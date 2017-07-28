Gigamon's (GIMO) CEO Paul Hooper on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 26, 2017 17:00 PM ET

Executives

Jennifer Gianola - Head of Investor Relations

Paul Hooper - Chief Executive Officer

Rex Jackson - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Alex Henderson - Needham

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Sean Michael - Stifel

Kulbinder Garcha - Credit Suisse

Catharine Trebnick - Dougherty

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Gigamon Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jennifer Gianola, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Ma'am.

Jennifer Gianola

Thank you, operator. I'm pleased to welcome you to Gigamon's conference call to discuss its second quarter 2017 earnings results. With me on the call today is Paul Hooper and Rex Jackson. After the market closed today, Gigamon issued a press release through PR Newswire. The release is also available on the company website at Gigamon.com. This call is being webcast live on the investor relations page of the Gigamon website, and will be available for a period of one year.

During the course of today's presentation, our executives will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include but are not limited to statements related to our business and financial performance and expectations and guidance for future periods. Our expectations regarding our product and go to market initiatives and the related benefits and our expectations regarding the market and our customers. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

These risks include those set forth in the press release that we issued earlier today, as well as those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our most recent Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Please note that other than revenue or as otherwise specifically stated, the financial measures to be discussed on this call will be on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A discussion of why we present non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this call to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our press release that's available on our website.

On this call we will give guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 on a non-GAAP basis. We do not make available the reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to the changes which are excluded from these non-GAAP measures.

I will now turn the call over to Paul Hooper, Gigamon's CEO.

Paul Hooper

Thank you, Jennifer and thanks everyone for joining our call today. Q2 results highlight three key things. First, bookings from our US business were covered. As expected our first slow Q1 and while we're still looking for bookings to improve in this region. The sequential growth from Q1 to Q2 of over 10% is the strongest that we've seen in the last three years.

Second, our innovation engine continues to extend our market leading position with two new major product releases, a high performance HC3 platform and our inline SSL Encryption/Decryption offering. Both products contributed to revenue in their first weeks of availability, while also building healthy pipeline for the second half of 2017.

The combination of our visibility solution for the Amazon Web Services public cloud saw bookings in Q2 and our recently introduced GovCloud offering for the federal market built pipeline for Q3, as the public cloud continues to be a door opener for us in a number of accounts. And third, we continue to invest in our business and focus on strong execution.

With these themes setting the context, I'd like to address three questions on the minds of our investors. First, is growth returning? Yes, we firmly believe it is. The security market changed in 2016, as enterprises focused on deploying previously purchased solutions and became more hopeful regarding their security architecture. As the number of reported breaches slowed, we believe some investment decisions would differ.

With the recent state of the tax clearly highlighting that any confidence in global security is sadly misplaced. Security practitioners are confirming their views that a new approach to secure an enterprise infrastructure is required. We believe this is contributing to a rising interest in our visibility platform, our security delivery platform and our public cloud products.

As a quick remainder, in 2014 we evolved our portfolio to address the security challenges faced by our customers. And that evolution quickly resulted in over 65% of our business being directly exhibitable to security investments and drove over two years of strong growth in our business. The increasing interest in a broad portfolio for the world of security products provides us with a good deal of confidence regarding our future.

And the second question, are we still on track to exit 2017 at or above market growth rates? The short answer is yes. Although, we only provide quarterly guidance that Rex will discuss later, we remain committed to the recovery plan laid out in January that has its exit in 2017 at or above market growth rates of 20% to 25%. Net of the major customer push into Q1 of $8 million from our original Q2 expectations, our Q2 was fundamentally sound in terms of verticals and geographies and their progressive contributions to our view of the year.

While our Q2 revenue number was in our guidance range, a significant striking demand for our HC2 products late in the quarter saw very strong sequential bookings growth, core supply and timing challenges at quarter end. These challenges translated into an increase in our product backlog entering the first quarter and accounted for the revenue difference between the low end and better than mid-point of our guidance range.

The third question, what metrics give us confidence in the second half of 2017? As we enter Q3, a number of business metrics support our belief, momentum is returning. Our HC2 products, the best seller we launched in Q2 of 2014 spring boarded our fast recovery two quarters later, delivered sequential bookings growth of over 75%. Our new high end chassis the HC3 delivered over two million of bookings in the last two weeks of the quarter and we have over 100 chassis in the pipeline for the remainder of this year representing close to $14 million worth of HC3 products alone.

Our HC3 is a pinnacle of compute and connectivity, up another 800 gig processing and 2.5 terabits of connectivity in a high-density form factor. The target markets for this new platform include Software-as-a-Service organizations, large scale data centers and high-end enterprises that need to inspect and process significant volumes at high performance traffic.

Early adopters of this new platform in Q2 included one of the largest communications and pay TV companies in the US that was looking for significant traffic processing capability for high-density 40 gigabit and 100 gigabit connections. HC3 was a perfect fit and the initial purchase addresses one of the five locations.

A large university in the Midwest serving over 50,000 students was looking for 100 gigabit solution with both high performance and high density in the next generation data centers. They purchased an HC3 that complements an existing deployment of other HC systems within their infrastructure.

During Q2, we also saw the attach rate of our GigaSMART software applications achieved previously unrealized levels with HC2 up well over 100% and HC3 up over 300%. This highlights the demand from and the value seen by customers for our ability to go far beyond commodity network tap and aggregation market.

Over the past few quarters, a number of enterprises that have little previously deployed competitive solutions have experienced either technical and scale limitations of the community offering, all paid significant renewal costs.

While discussions are underway with a number of accounts to explore the scale, performance and value that our market leading solutions offer, one of the larger universities in the United States made a big switch to Gigamon this quarter as they scale their infrastructure to 40 gigabit and 100 gigabit.

As we look ahead into the second half of 2017, we have a record pipeline of over $0.5 billion representing $100 million of sequential growth over our pipeline exiting the first quarter.

Looking back at 2016, it is now obvious that we needed to focus more attention on pipeline development and nurturing to feed qualified leads into sales.

With our new CMO, Kim DeCarlis, who joined us 12 weeks ago, we have a new level of energy, momentum and leadership around our demand and lead funnel.

Together with our new SVP of worldwide sales, Burney Barker, we have the right combination to turnaround the primary inhibitor to grow our go-to-market execution.

Before reviewing a few notable customer wins in the quarter, I want to discuss progress around our public cloud offering for Amazon Web Services, our new in line SSL capability we launched in June, recent leading analyst validation of our strategic focus and our thought leadership regarding the security infrastructure of the future.

As I mentioned on our April call, we were planning to diversify our AWS offering by adding support for GovCloud, the federal region of the Amazon architecture. Given a significant interest across our US federal customers, we accelerated development and launched our offering for GovCloud last month. That launch, the ability for prospects and customers to run detailed but noninvasive evaluations of our solution and the focused efforts of our cloud overlay sales team has delivered strong results.

We want business for our public cloud offering in a handful of accounts in the second quarter with two-thirds of them being new accounts and all of them including additional products to serve hybrid architectures.

Following the launch of our GovCloud offering, we have already closed business with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and specifically the Mars Rover 2020 project in the first few weeks of Q3. Demand for our cloud offering is building well. We now have over 125 opportunities in the pipeline for the second half of this year, representing over $10 million in potential subscription revenue with 35% of them being new customers.

Our in line SSL capability comprised of a hardware module and software license was launched in Q2 and immediately generated significant interest. While it competes with offerings from other vendors, our solution delivers the power of our visibility platform with the value of an inline encryption and decryption device.

With over 50% of today's traffic being encrypted and the latest standards requiring an inline approach, a solution that has the intelligence to filter and forward relevant traffic, monitor the health of attached devices, deliver results at a far lower operational costs and simplify architecture is compelling. So compelling in fact that for the first time the attach rate of hardware components of the solution to our HC2 product was 100%. The significant increase in the attach rate allows our sales team to push ahead and up sell the full SSL software capability in the coming months.

Our belief in the need to combine visibility with security to provide holistic and effective protection was validated by Gartner, who published its Adaptive Security Architecture with visibility called out as a prerequisite for all security functions. We created a visibility market and according to an independent study published this quarter, we lead this market with our nearest competitor at approximately half of our market share.

To further extend our leadership in the world of security and to address the enterprise need to rationalize the products within their security portfolio, earlier this week we announced the Defender Lifecycle Model, a new way for enterprises to evaluate and evolve the overall security stance. It addresses the growing challenges security operations teams face due to the increasing speed, volume and polymorphic nature of cyber threats.

The model presents a way for enterprises to regain control from attackers by integrating machine learning, artificial intelligence and security workload automation with a foundation of pervasive and continuous visibility.

The announcement was supported by many of our ecosystem partners, including Cisco, Imperva and RSA and our roadmap includes new features for our security delivery platform that provided the capabilities customers need to fully implement Defender Lifecycle Model.

Turning to customer wins, we added eight new Fortune 1000 customers within a total of 95 new customers in the quarter that represents a growth of over 25% year-over-year and has a total customer count exceeding 2,500.

A few examples of new customers in the quarter include, one of the fastest growing food service restaurants in the United States adopted our Security Delivery Platform after experiencing a data breach in some of their stores. The company realized that it needed visibility to identify the extent of the breach as well as improved security and instant response times moving forward.

The owners of what will ultimately be the largest airport in the world currently under construction have adopted Gigamon to sit at the heart of their security infrastructure over the perimeter and in the call, a clear demonstration of the compelling value of our visibility platform in the design of the modern security infrastructure.

One of the largest Australian retailers adopted Gigamon to establish pervasive feasibility to add a fully automated next generation data center. Our platform has been deployed in conjunction with the six Cisco Tetration solution to accelerate network and application troubleshooting.

And one of the largest water utilities in the Southwestern United States deployed our solutions across both at physical and virtual infrastructure establishing pervasive feasibility into performance and security of their systems. This utility company is migrating to the Cisco ACI technology and the Gigamon solution will allow them to effectively monitor this SD any advantage while also providing visibility to the east west traffic in their virtual infrastructure.

I'll now hand over to Rex to cover our results in more detail and provide guidance for the third quarter. Rex?

Rex Jackson

Thank you, Paul. Unless otherwise noted our results are non-GAAP and exclude stock-based compensation expenses and related payroll taxes, income tax effects of stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring items such as advisory services and other costs associated with non-routine stockholder matters and certain periodic tax items. We reconcile our results to GAAP in our earnings release and in the supplemental financial presentation we posted on our Investor Relations website today.

As Paul stated Q2 revenue was within our guidance of $69.1 million, down 8% from last year and down slightly sequentially due to higher than expected demand for certain products within the HC2 family in quarantining issues approximately $2.2 million of in-quarter product bookings remained in backlog. No customer represented 10% or more revenue.

Product revenue was $43.2 million, down 16% from last year and down 2% sequentially. Demand for our core HC2 product recovered well with revenue up 66% from a two-year low in Q1. Our HC1 product released in Q4, more than doubled from Q1 and our new HC3 performed well in its first month.

We're also pleased with our new in-line SSL solution, which recorded six-figure revenue despite a late in-quarter release. We continue to believe our family of HC products are appropriately scaled to meet different needs in the market and our HC1 and HC3 products will thus be financially complimentary.

Recurring service revenue was $25.9 million, up 9% from last year and up 2% sequentially. Deferred revenue was up 1% sequentially, but up 21% year-on-year to $96.7 million reflecting growth in second half of last year and renewals including multi-year renewals.

The Americas contributed 78% of revenue, EMEA 12% and Asia-Pac 10%. Compared to a year ago second quarter revenue in the Americas was down 13%, EMEA was up 15% reflecting the improving traction we're seeing in that region and Asia-Pac revenue was a record $7.2 million, up 13%.

Second quarter revenue by vertical was 58% enterprise, 22% service provider and 20% public sector, reflecting a modest recovery in enterprise after a light Q1, lower service provider revenue following a particularly healthy Q1 and our second best quarter in public sector. Year-on-year enterprise was down 17%, public sector was up 28% and service provider was down 4% reflecting a lower contribution by our largest customer in the current period.

We continue to benefit from healthy repeat customer purchase activity as customers try our solutions, realize the architectural performance and financial value and then again growing across their infrastructure. 90% of our Q2 bookings came from repeat customers.

To make our top 25 customer list now requires a minimum of 8.2 million like time spend, a 32% increase from a year ago. These customers now have over 475 million invested in Gigamon solutions. The top 25's average purchase this quarter was 1.3 million, consistent with Q1and our 2016 average with only a single customer above 4 million. Top 25 customer participation remains strong with 21 of 25 contributing to Q2.

On the new customer front, as Paul mentioned, we added 95 this quarter, bringing our cumulative customer count above 2,500, up 19% from a year ago. Overall customer participation was second only to Q4 of 2016.

Gross margin was 82% at the high end of our range and slightly below Q2 of last year as favorable mix shifts to digital service and software largely offset selective product discounting.

Q2 operating expenses were $51.1 million, up slightly sequentially and 14% year-on-year driven mainly by continued investments in R&D and sales and marketing. Expenses were approximately $4 million below our guidance range midpoint primarily due to slower than expected hiring, lower variable compensation, engineering project, reprioritizations and a one-time use tax benefit of $600,000. We've excluded approximately $600,000 in costs associated with certain non-routine shareholder matters.

Operationally, we added 56 employees in Q2, more than half of those in R&D in our India location ending with approximately 800 employees worldwide. Our DSO was 84 days, up 10 days from Q1 due to higher accounts receivable driven principally by linearity and higher billings. We continue to have excellent collections and nominal bad debt expenses.

Within range revenue high end of range gross margin and below range operating expenses, EPS exceeded our range of $0.10 per share, but down year-on-year due to our continuing operating investments.

The balance sheet remains excellent. Cash plus short term investments was down sequentially $6 million to $258.8 million due principally to changes in working capital.

Looking forward to Q3, we continue to be highly focused on the go to market elements of our business and on driving sales efficiency and productivity. As Paul mentioned our Q2 exiting pipeline is up $100 million from exiting Q1 and are highest ever. For Q3, we expect revenues to be $84 million to $88 million with year-over-year growth in public sector despite a very strong Q3 last year solid contributions again from EMEA and Asia Pac and a continued sequential recovery in North American enterprise.

We expect gross margin to remain healthy at 81% to 82%. We are forecasting third quarter operating expenses of $55 million to $56 million, reflecting higher expected variable compensation, particularly commissions on a substantially higher bookings outlook and a full quarter of additional expenses for Q2 hiring. With a better top line and steady gross margin, we expect to double our operating margins sequentially. With a 33% non-GAAP tax rate and approximately 41.5 million diluted shares, we expect non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 to $0.25.

We're planning to update our financial results at our third quarter 2017 conference call preliminary scheduled for Thursday, October 26, 2017. With that I'll turn it back you, Paul.

Paul Hooper

Thanks, Rex. As I previously mentioned we remain focused on returning our business to market growth rates exiting the fourth quarter. We're making promises tangible unexpected changes to our go to market execution and early indications that the changes are having a notable and positive impact. Our market is robust and healthy. We have disruptive and relevant solutions and technology. Our company that we refer to as one Gigamon is committed to delivering results for our investors and customers and our partners.

And with that I'll ask the operator to open the call up for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Alex Henderson with Needham. Please go ahead.

Alex Henderson

Thank you. Just wanted to clarify one data point I thought I heard that I wasn't sure whether I heard it correctly. So the record pipeline is up $100 million quarter-to-quarter at the end exiting Q2, is that correct? And then second is it did you say that it was $500 million back our pipeline that it was up $100 million to $500 million or did I not get that correct?

Rex Jackson

I think you kind of right. This one last time the pipeline is up $100 million exiting Q2 compared to the exit of Q1 and the total aggregate pipeline now is just over $0.5 billion.

Alex Henderson

And so I heard it right on both counts, great. The second question is can you just talk a little bit about where you are with Elliott and how Elliott's activism might have impacted a, customer perceptions and customer purchasing motion, b, whether that's impacted your sales hiring? I noticed your hiring was less than you had expected but that is probably a function of tougher quarter here, but had it impacted your ability to hire and has it changed the trajectory of your churn and can you give us some sense of your churn is doing.

Rex Jackson

So good questions, I would tell you that it hasn't impacted customers for some that may have expressed interest in the dialog, we certainly offered to talk to them, but I would call that any degree of major concern in our customer base. From a sales hiring or hiring in general perspective, I don't believe it's impacted at all. We have been - hiring has clearly slowed down, Alex, and I think that's the focal and appropriate thing for us to do until we are back up market growth rates. But that slowdown in hiring is not a reflection on our ability to hire, it's more our intent to hire. I'd point to the fact that we hired a very strong leader for our worldwide sales team, after the announcement of Elliott's coming into the stock. So I wouldn't suggest in any way it's changed our ability to hire. And I'd also add that attrition is I would say at substantially lower levels than normal, it's well within very, very healthy range for a technology company by Fed up Silicon Valley.

Paul Hooper

Alex, one other thing our hiring for sales was actually quite aggressive in Q4 and Q1. We actually pulled some requisitions for sales from Q2 into Q1 and hired against those. So we sort of we wanted the pipeline as full as possible as early as possible. So that's why we slowed down on sales.

Alex Henderson

Understand. So has there been any change in the churn rate of your existing and still staffing levels particularly in sales?

Rex Jackson

I would guess a part of that the slowdown a bit, the attrition rate on aggregate for the Company has slowed down so our retention is up if you want to rate the inverse of the story.

Alex Henderson

Okay. One mark question then I will see the floor. Number of companies have indicated some difficulty in Europe around GDPR and around location of data centers causing some slowdown particularly in the finance vertical. Have you seen any of that? And obviously your numbers are a little different in terms of the compare there but have you seen any of that pressure at all?

Paul Hooper

Europe did well for us in Q2, up 15% year-over-year. So, we haven't seen that. We are seeing something in Europe, Alex, certainly we're seeing some customer spend more time thinking about the security tools they're purchasing and sales cycles are lengthening. I don't think we're seeing any major impact from GDPR or from Brexit. The smaller accounts maybe considering it those that haven't pulled it through but some of our large accounts have a reasonably good handle on how to address both requirements. I think in general, it's just longer sales cycle, more focused sales cycles, but with visibility being an underpinning for all security acquisitions into the future. We see it as being a catalyst for growth for us and hence we're pleased by the results of our European team.

Alex Henderson

Just to follow that last question and then I will see the floor. Does that imply then that they're being more thoughtful, they're probably going to make some larger decision down the line and there are some pent up demand building as a result of it, is that the right way to think of that?

Paul Hooper

Without setting forward guidance, yeah, I think it is - it's a reasonable extrapolation I think there is a lot more thought going into security now worldwide and not just I mean thought intentionally not just purchasing, people are spending more time thinking about how and where to deploy security and how visibility plays a role in that equation though we're seeing a lot more considered purchasing. And I think there is some - you find the results ranking. There is some pent up demand for us and for the security market when people start to move through this initial phase of evaluation or so.

Alex Henderson

Great. I'll see the floor.

Paul Hooper

Thanks Alex.

Operator

And we'll move to our next question that question comes from Patrick Newton with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Sean Michael

Hey guys, this is Sean Michael on for Patrick. So looking at areas where there was prior softness in prior quarters specifically North America West Coast in enterprise, are you seeing these specific accounts recovering and is reflected in the sequential uptick in enterprise or is this still something you're working through?

Paul Hooper

Well, it's from all the right comment as well but from my perspective, Jon, it's - we're never done. There is always more opportunity out there and certainly we've made some good strides and we're starting to see I would suggest a turnaround definitely in the West Coast business and new West Coast leader a strong guy that's come in to help us think through how to grow that business. We're seeing more traction across our US business as I mentioned at the start of my prepared remarks. The growth in bookings on that region is the biggest growth we've ever seen in Q1, Q2 over the last three years. So I think we're starting to get the plot back together for US. Enterprise is still got a way to go to get back into the zip that we needed in but it's definitely showing good signs of recovery and the pipeline as you would imagine a fair percentage of it is enterprise pipeline which is a healthy indicator, right. Do you have anything add to that Rex?

Rex Jackson

Certainly I would agree. I think the issues are headed in the right direction but we're not fully recovered yet.

Sean Michael

Sure. On the HC3 appreciate the metrics given. If you compare that to the launch of HC2 and how that ramped in terms of pipeline and pipeline pulled up, how do those numbers you gave us compared to the HC2?

Paul Hooper

That's a good question. I haven't got that side by side, I'll just give you anecdotally so don't that hold me to these numbers but HC2 was originally announced in the first day of Q2 and it had a good quarter in Q2 of 14, it started to ramp in the following quarter, Q3, but it was really strong in Q4. Now the HC and recognized the ASP for the HC2 is somewhat lower than the ASP for the HC3, but the HC3 seems to be off to a start. The pipeline of chassis and the weekly rapid close of early deals lies sizable deals is I think is pointing to a probably a healthy and a foster ramp. We'll say it's time to tell but initial indications are I would call it pretty positive for the HC3.

Sean Michael

Got it. Thank you for taking our questions.

Paul Hooper

You're welcome.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Simon Leopold with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Simon Leopold

Great, thanks for taking my question. Just a couple of quick clarifications to start, one is, looking at the balance sheet and the cash flow statement, it looks like cash and equivalents are different in the two. I'm just wondering if there's something silly I'm not accounting for between cash and equivalents line on your balance sheet versus the ending cash and equivalents on your cash flow statement and also I missed the tax guidance. Rex went through those numbers pretty quick and that's the one I missed.

Rex Jackson

Yeah, so tax 33% and use 41.5 million shares.

Simon Leopold

Okay and then on the ending cash position between - discrepancy between the cash flow statement and the balance sheet?

Paul Hooper

Yes, I'll have to go look at that but the balance sheet figure I know is correct, not aware that there is a delta between the two, but I'll check that as a new correcting, we will take care of it on our supplemental slide deck.

Simon Leopold

Okay. And then yep that's great. And then just in terms of some of the trending I certainly heard the positives around the GovCloud and that aspect but maybe if we could talk a little bit more about the federal vertical overall demand given commentary from Cisco and F5 expressing some uncertainty or maybe lack of confidence about federal, could you elaborate on what you see in the federal vertical?

Paul Hooper

Certainly can. I would classify it as very healthy. I would classify as strong. I mean if I look back compare and contrast two or so years back with today, our federal vertical was very much a one quarter wonder in 2013 and 2014 and now it's doing well throughout the year. We get a good number of bookings quarter-over-quarter from federal. And you recognize this is the big quarter. Yet again this is the second quarter in a row where we now have to say September 30 in Q3, so we have a chance to fully finish the government new year in our full Q3 and we have a, I would say a strong pipeline of business. There's a lot of opportunities out there but as a wide range of those that are going to close and those that aren't going to close but I sense a lot of momentum and I sense a lot of health and a lot of interest in our solution around the whole federal space.

Simon Leopold

Okay. And what are your expectations for your past 10% service provider customer, who you didn't have a 10% customer this quarter, which you - I think expected and indicated on the last call. What are your expectations for 3Q, 4Q from that past customer?

Paul Hooper

Still continued business, we actually did have some business with them this quarter. We would have done and we did have some but you're right, it wasn't 10%. In Q3, we have a number of projects in the funnel. And it may not sum to a reasonable number, I wouldn't classify to 10% but it's a reasonable number but it's a multitude of opportunity there is not one big transaction. And in Q4, we're also looking at a number of transactions. So they continue to be a frequent product. We have a number of reasonably new projects that are just in the infancy starting off. So I see some good opportunities ahead, but I don't expect a 10%. I have been surprised in the past and I'm always delighted to be surprised by that, but I haven't I don't expect a 10% occurrence in Q3 or Q4 from that customer.

Simon Leopold

Great and then just maybe - Yes.

Rex Jackson

So I think I took a quick look I believe the delta between the cash flow statement and the balance sheet is restricted cash which we don't break out on the balance sheet.

Simon Leopold

Okay, okay, I'll take a look at that. Thank you for that clarification. So, Paul, you talked about kind of the fourth quarter recovery I think the market growth rate you're targeting is 20%. You talk about the idea of exit or for the quarter. So just to make sure people are thinking about what exiting mean. If we do the math, you would get about $102 million for the fourth quarter if you just did 20% over December '16. I want to make sure we sort of get a boundary of how we should really think about that December number since there's kind of implied guidance in there.

Paul Hooper

That's correct. There is implied guidance so, we get 90 day guidance. But your numbers are the way we're thinking about it.

Simon Leopold

So, basically it should approach, but not exceed that 102 million because that would be basically saying it's the whole quarter right?

Paul Hooper

I will always be happy if it exceeds. I am sure investors would like me to say that and I would always be pushing for more than we actually pointing towards, but your logic is correct that's the direction we well are heading.

Simon Leopold

Great, I appreciate that and just one very last question if I might. This more thematic is, we've heard from a number of companies sighting the challenge of what I think we're calling a cloud pause. And it's this idea that enterprises slowdown purchases as they contemplate strategies to embrace cloud whether its hybrid or migration. Most recently we've heard this from F5 as one of the reasons for slowing. What's your observations in terms of this concept of a cloud induced pause? Thank you.

Paul Hooper

It's a great question Simon and I would tend to agree with it. I would suggest it probably started in around the hallo way period '16, '17 and it ran for - it's been running for a while now. I sense it is flowing, in other words people are starting to move through that pause and starting to move back into investment. We did sense a number of logic customers that were contemplating how the cloud would impact their future infrastructure, architecture and a result, delayed investments in existing infrastructure. But that seems to be flooring out and people are starting to move back. Those that are investing in the cloud are looking for and move to the cloud are definitely perching us and as I mentioned we have a very healthy final AWS opportunities that's growing quite significantly over the course of the last 90 days and to me it represents, as Rex and I've already said it's always intended to be upside for the story in this year, but it will be a revenue stream in '17 and we are starting to see a good deal ramp for people that are thinking about cloud as an extension in other words hybrid rather pure play all in cloud. That said we are going to address both, but more on the hybrid architecture.

Simon Leopold

Great, thank you for taking my questions.

Paul Hooper

You are welcome. Thanks, Simon

Operator

And we will move to our next question from Kulbinder Garcha with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Kulbinder Garcha

Thanks, just two quick questions. Firstly, Paul with the new benefit of sales, can you speak of what changes further being considered and what impacts them by how as you think to late'17 going into '18 if any. And then the second question was when the security aspect of your sales took off, you started talking about, how much of your that sales security lead and in terms of what back log was being driven by. I know it is still early days in the cloud side, but any metrics around there, that you are willing to share when do you think you might get them? Thanks.

Paul Hooper

Okay, Kulbinder good question to start with, Firstly, Burney joined us the last week of prior quarter and I would suggest he has rolled his sleeves up very significantly and very quickly, he is got into the business, into the detail very quickly. He is very disciplined, focused, leads from the front, very high energy and very engaged with our field teams and our customers. He has taken some steps pretty quickly to make sure we are focusing with sales resources on the most efficient and effective areas for our business. We have a - I would suggest the much clean up and a sharper view of our pipeline and forecast than we have had for a number of years now. And so I think that the initial steps that Burney's taken in conjunction with Kim are making some substantial change and substantial improvements in our business.

The other attribute is our sales and marketing team are both fundamentally new, Burney's new, Kim's new, which provides us with a great opportunity to really create the brand new disruptive go-to-market model and they are also doing just that. So I could be happy with the initial indications and the initial progress. The visibility that Rex and I get has improved dramatically and the confidence that I have also improved. So I am seeing all good news and I look forward to being able to talk to you again in 90 days as we have the next quarter of chain behind us and the next quarter results behind us.

As we look at AWS, we haven't got any metrics today if you Kulbinder , it's a very thoughtful question and I agree, we will provide some metrics. The one thing that we suggested when we launched the technology was we were not expecting it to be material in '16. We were expecting it to be something that will allow us to add leads into the pipeline, allow us to add potential opportunities into the pipeline. We're seeing through that, we are seeing a number of AWS conversations start and then convert into hardware opportunities and hardware deals into the future.

That's all created a lot of opportunity into - that will create a lot opportunity for the AWS funnel and we're looking forward to seeing how that develops and how that progresses over the course of this year going into '18. And let me just correct myself of one thing I said I've said '16 really I meant 2017, it's not going to be contributor to revenue in 2017. We expect it to be a contributor in 2018. But as initial indications, I am pleased with the progress we are seeing. I always want more, but with a 125 new opportunities in the pipeline that has been –the genesis has been that AWS software. That is not bad.

Kulbinder Garcha

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And we will move to our next question. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our next question from Catharine Trebnick with Dougherty. Please go ahead.

Catharine Trebnick

Thank you. Thank you for taking my questions. And could we talk a little bit about the competitive landscape [indiscernible] were you are doing better than them and worse than them overall in the whole competitive landscape. Thank you.

Paul Hooper

Catharine, thanks for the question. And we still see a number of competitors in this space and the independent analysis of the market, but financial fact didn't really speak towards an ester in the equation that's - they are off the bottom of the scale there. But they listed - they put off as being twice the size of our nearest competitor. We earn about 35% of the market. Nearest competitor own just on the half of that and we are growing substantially faster than nearest competitor. So from a competitive landscape, we don't see too many challenges on a regular ongoing basis. As particularly to your question, what we do see big switch [indiscernible] we are tending to come across opportunities to convert from big switch and we have started to embrace those opportunities and the ones I kind of mentioned today on the call.

And we are starting to see commodity solutions really run out of legs. You take an Ethernet switch and you pull a software on it, it isn't a visibility fabric. It's just a commodity version of it and we're starting to see customers that recognize that there is a need to go beyond that. And hence, if you look at some of the metrics, that I provided the attach rates of our smart licenses, that's a profit, anything you get from a commodity vendor at over a 100%, with our HC2 300%, with our HC3 kind of points to the value that customers are looking for added visibility rather than just a commodity offering. Visibility is the heart of security. And you don't want to depend on a commodity, you want to depend upon a solid high quality, highly available and highly scalable architecture and that's what Gigamon offers.

Catharine Trebnick

All right, thank you and then another follow-up would be, any - I know we have talked a lot about government federal, but any other color on strength, the relative strength in the various verticals in your pipeline to give us confidence that you can reach [indiscernible] early on the call, almost a 102 million in Q4? Thank you.

Paul Hooper

I don't have the pipeline segmented by vertical either mix. When I look at the results that we saw Q2 and if you extrapolate those forward, we continue to see good strength in the science and services. We continue to see good strength in tech and in healthcare. I have left service item Fed out of that just dissecting enterprise for a second. And as I characterize the pipeline ahead, there is no major atypical swing, we still see lots of good interest in our solution by software-as-a-service vendors which we call technology, enterprise technology and we still see a lot of good interest from financial services. So, I don't think that is a dramatic shift in our pipeline all that I would point investors to think about Catharine, is the magnitude of the pipeline. We have run business.

As we look back over to the last 12 months or four quarters, we have seen the pipeline grow significantly. The pipeline was all but flat for about three quarters. And then in the last - over the last 90 days, it dramatically steps up with a 100 million new opportunities coming into the funnel and since we run that calcs [ph] going into the quarter it's done nothing but actually increased. So I think it's a very healthy indicator and is one that kind of gives us some degree of confidence that Q4 and the 20% rate is achievable together and this is in the guidance, intended to be guidance, but it's intended to be directional and so far as we have the right tools, we have the right metrics and we have the right indication portfolio and sales team to go and kill us and so that's the objective.

Catharine Trebnick

Alright, thank you very much.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Alex Henderson with Needham. Please go ahead.

Alex Henderson

Yeah, I would probably go back to the government vertical for a second if you don't mind, specifically when you think about that big $10 million contract you had last year, obviously sets up a very tough 3Q compare. But it sounds like GovCloud is opening up some volume of business that might be a little bit more than normal as we go into that fiscal third quarter, a key quarter. Are you getting more confident in the ability to offset that big plug, is that part of what's going on here?

Paul Hooper

Yeah, it's a good question Q3 last year was very strong. We had the veteran's affair with merely $10 million order in that quarter alone and that was just one of - a couple of reasonably large orders from Fed. GovCloud is certainly opening up opportunities for us and continues to open up more opportunities for us. It's something that we believe is going to provide a good catalyst for a diverse set of access to number of agencies and number of departments, which we already have a good footprint in, we got unannounced [ph] to many people. We do have a very good breadth across the US Federal government already, agencies and departments. And we are looking to see to grow those accounts significantly. So when I look at Q3, certainly it's a tough comp for Fed, but we have the right team, we have a good pipeline and we have I believe highly relevant products, increasingly relevant because of GovCloud, so it's doable. And you'll find that number dicing here and there and there's any fine amounts of budget between here and there, but I think there old things lining up for us to be able to go and achieve it. Whether we get another $10 million order in that quarter, I wouldn't suggest that to be the case, but I would certainly suggest that it's more than enough track to cover what we need to do.

Alex Henderson

So just to go back to the question, the question was, are you - is there a change in your expectation that's happened over the last say, month, month and a half on the launch of GovCloud, it's made your confidence for the third quarter, particularly relative to that vertical, improve relative to where it had been.

Paul Hooper

Not, particularly. We launched the AWS solution late '16 and so going into '17, we took that story into - across that customers including the Federal, even though you needed GovCloud compliance to be able to sell our solution. But we were creating a pipeline before we even had the GovCloud offering and that's what - it was the size of the pipeline for GovCloud kind of drove us to accelerate the R&D effort. And we said - as I mentioned on the descript, we already have one deal that has converted. The GovCloud has been a catalyst, it hasn't necessarily provided maybe with a ton more confidence that Q3 is in the bag just because we got GovCloud, but then I was looking at that when we had AWS and I really already factored that into my considerations.

Alex Henderson

I see, it's already in the expectations. The second question is on the inline asset sell, one of the questions I get asked a lot and I'm pretty sure I know the answer, but I want to make sure I'm right. When you sell a SSL inline product for encrypt/decrypt, who would you be displacing, who would have otherwise have gotten that encrypt/decrypt module. Is that coming out of somebody else's sales opportunity or is that more of an incremental piece of spending other than say, the straight tool companies. Obviously it's more efficient to put it on the centralized system than on the tool, but is there other people who might have added in different places?

Paul Hooper

Yeah, there are. And you're right. Firstly, it could be a function of a tool, but our position has always been, it's much more efficient to do it in the fabric than do it in the tool. That said, there are a number of competitors in that space and so as we mentioned, when we announced SSL last quarter, we've opened up a new competitive landscape, you've got the likes of F5, you got A10, you got Symantec with Blue Coat in there, they got a number of new competitors in there that were head-to-head we've known. And as I mentioned, the interest like in our solution is definitely high. We haven't just launched another SSL solution, there's enough of those in the market. We launched a solution that brings together the pair of availability with SSL. I think that's pretty compelling and as I mentioned, some of the metrics would point to costumers believing that as well. So, we have a new competitive landscape and we will be competing with those guys for dollars, but for me it's a fair game and our technology stands to testifying that.

Alex Henderson

Is there any particular one that you would be say that the name came up the most in those pictures?

Paul Hooper

I wouldn't call anyone name. It varies a little bit depending upon the geography and depending upon the vertical.

Alex Henderson

Alright, thanks.

Alex Henderson

Thanks, Alex.

Operator

And this concludes today's question-and-answer session. Miss. Gianola at this time I'd like to turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Jennifer Gianola

Well, thank you for joining us everyone today. We look forward to speaking to you again on our next earnings call. Thank you.

Operator

And this concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

