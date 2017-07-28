What Makes Darden Restaurants Attractive In The Long Term?

Darden Restaurants’ earnings have steadily grown over the last ten years. This gets reflected in the stock’s total returns which exceeded broader markets

If you’re looking for a steadily growing stock in restaurants segment, Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) is a good choice. I’ll first discuss the company’s performance, mainly financials, over the longer-term period of last ten years. Darden’s EPS grew at an average rate of 22% over the last ten years. If I exclude the impact of Red Lobster’s sale, this growth rate comes to an average of 18%. That’s a decent rate of growth. It comes to a CAGR of nearly 11%.

Source: Investor presentation

Coming to DRI’s stock’s movement, it significantly outperformed the S&P 500 Index during the 10-year period. To put this in perspective, the average annual total returns over a ten-year period ending June 30, 2017, was 10.3% for DRI and 6.1% for S&P 500. If dividends are reinvested, the returns were 12.3% for DRI and 6.9% for S&P 500. That’s a good return for a relatively small company like Darden Restaurants.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Darden has performed impressively on the operational front as well. As the graph below shows, its sales and operating income grew steadily over the last five years.

Source: DRI reports

At the same time, the company reported impressive same-restaurant sales growth over the last five years as the graph below shows. It has surely managed to turn-around Olive Garden’s performance as it set out to do. For LongHorn SteakHouse, Gene Lee, DRI’s President and CEO, said, on the company’s 3Q17 call,

“And LongHorn I think we're starting to see the payback from all the investments that we're making in food as we start to increase the size of our stakes, improve our house salad and some other decisions that we made along the way to improve the overall operation and it's going to take time for those to continue to show themselves, but our consumer research right now in LongHorn has never been better.”

Notably, LongHorn’s same-restaurant sales grew 3.5% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 ending May 28.

Source: DRI reports

The company’s performance is driven by its operating philosophy, which is summarized in Gene Lee’s below statement made in F4Q17 earnings call –

“The momentum we experienced as a result of our back to basics operating philosophy. Our focus on food, service and atmosphere drives our simplification efforts. These efforts continue to enable us to improve execution on our restaurants and strengthen team member engagement, as evidenced by our industry leading retention rates. The fact that our guest satisfaction scores are at all time highs, while we are growing guest count is a clear indication that we're improving operationally.”

Source: investor presentation

I believe that Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen will definitely further boost Darden’s growth trajectory. The brand has been ranked top in “intent to return” and “intent to recommend” in the casual dining segment.

Source: investor presentation

Valuation

As I discussed at the beginning of this article, DRI’s EPS grew at an average rate of 22% (18% excluding the impact of Red Lobster’s sale) over the last ten years. In comparison, The Cheesecake Factory (NYSE: CAKE), Texas Roadhouse (NYSE: TXRH), and Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) grew EPS at an average rate of 16%, 14%, and 18%, respectively, over the ten-year period. So, DRI’s EPS growth rate was higher compared to its peers.

DRI is trading at a LTM PE of nearly 22x. This is higher than the average PE of 20x for CAKE, TXRH, and EAT. I believe the higher PE reflects DRI’s above-average growth and the company will continue to trade at a premium.

Moreover, looking at the broader sector peers, the average PE comes to nearly 28x for Starbucks Corp. (NYSE: SBUX), McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD), Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM), and Dunkin' Brands Group (NYSE: DNKN). Apart from SBUX’s 27% average EPS growth rate, MCD, YUM, and DNKN grew EPS at lower 10-year average rates of 15%, 12%, and -7% (7 years average for DNKN), respectively.

To conclude, Darden is a stock to buy and hold in the long-term.

