the current plan on the ramp-up. And plan B, C and D are ready to go too on top of that.

Mark Anthony Massaro - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Got you. And then maybe my last question is for Ross, on the vet rotor growth, which I believe came in 2%, overall. Can you maybe speak to some of the particular launches, whether it's the phenobarbital rotor, for instance, that may be able to take that rotor growth up throughout the balance of the year? I mean, can we potentially get to a mid or high single-digit rotor growth or is this something that likely is something that may occur in fiscal 2019?

Ross Taylor - ABAXIS, Inc.

Let's see, there are a couple pieces to your question. I'll try to answer them. First, I think, the global vet rotor units were up 1% and then the global vet rotor revenue was up 2%. So I just want to be clear there. Phenobarbital, I don't think we want to get into any specific numbers. But yeah, this is obviously a niche market segment that did contribute to our growth this quarter. But as I mentioned in my prepared remarks that there are other factors that contributed the majority of that improvement we saw this quarter.

That said, we do think we can push phenobarbital a lot harder. It's definitely a minority of our customers that are using it today. We think we can push that a lot harder over the next several quarters. And even though it's a niche product, it should be able to contribute a little bit more to our rotor growth. In terms of where we'd like to be, mid high single-digit, certainly, we are pushing pretty hard to get from low single digits up to high single-digits this fiscal year. I'll let you predict or guess the probability of where we get there, but certainly that would be our goal as we're pushing (50:21) high single-digit rotor growth.

Mark Anthony Massaro - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Great. Thanks guys.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Thank you, Mark.

And our next question is from Ben Haynor at Aegis Capital.

Ben C. Haynor - Aegis Capital

Good afternoon gentlemen and thanks for taking the questions. Just first of on the high sensitivity immunoassay, assuming you're successful with that, do you have any plans to offer some type of upgrade program for current instruments of current VetScans as that get closer to market?

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Yeah. I mean we will have upgrade programs for everybody because the value of the ability to run specialty tests along with chemistries is very, very high. And so the more the veterinarian or the medical doctor, for that matter, the more they can run in-house, the more efficient the practice is. Because when we send it out to the lab, you have this long waiting period. And also many of these tests are more cost-effective, if you run them at the point of care. They cost the clinic less on the veterinary side for sure. On the medical side, the way reimbursement works it doesn't really make that much difference. But it's in our interest to do everything that we can to upgrade everybody. So they can run both the immunoassays and the chemistries. So yes, we'll have programs for upgrades.

Ben C. Haynor - Aegis Capital

Okay. Great. That's helpful. And then lastly for me, the ANTECH relationship that you have with the bundling, does the pending Banfield acquisition have any bearing on that, does it change anything there?

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

None, whatsoever. Yeah. We're still actively working with ANTECH on deals all the time.

Ben C. Haynor - Aegis Capital

Great. That's all I had. Gentlemen, thank you very much.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Thank you.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Okay. I want to thank everybody for dialing in. And we look forward to our next call in October. We have our shareholder meeting in October as well. So we'll be sending out proxies in a couple of months. So I'd encourage everybody to vote their proxies. And, yeah, we look forward to seeing anybody that shows up at our shareholder meeting. And for those that don't, we look forward to talking to you again in October. So thank you very much.

Conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

