Newmont Mining: 2nd Quarter 2017 Blows Away Expectations

I recommend to take some profit off the table between $37-$38.50 and wait for a lower entry to accumulate again.

The company shows a total liquidity of about $5.5 billion and a shrinking net debt of $1.5 billion. The dividend has been raised to 0.075 per quarter.

Newmont Mining released its quarterly results on July 25, 2017. It was another excellent quarter, blowing away all expectations.

Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE:NEM)

Investment Thesis:

Newmont Mining is a top-tier US gold miner with a portfolio spread around the world. This is one of my long-term gold miner investments, because it demonstrates a long-term growth potential, a good dedicated management and a solid balance sheet with a low level of debt as the second-quarter results are showing.

Investing in the gold sector is a very important hedge against the dollar weakness and economy trouble in general. I firmly believe that any balanced portfolio should display a "gold miners" class, comprised of a few strong companies such as Newmont Mining.

Newmont Mining fits perfectly the long-term investment model with a large and diversified mine portfolio and a solid dividend policy:

From the 2Q'17 company presentation on July 24, 2017.

Second Quarter results analysis:

Note: I am displaying the last 6 quarters' results, in order to show a trend which is of a paramount importance when it comes to evaluating a long-term potential investment.

A quick look at the financial (6 consecutive Quarters):

Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Basic Total Revenues $ billion 1,875 1,659 1.789 1.791 2.038 2.032 Net Income $ million 192 69 (391) 169 50 78 EPS $/share 0.36 0.13 (0.73) 0.32 0.09 0.15 Adjusted Net income $ million 248 133 133 202 231 182 Adj. EPS $/share 0.46 0.25 0.25 0.38 0.44 0.34 Free cash flow ("FCF") /Q /Year $ million 346 545 199 199 289 784 - - - Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 3.1 2.92 2.76 2.1 2.9 2.46 Dividend $/share 0.075 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.025 0.025 Adjusted EBITDA/Q /Year Net Debt to Adj. EBITDA $ million 698 1,264 X 0.6 566 566 X 0.7 629 2,365 X 0.8 - - - Net Debt $ Billion (less cash) 1.5 1.7 1.9 2.4 2.7 3.4 Total Debt $ billion 4.6 4.62 4.62 4.55 5.57 5.85 Share Outstanding In Million 533.2 532 531.15 537 530.6 529.2 Production Gold Production in M Oz 1.350 1.202 1.323 1.246 1.285 1.229 Copper Production In M Lbs 14 12 32 32 38 38 CAS Cost applicable to sale Gold $/Oz 664 687 681 706 661 638 CAS Cost applicable to sale Copper$/lb 1.38 1.77 1.88 2.14 1.21 1.05 Gold price Oz 1,250 1,221 1,193 1,329 1,260 1,194 Copper price $/Lb 2.46 2.68 2.49 2.18 1.94 2.02 AISC $ gold/Oz 884 900 914 925 876 828 Capital expenditures $ million 183 180 191 269 294 297

Note: On July 17, the Company announced the retirement of $575 million of convertible senior notes.

Outlook: Improved production and cost outlook for 2017:

Attributable production guidance improves to between 5.0 and 5.4 million ounces of gold CAS guidance improves to between $675 and $715 per ounce AISC guidance improves to between $900 and $950 per ounce Capital guidance lowered to between $890 and $990 million.

Commentary:

Newmont Mining released its quarterly results on July 25, 2017. It was another excellent quarter, blowing away all expectations. M. Gary Goldberg said in the conference call:

Newmont delivered an exceptional quarter. Tom, Nancy and I look forward to presenting our team's work to overcome challenging conditions at the beginning of the year and improve our outlook for the remainder of 2017, launch another profitable project and invest in targeted gold prospects and create value through improved revenues, EBITDA and dividends... During the second quarter, we delivered nearly $700 million in EBITDA, a 16% increase from the prior year quarter, and net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.6x, making ours one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector, our fifth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow and a 200% increase in our dividend declared for the second quarter.

The company increased gold production by 13.2% year over year. Quarterly revenues were up 13% quarter over quarter.

Contributing factors included higher grades, mill throughput and recovery at Akyem, higher mill grades and new leach production at Cripple Creek & Victor, favorable grades and ore blending at Twin Creeks and continued strong performance at Long Canyon and Boddington.

Free Cash flow is king when judging a company's prospects

A company that has a history of generating free cash flow like Newmont, and is expected to keep on generating free cash flow, is worth a lot more than a company that has an uncertain prospect for generating free cash flow.

This is an element of paramount importance when it comes to investing in gold mining industry. With the free cash flow generated during the 2Q'17, the company shows a total liquidity of about $5.5 billion and a shrinking net debt of $1.5 billion.

This is the main factor that pushed the company board of directors to increase the dividend on July 19, 2017, from 0.05/Q to now 0.075/Q or 0.8% a year, based on the close today.

Conclusion

Gold miner stocks are a popular sector for investment for those who want to have an exposure to gold via equity. However, with gold stocks you do not directly invest in gold, but rather buy equity in companies that are producing gold.

To lower the risk of volatility to a ratio close to 1:1, it is important to invest in gold miners who are well diversified with a good project pipeline that will sustain their gold production for many years. This is what you get with companies like Newmont, Agnico Eagle (AEM) or Barrick Gold (ABX).

NEM presents a falling wedge pattern with a positive breakout that happened with the 2Q'17 results. I recommend to take some profit off the table between $37-$38.50 and wait for a lower entry to either add to your holding or start a new long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade also a part of my holding on special occasions.