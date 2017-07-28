Ellie Mae (ELLI) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ELLI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

July 27, 2017 4:30 pm ET

Executives

Alex Hughes - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Analysts

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Saket Kalia - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Brad Sills - Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Brent Bracelin - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

John Campbell - Stephens, Inc.

Thomas Robb - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC

Brandon B. Dobell - William Blair & Co. LLC

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Ellie Mae's Q2 2017 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. And at this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alex Hughes, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Alex Hughes - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Ellie Mae's second quarter 2017 results. This call is being broadcast live over the web and can be accessed for 90 days in the Investor Relations section of Ellie Mae's website. Joining me on today's call are Jonathan Corr, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt LaVay, Chief Financial Officer.

We would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, Ellie Mae's management team will make projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company, including future bookings, the company's forecasted revenue, net income, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter and full year 2017, and statements regarding the release of our next-generation lending platform and other improvements to our product offering.

We wish to caution you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to the documents that the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the company's forms 10-K and 10-Q. These documents identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements.

I also want to inform our listeners that management will make some references to non-GAAP financial measures during the call. You will find supplemental data in the company's press release, which includes reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP results.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Ellie Mae's Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Corr.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Thanks, Alex. And good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining us today. We entered the second half of the year with much to be pleased about. Our team continues to execute on strong bookings, as lenders embrace our all-in-one platform, leading to another 9,600 seats booked in Q2 and just under 22,000 seats year-to-date.

In addition to gaining share, we continue to move upmarket with the signing of a top three credit union and the deployment of a top five correspondent investor on the Encompass platform. And we continue progress on our next-generation lending platform, which we believe expands our technology lead even further while increasing our push upmarket.

With this strong position established, we've been able to outgrow the mortgage market significantly. Despite industry mortgage volumes down 3% in the first half of this year, we grew first half revenue 20% year-over-year. And in the second quarter, revenue increased 16% year-over-year, with mortgage volumes down 8%.

At the same time, we've been surprised by the level of customer impact from the dramatic shift from a refi-centric market to a purchase-centric one. This has caused us to revise some of the assumptions in our model and adjust our full-year outlook.

On today's call, I'll address the current market environment and have some of our revised assumptions impact our 2017 outlook and then turn to discussing the long-term opportunity ahead and why we are confident that we remain well positioned to expand our leadership position and drive attractive, long-term growth.

Coming into the year, we had a set of assumptions around how many loans our customers would close, specifically with respect to three factors; how much of an impact a decline in refi volume would have on our customers closed loan volume, how much purchase volume our customers would see, and how quickly some of our new larger enterprise customers would ramp.

The market has transitioned from a refi-driven one to a purchase-centric one to a degree we've not seen since late 2013. This massive shift, while expected, impacted some of our customers more than we had modeled. And these customers have experienced a sharp decline in refi volume without a meaningful increase in purchase volumes, which we believe is a result of tight housing inventory in many markets.

At the same time, we've observed some of our new larger enterprise customers taking a bit longer to ramp on our platform than originally forecasted. As we look to the full year, we've reset our assumptions in each of these three areas that are affecting our customers' mortgage volumes. While we are reducing our full year outlook, we still expect solid growth of 11% to 13% in this transitioning market that is projected to be down over 17% in 2017.

Beyond 2017, we expect the market transition from refi to purchase to be complete, resulting in a healthier and more stable purchase-driven market. Given this, we expect to resume stronger growth next year, and we continue to feel great about the business, as we grab additional market share, drive adoption, move upmarket, and extend our technology lead further with our next-generation platform.

Our long-term target growth rate remains 25%. In looking at the core of the business this year, contracted revenue grew 35% year-over-year through the first half of the year, demonstrating its underlying strength. Today, more than 30% of industry loan volume is originated on our platform. Lenders are drawn to Encompass because they are able to consolidate complex workflow across a wide variety of constituents in an all-in-one platform to achieve greater data, integrity, efficiency and performance.

Moreover, these investments we've made in our next-generation lending platform will increase the value for our customers dramatically. Lenders will be able to leverage a new open, secure and scalable architecture to work more efficiently and seamlessly with network partners, which we believe is an important step to accelerate their transition to automation, reduced cost and reduced complexity.

Our recent launch of Developer Connect will enable developers to create new features for Encompass, easily integrate Encompass with external systems and data, and build and deploy custom applications in the cloud. We believe this open and simplified architecture will enable us to deploy add-on services more easily and drive significantly more revenue for loan.

In addition to automating the back end, lenders are also looking for a technology partner to deliver a better digital mortgage experience to consumers. Here, our Consumer Connect solution allows lenders to provide better digital tools and a more easy to use web-based experience as a seamless extension of Encompass.

Our ability to link this front-end digital mortgage experience with back-end automation on Encompass give lenders a huge advantage and opens opportunities to drive greater efficiency and performance from initial application to invested delivery.

At the same time, we're making the necessary investments to drive further innovation and long-term growth, such as in data analytics and machine learning. We are planning to launch our new Data Connect solution in Q4, which establishes the foundation for our data product going forward.

Our first product offering, which is currently deployed to a select group of top lenders through a concept release is a private data link, which enables lenders to aggregate all of their data and provide the number of automated services to assist lenders in better leveraging their data for making smarter decisions.

We will begin offering our private data links more broadly in Q1 of next year. All this gives us confidence that we can continue to grab market share as we add 8,000 to 10,000 seats per quarter, expand our platform, and further penetrate the top end of the enterprise market. As we enter the second half of 2017, all of our dedicated teammates remain focused on our North Star of automating everything automatable in the mortgage industry.

With that, I'll hand it over to Matt to cover the financials and our updated outlook.

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Thank you, Jonathan. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Total revenue for the second quarter was $104.1 million, an increase of 16% from Q2 of 2016. As Jonathan mentioned, the decline in refi volumes had a greater impact on some of our customers than expected, while tight housing held back customer purchase volume. This, combined with some of our larger enterprise customers ramping more slowly than anticipated, impacted our Q2 revenue.

Overall, this led to fewer closed loans per active user than projected. The average monthly closed loans per active user came in at 1.35 for the quarter compared to 1.51 in Q2 of last year and 8% below what we planned. While we exited the first quarter with fairly strong closed loan volume of 1.2 in the month of March and saw robust mortgage application volume, these applications didn't close at their historical rate and closed loan volume didn't grow as quickly as anticipated.

Contracted revenue continued to be strong, growing in the second quarter by 35% year-over-year to $57.1 million and representing 64% of total revenue. Revenue per active Encompass user declined by 1% year-over-year to $594 despite industry loan volume declining 8% year-over-year in the quarter, demonstrating increased adoption on our platform. Sequentially, revenue per active Encompass user increased 8%.

As Jonathan mentioned, bookings of 9,600 users was at the high end of our range and brings total contracted users 232,000. Active users as a percentage of contracted was 76.5% in the second quarter.

Implementation of Professional Services revenue increased year-over-year as we continued to onboard customers, resulting from our prior strong bookings. Services revenue represented approximately 9% of total revenue in the quarter.

GAAP gross margin in the second quarter was 63%, flat sequentially and reflect the impact from lower revenue. GAAP net income for the second quarter was $18.8 million or $0.52 per diluted share compared to $10.6 million or $0.34 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2016. This includes the impact from recent changes to the treatment of tax-related stock compensation benefit, and net income per share also reflects the addition of 3.2 million shares issued in our August follow-on offering.

The tax rate on a GAAP basis was approximately 36% in the second quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income for the second quarter was $18.2 million or $0.51 per diluted share compared to $16.8 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2016, and on a per share basis, also reflects the impact from an additional 3.2 million shares. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $35.8 million compared to $30.9 million for the second quarter of 2016 and 34% of revenue.

Now shifting to the balance sheet and cash flow. We finished the second quarter with cash and investments of approximately $455 million, up $7 million sequentially. Cash flow from operations was $36.4 million in the second quarter. In addition, Q2 CapEx including both capitalized development costs and hard capital purchases was approximately $24 million.

For the year, we continue to expect CapEx to be approximately $93 million to $95 million, which includes approximately $13 million for facilities expansion. We expect to generate free cash flow of approximately $25 million to $35 million in 2017.

Now turning to the rest of our guidance. Our 2017 annual guidance takes into consideration industry forecasts for mortgage origination volume. We use the composite estimates of mortgage origination volume as published by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Mortgage Bankers Association to forecast certain portions of our business.

For 2017, this composite shows an estimated 17% decline in origination volumes from 2016, which has driven entirely by an expected decline in refinance activity. For the third quarter, the origination volume is expected to decrease 5% sequentially and declined 23% year-over-year. The detailed blended forecast data can be found on our supplemental data sheet that is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

We are updating our assumptions around the impact of declining refinance volumes, the impact from a tight housing supply and customer purchase volume, and the ramp rate of some of our new enterprise customers to reflect what we've observed in the first half. This is leading us to reduce our expectations for the number of closed loans per active user on our platform in 2017 and is reflected in lower revenue from Success-Based Pricing and network transaction.

We believe that once we get past 2017, significant declines in refi volume will be complete and the purchase market should continue to improve. So we feel good about our ability to return to stronger growth next year.

Regarding bookings, we still expect to add seats at a rate of 8,000 to 10,000 a quarter for the remainder of 2017 and we expect this combined with our large base of users ramping on our platform to drive growth despite lower industry mortgage volumes in the year.

In the second half of the year, mortgage volume is expected to be down 28% year-over-year, driven by refinances down 57% year-over-year. For the reasons I laid out, we now expect annual revenue to be in the range of $400 million to $405 million. GAAP net -- net income on a GAAP basis is now expected to be in the range of $40 million to $42 million or $1.11 to $1.16 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $114 million to $117.8 million and adjusted net income for the year is expected to be in the range of $52.8 million to $54.3 million or $1.47 to $1.50 per diluted share.

Turning to the third quarter of 2017, we expect revenue to be in the range of $104 million to $106 million. Net income is expected to be $7 million to $8 million or $0.19 to $0.22 per diluted share. Adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of $13.9 million to $15.1 million, $0.38 to $0.41 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $30.4 million to $32.4 million.

And finally, before we turn to your questions, I'd like to highlight that this quarter will be presenting at the Pacific Crest Technology conference in Del on August 7 and the Oppenheimer Growth Conference in Boston on August 9.

With that, I'll turn it over to the operator for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. We'll take our first question from Sterling Auty with JPMorgan.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yes. Thanks. All right. So I'll try to be the one question, one follow-up. So let's start with, in terms of – let's compare and contrast coming into the quarter with the expectations you had for refi volumes and new purchase volumes for the full year and how that's changed under the new outlook. Let's start with that.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Sure. So, coming into the quarter, and I think we mentioned, as we came out of March, we were seeing 12 loans per user coming out of the quarter at about 1.2. We really saw actually quite a bit of applications, both in March and April, coming in. So we were expecting to see that continue in terms of the applications, and we were expecting those to close at their historical rates. And what we ended up seeing was on both sides of things, both in terms of refinancing, closing rates came down materially from what we were seeing historically, and on purchase rates, we saw a corresponding reduction as well.

Anecdotally, as we went out in the market and understood that a little bit more, what we found was that the tight inventory was really squeezing purchase applications and that our refi customers just – they were scrambling for business and it hit them harder.

So, again, we were surprised as we came into the – got into the quarter, and what we were seeing, it really is I think this real big transition from a refi market. We saw part of it in Q1, but really came through in Q2. We're now into that purchase market, but that big, big transition was something we haven't seen since late 2013. And for the last six years, our model really was able to accommodate and predict. In this case, that big shift was not captured by the model. Those changes in pull-through rates weren't captured. Now that we've gone through that, that's what we've used to adapt the model going forward, just a big surprise as we went through the quarter.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And I think a lot of us see that your competitive position has gotten better. It does look like it's a bit of a timing shift, almost like an air gap as those two things happen. But I know the question that a lot of us are going to have is when you look to 2018, what are the dynamics that you would need to see to get back to – let's use the long-term growth rate, the 25%. So what – what does the housing market dynamics need to produce for you to get back to that type of growth dynamic?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

So we kind of feel that fundamentally, the target growth rate independent loan volume should be right around 25%. So if we have a headwind, like we're having now, which is a massive headwind, that obviously is going to erode that. If we get a tailwind, like we have in the past, that helps.

But really, as we go into 2018 and we look at the fundamental drivers of the business, which is our continued success of adding lenders, adding users, driving more loans across the platform, our continued move upmarket – and as I mentioned, we signed a top-three credit union, we deployed the top-five corresponding investor on the platform. That's creating more and more activity. The next-generation platform is going to continue to help us drive revenue per loan. And that's really what drives us on that growth trajectory going forward.

And as we look at what the market looks like, the market is projected to be flat to up in 2018 and into 2019 where refi has really dried out as we go through this year and the purchase volume takes over. So unless there is some dramatic change, right, in the economy, we feel very good about our underlying growth rate, our leading position, and the outlook for us continue to grab share and drive value per loan.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

But I just want to put a fine point on that. So you're saying, the headwinds you think as you get into 2018 go away, so based on your commentary, you would think your base case scenario of 25% could present itself?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yes.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thank you, guys.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Saket Kalia with Barclays.

Saket Kalia - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions here. So first, for you, Jonathan, it sounds like one of the reasons, beyond what we just talked about in terms of the volume, was really the delay in enterprise customers may be getting productive. Can you just dig into that part a little bit more? Is it because we maybe need more services capacity to help implement -- did those enterprise customers maybe need a little bit more customization? Or are there other factors to consider? Anything that would help us understand sort of that gating factor to those enterprise customers ramping.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Absolutely, Saket. So, as we said in the past, we would kind of -- as you deal with us and we kind of transition upmarket over time, we really see a different amount of time, depending on the segment that our customers are in, for implementation and wrapping. And that obviously has varied between mid-market, it's longer and strategic, and then it's been longer in enterprise.

One of the things that we have seen basically on the customers that we brought on, let's say, in the last 12 months, some of the bigger enterprise customers, folks that are 800 seats plus, 1,000, 2,000 type seat, deals we've been (24:48) doing more and more of, is that they're – they're just bigger. They're more complex. It takes a little bit more time to kind of go through the whole process, plan them out, change management, and we're actually seeing it take a bit longer to deploy and a bit longer to ramp.

And so now what we're doing is we're now accommodating for that in the model, and really, it became really evident in the first part of this year where we have, as you know, we sold so many seats last year as we're going through implementation. It's just taking longer for these customers to do the rollout. Whether it needs more services, I don't really think we need more services involved. I just think it's a function of a larger and more complex customer that takes just a bit more time than we need to forecast for it. And we will -- we forecast a little bit under on that.

Saket Kalia - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got it. That makes sense. And as my follow-up, maybe just a little bit of different way around Sterling's line of questioning. But Jonathan, you said that the transition here has been dramatic with the drop-off in refis not necessarily getting replaced by more purchase volume because of less inventory. But it also sounds like the outlook for origination volume is about the same as expected. So the question is, did the mix that we've talked about of roughly 60/40 within your customer base of purchase versus refi, has that ratio kind of changed at all?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

No, it really hasn't changed. It's still – I think right now our ratio is probably 68/32, kind of current. But what has actually really happened is that we definitely have a subset of customers, a minority of the customers that are over-weighted to refi. Right? That's kind of their business model. And as refi dropped off as quickly as it did, they did not transition and backfill at the rate and the model that we expected.

I think they were cut off a little bit. And so that definitely had an effect on the overall closed loans across the platform and the closed loans per user. Again, it's not – it's a small percentage of the customers, but still had an impact on the model. And now we basically have gone back and looked at the model and the different inputs and we've made adjustments as we go into the second half of the year.

Saket Kalia - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Understood. That's helpful. Thanks, guys.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yes.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Brad Sills with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Brad Sills - Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to ask about the impact that the refi had when maybe having on attrition. Did you see attrition at all this quarter? I know last year it was close to zero, but historically, it's been about 1% a quarter. If you could just comment on what impact that may be having there, please. Thank you.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yes. We really didn't see anything from attrition, Brad. You're right on. Historical has been about 1% per quarter. And we're – we're right around there. So that really didn't have the effect. It really was just some of these customers not being able to move quick enough and backfill. And part of it was the purchase market was tight. Tight inventory. And so a lot of people competing even though the demand's out there. That had some effect in terms of, I think, closing rates. But overall, I think we've seen the transition and we're accommodating for it while going forward. And we continue to see great demand and not seeing anything unusual in terms of customer attrition.

Brad Sills - Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.

Okay. Great. And then last one if I may, please. On the Consumer Connect opportunity, if you could just elaborate on what that means. You're saying increased revenue per loan, but what will – how will that manifest in terms of monetization? Thanks very much.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Sure. So Consumer Connect, really what we've gone out and done there is created that as an extension of Encompass and rolled it into the capabilities of the overall Encompass platform. And that's – we've talked about in the past. That's one of the features that as we continue to go forward, we've talked about raising prices on a seat basis, on a per-loan basis kind of going forward and how we've done that. Consumer Connect is one of the value propositions that allows us to continue doing that as we sell new customers and we renew customers.

The other thing that Consumer Connect really allows us to do is there is a whole set of services that are used through the process around verification of assets, verification of deposits, other verification of accounts, identity, et cetera, that this service, we believe, will drive in terms of transactional fees. So that's really kind of the combination of the value proposition there. And then clearly, the market wants to give that kind of capability out to their borrowers. So all those reasons we see some real positive coming out of it.

Brad Sills - Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.

Great. Thanks, Jonathan.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Ross MacMillan with RBC.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks a lot for taking my questions. I had two. Just, Jonathan, maybe just to start. So, I mean, look at the composite volumes, they were actually a bit better year-over-year in Q2 than at the time of the guide. And so it sounds like the revision – that's the same for both the quarter and the year. So it sounds like the revision is more maybe specific to your customer base. I'm just curious if you had to wait the three things you highlighted; refi customer productivity, a tight supply on purchase, and then a third piece of slower ramp on active users. Which do you think, if you could unpack it, has the biggest impact on your outlook for Q3 and the rest of the year? And then I had a quick follow-up.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yes. I'm going to start with that and I'm going to let Matt finish some of it. But I would say that two-thirds of what we saw in the first quarter and the second quarter was tied to the volume effect and the closed loans per user through our model being higher than it actually was and really the refi drop-off. And you've got to remember that we've got a lot of pieces going into the model, not only the current mature customers but the ramping customers and the new customers. And about a third was ramp. So that's what I would say on those two pieces.

And then as we go into the second half of the year, a portion of that is ramp on enterprise customers, but the majority of it is related to the loan volume. And really, I think the transition that we've seen where loan volumes have shifted a bit more, right, to the first half of the year, and so where as we entered the year with volume about even between the first half and second half, you now see projections where the second half is down 4% to 5%.

And Matt, would you add anything to that?

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

No, I think that was pretty spot on, Jonathan. I mean, I – yes, I would say that we've been through the – the first half was the half where the transition took place. That was where Jonathan mentioned we had that kind of market that was split between purchase and refinance as we started the year. We exit that half with the shift having taken place, and now we're kind of in this new paradigm where we've got a lower refi market and a growing purchase market.

So we've re-factored that into our closed loans per user assumption as we go out through the second half. And then, of course, we've adjusted ramps according to the experience that we've seen, especially with our enterprise customers. And onto that, we've layered the industry composite for the rest of the year. So we exit the first half going to the second half feeling confident about where we are from a modeling standpoint and I feel like the numbers we put out there are prudent.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

That's helpful. Maybe just one follow-up on that, Matt. I think previously, we had assumed active seats would accelerate this year. Can you give a ballpark what you think the active seat growth is going to look like now on your reset numbers?

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Right. So in the second quarter, we exited the quarter with active users at 76.5%. So we did see an uptick. It didn't make it all the way to 77%. But with that being said, we do expect to see that increase in active users continue throughout the year because the driver is still the same. It's all around. We added a lot of users in 2016 and they're ramping and becoming productive. And even though there's a little bit of slowdown, that is still the case. They're ramping and becoming productive. So we really believe that the 80% level that we've previously put out there is attainable by the end of the year.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

That's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Brent Bracelin from KeyBanc.

Brent Bracelin - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Thank you for taking the question. I hopped off and hopped back on here, so if I ask a question that's already been answered, I certainly apologize. My question really is tied to the -- the dollar per kind of loan value that you're seeing specifically. I mean, obviously you had great growth on the subscription side. So the delta here relatively to this, the delta relative to the guide, I get the lower volume trends. But what are you seeing on a per-dollar loan kind of attach rate to kind of the lower volumes? It looks like that downticked as well. What's driving that? Are there other factors contributing to a change here in the dollar per loan that you're capturing?

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Well, we're seeing a dollar per loan that's still in the $145 to $150 range that we've articulated back in our Analyst Day. So the sensitivity to the volumes that we've talked about reduces the loans per user. So it reduces the absolute number of loans. But when we talk about the loans that we are processing, we're still seeing adoption of our services, and we're still seeing the growth for all the reasons that we previously articulated around new products and services and next-gen rolling out.

So I really feel confident that we're going to continue increasing those dollars -- the dollars per loan going through the year. The fundamentals that are driving those increases are still in place. And we're still on track with next gen, and that's really what's driving the increases. So that – I think that's really a great positive thing for Ellie Mae.

Brent Bracelin - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. And then, Jonathan, one for you quickly here on the correspondent lender you signed up in the quarter. Walk us through the opportunity that you see in the correspondent market. How big is that today for you as a percentage of the business? And as you think about that opportunity, how big of an opportunity could that be? And is that something that you're starting to see in the pipeline of deals you're looking into second half and into 2018?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yes. That's a terrific question. So our – our presence with correspondent investors is just starting. With many of these larger institutions that do correspondent buying as investors, they also have retail channels. And we have been in many of the retail channels of some of these businesses.

And this one, in particular, started off doing some for their retail, which is a very small part of their business. And the partnership and the relationship we had with this investor, which is actually the number-four investor, it's AmeriHome, was just a great partnership where they stepped back with us and said, we want to help, work with you to build a state-of-the-art leading correspondent platform. And so we started this effort and just worked with them last year, and we're right now finishing the rollout of that. I mean, these guys do tens of billions of dollars on that platform.

The economics are a little different. They're not the same as on a retail shop. We sell less seats, but we obviously have a lot more loans being purchased across the platform. But the way to think about this is that when we talk about loans and we talk about the industry, we're really talking about originated loans through retail channels. This really increases the opportunity for a subset of those loans. Right? So about, I'd say, 40% of the loans are purchased by a correspondent out in the marketplace for us to monetize that loan yet another time by having to exchange between a lender that originated on Encompass and a correspondent investor that buys on Encompass.

And so in the case here with AmeriHome, many, many of the lenders that sell to them as a correspondent investor are actually originating the loan and they're paying us on SBP on that side of it. And then we're also adding significant value and getting paid from AmeriHome as well. We really think that's going to open up the opportunity for us further with many of the other correspondents over time. And some of these are obviously the larger institutions. And we're really excited about it.

Brent Bracelin - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Helpful. Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from John Campbell with Stephens.

John Campbell - Stephens, Inc.

Good afternoon. Just on the new guidance, what assumptions are you guys making around bookings? Are you still feeling good about the 8,000 to 10,000 seat clip per quarter?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yes. Yes. We still believe the 8,000 to 10,000 per quarter is very, very comfortable with that. Obviously, we're right in that range this quarter. We did over that range last quarter. So 22,000 year-to-date. And as we continue to move upmarket, we're seeing lots of demand.

John Campbell - Stephens, Inc.

Okay, great. And then Black Knight, I mean, they seem pretty excited about their new, I guess, pre-configured version of Empower. But do you guys have any thoughts on that? And I know it's early, but are you guys seeing them at all in the marketplace yet?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yes. To be honest with you, we're really not seeing them. I know what they've said is that they're trying to maybe focus on some of their servicing customers and lower end servicing customers. But we just – we have not seen real – much in the way of activity there. So it remains to be seen.

It's always very difficult to take a product that is meant as an enterprise toolkit and pre-configure it and bring it downmarket. So I don't know how they'll do. I've had other experiences with companies like PeopleSoft and other places where it's just very difficult to do. You have to retool your entire business from a services standpoint, a support standpoint, a sales incentive standpoint, so it's a go-to-market. But again, I haven't seen any real activity there.

John Campbell - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thanks, Jonathan.

Operator

We'll take our next question – I'm sorry. We'll take our next question from Thomas Robb with Morgan Stanley.

Thomas Robb - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks for taking my question. And I'm on for Brian Essex. Just wanted to take a little bit longer term view. What's your latest thinking on expanding into the adjacent markets? And any way to kind of think about what the customer economics would be around, those versus the current mortgage market?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

So we really haven't got into the detailed economics on it yet. I mean, one of the things that we've been laying the groundwork for is with the Encompass Lending Platform, we've really generalized that in our next generation such that as we look out a couple -few years, we can take it into other lending verticals, because as you know, over half of our customers are banks or credit unions, and they do other types of lending for their clientele, whether it be small business, commercial, auto lending, student, et cetera, personal lending.

And so really, we're in the realm right now of really looking at each of those markets and determining what would be the most attractive for us and the most synergistic for some of our bank customers. And so commercial and auto lending are definitely looking interesting, but we haven't really gotten to the level – next level of economics, and we're still in the exploratory stage.

Thomas Robb - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. And are you guys facing like a different competitor set as you move into those? Because I know sometimes if a configured vertical (43:19) software player moves into a adjacent market doing something similar, they have – sometimes they have issues kind of adjusting their product to fit that different product line. And kind of related to that, would you guys have to make any different investments or additional investments in the network to support that?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yes. I mean, our expectation is that, again, instead of having a mortgage origination platform, our Encompass Lending Platform has really evolved into a more generalized platform in terms of being able to go after those segments.

Going after those segments, whether – what is the most attractive, how we go after, it is going to be a function of the size of the space, the competition in the space, whether we decide we're going to build ourselves, acquire a player in that category and move it on to the platform, we're really kind of in those early formative stages. But yes.

I mean, all those things we need to consider. And it's again part of our long-term strategic plan. In the short-term, over the next couple of years, we are razor-focused on the mortgage origination segment continuing to drive at our target growth rate of 25% and continuing to expand or – leave (44:44). This is more planting the seeds for growth a little ways out there.

Thomas Robb - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you, guys.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Pat Walravens with JMP Securities.

Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you. I guess my first question would be, if you look at the $34 million, which is sort of the midpoint of the amount that you guided down for 2017, how should we think about how much of that is from the refi effect and how much is from the longer ramp? Is it 50/50?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

I would say it's closer to, what, 75/25 in the second half?

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yes. In the second half, there is less of an effect on the ramping. The refi is really – as the reset really happened around the refi, the ramping situation is just kind of a – it's really related to our enterprise customers, and going forward, that becomes a smaller and smaller percentage of the change.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

I mean, fundamentally, we just – we continue to feel great about the business, great about what we're doing in terms of adding customers and driving adoption. We had a massive downshift in refi that behaved more aggressively to the downside than we had modeled. We think we've accommodated for that.

Actually, we were very confident we've accommodated for that. And we've put that into the plan going into the second half. And so I really believe now that that kind of transitions behind us, we're starting at a little bit lower point, but we're laying out a foundation that should continue to allow us to drive solid growth going into the future.

Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC

Okay. I like hearing the very confident we've-accommodated-for-that part. My second question, Jonathan, just as people think through this, I think they're going to go, okay, well, wait a minute, so you have a bunch of customers that have lower refi volumes and they're not switching to purchase fast enough, are they going to go out of business and are they going to lose the seats? Is that something I think we need to worry about?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

As I look at the behavior – obviously, we have thousands of customers that we look at kind of what's kind of happening. We are seeing customers have this downshift. It's actually -- it goes across the board, mid to larger to enterprise, and it's just – it's lower and they've adapted to it, is what I'd say.

I mean, I do expect on the margin as usually the fact that some customers will try from the business, others will be acquired. But we really haven't seen that happen in the first half of the year. And that's really where the transition really happened pretty significantly. Where the refi really drop down, we talk about refi in the second half of the year, it's really on a relative basis to last year. If you really look at where refi is right now, it's pretty much down to that diminished level. So if you've made it through to this point, you've basically adapted. And so that's really what I think we're seeing.

Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Brandon Dobell with William Blair.

Brandon B. Dobell - William Blair & Co. LLC

Thanks. Given the transition factor back to purchase (48:16) and your comment about the correspondent lender, should we expect either a future or are you already putting in place any changes in kind of sales force, organization, strategy around going after the correspondent lenders now that you've had some success with kind of getting one of the big ones on board?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Well, the beauty of it, Brandon, is that we have relationships with the vast majority of them.

Brandon B. Dobell - William Blair & Co. LLC

Right.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

And we have lots of success on the retail side. So really the key here was getting to a place where we really had a product that was enterprise grade, good scale, and got the – the sale of approval from one of the very top players. And it worked as really a very close partnership, a close relationship. And with AmeriHome on board, we think that many of our other customers that use us on the retail side will start looking at us on the correspondent side as well. And we're actually having some of those conversations right now.

Brandon B. Dobell - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. As a follow-up, any change in terms of how you guys view the consumer direct or direct-to-consumer channel given the shift in the volumes, especially for the customers that historically had a little bit more refi exposure? Are they thinking, acting differently about the consumer channel? Thanks.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yes. I think everybody really wants a consumer direct channel, a consumer channel of some sort right now. Obviously, some of the guys that were very refi-centric and call center centric, which was a percent of the population, that has been part of their makeup for a long while. But one of the things we see across the board is that both refi and in purchase, people want to make sure that they have what I'll call is an extension to engage with the consumer. It may not be a call center model. But it's a way for the consumer to engage how they want to engage, especially the millennial, the new homebuyers. But they still want this combination of high tech and high touch.

And so really, what we are doing is focusing on that facilitation and that we think that what we're seeing, as we see from our customers, is that they will have models that accommodate for that, that are probably more loan advisor models than complete call center models. But it'll just be a – it's just another way that a consumer can engage with a lender depending on how they want to do business. That's kind of the evolution we're seeing.

Brandon B. Dobell - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Mayank Tandon with Needham & Company.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Thank you. Jonathan, could you elaborate a little bit more on the next-gen platform? How does that differentiate you versus your peers or competition? I mean, just a little bit more color on that would be very helpful.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yes, absolutely. So we are very differentiated right now versus all our competitors in all the different segments. One, in terms of our – the breadth of our solution; the compliance and regulatory capabilities, which still remain very important in the industry; the market lead obviously. And – and the fact that it's a solution that is software-as-a-service but has two elements to it. It's highly configurable. So you can go in there and deploy it in a very reasonable timeframe. But it has extensibility so that if you're a strategic or enterprise customer, you can make it further your own.

With the next-generation platform, we really have taken that element to the next level, both the fact that it's going to be obviously highly configurable in the cloud in a software-as-a-service model, but further that it's all API-driven, highly extensible, but you can still upgrade and migrate from version to version. That is very attractive to the enterprise customer segment and more and more of the upper part of the enterprise customer segment. So you get the beauty of – if you're a mid-market or strategic customer, you could configure, but if you are in that next segment, our platform becomes even more attractive.

The other thing that's very key in this next-generation platform on top of the APIs is how the workflow engine can drive really lights-out automation and drive more and more efficiency and folks managing by exception and the analytics capabilities as well. So we already have this great lead, and we believe this kind of just leaps us that much further in front of any competition in any segment.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Right. Great. Thank you.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Brian Schwartz with Oppenheimer.

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Yes, hi. I've got a question for Jonathan and one for Matt. Jonathan, kind of building upon the question about the next-generation platform, I'm just curious if you're starting to see any increased commitments from partners or more partners are looking to be a part of the ecosystem and work with the business. I know that that was a thought in terms of the platform.

And then, Matt, just any thoughts that you can give us in terms of thinking about how the margin profile should trend in 2018, if it should be any different next year than what we are previously thinking, just given some of the timing shifts on the revenue? Thanks.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Great question, Brian. So, one of the things that we're seeing even prior to the platform and us releasing the APIs on next generation is that as we become a bigger and bigger part of the market, partners want to do more and more with the platform. And that kind of has been one of the drivers of – we're limited by how many different things they can do and ultimately, obviously, number of things that we can further monetize together.

So the APIs are very exciting for them. They are clamoring for them. The first set of folks that we actually released a subset of APIs to is our existing customers that use the software development kit to extend it. And we have hundreds of customers that are already using some of the early APIs. So the enthusiasm has been fantastic. And we do think there is going to be just a tremendous amount of embracing and a lot of innovation that happens around the Ellie Mae, and Encompass ecosystem has these capabilities roll out through the rest of this year, into early next year.

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Hey, Brian, it's Matt. So, on the margins, because of the guide-down, the key margin targets are down a couple of percentage points, but directionally going into next year, you should see the same type of uptick. So just starting with gross margin, so for 2017, we see us coming in around 51% and going into next year, from a gross margin standpoint, directionally we've guided to a flat 2018 over 2017, I think you can expect to continue to see that flat trend year-over-year. And the reason there is we're continuing to invest in next gen, and next year, we're actually rolling out key pieces of the platform so that increases our cost of sales. So you're going to expect to see flatness there.

On just OpEx, so OpEx as a percent of revenue this year – and again, this is all GAAP. This year, we're at 51%, not a significant change to where we were before. And we'll continue to expect to see that next year. While we continue to invest in key areas to ensure that we continue to grow at that 25% target, we do accommodate for changes in our revenue outlook and we dial back what we'll call a discretionary spend where needed to keep those margins in line.

And then finally, adjusted EBITDA, kind of similarly, we expect adjusted EBITDA around 30% for the year. We're down, again, just a couple of percentage points because of the revenue guide-down. And then going forward, we expect to continue to grow toward our target of 35% to 40%. So next year, I think you can expect to see it a percent or two than where we ended this year.

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, that is our final question today. At this time, I'd like to turn the call back over to our – I'm sorry, to management for any closing comments.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Great. Thank you. Thank you. I want to thank everybody for being on again. I just want to reiterate how really, really great and confident we are about the business. I think our team is doing a terrific job executing. Unfortunately, we were surprised by the massive level of influence of the transition from refi. We've accommodated for that in the outlook going forward. And I clearly see just solid growth and opportunity ahead as we go into 2018. So, again, thank you, guys, and we look forward to talking with you soon.

Operator

And this does conclude today's conference. We appreciate your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.