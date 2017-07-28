Amazon Is A Trade Not An Investment

"The best investment decision I have made has been purchasing Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) during their IPO and the worst decision was selling Amazon."

- Bill Miller on The Investor's Podcast

I'm currently reading "The Everything Store" on my local library app (not Kindle, ironically), so now seems like a good time to talk about a potential investing mistake that I made last year.

In February 2016, I purchased Amazon at $570/share. I sold it a few months later for $675. Even after Thursday's mildly disappointing earnings report, the stock was around $1,000.

Obviously, I left a lot of money on the table. I don't actually feel bad about it, though, because I'm not so sure Amazon is worth $1,000/share today. Yes, the company is aggressively growing, but it is currently valued as though it will keep growing forever, and while there is surely runway in retail (and possibly cloud), Amazon is probably the most expensive way to play these trends. It is one of the MOST expensive FANG stocks, with a PEG approaching >7x! On a trailing EBITDA basis, AMZN trades at 40x, and even with a growth rate of 40% annually this is a very pricey stock, rivaling Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in expense.

This isn't to say that Netflix and Amazon are not going to keep growing, but they may never deliver an acceptable cash flow yield to justify an investment. A "your margin is my opportunity" strategy only works when you get buy-in from investors and employees. At some point, when investors realize that they may never see the margin expansion they are currently modeling for Amazon, faith in the company is going to get rocked. And then rocked again when employee options take a hit. Massive growth tends to mask problems, but they are there somewhere inside of Amazon. No business is perfect, but this one has been priced for perfection.

In "The Everything Store", Bezos comes across as incredibly smart and aggressive, but he is no god, and I think investors must be drinking the Kool-Aid to imagine that anti-trust concerns are not just over the horizon for a company which has so publicly and single-handedly destroyed the retail sector and is now slavering over groceries.

If you want to position yourself for online retail, Amazon is not a bad bet, but it is not the cheapest stock. In many cases, it no longer offers the cheapest wares. Eventually, shoppers will figure that out.

If you want to position yourself for cloud growth (like I am doing), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are both well positioned to benefit from the high-end customer market. Google is offering class-leading AI and ML tools, while Microsoft has a better sales entry point through Office and Windows add-on capabilities.

Both Microsoft and Google generate higher internal rates of return. Both have allotted money to buybacks (though Google has yet to act). Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has repurchased 3.9% of outstanding shares and currently pays a 2% dividend. Both would benefit significantly from cash repatriation.

The one wildcard is Bezos himself, who still owns a significant amount of Amazon stock and still runs the company. He has certainly surprised the market so far, and perhaps he will continue to do so.

I currently own Facebook, Google, and Microsoft, all solidly in the tech growth complex, so I'm not a tech heretic. I could absolutely be wrong about Amazon, and there are no signs that the stock will come back to earth anytime soon.

For my money, though, Amazon is a trade at these levels, not an investment.