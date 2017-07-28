Cliffs Q2 2017 Earnings: A Cut To Guidance Again

Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF) traded up 18% in the past two weeks finishing around $7.80. Many steel producers such as AK Steel (AKS), ArcelorMittal (MT), and US Steel (X) beat earnings and provided some euphoria ahead of Cliff’s 2Q17 results. Then, they reported earnings. Yes, Cliffs beat expectations, but the market already priced most of this into the stock price when it was run up in the previous weeks. I’m sure the stock would have appreciated nicely if management didn’t change their outlook for the rest of the year and commentary around the steel industry did not muddle as a result of Trump's comments. But that is not what happened. Cliffs cut EBITDA outlook again this quarter from $700 million to $650 million. The company has now cut outlook for the past two quarters from $850 million, a decline of 24% (the stock dropped 39% in the same period).

Share Price vs. Previous 2017 adj. EBITDA Guidance

Source: Google Finance

While previously, management cited drops in average IODEX and HRC prices, this latest guidance involves higher than expected SG&A costs as well (10% increase to $110 million). Volume for the full year was maintained at 19 million tons with average IODEX and HRC prices of $74 and $620 used for current 2017 adj. EBITDA guidance of $650 ($71 and $648 used for $700 million guidance).



Looking to the future, Lourenco reiterated that the Toledo mine would first begin production in July 2020. He further went on to say that the HBI plant would replace the earnings from Australia operations which would ideally last up until the first production. Financing for the Toledo was revealed to be approximately 35% of 2018 and 50% of 2019/2020 expenditures. Which could put Cliffs into trouble if iron/hrc prices were to come under pressure again; In fact, Goldman predicts a drop in iron prices in 2018.

I think this type of commentary runs parallel to my previous thesis that growth opportunities and expansion for Cliffs are limited as they are unlikely to generate meaningful growth through M&A or investments (at least in the next 2-3 years).

Yes, Cliffs confirmed that the US steel market was healthy during the second quarter, as they saw higher than expected volume (4.3 mil). However, even with this higher 2Q volume, they maintained their full year outlook. I believe this is because they ultimately think that demand has a real chance of softening relative to initial expectations in 2H17. Such commentary painted a common string among reports that the US steel industry could be sitting idly buy until Trump delivers on his section 232 agenda. I believe it is unlikely that Trump will actually deliver on the promise this year. On Wednesday, he postponed his commitment to the agenda, saying it would have to be looked after other items such as healthcare, taxes, and "maybe even infrastructure," before they start deliberating on trade policies.

As for Cliffs, I do believe that guidance will no longer be cut and we have seen the bottom of this decline. IODEX pricing assumptions are in line with Goldman’s report and we could see better than expected demand from China to boost prices even higher. But I think I am ultimately neutral on my outlook for the rest of the year and into the first half of 2018. I don’t see this stock shooting past $8.00 anytime soon unless there is significant and unexpected movement in IODEX/HRC prices (which has happened before). Nonetheless, I think this is an interesting company to follow.

I would highly recommend listening to Cliff's earnings calls, Lourenco gives a lot of color on his answers as well as good insight into his company and the entire industry; he's also quite the character.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.