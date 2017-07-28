Washington Primed For A Large Short Squeeze

Washington Prime Group's (WPG) Q2-2017 did not appear special but we were quite pleased by what we heard in the conference call and are guessing the shorts were not.

Q2-2017 Key Portfolio Metrics:

These were the highlights on WPG's portfolio.

WPG re-leased 2.6 million Sq.Ft. in the first half with 10.2% positive leasing spreads on new leases. Lease volume is up 44% compared to same time last year. They had about 1.5% of tenants move out because of bankruptcy, yet the occupancy dropped only 0.1%. Open air community center NOI increased 2.8% and re-leasing spreads were over 12.6% for new tenants. Based on redevelopments and improvements WPG hopes to have 84% of its NOI from tier-1 malls and open-air centers by end of the year.

4 Key positives:

At Q2-17 end, there were over 700,000 Sq.Ft. of signed but unoccupied space which will contribute over $21 million annually to WPG. This is a big number on the estimated NOI of $513 Million annually. There was a 15% drop in tenant allowance for new tenants. The amount spent in getting in new tenants is a key measure of the balance of power between tenants and landlords. This drop is suggestive that the apex in retail bankruptcies and available retail space is perhaps behind us. Of the store closings announced by Sears (SHLD) J.C. Penney (JCP) and Macy's (M), WPG malls felt the impact of only a total of 5, of which 2 were at lease expiration and anticipated. 60% of the development and redevelopment pipeline have definite tenants lined up.

Why we remain long:

1) NAV is still much higher

We had first identified WPG's long opportunity when it traded at $8.00. At the current price, inclusive of dividends our position is up 23%. However based on our adjusted NAV estimate, we still think the shares are very cheap. We ran our NAV calculations again with the new information at hand including gain on extinguished debt and reduced Tier 2 NOI. We also bumped up the cap rate on community centers and tier-1 malls compared to our last run to be more conservative. We also did not ramp up our NOI to match some positive trends in leasing. In spite of that, the discount to fair value is still huge.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations.

2) Mortgage maturities will actually help the company

The interest rate on the mortgage maturities are still higher than what renewals are going for.

Source: WPG Q2-2017 supplemental information

Where possible WPG might also get banks to reduce outstanding debt as they recently did with the Mesa Mall. This is a winning situation for WPG as they have a chance to reduce interest costs or hand back properties where debt exceeds net realizable value.

3) Short interest as a percentage of float is still huge.

The bearish sentiment is still quite high compared to historical levels and a mean reversion would require short interest to go down quite a lot.

Source: Gurufocus.com

A squeeze of that magnitude should push the shares past $12.50 in our opinion where we will be happy to part with our shares.

Conclusion:

WPG has had a nice run but the positives here should make the shorts continue to scramble. While short percentage is not has high as other stocks, considering the shares tied up in index funds, the squeeze potential is still high. The cost of shorting is really high with the added dividend and we think we will see a sub 10% short interest before the rally is done.