HFF's (HF) CEO Mark Gibson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 6:00 PM ET

Executives

Myra Moren – Director-Investor Relations

Mark Gibson – Chief Executive Officer

Greg Conley – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jade Rahmani – KBW

Mitch Germain – JMP Securities

Brandon Dobell – William Blair

Myra Moren

Thank you. Welcome to HFF, Inc.'s earnings conference call to review the company's operating performance and production results for the second quarter 2017. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing financial results for the second quarter and the first half of the year. The release is available on our Investor Relations website at hfflp.com.

This conference call is being webcast and is available on our website along with the slide deck you may reference during our remarks. Please turn to the slide labeled Disclaimer and the reference to forward-looking statements.

This presentation contains statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding our future growth momentum, operations, financial performance and business outlook. These statements should be considered as estimates only, as actual results may ultimately differ. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we are under no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements you may hear.

For more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that could cause results to differ, please refer to our second quarter earnings release filed on Form 8-K and our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, all of which are filed with the SEC.

We may make certain statements during today's call, which refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, and we have provided a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP figures in our earnings release.

With that in mind, I will introduce our senior management team. Conducting the call today will be Mark Gibson, HFF's Chief Executive Officer; and Greg Conley, HFF's Chief Financial Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Mark Gibson.

Mark Gibson

Thank you, Myra. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the call. I apologize for the delay. As outlined in our earnings release, revenue totaled $137.4 million in the second quarter of 2017 and net income totaled $19.5 million, representing an 16.7% increase and a 22.8% increase, respectively when compared to the same period in the previous year.

As stated in our last earnings call, investor sentiment remains focused on domestic and global economic growth, economic cycle risk, re-investment risk, geopolitical risk and the effects of the regulatory burden on financial institutions. These concerns resulted in the institutional commercial real estate market entering the period of price discovery or the formation of bid-ask gap between buyers and sellers in 2016.

This sentiment carried forward into the first six months of 2017 supported by the 8.5% decline in the industry's investment sales volumes in that time period, as reported by Real Capital Analytics. However, these statistics do not change our long-term view of the favorable fundamentals supporting the commercial real estate industry and the potential growth of future transaction activity.

Accordingly, we continue to invest in our core business as evidenced by the following points: A 9.4% increase in headcount over the past 12 months resulting in 81 net new associates joining the firm. Included in this figure is the addition of 46 net new capital markets advisors and the highest such growth in HFF's history.

As we've mentioned on previous earnings calls, our headcount growth is a result of both our organic and external recruiting efforts. The firm will balance these two approaches based on the strategic needs in the operating environment.

As discussed on previous earnings calls HFF announced the opening of its London office in January 2017 and the acquisition of Hentschel & Company, a New York City based boutique investment banking business in March of 2017. Currently the HFF London office has 14 employees and Hentschel & Company has been successfully integrated into the HFF platform. Investment in these two strategic initiatives began to be recognized in the firms P&L in 2017.

In keeping with the firm's long-term strategic plan, we will continue to add personnel to our offices, property verticals and business lines throughout 2017 subject to the overall performance of the U.S. economy. In order to accommodate both our recent and future growth, we have significantly invested in the firm's general infrastructure, including additional administrative personnel in our accounting, human resources, research and information technology support functions.

Related to technology the firm continues to make significant investment in expanding our infrastructure to allow our capital markets advisors to more efficiently and effectively originate and conduct their business. HFF views these expenditures as investments to support the future growth of the firm.

Per our commentary on previous earnings calls, the length of the current economic cycle combined with the previously mentioned investor concerns have resulted in the redefining of risk relative to underwriting metrics for the majority of investors. In essence, investors have taken a more conservative underwriting approach relative to rent growth, expense recognition, exit assumptions, et cetera.

While the total return targets of investors have remained generally consistent, the changes in underwriting metrics utilized to achieve that return have resulted in lower bid prices on many assets, which has created the aforementioned bid-ask gap. Stated differently, the market is experiencing price discovery whereby sellers and buyers are trying to determine the appropriate price given investors' perception of increased risk.

Additionally, with an underlying concern for economic cycle risk, investors have also opted, in some situations, to curtail investing large amounts of equity in single transactions of scale in favor of diversifying equity over multiple assets in separate geographic regions and across differing property verticals.

The 16.5% decline in portfolio at entity level transactions reported by RCA in the first six months of 2017, thus contributed to an outsized impact on the aforementioned headline decline of 8.5% in the same time period. However, portfolio entity level transactions did in fact climb 15% in the second quarter of 2017, which is consistent with investors needs for diversification across multiple assets, and also demonstrates the continued liquidity available for commercial real-estate in general which could be further illustrated here.

Additionally as we have stated on previous earnings calls, volatile capital market conditions can result in an increase in demand for HFF's capital market knowledge, advisory services and execution capabilities as investors seek clarity in asset valuations and in determining the most suitable strategy for their commercial real estate holdings.

Despite the risk aforementioned above the commercial real estate industry and HFF in particular are benefiting from several positive events. Those events are as follows: In regard to the industry at large, commercial real estate as an asset class remains in favor with investors. Additionally, the composition of ownership is becoming increasingly institutional, which we believe is and will continue to positively impact transactional volumes for select intermediaries as investor begin to consolidate service providers.

This is best illustrated by the following points. Effective in the third quarter of 2016, commercial real estate was re-categorized from the broader financial sector and became a stand-alone category as the 11th Global Industry Classification Standard or GICS trading vertical, the first distinct trading vertical created since 1999 indicating commercial real-estate’s enhanced standing among global investors.

HFF believes the emergence of commercial real estate as a core investment holding ensures the industry will continue to benefit from consistent annual allocations of capital and that investing in the asset class is necessary in order to attain a diversified investment portfolio. This is best illustrated on Slide 17, showing an approximate 85% increase of the allocation to commercial real estate since 2010.

Additionally, actual investment in the asset class is approximately 140 basis points below target as a percentage of AUM. As illustrated on Slide 18, capital managed by institutional investors in real estate measured by assets held within closed-end and open-ended funds has increased approximately 107% since 2007, approximately 83% net of price appreciation, suggesting both increased demand for the asset class and a larger denominator of assets, which could be a positive relative to future transactional volume.

Interestingly, for the year 2016, transactional activity, as reported by RCA, was down 13.5% from the 2007 transaction market peak of $571.1 billion. Therefore, the increases in AUM since 2007 mentioned previously should be a positive catalyst for future transaction volumes.

An important source of capital for the U.S. commercial real estate industry is the participation of the retail investor, which in the past has participated via private non-listed REITs. Given constraints implemented by government regulators of this industry, a significant number of no-load or low-load real estate investment funds from private best-in-class real estate operators and investment management firms are emerging or are already investing.

HFF believes there is considerable demand from the traditional retail investor universe as few retail investors have exposure to best-in-class private commercial real estate investment managers.

Foreign capital flows into the U.S. totaled $24.9 billion in the first six months of 2017, an 11% decrease from the same period in the previous year. HFF believes the declines are largely due to the same domestic investor concerns previously mentioned as well as the shift from acquisition to development strategies and ultimately a tough comparison given the regular capital flows of previous few years.

However, there are additional factors impacting foreign investment flows into the U.S. commercial real estate industry, the majority of which were centered on currency risk and, in particular, the recent relative strength of the U.S. dollar. Though we have not witnessed a reduction in foreign investors interest to participating in the U.S. commercial real estate market, these investors are impacted by currency fluctuations and as a result,

are less price competitive than in the recent past.

Finally, as mentioned on previous earnings calls, commercial real estate in effect houses the U.S. economy, and therefore its health is correlated to U.S. job growth. Another significant factor affecting the overall health of the U.S. commercial real estate industry is the supply of new assets being delivered.

As shown on Slide 28 and 29, supply remains largely in balance with demand despite higher completion in 2017 and relatively modest relative to previous economic cycles. An environment of sustained job growth over the next two to three years could afford landlords additional pricing power given the relatively modest scale of new construction, the lending community’s substantial reduction at construction loan funding, the economic cycle risk negatively impacting build-to-core strategies and compression and return on cost metrics.

In the interim, the prices of U.S. commercial real estate will largely be determined by investors' perception of and conviction relating to tenant demand for commercial real estate as investors are not willing to underwrite future capitalization rate compression and/or multiple expansion as a major contributor to total return expectations.

In order to put this commentary into perspective relative to the performance of HFF, we believe it is important to reiterate a few key themes from previous earnings calls. First, it is important to note that HFF is not in the real estate investment business but rather the real estate transaction business. HFF does not invest, lend or provide any services other than those of a capital markets' intermediary. Therefore, the firm is not directly impacted by price movements of commercial real estate assets relative to investment gains or losses from an HFF-sponsored investment fund given its lack of participation in the same.

Second, HFF has virtually no corporate debt, a relatively low fixed cost structure and minimal working capital needs, allowing the firm significant flexibility in terms of adjusting to any market environment, and to take full advantage of potential growth opportunities.

Third, the firm is highly diversified relative to its client base. In the 12-month period ending second quarter 2017, no one client accounted for more than 2.2% of capital market services revenue, and our top 10 clients combined represent a 9.6% of capital markets services revenue.

In regard to future transaction volumes, the aforementioned increases in AUM for both the closed-end and open-ended fund markets suggest the market has potential to sustain current transaction levels absent a significant deceleration in economic activity. Of particular note is the transaction volume emerging from the closed-end fund market.

As illustrated on Slide 21, the average hold period for 64% of participants in the closed-end fund market is less than five years in duration due to the value-add investment objectives, the underlying compensation structure of these funds and the need to post realized returns for future fundraisers.

Finally, as shown on Slide 23, the $1.07 trillion of maturing commercial real estate loans through 2019 should serve as a catalyst for investment sales or refinancing transactions, particularly given the percentage represented by CMBS maturities.

In regard to HFF, our investment sale transaction volumes for the second quarter of 2017 totaled $6.7 billion, a decline of 8.8% when compared to the same period in the previous year and $15.4 billion in the first six months of 2017 a decline of 1.4% when compared to the same period in the previous year.

As reported by RCA, the industry experienced a decline of 4.8% and 8.5% in the second quarter 2017 and first six months of the year respectively versus the same periods in the previous year.

As illustrated on Slide 24, HFF investment sale volume for the full year 2016 increased 115% from 2007 as compared to a decrease of 13.5% for the industry. In regard to HFF's debt business line, our originations for the second quarter 2017 totaled $12.4 billion, an increase of 46.7% and $23.6 billion in the first six months of the year an increase of 31.5% when compared to the same periods in the previous year.

As illustrated on Slide 25, HFF's debt volume for the full year of 2016 increased 73% from 2007 as compared to a decrease of 3.7% for the industry. In summary, we believe there is ample availability of capital in both debt and equity markets to sustain current real estate transaction volumes, absent a precipitous decline in global economic activity.

With that, let me turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Conley

Thank you, Mark. The information I'll discuss today is also set forth on Slides 33 through 46. Beginning on Slides 33 and 34, during the second quarter, our revenue was up $137.4 million as compared to $117.7 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Total transaction volumes increased 25% in the second quarter led by an increase in debt transaction volumes of 46.7%, while investment sales transaction volumes were down 8.8% year-over-year.

Operating income was 19.4% for the second quarter of 2017 up $1.8 million, while operating margins were down 80 basis points primarily due to our decision to continue to strategically invest in our business in the first six months of 2017, which included the start-up of our London operations and the acquisition of Hentschel & Company, which activity was most impactful in the second quarter.

We continue to demonstrate our ability to generate cash from operations and maintain healthy levels of liquidity. In addition, we continue to operate a highly diversified and fully integrated capital market services platform as it relates to both consumers and providers of capital, as no one borrower or seller client represented more than 2.2% of our capital market services revenue for the trailing 12-month period ending June 30, 2017.

Continuing on Slides 34 and 35. Revenue for the first six months of 2017 was $276.2 million, which represents a year-over-year increase of 17.4% or $41 million. The revenue growth for the first six months, was driven by a 19.2% increase in transaction volumes with debt volume up 31.5%, while investment sales volumes were down slightly at 1.4%.

For the first six months of 2017, operating income was $40.2 million compared to $34.3 million an increase of $5.8 million. The increase in operating income for both the quarter and six month periods is primarily attributable to the growth in revenues offset by increases in the Company's compensation related costs and other expenses associated with the growth in headcount and increase in stock compensation expense and an increase in other operating expenses.

Operating margin for the first six months of 2017 was 14.5% compared to 14.6% for the same period in 2016. The operating margins were down only slightly a 10 basis points for the first six month period, which is attributable to the increase in the Company's operating expenses, primarily related to the strategic investments we're making in our business through growth in headcount, expansion of offices and platform services and other operating expenses, such as infrastructure support and technology.

The company's adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 was $32.9 million, an increase of $4.9 million or 17.4% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $28 million in the second quarter of 2016. For the first six months of 2017 adjusted EBITDA was $65.3 million compared to $52.7 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of 23.9%. This increase in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and six month periods was driven primarily by the growth in our operating income and to a lesser extent from an increase in other income related to our agency business.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter was 23.9% compared to 23.8% percent for the second quarter of 2016, while the adjusted EBITDA margins for the six months period ending June 30, 2017 expanded 120 basis points to 23.6% compared to the same period last year.

Cost of services as a percentage of revenue was 57.7% in the first six months of 2017 compared to 57.4% in the same period of 2016. This percentage is up slightly by approximately 30 basis points for the comparative years, which is directly related to the increase in direct operating costs associated with the strategic investments made in 2017.

Operating, administrative and other expenses were up by approximately $3.9 million or 12.8% for the second quarter, and up by approximately $8.6 million or 14.2% in the first six months of 2017, when compared to same period last year. These increases were primarily due to additional compensation related expenses including stock compensation as well as increased occupancy and additional other operating expenses due to higher transactional activity and the growth in headcount.

In addition, other operating expenses have increased as the company's strategic investments in technology continued into 2017 as we implemented the integration of a customer relationship management software system into our IT environment, which includes our proprietary CapTrack database.

Also, as shown on Slide 34 and 35, interest and other income increased $4.3 million in the second quarter and $8.8 million in the first six months when compared to the same periods in 2016, which is primarily attributable to higher income from the valuation of the company's mortgage servicing rights.

The Company's Freddie Mac business has been fairly strong in the past two years with a record level of originations in 2015 of over $5.2 billion and $4.6 billion of originations in 2016. The Company's Freddie Mac business continued to be strong in the first six months of 2017 with approximately $3.1 billion loans originated compared to approximately $2.2 billion last year.

Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.49 compared to $0.41 for the second quarter of 2016 and was $0.99 compared to $0.77 for the first six months of 2016. The Company's effective tax rate for the first six months of 2017 was approximately 39%.

Slides 37 through 39 relate to the balance sheet and liquidity. Our cash balance, net of client advances at June 30, 2017, was $184.8 million compared to $168.3 million at June 30, 2016. As shown on Slide 37, during the first six months of 2017 the Company generated $28.4 million in cash from operating activities net of $12.1 million increase in client advances.

The Company's use of cash is typically related to the limited working capital needs during the year, and the payment of taxes. The company has virtually no corporate level debt to service other than that related to our Freddie Mac business, which is offset with the mortgage note receivable.

As shown on Slide 38, our balance sheet as a June 30, 2017 included $757.3 million of outstanding borrowings on 31 loans under our warehouse credit facilities to support our Freddie Mac Multifamily business. And we also had a corresponding asset reported for the related mortgage notes receivable. To-date, the majority of these loans have been purchased by Freddie Mac.

I would like to make a few comments regarding our production volume and operational measurements which can be found on Slides 40 to 43. As noted on Slide 40 and 41 on a year-over-year basis our production volume increased by 25% or approximately $4.3 billion for the second quarter of 2017 and an increase $6.9 billion or 19.2% for the first six months of 2017. The total number of transactions increased by 2.5% or 13 in the second quarter of 2017 and it increased by 2.9% or 30 for the first six months of 2017.

The Company's loan servicing portfolio grew by $7.5 billion or 13.6% when compared to the portfolio size in the second quarter of 2016. The loan servicing portfolio balance is $62.2 billion as of June 30, 2017.

Slide 42, provides a historical summary of our headcount and also shows the second quarter comparison to the same period in 2016. Total headcount and capital markets advisors as of June 30, 2017 were up 9.4% and 14.8% respectively year-over-year.

Slide 43, provides a summary of select production and operational measures. The revenue per capital markets advisor is up 2.7% for the first six months of 2017, compared to the first six months of 2016. And down 4% for the trailing 12-months. However the revenue per capital markets advisors of a $1.666 million for the trailing 12-months as of June 30, 2017 is up sequentially from each of the past two quarters.

Please note that the addition of 46 net new capital markets advisors, which represents the highest 12-month growth in the HFF’s history had an impact on the aforementioned productivity measures.

In summary, we are pleased with the companies operating and financial performance for the first six months of 2017, as we achieved improving adjusted EBITDA margins with a 17.4% increase in revenues, while continuing to make strategic investments in our business consist [indiscernible] while continuing to make strategic investments in our business consistent with our growth strategy.

We continue to work to be very disciplined efficient and strategic as it relates to the management of our expenses and are always mindful of balancing our long-term strategic growth initiatives with the current operating environment.

I would now like to turn the call back over to Mark. Mark?

Mark Gibson

Thank you Greg. As we look into the second half of 2017, we think it's important to convey the firm's strategic plan remains largely unchanged from previous years. HFF's future growth will continue to be premised on our core guiding principles, which we believe significantly differentiate HFF in real estate industry.

These core guiding principles are briefly described as follows. First is our client-centric business model, which avoids business lines or services that directly compete with the business interest of our clients, such as investment management, landlord and tenant representation and/or property asset management.

Second is our player/coach leadership style, whereby the firm's leadership mentors or capital market advisors through the origination and execution of real estate transactions.

Third is our pay-for-performance compensation structure, which aligns the interest of HFF's leadership with the performance of the firm through our profit participation in Omnibus compensation plans.

Fourth is maintaining an owner mentality versus an employee mentality, which is illustrated by the fact that HFF capital markets advisors own approximately 12.7% of the outstanding Class A common shares of HFF. Highlighting the importance of our adherence to an owner mentality is the firm's granting of one 1.5 million shares since January 2014 which vest over five years to our leadership team and capital market advisors based on value-add metrics,

.

Our fifth guiding principle is risk mitigation. The company has virtually no corporate-level debt to service, and we continue to maintain significant cash balances to fund our working capital needs, our future growth and to mitigate downside risks as occurred in 2008 and 2009. Once we have met these needs and have sufficient capital reserve to not only survive but thrive in a down market, the company, led by the Board of Directors, looks at all options regarding the best use of capital. This has been illustrated by returning capital to shareholders over the past five years in the form of special dividends, totaling $320.7 million or $8.52 per share.

The sixth guiding principle is the maintenance of our partnership mentality, whereby the governing body of HFF, its executive committee, is elected by the firm's leadership team, which is comprised of 76 individuals who run the firm's 24 offices, its business lines and its property verticals. This approach to governance reinforces our team partnership culture and significantly differentiates the firm from the industry at large.

Finally, our seventh core guiding principle is the maintenance of the firm's value-add philosophy, which permeates every aspect of the HFF culture. All leadership positions, compensation awards and executive appointments are based on long-held value-add principles, which were developed internally and are communicated to all employees.

HFF's ability to differentiate and build out its platform in a consolidating industry as well as to continue its expansion into the real estate industry at large remains a primary focus of management. We believe these guiding principles allow the firm to recruit and retain best-in-class industry professionals.

Evidencing this statement, and as illustrated on Slide 42, since year-end 2009, the company has increased its headcount by 568, representing a 151.1% increase, and we have grown our capital market advisors by 198, representing an increase of 124.5%. We have accomplished this profitably in a sustainable, measured pace.

HFF remains committed to protecting its culture via an unwavering adherence to its deliberate hiring practices.

Operator, I'd now like to turn the call over to questions from our callers.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jade Rahmani of KBW. Your line is open.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks for taking the questions. Why don’t you just see if you could give any color on the magnitude of lower bid prices, they are citing in-terms of where investors are at and if you think this bodes for lower Share A prices overall.

Mark Gibson

Jade, I appreciate the question. I think the best illustration of where this is manifesting itself is in transactional volume. And in general what you find is it takes some period of time that as we stated on previous earnings calls. It could be six months to nine months for a [indiscernible] to rectify itself and for either a buyer or seller to meet either in the middle or one way or the other.

And I think we're beginning to see the tail-end of this, you noted with the increase in transactional volume posted in the second quarter by RCA particularly in the larger trades. Now that happened, so we're beginning to see that price discovery meet. We're beginning to see trades at least evidence by the RCA data to happen more so than was happening in the first quarter of 2017.

Jade Rahmani

And is this resulting in flat prices overall, are any perceptible to clients.

Mark Gibson

You know Jade, it – when you moderate underwriting assumptions, if you hold total return essentially the same and you moderate underwriting metrics across the spectrum and I'm speaking very generally here, you're going to see some price decline in real-estate. That is a very general statement, as we have seen price increases in certain locations, certain property types, depending upon tenant demand and industry segmentation in those geographic areas.

But in general a very broad statement across a wide range of properties trading again by RCA’s data. You have seen moderation in price, it is moderate but you have seen it just by virtue of more conservative underwriting standards.

Jade Rahmani

In the debt business, it looked like the number of transactions on a year-over-year basis increased in the second quarter at a similar clip to the first quarter but price, the average transaction size was up meaningfully. What do you think is driving that?

Mark Gibson

I would read much into a quarter to quarter. Jade as you these – it's better to look at these on an annual basis. Across the board so there's really no take away from that particular metric. Has there been any initiatives or maybe it's a function of the types folks you hired some of the acquisitions, is there any initiative internally to migrate toward larger transaction sizes.

Mark Gibson

It's a great question. We have always been involved in large transactions. So that would be nothing new for us. We have done several that we've announced publicly north of a couple billion dollars. So I think the takeaway of this of your question, is that we are very diversified. So while we have done many and will continue to do many very large transactions, we are equally focused on doing many smaller transactions across the United States and across property verticals.

With respect to some of the acquisitions that you mentioned specifically Hentschel, a good example of this would be the Parkway Properties transaction that was publicly announced this past quarter, where HFF securities was the financial advisors and that was a nice sized transaction. I guess it would fit into your larger transaction mode as well. And we, that's an example of things that we have been working on the past so that really is nothing new except for the fact that it is a much more public in the public domain.

Jade Rahmani

And did that fall in the in the debt transaction business?

Mark Gibson

Well it's not closed, it was just announced. So it’s not a second quarter or transaction, it was just publicly announced.

Jade Rahmani

The Freddie Mac volume I think a year ago, if I'm correct, you reported around $1.6 billion in the second quarter, so beat down somewhat meaningfully. Just want to see if you can give any color there and also the interest income and other line where I think the MSR gains flow through was significantly up from last year. So just trying to square those two elements.

Mark Gibson

Greg do you want to handle the MSR question first?

Greg Conley

Sure. Jade all to go back and look at your saying specifically, when you were referencing the volume, the second quarter volume for Freddie Mac, not the year-to-date period compared to the second quarter of this period. I’ll have to go back and look at it. But on the MSR question the other income MSR’s are typically generated from all the different loans that we closed that we're going to service. So in addition to Freddie Mac we also service Life Company and CMBS loans as well.

And as you know from our portfolio we have about 30% of our total servicing portfolios coming on the Freddie Mac's side of the business. And then another 50% is typically on the agent or the life insurance side. So all the MSR’s are a collection of all the loans that we do and service, loans that we originate and then service on all three of those components.

Clearly the Freddie Mac business is up this year and is a big contributor to that and so that's driving the value of that higher given that we did $3.1 billion of Freddie Mac loans in the first half of this year, compared to what we did last year. So again the MSR income, is being driven a lot by the Freddie Mac volume being up.

Mark Gibson

Jade, also just from something that Greg mentioned that I think is important. And we're highly diversified across our lender base. So Freddie is very important to the company and they're an excellent lender but there as Greg was stating, we have a wide variety of lender diversification within our servicing portfolio and our origination base.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks very much for taking the questions.

Mark Gibson

You are welcome.

Our next question comes from Mitch Germain of JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Mitch Germain

Good afternoon. Mark I want to talk about broker productivity, obviously there's been a focus in on hiring and promoting some of the younger producers. So curious obviously that is probably penalizing to EBITDA margins today, expecting that you'll probably get a lift from that in the future. How is that playing out, is that the accurate way to think about, and maybe what sort of margin impact could we see from that?

Mark Gibson

Mitch, it's a great question. A couple of points on that, that I would make. One is that the productivity per capital markets advisor is actually held very steady, which is a really good sign for us, given the headcount growth that we've experienced and the focus that we have had on organic growth in promotion within the firm. So you would have expected that actually to drop-off, over these last two to three years, which we have described on previous earnings calls, and is really focusing intently on organic growth because it's more certain growth mechanism for us and it also is a better return on time for the company.

So we are actually very pleased with the productivity result with respect to impacting margins. As we stated in the script, I would say that that was more so impacted by investments that we are making in the firm from a growth perspective. Namely, those would be where we are opening our London business or new offices such as Phoenix, of course central that we brought into our New York business and in the platform this year in 2017. And again, some fairly significant infrastructure dollars we're spending and upgrading technology and our CapTrack database as well as accounting resources.

So that would be more of an impact there Mitch.

Mitch Germain

Got you, obviously you talked about the wall of maturities, you see how it's peaking this year. I mean some – about a trillion expire in the next three years but how much of do you think your business is being positively impacted by the fact that we’re in this peak year?

Mark Gibson

I've been downplaying that for most of the time that we know each other Mitch. It is not new for you, but a lot of people read too much into those maturities primarily because the banks tend to extend many of those. So what's really unique about this year it's the peak maturity for CMBS, which doesn't have a home. So those will trade.

However in terms of really impacting HFF’s debt business I would say it would be minimal. What is really impacting the HFF debt business is the [indiscernible] that I mentioned earlier. So if a seller and a buyer cannot come to an agreement on price due to expectations of the seller being higher than what the buy-side would currently underwrite at present.

You do have a reinvestment risk, that investors are beginning to take note of, which in many cases is superseding economic cycle risk. And so if they're not achieving a price that they desire they're making the decision to recapitalize and hold because they are more bullish from a demand perspective than the buy-side has been. That's beginning to moderate in the middle, we think which is evidence by some of the RCA data. But that is really more of what's driving or debt business versus [indiscernible].

Mitch Germain

Last one for me. You mentioned the Parkway and I'm curious the characterization of that fee I mean obviously, it's not representing the seller of a sale of an asset but really clearly the Company and should we be thinking of that more along the lines as how investment bank, compensated for that sort of transaction. Maybe just provide some color in terms of how we should be thinking about that one?

Mark Gibson

Mitch, it's a great question but I didn't mention the fee I just mentioned the transaction?

Mitch Germain

How much in the fee?

Mark Gibson

You mention the fee. We just don't give guidance along those lines, but I do appreciate the question.

Mitch Germain

Got you. Thanks.

Mark Gibson

You bet.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Brandon Dobell with William Blair. Your line is open.

Brandon Dobell

Thanks, good afternoon guys. Mark, any thoughts on how, I guess how small the transaction, the firm or the advisors are comfortable doing or maybe it's just because the customer base just doesn't kind of go below a certain size all that frequently. But given where the average transaction size is and has been and how the market is acting differently for different transaction sizes, any color on how you guys have thought about those smaller deals right $5 million, $10 million, $15 million $20 million regardless of property type.

Mark Gibson

We love them, so that's the short answer.

Brandon Dobell

Okay.

Mark Gibson

We also love the $2 billion trade. So I'm not being precious, I'm just telling you what it is I mean generally speaking the guiding principle that we follow is we're very client centered. And as you know over time what happens is people start companies, because they're working for larger companies and we're very keen on helping people capitalize their businesses early on when they're starting out, what's generally mean smaller transactions and they grow into very large businesses overtime, and that tends to cycle itself.

So we don't target specific sizes or put minimums or anything like that, we just service our clients and we seek best-in-class clients. And do their full spectrum of business we have plenty of clients. That truly will do a billion dollar transaction and then have a need for a $10 million transaction. And we have a client that we are very confident will grow over time and their business may be consisting of $5 million to $20 million transactions, and we’ll put as much focus there in helping them grow as we would someone that is mainly $5 million transaction for us. So it's a very client-centric model, Brandon hope that answers.

Brandon Dobell

Yes, does. Any thoughts on, I know it is larger term question, but how block-chain or different ways of using technology to facilitate transactions. But that does for you, to you, against you, with you etcetera or how your customers are starting to think about these things?

Mark Gibson

Well. First of all, as we have stated on several earnings calls and we've done some presentations on this as well. We have a very robust technology platform that we developed ourselves. Many years ago called CapTrack, that system in and of itself has multiple of thousands of investors and the database is instantaneous within 24 hours of trades that HFF is doing internally. In fact it's one of our greatest recruiting tools, because of the information technology that our capital markets advisors can get depressive at fingertip.

It also goes to our team oriented culture, with respect to sharing all of that data. So folks are just more informed, when they’re speaking to their clients, because they're consistently seeing what we are pricing across the U.S. So being a first mover in technology over 15 years ago. We follow technology very, very closely. And are investing as we have stated on this earnings call, and several others heavily in the platforms that we believe will be very beneficial for the firm and the industry long -term.

And so we do see some changes, probably not to the extent that perhaps others might see. But we are – we do believe there will be changes and we do believe that there are significant efficiencies and our clients are focused on same. And Brandon, just to differentiate here, there are online auction platforms and there are technology platforms that just make business more efficient and how you process them. So they're quite different, we're looking at all aspects of technology.

Brandon Dobell

Got it. Okay. As you think about the growth in headcount in particular not advisor headcount. How should we think about your philosophy on, what kind of people you're adding, where you're adding them, those kind of things just given how the business has progressed and how the office sizes are now?

Mark Gibson

Well. We have two of our offices that are fully booked out. So in terms of geographic focus it's really on substantially all of our offices, in terms of geographic area. In terms of – the type of individual that we're looking for, we are very focused as you know on best-in-class individuals starting with character integrity first, and have been successful in attracting those types of individuals. Primarily because of the team oriented culture, as well as the amount of information available to them.

So, we really are always in the market for best-in-class high caliber people, there’s rarely a time that I can think of in my 30-plus years here, that we have not been in the market for those individuals. So it is really our only constraint to growth is finding like minded team oriented high caliber individuals. And so far we've been able to do that. And I'll just also state that and as you know we're both we've been active very, very much so in both of recruiting, as well as in the organic growth side of things. And it vacillates depending upon what the market currently will allow us and where it is currently.

And as you know over the last two to three years we have been much more focused on the organic growth. Aside just in terms from a cultural standpoint and various other aspects of the industry largely. It's a long winded answer to your question, Brandon but there's no set strategic focus on specific caliber where they may be located, it really is pretty broad based across the firm.

Brandon Dobell

Okay, okay. And filling up on the agency question, anything you guys see out there from Freddie but take it up Fannie or hard in terms of how they're thinking about the cadence of issuance whether – are they given help, seasonal how unpredictable this business can be sometimes if they're faced with quotas or changes in quotas or uncertainty about quotas etcetera. Anything that we should think about back half the year, particularly relative to the kinds of volumes you guys were involved in the second half of 2016?

Mark Gibson

Brandon, I have really nothing but high praise for both Fannie and Freddie. They've been very consistent in their communication to the intermediary communities and their service providers there and have really not vacillated from that. So it's been – I would expect a very consistent year from 2016, Brandon and in to 2017 and again things can change at any moment, just because it is a government agency. But they have been very consistent after two to three years in-terms of adhering to their pace of play and it adhering to their caps.

Brandon Dobell

Okay. And that’s it from me. I appreciate it.

Mark Gibson

You bet.

I'm showing no further questions. I’d now like to turn the call back to Mark Gibson for any further remarks.

Mark Gibson

Thank you everyone for joining the call. We look forward to speaking with you on our third quarter results.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

