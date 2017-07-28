Peeling Back The Label On Boston Beer'S Q2 Earnings Surprise - Not As Heady As It First Appears

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) reported a better-than-expected Q2 relative to consensus estimates, with revenues up 1% to $248 million versus consensus of $226 million, and EPS up 17% to $2.42 (after adjusting for one-time items), well above consensus of $1.44. Depletions were down 3% during the quarter compared to down 14% in Q1. Shipments were essentially flat.

The stock has traded up significantly in after-hours trading, up 15% to $154.55 in reaction to the earnings surprise. Let's look at the source of the earnings surprise. It can be broken down mostly into revenues and gross margins. I will start with gross margins. Perhaps the most sustainable of the sources of the earnings surprise was the gross margin of 54.1%, compared to 51.8% a year ago. Boston Beer cited efficiency improvements as the source of margin improvement but did not provide many specifics. Unless the company has to get more promotional to move its beer in the second half (we suspect it might), these margin improvements could be sustainable. That's the good news.

The bad news is that the sales trends reported in the second quarter were not nearly as strong as they appear. Perhaps not focused on (yet) by investors is the trend in shipments and depletions in Q3 to date. If year-to-date depletion and shipment trends are similar to each other in Q3 (they tend to be similar over the course of a full year), then we estimate shipments could be down 9% in Q3 so far. This would be a substantial deterioration from flat shipments and -3% depletions in Q2. How do we arrive at this estimate? The company reported depletions through the first 29 weeks of the year were down 7%. This includes the first three weeks of Q3. Assuming average shipments per week in 2016 for the first three quarters (39 weeks) were 78.1 thousand barrels, and multiplying that by 29 weeks, we can estimate that the company had shipped 2,264 thousand barrels year to date in the first 29 weeks of 2016. Subtracting the reported first-half barrels shipped of 1,914 thousand, we can estimate that Boston Beer had shipped 350 thousand barrels in the first three weeks of Q3 in 2016. Applying the depletion declines of 7% to the average weekly barrels shipped last year, we arrive at an estimated 72.6 thousand barrels shipped per week this year. This would imply 2,106 thousand barrels have shipped year to date. Subtracting the first-half of 2017 barrels shipped, we arrive at 320 thousand barrels shipped in the first three weeks of Q3, which is down 9% from the estimate we calculated above for 2016.

Now, to be fair, as we saw in the second quarter, shipments outpaced depletions by 3% (flat versus -3%), so one might be tempted to add that differential and estimate that shipments were down 6% in Q3 rather than 9%. Either way, the trend is still likely to be much worse than in Q2. The company mentioned on its conference call that the second quarter was helped by shipments related to July 4th, which did not occur last year (since the quarter ended July 1 this year and June 25 last year). Management suggested this calendar shift may have helped shipments to the tune of 0-5% (a pretty wide range) and encouraged investors and analysts to focus on the midpoint of that range (so perhaps a 2-3% boost from July 4th). Given that dynamic, it might actually be possible that shipments may be worse than depletions in Q3, since the company filled the channel for July 4th in Q2. Just a thought. The point is that investors should not count on a continuation of the improving sales trends seen in Q2. We believe it is likely that the trend will revert to a meaningful decline in Q3, unless trends improve for other reasons. We continue to maintain our short position. Please see our articles here and here for our detailed investment thesis.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SAM.

