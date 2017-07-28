Logitech: Irrational Sell-Off Has Created A Dip Buying Opportunity

Logitech (LOGI) reported earnings for the first fiscal quarter of 2018 on the 24th. Even though the earnings figures beat analyst expectations, shares are down over 12 percent since the report was released. We believe that this earnings dip, which was exacerbated by the recent tech sell off, has created the perfect entry point for those looking to buy cheap shares of a fundamentally solid company.

The reason why there was such a massive sell off after their most recent earnings report is because the numbers did not justify the huge price run up leading up to it. From the 3rd of July to the 24th, Logitech shares increased in value by 11 percent. People expected Logitech to beat earnings by a long shot and were not impressed by the earnings when they actually came out. However, it is hard for any bear to somehow justify that Logitech should give back all of its gains for the month and more when they did not even miss earnings estimates. A recent sell off in the tech sector exacerbated the situation sparking another punishing sell off for Logitech shareholders. The best thing to do for those holding Logitech shares currently is to not sell but actually average down. This is a classic situation of the market being irrational, the earnings were not bad at all and the sell off is overdone. Selling right now would be selling at the bottom and would cause you to miss out on a potential bounce.

1st quarter revenue was $529.95 million beating analyst expectations of $521.24 million. Quarterly EPS was $0.24 narrowly beating consensus estimates of $0.23. It's true that both revenue and EPS beat expectations by a very narrow margin, but people seem to be overlooking all the other bullish factors. Net sales (currency adjusted) were up 13 percent year over year and operating income rose 14 percent year over year to $43 million. For the first time in over 5 years, all 3 regions (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific) reported double digit sales growth. Gross margins also improved by 140 basis points this quarter to 37.0%, nearing the higher end of long term gross margin targets. Virtually every single earnings metric this quarter improved year over year, annual guidance was raised too.

Source

Operating income expectations were increased and sales growth estimates were increased as well to the low double digit range.

Source

The most notable thing about this quarter was Logitech's exceptional sales growth. Only two of their business segments saw their year over year sales shirk. For their keyboards and combos segment, sales revenue was flat and decreased by only $2 million year over year. Audio PC & Wearables shrunk by 11 percent, which is not that bad in the grand scheme of things. That sales shrink was only $7 million year over year, Logitech's gaming sales increase makes up for the under performance of both of these segments alone. It rose 38 percent year over year marking the 8th consecutive quarter of double digit sales growth. Total net sales from their gaming division increased from $57 million to $78 million year over year, a substantial increase.

My favorite part about Logitech is their diverse and constantly expanding product portfolio. For example, their most recent acquisition of Astro will further develop that pipeline and add even more value to it. When the acquisition goes through, Logitech become the number 1 maker in headsets, mice, keyboards and streaming web cams for PC users and avid gamers. By combining their influence and product pipelines, Logitech is now poised to capture more market share in the fast growing gaming accessory market. The Astro's brand will accelerate Logitech's gaming sales growth and increase their overall market share.

Another reason to not sell Logitech yet is because of their strong dividend. Logitech's dividend currently has a 1.6 percent yield and has been consistently increased for the past 3 years. The 57 cent dividend is paid out annually and has a payout ratio of 46.9 percent, not too low for shareholder value and not too high to be unsustainable. Although it's true this dividend yield is not the best compared to some other higher yield companies, I would not think of it comparatively. I'd think of Logitech's dividend as an added cherry on top and not the main source of shareholder value. Logitech will likely forgo dividend hikes in the future to focus on revenue and sales growth. A solid strategy, considering the fact that their stock is up nearly 44 percent since the year started.

Conclusion

Logitech is a fundamentally solid company and now is the chance to get in. This earnings reaction combined with the most recent tech sell off has caused shares to trade at discount prices. We give Logitech shares a strong buy rating because of their fantastic growth prospects and solid dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LOGI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.