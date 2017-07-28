DowDuPont At Last Within Sight

The predecessor companies’ Q2 results were strong, and indicate that, regardless of what happens with their consolidation, their underlying fundamentals are good.

I am rarely sentimental about business matters, so the final solo earnings announcements from du Pont (NYSE:DD) and Dow (NYSE:DOW) did not bring a tear to my eye. But they were cause for some reflection. Both are storied companies: du Pont supplied gunpowder to U.S. forces during the War of 1812, and as brilliantly analyzed by the late Alfred Chandler[1], its managerial innovations are in many respects responsible for the rise of corporations in their modern form. Dow turns 120 this year; although it's not widely-known, Dow was instrumental in foiling European attempts to overwhelm the nascent U.S. chemical industry at the beginning of the 20th century. A visit to its research laboratories when I was ten years old was a highlight of my abortive career in science.

So it was good to see both companies report solid Q2 results for their swan songs – beating consensus estimates by 8.7% in du Pont’s case and 8.0% in Dow’s. They provide reason to hope that, as the companies approach the zero hour for their combination in August, they may finally have broken out of the poor-to-mediocre relative performance that has dogged them since their merger was announced on December 11, 2015.[2]

The merger has been so long delayed that investors may be forgiven for remaining skeptical that it will actually occur until the ink dries on the closing documents. But the last obstacle – European Union approval of the asset swap between du Pont and FMC (NYSE: FMC), a transaction that was needed to obtain antitrust clearance for the larger deal – has at last been overcome. This does not mean that the way forward is without potential pitfalls, but the two companies continue to expect to become one in August.

As is well-known, activist investors are already clamoring to influence the proposed split into three companies that will follow the combination, perhaps within eighteen months. Investors whose patience has been tried over twenty long months of anticipation will probably hope to have a definitive answer to these demands within days of closing. They will not get one.

First, the new Board must constitute itself, appoint the various statutorily-required committees and, frankly, get to know each other – it will consist half-and-half of directors from each company. DowDuPont has committed to review its plans to split itself up, which will take time, particularly because it has chosen to hire McKinsey & Co. to “assist.” McKinsey’s function, as anyone who has dealt with it knows, is to give an allegedly objective stamp of approval to whatever its upper- and middle-management informants suggest the Board wants.

This pretense of analysis is slow, especially when, as is always the case with McKinsey, the so-called analysts know nothing about the industry on which they will pose as experts. Investors, especially Third Point LLC, which is leading the activist charge, are unlikely to be impressed with what will, inevitably, be a recommendation supportive of entrenched management interests. Do not, for instance, expect many management transfers from Midland or Wilmington, unless it is decided to base one of the spin-offs in Hawaii. Although Third Point would like to see more spin offs, they are unlikely within the next several years.

DowDuPont will soon release historical, pro forma consolidated financial statements, probably along with its Q3 earnings announcement. It is a fool’s errand to anticipate them. There will be the discontinued operations that antitrust regulators have required them to shed, there are bound to be significant differences in accounting treatments between the two companies, the no doubt exorbitant costs of the merger have yet to be reflected in P&Ls and it is likely that substantial reserves for restructuring and reorganization will be created. There will be a strong temptation to use the process of consolidation as a way to accelerate write offs and otherwise whitewash the successor company’s Balance Sheet.

Given all this, it is unlikely that Q3 2017 – and probably even Q4 − will exceed their combined reported earnings for Q2. Earnings disappointments immediately after such a large and complicated merger are pretty much inevitable, so it is definitely a good thing that the companies’ Q2 reports and accompanying guidance indicate that their underlying businesses are strong. Whether investors will be able to see through this unavoidable fog of discouraging news is another matter. Especially with the predictable carping from Third Point, DowDuPont’s inevitable failure instantly to recreate itself is likely to lead to disappointment and share price weakness.

Which will create opportunity. As I have indicated already, I am suspicious of how much incremental value can be achieved by splitting DowDuPont’s specialty chemical business into smaller operations in the medium term – in the longer term (i.e., beyond Third Point’s time horizons) I am less skeptical. The disposition of specific assets between DowDuPont’s future spin offs such as the silicones business, while significant for the long run, are unlikely to affect the price of either the combined company or the aggregated prices of its successor companies on a three year view.

Based on 2019 consensus estimates for du Pont and Dow, the combined group is trading around 16.8X (‘around,’ given the various reporting uncertainties mentioned above). If all goes according to plan, the company will split itself into at least three that year. This is not especially cheap or especially expensive for a highly diversified conglomerate in the chemicals business. When it splits itself up, its different components are likely to drift toward significantly different valuations.

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) is probably the best comparable for the Materials business: it is trading at 9.5X the 2019 consensus. Since it is in the process of being acquired, the valuation of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) provides a questionable comparison for DowDuPont’s eventual agriculture spin off, but is about the only useful one available: the consensus has it trading at 18.9X 2019 earnings. The big valuation question is the Specialty Chemicals portion of DowDuPont. Valuations that attach to businesses of this kind are all over the map, based largely on rather superficial views of the outlook for the industries they serve. On a seat-of-the pants basis, a valuation of at least 15.0X seems likely. But until we have a sense for the size and composition of DowDuPont’s successor companies, there is no way to build a sum-of-the-parts valuation based on these guesses.

Investors will be rewarded for ignoring any near-term earnings disappointments and holding out for the spin offs. There will be an enormous amount of noise around DowDuPont and its plans over the next year and a half, some of it magnified by the megaphones that activist investors will use all the more stridently if they do not think their opinions are attracting the Board attention that they (and perhaps only they) believe they deserve.

Their Q2 reports and accompanying business guidance indicate that both companies are confident of their futures at least through 2018. If DowDuPont’s share price weakens as a result of accounting phenomena or some non-operating influence, it will create an opportunity to buy what will, in due course, be three of the most powerful players in their respective niches of the chemical industry.

[1] Alfred D. Chandler, Jr., Strategy and Structure: Chapters in the History of the Industrial Enterprise (Cambridge: MIT Press, 1962).

[2] Calculated based on fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of Q2, 2017. Shareholders in Dow receive one share of DowDuPont, and shareholders in du Pont receive 1.282 shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.