Cloud Peak Energy's (CLD) CEO Colin Marshall on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cloud Peak Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CLD)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Bryan Pechersky - Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Colin Marshall - President and Chief Executive Officer

Heath Hill - Chief Financial Officer

Gary Rivenes - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Mark Levin - Seaport Global

David Gagliano - BMO Capital Markets

Paul Forward - Stifel

Jonathon Fite - KMF Investments

Lucas Pipes - FBR & Company

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cloud Peak Energy, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we'll conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call maybe recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference Bryan Pechersky, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Bryan Pechersky

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. With me today is Colin Marshall, Cloud Peak Energy’s President and CEO; Heath Hill, CFO; and Gary Rivenes, COO.

Today’s presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding our outlook for the company and industry, financial and operational guidance, volumes, prices and demand, the regulatory and political environment, growth strategies, capital resources and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially because of various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the cautionary statement in today's earnings release and in our most recent Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q.

Today's presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to today's earnings release for the reconciliations and related disclosures. Our earnings release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at cloudpeakenergy.com.

I will now turn the call over to Colin Marshall.

Colin Marshall

Thank you, Bryan. Good afternoon and thank you for taking the time to listen into our Q2 2017 results call. As Bryan said, I’m joined by Heath Hill, our CFO; and Gary Rivenes, our Chief Operating Officer. The second quarter was a great improvement on last year as our shipments were up 21%. This allowed us to reduce our per ton cost and produce first half adjusted EBITDA over $50 million.

With natural gas around $3, our customers are taking their coal, but generally continue to hold off contracting for 2018. Export demand continues to be solid and there has been recent increases in near-term Newcastle prices as buying interest has resumed. We are optimistic that rail delays that reduced our first half exports are now resolved, so we can increase shipments in the second half and export around 4.5 million tons for the full year.

I will now handover to Gary to give a safety and operations update before Heath covers the financials.

Gary Rivenes

Thanks, Colin. During the quarter, there were no reportable medical injuries at any our sites. Our year-to-date all injury frequency rate is 0.17. There were 39 MSHA inspection days at our sites during the quarter with one significant and substantial citation issued. There were no environmental citations at any of our sites during the quarter and it is now over three years since our last environmental citation.

Cordero Rojo Mine was recognized for its outstanding safety performance in 2016 receiving two awards, the 2016 Safe Sam Award which is presented by the Wyoming Mining Association to the mining operation with the best safety record and the Wyoming Governor’s Safety Award for the large mine category. I would like to congratulate the Cordero Rojo team for their hard work as recognized by receiving these awards.

Operations ran well during the quarter as we shipped 14.3 million tons. This was close to our planned rate which helps operational efficiency greatly. The cost reduction measures and efficiency projects we put in place in the last few years help reduce our cost to $9.72 a ton for the quarter.

In addition, the operations team has been able to stay focused on maintaining the mine fleets condition. For example, the Antelope team has made nice progress in assembling a dragline tub to be installed later this summer, which is our most significant 2017 capital project. Our capital spending was managed to only $3.8 million for the quarter and is now forecast to be below $25 million for 2017.

I will now handover to Heath to run through the financials.

Heath Hill

Thank you, Gary. During the second quarter, we shipped 14.3 million tons, which is 2.5 million tons or 21% greater than the second quarter of 2016. When combined with the first quarter, the 28.4 million tons shipped in the first half of this year is approximately 50% of 2017 contracted volumes. Our first and second half domestic shipments are currently expected to be relatively equal, which would be unusual if compared to historical norms in which second half shipments are typically greater.

The consistent pace of shipments during the second quarter as compared to the first quarter of this year demonstrates that our domestic customers continue to take their contracted coal and reflects the benefit of stronger export sales. This consistent shipment pace supported by our continuing cost control efforts resulted in our second quarter cost per ton of $9.72. This is a $0.78 per ton or 7% improvement as compared to the second quarter of 2016. With our realized price per ton of $12.25 during the period, we recorded a second quarter cash margin of $2.53 per ton and our owned and operated mines segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $36.7 million.

We also shipped 1.3 million export tons during the second quarter, which demonstrates improved rail performance as compared to the first quarter of this year. We did incur unexpectedly high demurrage expense during the quarter caused by rail delays as shipments ramped up. The logistic segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million for the period.

SG&A costs were $9.6 million for this quarter, which is $3.7 million lower than the second quarter of 2016. Reduced labor due to lower headcount across the company and lower benefit costs were the primary drivers of this decrease.

Our consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $29.6 million as compared to the $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2016. It should be noted that the prior year results included $18.8 million of contract buyout settlements that did not recur this year.

We ended the second quarter with $80.5 million in cash, which is only $3.2 million lower than where we began the year. Our total liquidity at June 30, remained at approximately $455 million, which is the aggregate amount for cash balance plus available borrowing capacity on our credit agreement and our AR securitization program.

During the period, in consideration of our improved financial condition and overall coal industry conditions, we worked with our surety bond providers to reduce the required amount of collateral supporting our reclamation bonds. Since the end of the first quarter, we have reduced the letters of credit outstanding by nearly $39 million. We now have $28.6 million of letters of credit outstanding. This represents an average of 6% collateral down from the previous 15% level.

As we look forward, we are able to narrow our range of expected shipments for 2017 to between 56 million and 59 million tons. Within that amount, we now anticipate exporting 4.5 million. This is 0.5 million tons lower than discussed during the last earnings call as it has been determined that the first quarter ramp up delays are not expected to be recovered during the reminder of the year.

We are also narrowing our 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $85 million to $105 million. The midpoint of our adjusted EBITDA range does assume export prices for the 1 million open export tons that are consistent with our most recent sales and full delivery of our contracted domestic volumes.

While we continue to focus on the necessary capital repairs to maintain the health of our equipment, we have refined our estimated capital needs for the year and are able to lower the top end of our guidance for capital expenditures. The updated range is now between $20 million and $25 million. Our depreciation, depletion and amortization expense range continues to be between $70 million and $80 million for the year. And cash interest for 2017 will be approximately $45 million.

With that, I will hand the conversation back to Colin.

Colin Marshall

Thank you, Heath. I will now cover the international and domestic outlook. We continue to experience strong interest from our Asian customers for our Spring Creek Mine coal. During the last quarter while there was not much purchasing activity, we continue to see the developments we’ve previous reported of reducing Indonesian coal quality, rising demand in South Korea and China’s internal production influencing international pricing.

China’s electricity demand is up 7% so far this year due to economic growth and hot weather. Much of the increase is being met by coal power generation, which helping support domestic coal prices and raise coal imports. South Korean imports are up 7 million tons so far this year as new coal plants come on line. There also been disruption to Indonesian and Australian coal production due to rains and strike action. The rapid rise in near-term Newcastle price we saw last week coincided with an increase with in activity by Asian buyers. We will now look to contract our remaining 1 million tons unsold forecast exports, which will be shipped in the fourth quarter.

On the domestic front while the slow start is somewhat frustrating, it was good to see utilities continue to take their contracted coal as natural gas remained around $3. PRB stockpiles only reduced slightly in June as cooling power demand were subdued and ended the month around 78 million tons. This is down from $91 million tons of this time last year. Stockpiles should fall further through the summer's temperature and cooling demand increase.

After first half PRB production of 160 tons – total PRB production of $160 million tons, we expect full year PRB shipments to be between 310 million and 340 million tons. Natural gas prices and summer will be the key drivers of shipments in the second half. Additional shipments could be limited by mine and rail capacity if utilities want significant amounts of coal in Q4.

We are currently contracted to sell 56 million tons this year. All of this committed production is under fixed price contracts with a weighted average price of $12.18 per ton. The 1 million tons we contracted or priced since our last call with an average weighted price $11.63 per ton reflecting the mix of 8800 and 8400 coal and prevailing prices.

Currently, we have contracted 34 million tons for delivery in 2018. Of this committed production, 32 million tons are under fixed price contracts with a weighted average price of $12.49 per ton. 5 million tons were contracted during in the quarter at an average price of $12.38.

As we planned to export 2.7 million tons in the second half of the year without any additional in year sales, our second half domestic shipments to meet the midpoint of our guidance range would be slightly below first half shipments. While we are planning to reduce second half shipments from Cordero Rojo as a major customer takes schedule plant outage, this pattern on domestic shipments would be unusual. I believe it indicates that many utilities are comfortable with their current coal stocks and believe that additional coal and gas is readily available.

To sum up before we take your question, 2017 continues to play out as we planned. With customers taking their contracted coal, we’re waiting to see how summer demand and natural gas prices play out before committing to additional contracts. Our export shipments for the second half are forecast to increase and recent price increases are encouraging for the remaining 1 million tons we have to contract in Q2 for delivery.

With that, we can now take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Mark Levin from Seaport Global. Your line is now open.

Mark Levin

Yeah, thanks. I appreciate the time. On 2018 for a second and you mentioned what you’ve contracted and what you haven't contracted. Is there's still a lot of 8400 PRB coal to contract and the reason why I ask that Colin is, just given where prices are in the 8400 market, would you be able to generate cash from those mines at current prices and if not would you keep the coal in the ground or would you – would you produce it next year if 8400 prices didn't improve?

Colin Marshall

Okay. So, I think we still got some 8400 coal to sell at Cordero Rojo for next year. And in terms of your overall question of where do we go on what level we produce it, I’d at a point out Cordero Rojo used to produce 40 million tons. And this year we will be down to maybe 18 million or so. So we'll look at making sure we run the mine as well as we can and manage the cost but if there's no profitability in it then we have to reduce production and preserve capital and we’ve demonstrated we've done that. For the moment, we do have some tons to sell, the pricing is not very attractive for 8800 at the moment. So we’re looking at that and we're looking to adjust the production and our costs accordingly, so we can remain profitable operation, but there aren’t – there is a lot less margin than the 8800 mines.

Mark Levin

When you think about sort of the trajectory of utility inventories, if we assume that like gas – natural gas kind of stays around where we are today around that $3 level plus or minus and the rest of the summer is normal, can you kind of put your forecast hat on say kind of where you think utilities would be as we get to the end of the year and heading into the winter time? Would we be above normal, normal, what do you think the environment would look like if you fast forward into an environment in which weather is normal and gas is $3?

Colin Marshall

Okay. So the way it looks to me is that the – clearly May and June were slow starts to the summer now there’s a fair bit of coal being burned, I'd expect the stockpiles to come down reasonably steeply May, June – sorry July, August, what will matter is the burn in September. Then – because as utilities being holding off their purchasing, I think, assuming that happens, there will be some purchasing in the second half of the year, but overall I'd have to think the utilities are comfortable with their stockpile what they – their stockpiles overall and they're perceived how they deceive the availability of gas and coal going into the winter. I think if there is a cold winter or an extended end into summer then utilities would be more likely to be buying in the first half – for delivery in the first half 2018 going into the summer then. It looks to me like they must be either they think that coal is available or gas is available at very short notice or else they are comfortable at the moment. I suspect it’s the – they are comfortable with their stockpiles.

Mark Levin

And that makes sense. One last question related to exports. Maybe can you provide some color around the rail issues that you referenced during the press release and the impact on the on the export? What exactly was going on with the railroads that caused you guys to reduce guidance by 0.5 million ton.

Colin Marshall

Okay. Well, as we said in Q1 call, the Northwest was – there wasn’t much winter across most of American, there are actually walls in the – up in Northwest and there was – they were certainly impacted by snowfall and bad weather and lines being washed out and all the rest of it Q1. After that what we found was it took longer than expected in Q2 to actually get the system up the trains, where they should be up and cycling as we like it to. It looks like in the last sort of month or so that’s occurring and now we do have a higher level of confidence that the rail system will run. It always seems to take frustratingly long time to get the system up and running, which is one of the reasons why we would like the shipments being moved through the year and I think once you’ve actually seen it working and the trains are actually cycling then you have increased level of confidence that that should be maintained and that's how it looks for the second half of the year. So it was combination of poor weather in the first half and then just I’d say frustrating delays in Q2.

Mark Levin

Got it. Thanks very much. I appreciate the color Colin.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Gagliano from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

David Gagliano

Thanks. First of all, just a couple of follow up to the previous questions. On priced volume for 2018, first of all, the tons that were sold this quarter, 5 million tons at $12.36, I just want to confirm that, it was all 8800 Btu coal correct?

Colin Marshall

Not at all of – searching for the bit of paper in front of me David, but it wasn’t all, but there clearly was a fair – most of it was – there is Spring Creek in there as well, so, yeah, it was Spring Creek and Antelope, yeah.

David Gagliano

So the Spring Creek coal, is any of that export?

Colin Marshall

Yes. Yeah, but not the stuff that we coaled in the quarter. So the stuff we exported – we didn’t sell any export coal in the quarter.

David Gagliano

Okay. What I’m getting at is where is the market right now for, say, 8800 Btu coal in 2018?

Colin Marshall

It’s – I’d say look at the OTC prices, it’s about $12, a bit above. We got some good sales there as there are few been on the upside of that through the quarter, but overall the OTC is a pretty – the published numbers are pretty good.

David Gagliano

All right. That’s helpful. Thanks. And then just bit of a bigger broader picture question. There is obviously kind of a – bit of a no-man’s-land right now for PRB coal, in terms of pricing it’s been that way for a little while. And I’m just curious from your perspective, do you think there are opportunities for consolidation – further consolidation in the Powder River Basin or do you think there would be any trust issues?

Colin Marshall

Yes and yes. I think the answer to that is – I think our response to this question has been pretty consistent for a while, you can absolutely see why people are talking about consolidation and high fixed cost businesses that’s – demand has been reduced significantly and equally – yes, there is likely to be issues. I think there always has been in the Powder River Basin if you look at previous transactions.

David Gagliano

Okay. And is – would Cloud Peak more likely be a buyer or a seller in that?

Colin Marshall

I think you will understand, I won’t stop – I won’t comment on that.

David Gagliano

All right, well, let me ask you this. Are there assets in the Powder River Basin that Cloud Peak will be interested in pursuing?

Colin Marshall

I think we’d say that the opportunities for consolidation and for – we think that – obviously you could see that makes sense. And what combination could possibly happen who knows.

David Gagliano

Yeah, okay. Worth a try. Thanks, Colin.

Colin Marshall

Okay. Thanks, David.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Paul Forward from Stifel. Your line is now open.

Paul Forward

Thanks. Good afternoon. Wanted to ask about just the operating cash flow number I think for the first six months was at $12.5 million or so. But it'd been in the – as of the third quarter was $19.7 million, so I guess there was a working capital build during the quarter. Heath, I was just wondering is that related to the reduction of the outstanding LCs or were there some other items that pulled down operating cash flow during the quarter?

Heath Hill

Paul, I'd be happy to follow up with you on that, but I think we just looked at the overall cash balance and trying to emphasize that we are right on track for the year as we expected to be with our cash hurdle rate really reflecting the cash interest and the low level of CapEx to maintain the equipment fleet, which is around $70 million. So we hit our EBITDA guidance, midpoint and we should be growing cash by the end of the year and those are the key point we were trying to emphasize.

Paul Forward

Okay. Colin, I think you'd mentioned in the release the British Columbia kind of transfer of power between parties just wondering if you had any further comments about the outlook for – do you do you anticipate any concerns over the next couple of years as you still have the planned take or pay obligations through the export terminal or has there been a – could you expand on what you said in the press release here about B.C. in the likelihood of being able to hang on to those volumes?

Colin Marshall

Sure. I mean as we said in the press release you know the – Christy Clark is previous Premier, British Columbia Premier who proposed taxing or limiting exports through British Columbia just before the election sort of in response to tariffs on the softwood lumber. She didn't form the next government and I’d sort of point you mainly to what the new British Columbia Premier John Horgan said just recently when he was up in – when he was asked about it when he was up in Toronto and he’s saying that it’s best to leave – well, what’s the quote – I’ve got here, there was some sabre-rattling during an election campaign on that and I believe that link – the linkages on trade matters are best if left in the hands of the negotiators at the federal level. So he seems to leave alone and doesn’t want to try coal shipments to – he wasn’t seeking to – plan to seek a ban on coal shipments. So there's a different – quite a change there. So we are not expecting anything to occur at the moment. Obviously we will watch it, but we think that appears to have receded for now.

Paul Forward

Okay. That’s all I’ve got. Thanks.

Colin Marshall

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jonathon Fite from KMF Investments. Your line is now open.

Jonathon Fite

Good afternoon gentlemen. Thanks for your time today. Just got a couple of questions. Given your comments on the unusual nature of that first half and second half balance shipments would be unusual. If restocking picked up in the back half of the year, is there anything inhabiting your ability to actually ship higher level if the demand was there?

Colin Marshall

Yeah, so, I will let Gary on specifics, but yeah it does actually take some time to get things spilled up. You can have a few tons relatively easily, but if it was more than just a few trains here and there then I think depending on which mine would have more tons maybe at Cordero Rojo than at Antelope where we can be limited by crushing basket pretty quickly. But as I said in my remarks, if utilities were to seek substantial amounts of coal, I'm not exactly sure how much of it is, but more than just a few trains then it is likely that pretty quick you’d rather run into mine or rail limitations there. Gary what's you…?

Gary Rivenes

No, that’s about spot on. It’s just you run out of time in the year, but we do have some opportunities there just making sure the system get the tons.

Colin Marshall

But if the utility wants them in Q4, then pretty well we bind them or contracting and making sure the rails there pretty soon.

Jonathon Fite

And on the call with one of your PRB peers, they had some commentary around similar I think to what you're saying earlier Colin, but they were a bit more specific looking at by year end kind of stockpiles falling from 110 days of burn to kind of 70 days of burn on average. Are you seeing something similar and at what levels do you stockpiles have to fall before you just narrowly become supportive of prices, I mean can they be taken down to 30 days, 40 days or is 70 a level where you really start to become support of prices at that level?

Colin Marshall

Well, I think the reality is we actually don’t know anymore because the business has changed so much and when you talk about how many days of stockpile utilities comfortable with, when coal is truly baseload and they run and knew exactly how much they're going to run it that was – those were sort of meaningful calculations. I think now it will – the amount of whether the stockpile is healthy or not depends on what the gas prices and what demand is over the sort of immediate period for the utilities looking at in front of it. Stockpile – in a season with low gas prices, your coal stockpile could be many more days than in a cold winter with high gas prices. So I think this is where we – this is the new world we are adapting to. I think one thing that struck me is the last – well, last two winters have been extraordinarily mild. One had very low gas prices, this last one had gas prices about $3 and that meant that people burnt coal and ran their coal plants even though we see less coal plants than there used to be five years ago. So I think the system hasn't been sort of tested yet in terms of – if we got a something like another polar vortex just what would actually happen and how much coal could be burned or gas supplied and that’s going to be tested at some point until it does, we don't know what will happen, it’s my thought. The other point about what we’ll do with sort of support for pricing is. The real factor for me there is that, we’ve – there is still overcapacity in the basin because obviously demand has been reduced significantly over several years, but quite drastically last year. It is now stabilizing to really get any sort of price support, we need demand to be more than the mines can supply and then we can actually see our ability to get away from sort of incremental pricing. Until that occurs, it’s likely to be low prices. So I think stockpiles are one factor, but the real point is that when we actually see utilities coming out for coal and mines having to look to hire or spend some – recommission some equipment or going to high strip ratio areas that when we will be able to see real price support and we obviously haven’t been in that environment for several years. So some of us have – some people have forgotten what it looks like and it'll be very obvious when it does change though.

Jonathon Fite

Hence the case for consolidation. Let me turn to a different front, over the last year you guys have dramatically reduced both your on and off book liabilities, the export business seems to kind of coming back and your operations continue to be run extremely safely, extremely efficiently and yet your stock is basically flat year-over-year, does that makes sense to you?

Colin Marshall

I think it does, obviously, it’s not quite flat to come up a bit since – I guess since the lows it was down by right just above the $1, but I think, yes, it does make sense. It’s come back up, but now we actually would go to business that can go long in sort of neutral generate a bit of cash, we don't have any big outlays at this moment. I think that the market is – my take on it is inventors looking at business same way, I really need to see some price increases going up and then there will be some obvious reasons to see the value of the business going up and I think they're waiting for that because there is – they are uncertain about when that might happen help play out, but that's my take on it. That’s – I do think it makes some sense. But the thing that will really improve it is when we get a dollar or two on pricing and then we will return to more sustainable profitability levels, which I think we have to do to – as long as the U.S. needs a fair amount of coal.

Jonathon Fite

Well, given that I think you talked about towards the end of the year you all will be building cash and your current liquidity is nearly twice your current market cap, given your peers are now having return to the market, returning capital to shareholders or dividends, share repurchases, I'm how do you see Cloud Peak over the next 6, 12 months as you continue to build cash and your liquidity is twice your market cap, do you exploit that on behalf of shareholders in the interim?

Colin Marshall

Well, I wouldn’t get ahead of yourself on the cash build; I mean the important point is we are not losing cash. What we really need is a price increase that we can actually deliver on the operational efficiency and the volume we’ve got, so we can actually generate some decent cash and then we can have the issue of what we do with it, which – but let’s not get ahead our ourselves.

Heath Hill

Yeah, I would just comment that a lot of that liquidity is based inside the credit agreement, so it’s not cash on the balance sheet, it’s borrowing capacity.

Jonathon Fite

All right, gentlemen, thank you.

Colin Marshall

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I just wanted to kind of dig in a little more into these – the rail issues that you had. It looks like on the cash flow statement you had kind of the logistics cash outflow of about $3.4 million. Did that go – was that on the rails contract or was that at the ports that you had to pay that?

Colin Marshall

I apologies.

Heath Hill

Yeah, I think…

Colin Marshall

We’re going to follow-up with you, but that’s pretty specific.

Heath Hill

I think if you talk about the $3.4 million that’s the operating income loss you are looking at. I think that was actually the noncash item.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Heath Hill

Now we’ve produced – we were cash positive in the exports, but only about 1.6.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, you said there was still some of the contracts that you didn't meet, so would that be on the port side of the contract that you had to pay to?

Heath Hill

This quarter we were pretty much at full contracted volume. So take-or-pay really wasn't much of a factor in this quarter.

Colin Marshall

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Colin Marshall

We were close enough, so there wasn’t any great take-or-pay commitment.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then looking at kind of your – you have a 1 million open tons out in the fourth quarter, you're looking at further and you see the Newport prices, how do those prices compare with where you contracted kind of your shipments that you made in the second quarter?

Colin Marshall

So the previous stuff we've done you can see if you divide the – just whatever $50, if you divided just under through the table. The Indonesian price which is the one we were looking at has gone up, it think it’s about [indiscernible] about $59 now for the rest of the year, which is better than it was, so a few dollars more. We would like it. So there's potential upside there. We're in no great rush to sell those 1 million tons yet and we believe this – there is opportunity maybe to go up a little bit more. We will talk to our Korean customers. We’re obviously visiting them. They are keen to get the coal for these new power plants they got. So, we think there are some opportunities. But it will only be a – it’s only 1 million tons, but it will be nice to get a few extra bucks and it was really comfortable we can place it and it’s nice to be thinking that going into market that appears to be risking with some reason – some sort of underlying reasons why it should. So based on that we will let you know in Q3 – by the Q3 call, we will have sold that coal and we will let you know what we actually managed to achieve.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So for your contracts that you’ve been looking at it, it’s no longer right to at it based on Newport prices more closer to the Indonesian price, is that fair to say?

Colin Marshall

We’ve said that – we’ve always talked about the Newcastle, it’s the readily available benchmark…

Unidentified Analyst

I’m so sorry.

Colin Marshall

…and also Subbituminous coal is when we have discussions with our customers, it's about pricing relative to the [indiscernible], which is the similar quality coal.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, okay. And then lastly is the kind of current increased prices that you’ve seen in fourth quarter, is that better than what you are expecting or I guess what you have – can you tell what you’ve locked that third quarter in for, are the prices higher than…?

Colin Marshall

The third quarter was done a while ago. So it’s basically the same price we’ve got all year about the $50, so there is an opportunity to – at the moment, if we were to get a dollar – few dollars more, not crazy amounts more.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Colin Marshall

But the third quarter will be similar pricing to the second quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Sounds good. Thanks.

Colin Marshall

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Lucas Pipes from FBR & Company. Your line is now open.

Lucas Pipes

Hi, good afternoon everybody. I wanted to ask a little bit about the kind of contract pricing cadence, so I think you were 32 million tons priced for 2018, where would you like to be kind of at the end of the year in terms of fixed price contracts for 2018?

Colin Marshall

Okay. Lucas, well, thanks for the question, I mean, we like to be fully contracted at higher prices obviously. I think one thing that’s very obvious as our industry has changed, this is what we are all sort of adopting to is that the utilities are not buying forward the way they used to when coal is truly base low, they used to buy forward over basically five years. Now that forward contracting position for several years now just has kept on decreasing as utilities are being comfortable to lead more and more tons uncontracted for years out and now – so they prompt you, so we will see. We’ve got – we are comfortable with our position at the moment. We think there is a fair bit more coal to be bought for 2018, but I think we’d like to be sold out going into the year, but I think that’s probably unlikely to happen just because that’s not the way that utilities are contracting any more.

Lucas Pipes

That’s helpful. Thank you. And then this is more of a bigger picture question, I often get kind of asked or rather told that Cloud Peak would fall into the category of accompanying with a shorter reserve life I would say kind of back of the envelope you are about 15 years or so of mine life. And I just wanted to kind of give you an opportunity, how would you answer that question in terms of your mine life and your position there, I think you are fairly adequately positioned, but again this is something that comes up from time to time in various meetings and I would appreciate your perspective.

Colin Marshall

Okay, well, yeah, I’m intrigued that you asked that because we look at our reserve position and feel very comfortable. Obviously, Antelope we got the LBAs a few years ago, we finished paying for it, it maybe got 550 million tons there, which will leave us in good shape. Cordero Rojo, the reality is we got longer reserve life there because the reduction is reduced so much. And if you remember, we passed an LBA there to safely capital through four years ago. But the area we have been focusing on is obviously the Spring Creek complex where we got the 300 million tons or so coal at Spring Creek, but we’ve got the 290 million tons of coal at Youngs Creek which is the [indiscernible]. And then there’s 1.4 billion tons of coal under the Big Metal agreement on the Crow reservation that we are continuing to progress. So as we look at that and the relative quality of that coal, let’s say we are very comfortable that, we expect our production maybe to move more towards the Spring Creek complex over the next five to ten years, but based on that we’ve got 2 billion tons of coal potentially up there, which – of good quality coal which leaves us we believe in a very good position and the other point about the Youngs Creek and Crow coal goes, it’s not federal. So we believe that has additional potential advantages as well. So we are pretty comfortable in that and we are working a way to make sure that our reserves and our mine have continuity and ability to produce good quality coal that the people want without having to layout large amounts of money on LBAs.

Lucas Pipes

That’s helpful. And then in terms of the need to invest capital to sustain production at current levels, call it a 60 million ton run rate, anything coming down the pipe or anything that you could point to, I know you’ve kind of moved the drag line a couple of years ago, but any major projects that you’d have to consider over the next call it 15 years in order to maintain production at current levels.

Gary Rivenes

15 is quite a ways up to be sitting out there, but in the more medium term, there is nothing out there that’s really outstanding. We are going to focus on keeping the gear in good condition, so most of our capital is associated with fixing that and making sure that stuff is read. So beyond a few replacement of equipment here and there, there is nothing out there that requires that. And then out there, at 10 years or so, we do have some LBAs and stuff like that that we continue to study. Theirs is coal next to Antelope and Colin just spoke to us some quarter ago, so things like that. But 15 years is a big run way there.

Lucas Pipes

Absolutely.

Colin Marshall

I mean the next sort of chuck of developing capital would be to build the whole road to get into the Youngs Creek Big Metal areas and we can do that incrementally when we feel, it’s more like a brownfield expansion rather than starting a new mine [indiscernible], so we are comfortable we will be able to manage that to meet demand as it appear for that quality coal. So we are pretty comfortable that we don’t have – we are committed to any big chunks of capital until we are confident that there is the demand to support them.

Lucas Pipes

What – I assume you would look towards some sort of price point to give you that confidence, taking a Newcastle price, what price approximately would you need to see in order to make an investment in Youngs Creek haul road for example?

Gary Rivenes

I think Youngs Creek haul road, make sure that’s not just an export project. That’s looking at the domestic market and if we – given the quality of the coal and stuff, not that much higher than where we are now. We are just – we are going through a development process. Coal price goes up a couple of bucks, it should be quite comfortable, but let’s wait and see. I’d say at the moment, we are getting through the permitting, getting everything lined up, so that we can have it all ready to go once we are confident that price is there, but not far from where we are at the moment. We are probably more likely to carry the actual exports, so a quite lot of it will just come from the Spring Creek mine as they do today, but we will obviously be able to play that between the two, but there is a real potential for meeting the domestic market from Youngs Creek.

Colin Marshall

Yeah, and it has some mining cost advantages as well and then we – we have equipment that we could redeploy down there if that happens sooner than later.

Lucas Pipes

Interesting. What is – what’s approximately the development timeframe for that project?

Gary Rivenes

Probably about 2021 for sort of first proper production given the time it takes to get permits and everything but we might be able to do test burns before then if the customers are interested in them.

Lucas Pipes

And just to make sure I understand this correctly, those would be – would you think of that as growth tons or replacement tons?

Gary Rivenes

That’s a good one. I think it’d sort of be potentially for us sort of growth stroke, maybe a bit of replacement for some Spring Creek customers are going away as we’d be able to access more markets or more customers from Youngs Creek, but also a little bit of growth as well. So we are not talking massive tons initially, but then as time goes on they would absolutely be replacement tons as certain PRB reserves are reduced or production is reduced.

Lucas Pipes

And what sort of CapEx would we be talking about for this project?

Gary Rivenes

It’s a whole road parallel and stuff, so it’s a 100-ish million, but one of the point – a bit over 100 million, but the important point is we can actually decide how quickly or slowly we got with that. There are several different develop options and that I believe has tremendous in terms of the optionality, it gives us sort of – we are not committed to sort of starting a new mine. Think of it as developing a new mining area when we are confident that it actually support – the demands there to support it.

Lucas Pipes

That’s all very helpful. I appreciate it thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Yes, Colin, a question regarding British Columbia, the Westshore terminal, if shipments were to get blocked, do you have enough capacity in the California terminal to meet your obligations?

Colin Marshall

No, we don’t export anything through California and logistically it doesn’t make sense given the rail haul down there, so I don’t think we’ve ever export anything through California.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And so, with regard to British Columbia, do you feel confident that everything that went on in the previous government that there aren’t going to be any trade wars or block shipments or what have you going forward?

Colin Marshall

Based on what I’m reading in the quotes from the new Premier John Horgan and the dynamics of lumber and substantial trade tips with U.S., I think, yes, I’m, it doesn’t seem to make any sense. It was something that as John Horgan said it was some sabre-rattling during an election campaign seems to be – maybe the right way to character the way he characterized it. That appears to be the way it is. It appears to receded now and it’s not obvious why it would [indiscernible] to follow on that line.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you know is it a decision of British Columbia or the Canadian federal government ultimately one way or another if they wanted to block shipments, is it something that’s out of the hands of British Columbia and…?

Colin Marshall

That was all the conjecture of can you actually do this, what would actually matter on trade, that would all – if someone try to do this, that would all have been played out and tested because there is no [indiscernible] so we can’t actually do that. So I think that’s the thing at the moment we were – people were speculating about and now we’re not heading down that path.

Unidentified Analyst

In the big picture, it’s shaping up to be a non-issue you think?

Colin Marshall

That appears to be the case for the moment. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Good. Thank you very much.

Colin Marshall

Good. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mark Levin from Seaport Global. Your line is now open.

Mark Levin

Yes, one more follow-up question and I wouldn’t expect you to obviously answer this question as it relates to your own portfolio, but Colin thinking generally about the basin, an 8,400 mine cost structure is relative to 8,800 cost structures. Is there a discernible difference or is it fair to say that the cost structures for most 8,400 mines are not materially different than 8,800 mines?

Colin Marshall

It depends in the mines depending exactly where they are and what costs they’ve got. The cost structure overall, but some mines only have 82 under Btu coal but the might have very low strip ratio so they can carry [indiscernible]. I think clearly overall the 8,400 mines have center margin so their costs didn’t make up for the price difference due to the quality and so that’s why we are seeing the reduction in 8,400 production in the last five years being greater than 8,800. The one thing I would say about that is, don’t expect any mines to close in a hurry because the mines might run up to the minimum production levels to meet their royalty commitments. It - as always made sense in the Powder River Basin if the scenario is sort of is an economic one year maybe five years or maybe more later the other mines advance, their cost structures will go up and an area that used to be high cost will eventually come back into the economic again. And we’ve seen that before and there is no reason why that wouldn’t play out again in the future.

Mark Levin

I gotcha but there is no obviously the margins are thinner but there is no, the cost when you just think about the geology of the basin in general and clearly different mines have different strip ratios and qualities et cetera but there is no material or significant difference in cost if you think about it from just a general perspective.

Colin Marshall

No, it’s just the strip ratio and then your haul distance. There is nothing more than that, it’s just the coal we dig up is lower quality.

Mark Levin

Yes, got it. Fair enough. Thanks very much. Appreciate that.

Colin Marshall

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible] from Legal & General. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Hi guys, two questions. Question like a few calls ago you guys were talking about growth CapEx as a ticket which is unusual to hear growth in CapEx with a coal company, but you said maybe a couple of bucks higher on the coal to justify. And I understand gas better than coal. So like what’s that the net gas price would it have to be to justify call it growth CapEx and then I have a different question on the cap structure.

Colin Marshall

Okay. So I think the thing you trying to get out is - the reality is a $3 gas, the PRB coal given that the actual delivered price of the coal of big chunk of it Israel. There is actually a lot of room for the price to go up by more than a couple of bucks to still be economic against $3 gas on a delivered basis to many, many plants – most of our plants. The issue at the moment as I said before is probably I believe is keeping the price down is the fact that there is due to the reduction in demand, there is overcapacity in the basin therefore we are struggling to – we tend to be pricing on marginal incremental costing rather than on what’s the coal worth on a delivered basis versus $3 gas, but there is plenty of room I believe for the price to be a few dollars higher without gas going anywhere going up much from $3.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So like when I hear you say that if we have normal winter not a vortex, summer is going to finish up pretty constructive from the reports I get like we need like a $4, $5 premium nat gas January, February that’s $3.50, that’s a good thing.

Colin Marshall

That would be good, but what we need then is for the mines to have to look at takings people on getting some equipment back in service or some driver to actually say what we need. We’re not going to – we haven’t got an incremental low price ton to try and place the market. We’ve actually got one that we need a price that supports some effort to deliver it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then a follow-up, not a follow-up, a second question different, you guys – you have an interesting bond out there, the secures you did when you did the financing of all the other bonds there, the 12%. How are you guys thinking about that and that’s ways off so it can be called in November of 2018 assuming good things happen. I’m sure you guys have some kind of playbook how you’re thinking about at First call date dealing with that because it is a very high nominal rate that’s there. Any thoughts on that?

Heath Hill

We did have to wait and as we work through next year and both key monitoring and considering.

Colin Marshall

Yes. Let’s wait and see what happens and when we do it will be obviously it’s one of the things that we will obviously look at as long as all the other options what we could do. Let’s get there and let’s generate – get some hikes in pricing so we can generate some meaningful cash and then work out what to do with it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, good. Thank you guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Lucas Pipes from FBR & Company. Your line is now open.

Lucas Pipes

Yes. Thank you for taking my follow-up question and I wanted to ask on the political environment here we are six months or so into the new administration and obviously there have been some announcements, Stream Protection Rule comes to mind for example, Clean Power Plan. But what else I’m sure you have folks in Washington and talking to elected officials and in the new administration, what’s your sense, what else could come in terms of supporting the coal industry? I would appreciate your thoughts. Thank you.

Colin Marshall

Okay. Obviously you mentioned the things like the Stream and Power Plan were stopped. Other things and awful lot of them are actually being taken back to be rewritten or reviewed and they will take some time. So we have to wait and see what comes out of those different reviews, obviously the Clean Power Plan still being good. What we are really looking for and we’re advocating for is something that will give some long term certainty to utilities, so they can actually plan on burning coal and investing in their coal plants. So for us the thing that we’re trying to push is the extension, the 45Q carbon capture tax credit which we think is very important to actually develop that technology so that there is a reason to be able to keep coal plants open because you can – if the society wants to incur the cost of capturing carbon, then there is a way of doing that and a reason therefore to keep existing coal plants open. So we’re looking more for those long term things because I think one of the things you’re going to watch out for is that – was this administration is clearly very supportive of coal and energy in the U.S. The utility to making decisions for 20 years down the road and those are the ones they need a certainty and a framework that allows them some confidence to make decisions and we want them to making decisions to keep coal plants open to invest in them. And so we think that developing the technology so we can actually capture carbon efficiently and put in the ground is very important. Obviously we like things like the subsidies on wind and solar to actually go away. Now that their proponent say that they are commercially cost effective that would be great and we’ve said with some of the money we should maybe go across to developing coal technologies and giving them the same support that wind and solar had for so many years. So this is something we talk about, about the future long term. We are certainly very grateful for the short term relief from what we’d experienced before.

Lucas Pipes

That’s interesting and maybe to follow-up on the competition from the renewable, how much of an impact do you think it’s having right now and when you think about Texas for example where in certain parts a lot of power is coming from wind and solar these days. What’s the situation, what are the headwinds from the renewable side? Thank you.

Colin Marshall

Obviously you’ve got subsidized renewable to get them build once they are built. They dispatch in fact at zero cost. So at any time they are blowing, they are producing power. That is placing gas, coal, nuclear and that obviously messes up the economics of those baseload pricing. So we are seeing – I think I’ve told we’ve seen through this talk and we faced for few years is that our industry is changing, it’s not – we are not producing baseload capacity anymore because things on the renewable particularly are just coming and going when they are, and that means coal and gas are being cycled up and down. So that’s what happening. It means it’s one of the reasons why we’re producing a lot less coal than we used to and that obviously the amount of gas available but the overall impact of it is the utilities aren’t sure how much gas and coal they’re going to use in any period certainly at the margin and that means that their uncertainty is coming through to nothing else to give us certainty about what we’re going to have to produce – sell and produce in any given period. The underlying thing with all those is that it’s going to put up the cost of electricity for everyone because it makes it much less efficient to run the power system. Once that’s being hit maybe with subsidies and other thing vessels going on and you can see that around the world and there is a real cost to supposedly free power from the wind.

Lucas Pipes

Yes. Thank you. And then in terms of call it 2018, 2019 outlook is there going to be slowdown in the build out of renewable or do you think it’s going to continue at the run rate it’s been going for the last couple of years?

Colin Marshall

It will keep going as long as the subsidies are there and they are supposed to be reduced - but they’ve been supposed to be reduced for 20 years. So let’s wait and see.

Lucas Pipes

Good luck with everything. I appreciate your color. Thank you.

Colin Marshall

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time, I am not showing any further questions on the phone lines, and would like to turn the call back over to Colin Marshall for any closing remarks.

Colin Marshall

Thank you very much for taking the time to listening and for all your questions. We are very proud of what we achieved in the first half of the year. It’s obviously greatly up on where we were in terms of the outlook from this time last year and we will look forward to updating you in October on how we ended Q3 and hopefully I’ll tell you what we sold the export tons for. So with that, thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.