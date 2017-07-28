Imperva (IMPV) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Imperva, Inc. (NYSE:IMPV)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

July 27, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Imperva Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Kim Janssen, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kim Janssen - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Imperva second quarter 2017 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed today. With me on the call are Anthony Bettencourt, Imperva's Chief Executive Officer; and Terry Schmid, Chief Financial Officer of Imperva.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Anthony. And then, Terry will provide some further details regarding our financials and our forward-looking outlook. Anthony?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Kim, thank you very much. I'd like to thank you all for joining the call today. By now, you've all read our earnings release and have seen that we delivered Q2 revenues of $74.4 million, operating profit of $7.2 million and EPS of $0.22.

Our ability to meet our guidance was driven by the continued global demand for our best-of-breed application and data security solutions. The 29% year-over-year growth in total revenues benefited from the continued growth of our subscription revenues as well as a favorable comparison to last year's second quarter.

Specifically, subscription revenues increased 43% year-over-year and accounted for 38% of total revenues, up from 34% last year. While we continue to be pleased with the momentum of subscriptions, lower than expected bookings from our Incapsula SMB team in the U.S. and the continued slowdown in ThreatRadar bookings acted as slight headwinds to the subscription growth in our Q2.

We're taking steps to address the underperformance in the SMB team and are confident in our ability to stabilize this part of the business by the end of the year. Again, these are sales execution issues that we know how to fix. As a reminder, FlexProtect provides customers access to both Imperva SecureSphere and Imperva Incapsula within a single subscription agreement. This allows our customers the ability to future-proof their web security investments by removing the uncertainty they face around the cloud.

We also implemented some changes with our maintenance renewal team in an effort to improve the efficiency of the process by reducing the time to renew. This also acted as a slight headwind to the overall top line growth in Q2, which we expect to be addressed in the back half of the year.

Finally, in Q2, we secured 157 new customers and closed 154 deals greater than $100,000 during the quarter, up 34% year-over-year. With more than 5,500 total customers, we continue to believe there remains a significant cross-sell opportunity within our growing customer base.

Today, more than 30% of our customers have purchased more than two of our products. We're making good progress in this area. Through December 2016, approximately 30% of customers have purchased products, as I mentioned, with more than one of our product families.

Our growth was driven by key customer wins across our broad product family including ongoing strong demand for our FlexProtect products. Some examples of wins during the quarter included a large government agency who deployed FlexProtect and ThreatRadar to protect web applications and monitor privileged user access.

A major international bank identified a large number of additional databases to be monitored by expanding their SecureSphere DAM solution. A leading data analytics company added FlexProtect to their existing Imperva Incapsula service. And a global videoconferencing company added Incapsula to broaden their DDoS and WAF protection.

During the second quarter of 2017, our Imperva Incapsula service blocked over 6 billion threats or 480,000 threats per minute. This shows our continued increased traction, given the ability to protect against the increasing frequency, size and sophistication of DDoS attacks.

Finally, Imperva's ongoing commitment to innovation is evidenced by the recently announced enhanced functionality with the CounterBreach 2.0, which added a new machine learning algorithm to help identify unusual user patterns.

In summary, we continue to be pleased with our ability to deliver top line growth, while at the same time meaningfully improving our profitability and cash flow. The company remains well-positioned to take advantage of the ongoing demand as the enterprises seek to protect their data and applications from cybercrime. I'm proud of the Imperva team and I'm confident in our ability to maintain the momentum for the remainder of the year and beyond.

With that, let me hand the call over to Terry.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you, Anthony.

I will first start with a more detailed overview of our second quarter financial performance, and then provide our outlook for the third quarter and full year of 2017. Following my closing remarks, we will open up the call to your questions.

Our second quarter results were highlighted by our ability to meet our guidance for revenue and exceed our guidance for operating income, net income and earnings per share. Revenue came in at $74.4 million, which is up 29% compared to the second quarter of 2016 and at the high end of our guidance range.

Services revenue, which consists of maintenance and support, professional services and training, and subscriptions increased 26% to $54.4 million and accounted for 73% of total revenue. The growth in services revenue is primarily driven by the 43% year-over-year increase in subscription revenue to $28.1 million. Subscriptions accounted for 38% of total revenue during the quarter, up from 34% in Q2 2016. Incapsula continues to be the largest contributor to subscription revenue, representing the fastest growing part of the subscription revenue stream and most significant growth driver. As Anthony mentioned, our subscription growth rate was impacted by slower growth in ThreatRadar and underperformance from the U.S. Incapsula SMB team.

Maintenance and support revenue was $22.6 million during the quarter, an increase of 14% over the same period last year, while our professional services and training revenue was $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2017.

During Q2, inefficiencies with our renewal process, as well as the success of FlexProtect, also acted as a headwind to maintenance and support growth. I remind everyone that the FlexProtect pricing model allows our customers the opportunity to deploy either cloud-based or on-prem security solutions. And while this will have a positive impact on our subscription bookings and revenues, the effect of an on-prem customer moving to the FlexProtect model is to move the maintenance revenue to the subscription one. This effect will create a headwind for maintenance revenue, but the overall impact to revenue is positive.

I think it is important to note that we view the success of our FlexProtect product very favorably despite the slight near-term headwind to maintenance revenue growth. In particular, we believe that the ability to future-proof our customers web security investments by removing the uncertainty they face around cloud will enhance the long-term value of our business.

During the quarter, our combined product and subscription revenues were $48.1 million, up 40% year-over-year. Product revenue grew 35% year-over-year, primarily due to the relatively easy comparison to last year.

For the remainder of the year, we expect positive year-over-year comparisons due to the ongoing traction in the overall business, along with the fact that the Q2 marks a full year since we started to experience extended sales cycles.

From a macro perspective, customer demand remains solid across all geographies. Revenues in the Americas increased over 27% year-over-year. In EMEA, total revenues grew 25% year-over-year during the quarter. And we continue to believe we will remain well-positioned to take advantage of the growing opportunity in the region, particularly given the new General Data Protection Regulation going into full effect in May 2018. In Asia Pacific, we achieved solid revenue growth of 37% year-over-year in 2Q 2017 as we continue to benefit from leadership in the region.

In addition, as Anthony mentioned, we booked 154 deals during the second quarter, over $100,000, up 34% from 115 last year. During the second quarter, we also added 157 new customers, and Imperva now has over 5,500 customers in more than 100 countries around the world. On a GAAP basis, net loss for the second quarter totaled $3.5 million or $0.10 per share based on 33.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

I will turn now to non-GAAP expenses and profitability, which I remind everyone excludes stock-based compensation, acquisition and disposition-related expenses, amortization of intangible expenses, restructuring costs, gain on the scale of Skyfence and provision for income taxes associated with the sale of Skyfence.

For the second quarter, gross profit was $60.3 million, compared to $46.5 million in the same period last year. Our gross margin percentage was 81% during the second quarter, which was in line with our guidance. In terms of non-GAAP operating expenses, total operating expenses were $53 million during the second quarter, consistent with last year, highlighting our ongoing commitment to control overall costs.

This results in Imperva reporting a non-GAAP operating profit of $7.2 million, which was significantly better than our guidance of $1.4 million to $2 million. In addition, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share during the second quarter was $0.24 based on 34.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, which was also well above our guidance $0.04 to $0.06 per share.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in the press release issued today, covering our financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, which can be viewed on our website.

Turning to the balance sheet. As of June 30, 2017, we had approximately $320 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments and no debt outstanding. Our cash balance reflects the generation of $5.4 million in cash flow from operations, as well as capital expenditures of $4.6 million during the second quarter.

We continue to be very pleased with our ability to generate cash while at the same time investing in the business to support the company's growth. We ended the second quarter with an accounts receivable balance of $59.3 million, resulting in DSOs of 72 days compared to 56 days in Q1 2017 and 68 days in the same period last year. As a reminder, Q1 DSOs were favorably impacted by strong collections during the quarter.

Total deferred revenue increased 17% to $134 million during the second quarter from $115 million last year, primarily due to the continued traction with Incapsula, which was partially offset by the impact of lower ThreatRadar bookings.

Short-term deferred revenue, which more accurately tracks the growth in our business, grew 22% year-over-year. As a reminder, our deferred revenue balance does not include the full benefit from the growth in our Incapsula business as many of our customers are billed monthly and the revenues directly flow to the income statement.

Now, I'd like to finish with some thoughts regarding our financial outlook for 2017 starting with the third quarter. We expect total revenue to be in the range of $81 million to $83 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 80%. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $8.3 million to $9.4 million, reflecting our focus to profitably grow the business. Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range at $7.7 million to $8.8 million, or $0.22 to $0.26 per diluted share. The outlook assumes a provision for income taxes of approximately $500,000 for the quarter and weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 34.5 million.

From a full year 2017 perspective, we are maintaining our total revenue guidance range of $319.8 million to $322.8 million, which represents year-over-year growth of 21% at the midpoint. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 80%. In regards to non-GAAP operating income, we are increasing our guidance to be in the range of $29.5 million to $31.2 million, reflecting the overperformance during the second quarter as well as our ongoing commitment to profitably grow the business. This is up from our prior guidance of $21.6 million to $23.2 million.

We expect non-GAAP net income to be in the range of $26.7 million to $28.1 million, or $0.78 to $0.82 per share based on 34.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding and assuming a tax provision of $2.7 million for the full year. It's up from our previous guidance of $14.5 million to $16.1 million or $0.42 to $0.47 per share. We continue to expect capital expenditures for the full year to be in the range of $15 million to $20 million.

Finally, we continue to expect to generate positive free cash flow for the year, highlighting our commitment to both grow the business while at the same time operating the company in a manner that consistently generates cash.

In summary, our Q2 results highlight our commitment to grow the top line, while at the same time improve profitability and generate free cash flow. We believe Imperva remains well-positioned longer-term given the ongoing global demand for our integrated protection solutions as well as our commitment to innovation and ongoing traction with subscriptions.

With that, we'd be happy to take your questions. Linette, back to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We'll go to your first caller, Rob Owens from KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Rob Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Great. Thank you, guys. Good afternoon. Terry, can you walk us through the dynamics of rev rec around FlexProtect? I know its SecureSphere plus Incapsula. So, is there a license component in (17:48) as in the subscription line so it's a maintenance headwind? Is there any sort of product and license headwind associated with it relative to more of a traditional on-prem sale?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah, Rob. So, I'll give you two different scenarios. There's one where our customers – we have an existing customer who has an installed base of on-prem appliances who wants to move to the FlexProtect model. And in that case, the maintenance associated with their on-premise equipment simply moved from the maintenance line to the subscription line under that licensing model.

In the event that somebody were considering buying on-premise SecureSphere, and we're only talking about app security in terms of FlexProtect, we'll talk about database in a minute. If they make the decision to go to FlexProtect instead, that's all going to hit the subscription line. So, there is some theoretical movement from the product and license line to the subscription line and from the maintenance line to the subscription line, but it's not something that was ever rolling through the P&L before. So, it's better for us in the long run, by the way, if they make that decision to move with FlexProtect as a new customer.

On the database side, that's all recognized as if a perpetual license. So, there's a maintenance components and there's perpetual license component on the database side. That hasn't changed.

Rob Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Helpful. Thanks. So, in light of that, could you talk then about, I guess, the sub-seasonal when I look historically sequential increase in product and license that happened this quarter? And what might be pressuring that line as it was relatively flat Q2 to Q1?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Right. Look, we had – this is our first quarter where we have an easy compare year-over-year. Ordinarily, we do see a sequential increase from Q1 to Q2. Some of that sequential increase would be associated with the success that we had with FlexProtect, particularly on the database side.

That product, that licensing model has actually gained more traction than we expected it to. And it's doing better than what we had forecasted that it would do. The short-term impact on our P&L is it can have an impact on product and licensing, can have an impact on maintenance, and it did in Q2.

I don't think that what you're asking me, I'm going to tell you is indicative of any underperformance in the business or weakness in a particular geography. I think it's more associated with the success of FlexProtect on both the app security and the data security side.

Anthony, if you have anything you want to add to that?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

I think that's fair. We saw an acceleration of FlexProtect, which I think sets us really, really well up for the subscription piece of the business, and also kind of underlines our intent to make it more simple for our customers to buy, which we're doing.

I think the other piece that I don't want you to lose sight of is, if you want to go back a year, our revenues were for the first six months of 2016 probably single-digit and we lost about $0.48 a share. But if you want to look at this six-month period, revenues were up almost 25%. That's 24.8%, I think, exactly, and EPS is close to $0.34.

Rob Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Great. Thanks, guys.

Operator

We'll hear next from Matt Hedberg from RBC Capital Markets.

Matthew Swanson - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks. This is actually Matthew Swanson on for Matt Hedberg. I just had a question, drilling in a little bit on GDPR. I know we're a few quarters out still and I'm sure it will vary from customer to customer. But as your sales force is starting out these conversations with European customers, do you have an idea for how unprepared the customer base is or how much upgrading is going to be needed? And then, I guess more generally, is there any specific training you're planning for your sales force around GDPR?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

I'll make an early comment. We've been really cautious in our prepared comments about GDPR. I think a lot of companies have assumed there will be a rapid adoption. I think, in general, there's more time (21:58) to bake this and what we're doing inside and what our customers are doing, so we've not spent a whole lot of time baking GDPR in bookings and in our forecast.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

And we've been very clear from our perspective and what we've seen all along is the GDPR would be a second half pipeline phenomenon and not a revenue phenomenon for us in 2017. So, the extent that there's any specific training that is required of our sales force, nothing overly comprehensive we find there. But GDPR has never been a big part of our plans for 2017.

Matthew Swanson - RBC Capital Markets LLC

All right. Great. And then, you mentioned something about – some inefficiencies to renewals that were headwind to maintenance. Could you just give a little more color around that?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

It's sales execution issues, and so those things we're fixing.

Matthew Swanson - RBC Capital Markets LLC

All right. Thanks, guys.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

We got it. Thank you.

Operator

Ken Talanian from Evercore ISI. Your line is open.

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. You've demonstrated some nice operating leverage in this quarter. I was wondering how we should think about the capacity of your current sales head count and what point you might have to invest, if at all, to continue to grow in excess of 20% on the top line.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

We're continuing to make investments. So, we've got (23:27) plans that we're executing on. But when we got through last year and looked at the business, I mean, we had a lot of, and I'll say this, we had a lot of really good interaction advice from some of our shareholders, and we began to look at different ways to gear the business toward more profitability. And that's been done.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

I'm going to add one thing to Anthony's comments because you're all looking at the comparison year-over-year and you're seeing that R&D and sales and marketing were not even year-over-year sequentially down. So, I want to remind everybody that Q2 is our first quarter without Skyfence. And from an R&D perspective, those numbers were there basically on a full quarter basis in Q1, they're not there in Q2. We told you that we were going to reallocate those dollars to other areas, but it does not happen immediately.

And then, from the perspective of sales and marketing, Q1 is generally a – we have a sales kickoff, which is in Q1, which doesn't hit in Q2. And we also had a, while smaller in terms of impact from Skyfence, we did have Skyfence marketing costs that we are no longer carrying. So, what I don't want to take away from the results and what you're seeing is some indication that we're carrying that on our growth plans for the sales organization and in particular those people that are going to be in the field (24:50). That is not what's happening here.

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Okay. And just a follow-up, (24:55) before, but are you continuing to see better levels of productivity out of your veteran sales reps?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Look, we're seeing very good levels of productivity, and I'll go back to our answer, we're investing in a prudent fashion in sales, we're growing as we can and as we are and we're also mindful of profit.

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Great. Thank you very much.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Thanks for the question.

Operator

We'll hear next from Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer.

Shaul Eyal - Oppenheimer & Co.

Thank you. Hi. Good afternoon, guys. WannaCry hit the markets midway through the quarter, (25:38) came towards the end of the quarter. Did you guys observe it as being some sort of a headwind or maybe even a tailwind, specifically WannaCry, to second quarter numbers?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Given that we're not too closely tied to ransomware, had very little impact.

Shaul Eyal - Oppenheimer & Co.

Fair enough.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

We're very focused on supporting the application and data security needs of our customers and that's where we spend our cycles.

Shaul Eyal - Oppenheimer & Co.

Understood, understood. Now, for some additional security companies not necessarily in your specific product line, Europe was very mixed bag, yet you guys had a very stable and solid results in Europe. Just what's happening from a trend perspective, if you can just help us understand, was it execution, was it GDPR, all of the above?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

I'm not trying to be obstinate, but I don't work for those other companies, and we're pretty focused on Imperva. So – and on our site, we saw better levels of productivity. We saw good execution. We're not where we should be yet, or happy with the progress we're making.

Shaul Eyal - Oppenheimer & Co.

Got it. Thank you very much. Good luck. Good work.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you, Shaul.

Operator

Next, we'll hear from Andrew Nowinski from Piper Jaffray.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

All right. Thanks. Just a follow-up question on your guidance. I think, for the full year, I understand Q2 came in right where you expected, at the midpoint, which is why you reiterated the annual revenue outlook. But if you look at the comps that you have for Q3 and Q4, specifically for product revenue, I would have expected your year-over-year product revenue growth to kind of stay relatively on par with what you just delivered in Q2, but your guidance does suggest sort of a material deceleration in product growth. So, just can you help us understand why would (27:37) such easy comps?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Well, (27:40) if you look at Q2 of last year, it was horrible. That's the easy comp we have. Starting in Q3 and Q4 of last year, we weren't – we started to accelerate. So, I am not quite sure that we've ever indicated anything in our annual guidance that would suggest anything other than what we're saying right now, right? Q2 would be the easiest comp we had and that we accelerated last year year-over-year. And I get where you're coming from, but I'm not quite sure it should be a surprise, to be totally honest with you.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay, fair enough. And then just a follow-up question on your new customer growth. It's declined on a year-over-year basis for three straight quarters now, but your largest deal growth has significantly increased over the same period. So, is there a change in purchasing patterns like your screening or maybe a shift in your go-to-market strategy where you're just more focusing on the larger customers now?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

This is Anthony. I think we're seeing opportunities to grow larger customers (28:45). We also want to get back to, I think, larger customer growth or increase customer growth, something we're working on. But again, given the dynamics of the business and the productivity of the sales force, I'm feeling really good about our productivity and our trend line.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

(29:03). Thanks, Anthony.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

We'll move next to Sterling Auty from JPMorgan.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

Hey, hi, guys. This is Ugam Kamat, on for Sterling Auty. I just wanted to touch upon the Incapsula weakness that you saw in the quarter. Any particular verticals where the weakness was particularly profound? And how would you attribute the sales execution issues versus the changing demand in that particular product that led to the sluggishness in Incapsula?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Great question. If it were demand issue, we would have said so. It's sales execution. And given that sales execution can run across many verticals, there is no concentration.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

Okay. And just to touch upon the product revenue, I mean, although it had good compares versus the last year, any particular segments like DWs (30:00) versus web application firewall where the demand was particularly good because last quarter you mentioned that the database segment was doing really well. Just wondering whether that particular demand has continued in this quarter as well.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

No. Both performed relative to our expectations well. And I would tell you that I think the web application firewall plans business has done a little bit better than my expectations and what we set forth as targets as a company.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

Melissa Franchi with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Unknown Speaker

Hi. This is (30:41), in for Melissa. Thanks for taking my question. We saw some particular strength internationally, from my math. Did you speak to any dynamics or changes with respect to channel contribution across the regions? Anything there would be helpful.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

This is Anthony. Again, I think the channel portion has been effective period in the tone of Imperva's history. We saw the normal 91% to 92% of bills go through the channel and we just saw good productivity from our EMEA team (31:15) as well as most of the teams.

Unknown Speaker

Great. Thank you. That's all from me.

Operator

Michael Kim with Imperial Capital. Your line is open.

Michael Wonchoon Kim - Imperial Capital LLC

Hi. Good afternoon. Just going back to the data security business. Are you seeing the growth primarily driven by existing customers expanding to all of their databases or a combination or sort of a similar level growth from net new logos?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah, Michael. So, it's quite a while our business has generally been about 65% to 70% from our existing customer base. That hasn't changed.

Michael Wonchoon Kim - Imperial Capital LLC

Okay. And just behind that, are you seeing CounterBreach continue to be a driver on the database as product side of business? And what's been the underlying trends on attach rates?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

That's a great question. So, we're not seeing massive attach rates, but we're seeing significant attach rates in terms of certain customers who deployed our DAM product had decided at one point that they would protect a certain segment of their database population. But after deploying CounterBreach at a pilot, we're seeing more and more deals come back for the coverage of those databases increases by a large margin.

A good banking customer of ours had deployed 150 databases to Imperva DAM. But after evaluating CounterBreach, came back and have said that every database they have which is in the neighborhood of 1,500 have to have DAM and CounterBreach. So, we're seeing those kind of conversations, which I think we said in Q1, our expectation and belief would be that CounterBreach would really breathe additional life into the DAM product set and FlexProtect, given the ability to simplify the purchasing for our customers would give our web application firewall technology or on-prem better life as well. And we're seeing those two dynamics two quarters in a row.

Michael Wonchoon Kim - Imperial Capital LLC

Got it. Great. Well, thanks very much.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Jonathan Ho from William Blair & Company. Please go ahead.

John Gregory Weidemoyer - William Blair & Co. LLC

Hi. This is John Weidemoyer for Jonathan. I just want to clarify – I think I heard you say that on the execution, the sales execution, it was across verticals. Did you indicate whether it was particular to any region?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Well, by across verticals, you need to understand that we sell to a lot of different verticals. So, what we're saying is, we don't run our business based on verticals, let me be clear on that. So, please don't overemphasize that we said across verticals. It's one aspect of our business, it's in the U.S. These are fixable problems we're identifying and we'll let you know, but this is a – this is contained and fixable. We'll put – we're already putting some fixes in place to solve for this. I hope people come away from this call understanding it's not a product problem, it's not a market problem. It's just something we need to do internally to make a couple of organizations more effective in terms of how they execute.

John Gregory Weidemoyer - William Blair & Co. LLC

And it sounds like it's just U.S. certainly. Okay. Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

All right.

Operator

We'll hear next from Anne Meisner from Susquehanna.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Yeah. Hi, everyone. Could you update us on any plan you might have to potentially decouple ThreatRadar from the on-premise WAF just to target sort of a broader threat intelligence opportunity? And is there any reason why it wouldn't be relevant for Incapsula?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Anne, that's a great question. We're looking at how we can get it into Incapsula and how we will monetize it. There's a lot of work being done. We're also looking at how we see the ThreatRadar feeds into other web app firewall platforms. Some of these other platforms are pretty nascent in terms of capabilities, where our ThreatRadar feeds will actually overrun the platform itself. So, we're doing an analysis right now. I do expect that at some point, we will expand ThreatRadar to others. We're looking at our entire product line actually and how do we take down the barriers that if someone is using a different platform or a competitor product, we should be able to play in that environment.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Okay. Great. And then a quick follow-up on the FlexProtect. What are the typical contract terms for that? Are you saying mostly one-year subscriptions? And then when those renewals come up, I know you have a few quarters before you would see that, but would you expect some of those customers who are sort of doing a migration to then move to a traditional sort of Incapsula subscription or would you think that you would get more renewals of this hybrid mode for multiple years?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

So, a couple of things, Anne. Number one, it's a minimum contract, minimum of a year (36:17). And the second thing I'll say is, it's only been out for a quarter and a half, so we don't have anything that we can tell you what is typical, what looks like this, how people are going to deploy over time. All I can tell you say is it's exceeding what our internal projections for the licensing model are.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

We'll move next to Gur Talpaz from Stifel.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Hey, Gur, are you there?

Christopher Speros - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yes. Hi. This is Chris here, on for Gur. Thanks for taking my question. Can you guys talk about what demand has been like for Camouflage and if that has exceeded expectations?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Actually, we're starting to see really good traction on that. Again, the acquisition happened, I believe, in Q4, let me go back and look at it, I believe in Q4. There were a lot of transactions in play on the Camouflage side. And we were building more or less from scratch a more direct pipeline that would be attached to our DAM products. And we saw those first deals were closed organically this quarter. And the pipeline is improving.

And we're also finding really good technical assets with the Camouflage team. They play well with our CounterBreach team and with other products in the set. So, we spent a lot of time making sure that we're connecting the dots between the R&D teams and our locations so we can take more of a proactive role in building out a platform around app and data security. Of course, Camouflage is more (37:59) data security.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Just to add one thing to what Anthony said, I want to remind everybody that the premise of the acquisition of Camouflage was not to drive additional revenue. It was to remain competitive in the data security space with data masking technology that we did not own. So, we're happy with how Camouflage is performing. There may be opportunities down the road as we use the technology in other areas. But as far as the Camouflage acquisition is concerned, it was primarily a technology acquisition, not a revenue acquisition.

Christopher Speros - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

All right. Thank you.

Operator

We'll move next to Ryan Flanagan from Monness, Crespi, Hardt.

Ryan Michael Flanagan - Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co., Inc.

Thanks, guys. Most of my questions have been answered. I did have a quick one though. Are there any abnormalities or changes with regards to linearity in the quarter?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

It was more backend loaded than usual.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

It really was.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Which is reflected in the DSOs.

Ryan Michael Flanagan - Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co., Inc.

Got it. Thanks. That's it for me.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

And at this time, there are no additional callers in the queue. I'd like to turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Thanks all of you for joining the call today, and we appreciate your continued support and interest in Imperva. Bye.

Operator

That does conclude today's teleconference. We thank you all for your participation.

