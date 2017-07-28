Making Sense: Right Said Fed

The FOMC announced its latest policy decision Wednesday. As expected, the FOMC left monetary policy unchanged. The tone of the FOMC statement was mainly neutral, but it was tinged with some dovishness.

In the area of neutrality, the FOMC stated that it sees risks to the economy as “balanced.” This means that it sees risks of a slowdown and the possibility of an acceleration of the economy as essentially equal. However, the Fed was more cautious regarding inflation.

Inflation is below target

The FOMC removed language stating that inflation was declining “recently” and was “somewhat” below its 2.0% target and replaced it with language stating that inflation could remain below its 2.0% target in the near term. This may not seem dramatic to the casual observer, but it was a clear ratcheting back of Fed inflation expectations.

The Fed also stated that rate hikes will be “gradual.” This has most market participants thinking that the next rate hike will not come before December. The FOMC also changed its language regarding balance sheet reduction from stating that it should begin “this year” to stating it will begin “relatively soon.”

Most market participants took the Fed’s comments as being neutral in terms of economic outlook, dovish in terms of inflation outlook and rate hikes, but hawkish on balance sheet renormalization. I am in agreement except for balance sheet renormalization. By changing the language to “relatively soon” from “this year,” I believe the Fed gave itself wiggle room to not begin balance sheet reduction this year. My base case remains for a September launch of balance sheet reduction, but I think that it is pretty clear that by becoming vaguer as to the timing of balance sheet reduction, the Fed is preparing the markets for the possibility of a delay. That UST yields plunged, particularly on the short end, and the USD weakened since the FOMC announcement indicate that most market participants agree with my dovish assessment of the FOMC statement.

Federal Reserve shrinking

It appears that there is much misconception regarding how the Fed is likely to shrink its balance sheet. To understand this better, we must understand the composition of the Fed’s balance sheet.

The size of the Fed’s balance sheet is approximately $4.5 trillion. Approximately $2.5 trillion consists of U.S. government securities. Of the $2.5 trillion in Treasuries, about $1.5 trillion matures in less than six years. The biggest single year of maturing assets is 2018. When the Fed does begin balance sheet reduction, it plans on not reinvesting $6 billion in maturing debt, on a monthly basis, gradually rising to $30 billion a month after several years. This should result in the following:

1) The slow pace of renormalization should put only modest upward pressure on UST yields.

2) Given the composition of the balance sheet and the Fed’s propensity to invest mainly on the midpoint of the yield curve, it should be the so-called belly of the yield curve which experiences most, if any, rate rise from balance sheet reduction.

3) As the Fed is taking a very gradual approach to balance sheet renormalization, the balance sheet could still be quite large when the Fed needs to reverse course and ease monetary policy, in a few years.

