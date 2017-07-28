Market Volatility Bulletin: 'So You're Telling Me There's A Chance?'

An appropriate dual warning from both the long and the short perspective on vol trading from seasoned contributor Ian Bezek

VIX really looked like it had a shot at picking up earlier in today's trade

CNBC: 2:45PM EST

The VIX (VXX, TVIX, UVXY) finally decided to demonstrate that it has a pulse earlier in today’s trade, when it rose on a downturn for US equities precipitated by a sharp drop in the NASDAQ. Today’s action from the standpoint of the volatility index is not altogether different from the June 7 “Tech Wreck”.



Deutsche Bank shares, which have been on a tear over the past twelve months, suffered a steep plunge after its quarterly earnings announcement.

The prominent bank’s spill may have contributed to the woes that have been plaguing the DAX over the last couple weeks. European stocks have hit a soft patch of late, and today continues that narrative.

Two important markets that have been more or less unidirectional of late have been oil (USO) and the US Dollar (UUP)

Our rather non-controversial belief is that dollar weakness plays an important role in recent weakness in the oil market’s rise. This is a common theme even for US equities, or more to the point: their earnings. Dollar weakness makes it easier for large multinationals to hit their earnings bogies. Whether that translates to strength in equities is actually debatable, as a lot of foreign money has flooded into the US over the past three years on dollar strength; a sustained weaker currency puts that money at risk.

Tomorrow morning marks the first estimate of Q2 GDP; the Atlanta Fed estimate just ticked higher in the last couple days. Here’s what they have to say:



The forecast of the contribution of inventory investment to second-quarter growth increased from 0.54 percentage points to 0.82 percentage points after this morning's advance reports on durable manufacturing and wholesale and retail inventories from the U.S. Census Bureau.”

Shout Out

Today’s featured article goes to Ian Bezek for his piece entitled “Volatility Has to Go Up Now, Right?”



We are long-time fans of Mr. Bezek’s work. This article hits on several very important points. In a nut shell, he impresses on readers that indeed, the spot VIX index is trading at all-time lows.



Sidenote: our current understanding is that the all-time low of 8.84 was a misprint for the index. We did see the index briefly touch 9.03. Anybody out there who actually witnessed the 8.84, we’d love to hear from you.



But the SA contributor does not end there. Importantly, he warns readers that one cannot actually trade spot VIX, which is a mathematical calculation rather than a tradable entity. One can only trade index futures, or exchange-traded products that themselves are special mixtures of the futures.



The single most important point Mr. Bezek makes in his article is that the short-vol trade is certainly quite vulnerable to “set backs” (to put it mildly) as well. In his own words:



Investment assets in SVXY and XIV (which benefit from subdued volatility) are now equal to those in VXX and UVXY. Historically, VXX and UVXY (which both bet on rising volatility) had far more assets than those that profited from shorting volatility. The flood of money into SVXY and XIV shows that ordinary investors are getting comfortable owning these short volatility products as they reach new levels of embedded risk just as they finish a historic rally.



We are informed that during 2011, short vol indexes were down 80% for the year. We are among those who are of the mind that many people are falling in love with a trade that has worked so very well, without truly understanding how rare and special the circumstances are that have allowed that trade to work as it has.



Thank you Ian for doing your part to warn investors of the respective dangers of going long vs. short volatility products.

Thoughts on Volatility

All you readers remember the tumult of June 29 2017, right? If you do not, then you can be excused. Exactly four weeks ago we had a large resumption in volatility; spot VIX ever-so-briefly reached a high of over 15 before being summarily kicked down to finish the day below a twelve-handle.



We mention this because today’s large increase may very well be nothing more than an isolated incident in an equity environment where volatility trades – for any number of reasons – at the most suppressed levels in the history of the index.

Interestingly, only this morning Mr. Bezek featured a F1-F2 contango screenshot of 12.00’ish in the post we featured. Today’s rapid increase in spot take the contango down a couple notches to 10.07%. This is well in keeping with the phenomenon of the front-end tracking spot more closely than the back end. Today we saw a pop in the spot index, and as such F1 reacted the most.

We write this as the end of the session approached, and spot has cooled off a good deal. Having said that, what ever residual change that we do see is on the front month.



Today’s experience we think is instructive: much like the June 7 “Tech Wreck” or the June 29th volatility “explosion”, the breakout in spot was quickly doused. If you’re a trader in today’s market environment, that’s what you do. Wait for a build up, and sell it.



Mind you, we do not believe that this is a good strategy for long-term. But for 2017 in particular, it has been pure gold. We’ve emphasized as much ourselves when discussing opportunities for buying ES straddles – buy ‘em, but be very ready to sell on any pop.

Organic at-the-money vol has pulled up some on the weekly expiry; the weekly and quarterly vols are modestly higher over the past few sessions, though not notably.

A week or so ago we saw weekly sport a 5.8, monthly a 6.8, and quarterly a 9.3! We frequently mention that weekly volatility is the most likely to track forecasts of actual realized volatility, while far-dated options are more inclined to consider the impact of mean-reversion in volatility.

Conclusion

That’s all for today. Vol got a break, but then swiftly sold down.



With only six minutes before the close, we question whether the VIX can hold its head above the ten-handle.



As always, we thank you for your comments and contributions to this forum.



Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.