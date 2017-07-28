How The 'Dunkirk' Effect Impacts Netflix

If more studios follow the "Dunkirk" road map, the balance of power can shift away from Netflix and even the playing field, but that's a big "if."

Investors aren't as concerned at the moment about Netflix's future, as the stock is hitting record levels, but shareholders would be foolish to not think long term.

Netflix's insistence on a day/date release on its platform has cut it off from the traditional model, and that's effectively cut the streamer off from award consideration and industry support.

Aside from movies in general being underwhelming, a big factor in the box office's decline is the presence of Netflix, which has siphoned away audiences.

"Dunkirk's" success stemmed from it focusing on the value of the traditional experience and reminding audiences why they go to the movies in the first place.

It's fairly clear that the summer of 2017 has been more of a roller coaster than investors and analysts had hoped.

Yes, it started off great with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but then things went off a cliff for most of May and part of June. Luckily, films like Wonder Woman, Despicable Me 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming and War For The Planet of the Apes have helped stabilize the industry, but they also share something common - they are franchises.

Then we get to Dunkirk, which exploded over the weekend with a $50 million haul and critical buzz the likes of which would make any studio executive smile ear to ear. As I explored in an earlier column, Dunkirk worked because Warner Bros. (NYSE:T)/(NYSE:TWX) sold it to audiences as an event film, not a war movie. Yet, it also worked because it was an original property that was shepherded by a visionary director that audiences respect.

Christopher Nolan built the hype for this film by focusing on the value of the traditional experience that has begun to get the cold shoulder. He shot it in 70MM, which gives audiences a reason to see it in theaters, he arranged for extended trailers/previews that could only be seen in theaters, and he sold the film in as an experience that was best watched on a big screen.

Now, I don't care how big of a TV you have - the odds are it's nowhere close to the size of an IMAX screen... and that's the point.

I give Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) tons of credit for how it methodically and systematically invaded the pop culture universe and tore it apart piece by piece. Studios got complacent, and big media entities thought by selling their content to streaming services they could make a quick buck with no long-term consequences.

That didn't happen.

Instead, Netflix built its success off the backs of the major networks and studios. This genie is NOT going back in the bottle, and the damage has been done. Yet, while it has been relatively easy for Netflix to take down the TV industry, it has had a lot of trouble with film.

What's interesting is that while Netflix has clearly had an impact on the box office, it's not how the company expected. Netflix thought its original films were going to resonate on a massive mainstream level, but instead, people are turning either to the service's acquired films or its expansive original TV offerings.

Overall, the barrier to entry on the original film side has been greater than anything it could have expected. Netflix entered the market very confident, but that chip on its shoulder has shrunk - even if they company will never admit it. The truth is that to make a successful film, you really need the hype that comes with the theatrical experience.

In an interview with GQ, Cary Fukunaga, who directed Netflix's first big-screen swing Beasts of No Nation, said he has even begun to pull away from that model, telling the magazine that he doesn't "philosophically agree with day-and-date."

That's not what you would expect from the guy who helped Netflix launch its film initiative. Yet, Fukunaga has seen firsthand the reluctance of the industry to switch its method and its impact. Beasts..., for all intents and purposes, underperformed in that when the chips were down and the Oscar nominations came out, the film was excluded.

All of that promise about how Beasts... was going to change the game meant little when it wasn't invited to the big dance. Yes, it picked up awards and nominations from smaller groups and guilds, but this was Netflix, and the Oscars were always the goal.

For Fukunaga, it also stung because he bought into the Netflix strategy and signed off the non-theatrical route. Now, the reason why Beasts failed to register is because the industry is very old-fashioned. If you want to challenge the status quo, be prepared to face the consequences. Skipping the theatrical experience is different from skipping the traditional route with a TV show. People's jobs are at stake.

By eliminating the theatrical experience, you are risking eliminating the jobs of people working in and for the theaters. Now, Netflix is not advocating for theaters to go away, but it is making things complicated for those theaters to continue to survive. The studios and the theaters have a very symbiotic relationship, and combined, that's a powerful force.

So when you come out and say "We don't need you to be successful," the response isn't going to be welcoming. That's why Netflix's rivals have done better in the film area - because they are working with the studios rather than against them.

For investors, that friction has yet to impact their return on investment, but a lot of analysts are beginning to wonder whether Netflix's strategy of spending big for original content will eventually collapse on the company itself.

Of course, looking at the sky-high stock price, you'd never know there was an issue. On the surface, everything is great and Netflix can do no wrong. Yet, investors will quickly be coming to a crossroads, as nothing lasts forever in Hollywood.

After all, this is a business built on cycles. However, I fully understand why people who are making money investing in Netflix may be loathe to pull back. Personally, I don't see a collapse happening in the next year, but you'd be a fool not to entertain the thought that it could happen in the long run.

Dunkirk worked because it reminded people of why they love going to the movies. The fact that it was a critically acclaimed film only amplified its success. That's the thing - audiences have wised up and are tired of paying $15 a ticket to see garbage. For that same $15, they'll subscribe to two streaming services for a month and get better returns.

If more studios can mimic that Dunkirk effect, then the traditional model has a shot at survival; and some of them are proving they are willing to listen. Remember all of those franchises I mentioned at the top of this article? What's impressive about them is that they worked in spite of being franchises.

The studios evolved those titles into something new and different versus just throwing the same thing back on the screen we've seen a thousand times. Audiences appreciated that and responded in kind. Dunkirk is just getting the bulk of the praise because it was also a fully original project, and that means it had to work harder to build awareness.

Dunkirk was a win for the traditional model and a win for the studios. Netflix could use that type of big win, as it has yet to be able to point a movie and say "that's our American Beauty, that's our Forrest Gump or that's our Moonlight."

And honestly, it doesn't need a movie to win Best Picture, it just needs a film in the running. A Manchester By The Sea type of success would do the same trick for the company, as the streamer just needs to be in the same company as the other movies.

That's why I'm so interested in The Irishman, which is Netflix's $100 million gamble with Martin Scorsese.

Netflix swooped in after Paramount passed on the project because of the high price tag. Irishman will feature a costly new technique that will allow Scorsese to basically digitally de-age his cast (which, if it works, will be remarkable). Though, after Scorsese's Silence fell on deaf ears with audiences and award voters, and the studio failed to recoup even half of its $46 million budget (the movie made $16 million globally), you can see why Paramount would be gun-shy about doubling down.

Of course, Netflix has money to burn, and this is its big play to burst into the awards race. However, with Scorsese directing and heavy hitters like Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Harvey Keitel in the cast, this movie has to succeed. If it doesn't, investors are going to be left scratching their heads wondering what will.

The Irishman hits theaters in August 2019 - that's two years from now, which may also end up being the time frame before Netflix begins to feel the pressure of its own weight. Again, I'm not saying it is going to happen, but I am saying it is something investors should consider, as it's not outside the realm of possibilities.

The balance of power is right now firmly tilted in Netflix's favor, but the success of Dunkirk shows theaters can still come through if the right set of circumstance align. While that's a big "if," you have to remember that Hollywood's been humbled, and because of that, it may be more willing to compromise if that helps it survive.

Netflix isn't at that point - but that may not always be the case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.