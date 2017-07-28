Barrick: Back On Track

Barrick Gold (ABX) beat earnings expectations handily in the second quarter - easing investor concerns about first quarter struggles - showing that its business remains among the best in the gold mining industry and, combined with bullish macro trends for gold prices, is a sound long term investment.

Most importantly, ABX made solid progress towards meeting their annual and long-term debt reduction goals, by paying down ~1/3 of its $1.5 billion paydown goal for 2017 in the first half, while it plans to use the over $900 million proceeds from the Veladero sale to handle the majority of the remainder on this year's paydown goal. Additionally, the company left the door open to the possibility of selling its stake in the Kalgoorlie mine, which would free up considerable resources for additional debt reduction.

Meanwhile, Barrick's core assets continue to perform at a high level, churning out gold at forecasted industry low $720-$770/oz all-in-sustaining cost (AISC) across the entire portfolio, enabling them to achieve a free cash flow break-even point at a price of $1000/oz. Accordingly, management stated that it is "perfectly happy" with prices staying in their current range between $1200-$1300, though they also expect that in the mid-to-long term, supply and demand factors should drive the price higher. Driving the strong performance, are the company's efforts to improve operations through its digitization initiatives: (1) underground short interval control - monitoring where people and equipment are at all times making shift rotations much more efficient; (2) digital maintenance which drives considerable efficiencies in equipment costs; and (3) autonomous mining at the Cortez mine in Nevada, playing a critical role in the remarkably strong performance at the mine (high grade and high productivity at $650-$700/oz AISC).

Additionally, operations in South America were a positive development in the quarter as well. Pascua Lama continues to progress and this Fall they expect to update the board on progress on the Block-caving operations that are currently under way, starting in Argentina and progressing into Chile. Even more importantly, the Veladero mine in Argentina returned to operation in the quarter. The CEO said he was "very pleased" with the protection they put in place there and is excited about the initial steps of integrating their partner Shangdong into operations there, stating

We can see that the relationship there is going to work very, very well.

The shadow looming over the company's great quarter were questions about the future of Acacia's operations in Tanzania, after the government slapped an incredibly high tax bill on ABX subsidiary Acacia. However, Barrick executive John Thornton has already been meeting regularly with government officials there for a while, trying to lay the groundwork for more formal negotiations set to start next week. The CEO stated in an interview that he believes the talks will be very constructive towards a solution, but could not promise anything beyond that. The affected mines account for 6% of Barrick's total production - a sizable amount, especially if they cannot return to productivity in short order. If the negotiations are unsuccessful, it could lead to a shutdown of operations and put Acacia's future at risk. This would certainly take a bite out of Barrick's production (and therefore value), but would not be in any way fatal to the company.

Investor Takeaway:

While Acacia's challenges continue to hang over the company, the company is dedicating considerable effort to trying to reach a quick solution to the issue. Additionally, problems plaguing South America seem to have been resolved and the company's investments in IT and autonomous mining are beginning to pay off, led by Nevada's robust performance. Barrick Gold remains my top choice for exposure to gold and gold miners due to its moat-like combination of world class assets, technological advances, and industry leading production efficiencies. In the current $1200-$1300/oz gold price range, I am buying shares at $16 and would recommend selling at $20.





Disclosure: I am/we are long ABX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.