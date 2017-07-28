Arena Pharmaceuticals: Intriguing Data And Near-Term Catalysts, Yet Concerns Remain

Risks include disappointing data and clinical setbacks with other product candidates. Clarification of ralinepag phase 2 data is also needed, as well as the timeline for running a pivotal trial.

Further data readouts in 2017 for other clinical assets could drive upside, as well as a revaluation based on the promise of ralinepag alone.

While seemingly a bit greedy, the secondary offering was a sensible move to fund the pivotal study as well as take advantage of the share price run-up.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) have risen over 60% year to date. On July 10th, Wall Street reacted enthusiastically to encouraging data reported for the biotech firm's clinical candidate ralinepag in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Digging into the Data

61 patients were enrolled in the phase 2 trial, with the primary endpoint being absolute change from baseline in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) compared to placebo. A key secondary endpoint was improvement in 6-minute walk distance (6MWT).

Treatment with ralinepag resulted in median PVR improving by 163.9 dyn.s.cm-5 from baseline while patients in the placebo arm worsened from baseline by 0.7 dyn.s.cm-5. Results were statistically significant (p=0.02). In percentage terms, patients treated with the study drug candidate experienced a 29.8% improvement in PVR compared to those who received placebo, as well as a 20.1% improvement over baseline.

The safety profile appeared adequate and comparable to other treatments of the same class, with commonly reported events including headache, nausea and diarrhea.

Dr. Preston Klassen, CMO and EVP of Research and Development at Arena Pharmaceuticals, had the following remarks concerning study results:

It is exciting to see the positive nonclinical pharmacological profile translating into potentially the first oral prostacyclin therapy that may approach consistent therapeutic levels without the complexity of parenteral (IV) therapy. These data give us confidence to move expeditiously toward a Phase 3 clinical program.

Figure 2: Market potential (Source: Corporate Presentation)

One potential concern is the lack of a clinically meaningful improvement in the 6MWT (36.2 meters for ralinepag arm versus 29.4 meters for placebo) and a dropout rate of 25%. On the other hand, it should be taken into account that patients in the ralinepag arm appeared sicker than those in the placebo arm (mean baseline PRV 780 versus 598 respectively). My thanks to Mandy Jackson for bringing that last tidbit to my attention.

In the firm's presentation it is also noted that Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Uptravi (selexipag) is worth around $6 billion in spite of it being a weaker IP agonist than ralinepag. Additionally, as ralinepag has a much longer half-life and is expected to provide a low peak-to-trough ratio, the treatment could come quite close to mimicking IV infusion.

Cue the Secondary Offering

As if raising $69 million in a secondary offering in April wasn't enough (followed by a 1:10 reverse split a couple months later), management again tapped capital markets. This time it was able to raise around $150 million, with the funds to be utilized for running a pivotal trial of ralinepag. I guess I can't blame it, as the golden rule in biotech is raise when you can, not when you need to.

Taking into account the first-quarter net loss of $22.5 million as well as the company's $79.5 million cash position prior to both offerings, I would imagine that investors can breathe easy knowing that the risk of dilution in the near to medium term is lessened. In the absence of a partnership or debt funding, I would expect the company to again tap capital markets in the second half of 2018.

Other Information

Another material catalyst coming in the medium term is the data readout for next generation sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator etrasimod in a phase 2 trial for treating ulcerative colitis (UC) by the end of the year.

The clinical asset is also the subject of several phase 2 trials in the following indications:

Dermatological extraintestinal manifestations in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (enrollment ongoing)

Pyoderma gangrenosum (enrollment ongoing)

Primary biliary cholangitis (study to be initiated later in the year

Additionally, though not often thought of as a "marijuana play", the company's asset, APD371, is currently the subject of a trial treating visceral pain, specifically that which is associated with Crohn's disease. APD371 is an orally available full agonist of the cannabinoid-2 receptor that could be utilized instead of dangerous opioids - we've already seen upside involved in the stocks of companies involved in the search for non-opioid pain treatments with Nektar Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:NKTR) NKTR-181. Data for the trial should be coming by year end per the company's presentation (see here).

Figure 3: CB2 receptor expression in the GI tract (Source: Corporate Presentation)

The management lineup seems quite deep, filled with experience as well as several members who served at other large pharma and biotech firms. Notably, President and CEO Amit Munshi headed up two companies that were sold to Johnson & Johnson and Allergan (NYSE:AGN).

Final Thoughts

Despite the run-up in share price, I believe further upside could be ahead. Shareholders have several ways to win, including a run-up into data readouts for other clinical assets as well as a revaluation based on promising ralinepag data. Further data from the ralinepag phase 2 study will be presented at a later date and could be an important catalyst as well. There's always the possibility that a partnership or buyout comes as well.

For readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story, I'd suggest establishing a pilot position in the near term and waiting for weakness or volatility to add. For investors with a more conservative nature, it'd be best to wait for a pullback to the low $20s (if it comes) to initiate a position.

For those who remain skeptical or are concerned by potential issues we've identified, it's not a bad idea to remain on the sidelines until additional data from the phase 2 study utilizing ralinepag is presented. A more informed decision can be made after combing through updated results.

Risks include disappointing data for above-mentioned readouts in 2017, as well as clinical setbacks (including delays in designing and launching pivotal study for ralinepag). After the recent share offering, dilution in the near and medium term appears to be off the table. Also, increased short interest in the stock could suggest that many investors believe the stock is overbought and due for a pullback. In the scenario that data for other clinical assets is less than stellar and the main value driver going forward is ralinepag, share price may stagnate or regress as there wouldn't be much in the way of material catalysts in the near term. Readers should also stay tuned for seeing which institutional investors bought into the latest secondary offering, as that could be the real test of who sees value in the name. Speaking of the offering, that it came so soon after the reverse split is potentially a red flag as well (typically don't like to see either).

