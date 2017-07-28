Cypress: As Good As It Gets

Cypress just reported Q2, 2017 earnings, showing that it cruised, without apparent hitch, through its disruption.

Introduction

I fretted that Cypress (CY) was going to suffer from its recent boardroom brawl. It did not. After listening to Cypress's most recent Q2, 2017 CC, it is clear that Cypress operated through its recent board/shareholder turmoil without skipping a beat.

I am enthused about Cypress' prospects going forward. I am looking forward to watching it grow and develop to its full potential, with a minimum of future disruptions/interruptions.

Cypress is a dividend paying mid-cap semiconductor company. It is successfully implementing a high growth business strategy. As such, it is an attractive investment candidate for many investors. Consider buying this company that has successfully implemented a growth agenda as I outlined in my recent article "The New Cypress: Acquisition Target?".

Cypress' Q2, 2017 CC was a joy for a Cypress shareholder to listen to. The following excerpt from the company's earnings release summarizes the situation:

Revenue grew 11.6% from Q1 and 30% Y/Y to a record $593.78M. “Cypress set another revenue record in the second quarter, supported by record revenue in each of our three key growth vectors: automotive, IoT wireless connectivity and USB-C,” says CEO Hassane El-Khoury.

The Cypress story is one of planned growth, which proved itself in Q1, 2017 and then did even better in its Q2, 2017. Not only did Cypress beat on the top and bottom lines, it also raised portions of its guidance. It is performing not just in accordance with its plan but towards the higher range of its targets.

The business is performing beyond seasonal targets. Expectations for Q3 are exceptionally strong. In response to a specific question about the slowdown in North American auto, the answer was that this presented no problem.

Cypress has just passed through a nasty dispute with its largest individual shareholder and founder, TJ Rodgers. Mr. Rodgers was calling out Ray Bingham, Cypress' non executive chairman, for conflicts of interest. He sought to replace Bingham and another director with his own pair of director nominees.

The dispute soon engendered a proxy contest between Mr. Rodgers and the corporation. While decrying the dispute because I thought it would interfere with corporate operations, I backed Mr. Rodgers, per an article "Save Cypress, Vote With TJ".

The dispute brought out a bumper crop of proxy solicitations, gold/red, gold/red, gold/red, how many were there? I thought this had to pose an operational headwind for the company, to have management involved in such a public display.

Luckily, however, with a slight boost from a Delaware court, the parties were able to resolve their dispute. A Reuters article describes key parts of the settlement as follows:

Bingham resigned from the board in early June, following which both of Rodgers' nominees, Dan McCranie and Camillo Martino, won the 2017 election. Rodgers also agreed to end all existing litigation against Cypress connected with the 2017 annual meeting, the company said. Cypress would reimburse Rodgers for expenses of up to $3.5 million related to the proxy contest.

The conflict TJ Rodgers claimed in his lawsuit was:

...that Ray Bingham leaked highly confidential Cypress M&A information to his partners at Canyon Bridge, a Chinese government-funded private equity firm that seeks to acquire U.S. semiconductor companies in direct competition with Cypress's M&A activity.

My concern was that Mr. Bingham's association with Canyon Bridge put Cypress at risk of being offered for sale on unfavorable terms. I am hopeful that the resolution of this matter makes a sale of Cypress less likely.

Cypress just reported Q2, 2017 earnings, showing that it cruised, without apparent hitch, during its disruption.

It seems highly counterintuitive to me that a company be able to maintain its corporate focus in the midst of a juicy dispute such as Cypress has endured for the bulk of this year. Just imagine a company's largest individual shareholder, founder and long time CEO now retired from the company, becoming involved in a very public dispute with the company's current management.

Doesn't this present vast scope for personal grudges and non productive speculation? How can a company go through such a situation, not only unscathed, but apparently invigorated. The only reference I heard on the CC to the situation was a brief mention of expenses aggregating ~$10MM on account of a proxy dispute.

All by itself this speaks highly to me of the company.

Conclusion

As I write this after close of business on July 27, 2017, Cypress is trading at a two year high. Cypress is widely followed by analysts. The sum of analysts' opinions today, before considering the Q2, 2017 CC, is neutral. Judging by the tenor of the questioning analysts on the Q2 2017 CC, I am expecting the run of analysts to take far more favorable views of the company going forward.

This company is hitting on all cylinders. Normally I wouldn't put too much reliance on a quarterly report. In this case, Q2, 2017 is in line with Q1, 2017 which was also a fine quarter. Plus, the guidance and asserted visibility for the rest of the year and into 2018 leads me to expect that Cypress is not just reporting an excellent quarter but is reporting an excellent business plan and capacity for execution.

I consider that Cypress achieved this favorable result under difficult extraneous pressures resulting from the proxy contest. Check this one out. Even though it is trading close to its 52 week high, it pays a dividend approaching 3%.

