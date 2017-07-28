Fed Signals Balance Sheet Normalization

The FOMC kept the fed funds target range unchanged (1.00%-1.25%) at yesterday’s meeting in line with market expectations. Also, the Fed indicated that it plans to maintain its policy of reinvesting principal payments from maturing bonds for the time being but also stated that the balance sheet normalization will begin relatively soon.

There was no press conference after the meeting and the statement released after saw only minor cosmetic changes compared to statement from July. The FOMC described the near-term risks for the economic outlook as roughly balanced. At the same time they upgraded their view on labor market after the strong June employment report. Furthermore, they had a bit more optimistic rhetoric regarding the household spending outlook which is expected to expand further in the near term.

The market was mainly focused on the Fed’s rhetoric regarding inflation outlook as chair Yellen’s recent congressional testimony implied that the core inflation movements will be the main driver of further hikes. While the FOMC admitted that the current inflation movements are below their target, their outlook on inflation did not change. The Fed still expects inflation will stabilize around the Committee’s 2 percent objective over the medium term.

All in all, for now the Fed kept its monetary policy guidance unchanged with one more rate hike expected to be delivered this year. Market does not share the same view as can be seen in the Fed funds futures that currently imply the Fed fund rate of 1.23% at the end of this year. The latter is the upper bound of the current Fed’s target range. While the Fed failed to give us the exact timing of balance sheet normalization, the “relatively soon” means that meeting in September is definitively on the table.

The Fed’s main problem remains low inflation. Indeed, the US CPI release surprised market to the downside for four months in a row. However, the Fed still thinks that the stronger labour market will sooner or later lead to wage and price increase. The recent dollar weakening will also have positive impact on inflation.

The Fed has enough time until the year-end in order to decide whether or not to deliver another rate hike. This means that the Committee will have enough time and enough hard data releases to decide if they need to lower their inflation and rate hike estimates. I have recently argued that the dollar bears are better positioned for now (CPI release: Cloud Over Fed’s Hiking Projections) and indeed they were. However, given the recent rise of EUR/USD I would the current levels for buying dollars due to two main reasons. First of all, even if the Fed doesn’t deliver another rate hike this year (not my base case) the differences between what market is currently pricing and what the Fed expects in the next two years are so huge that the delivery of half of it still implies solid profit. Secondly, market over interpret ECB’s optimistic rhetoric and once they realize that we are far away from first rate hike, the euro will depreciate.



