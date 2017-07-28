Wall Street Breakfast: Markets Await U.S. GDP Report

Stocks

Amazon fell 2.6% in after-hours trading on Thursday, as quarterly income plunged 77%, well below expectations. Revenue was strong, but heavy investments in video and global expansion hurt the retailer's bottom line. CEO Jeff Bezos also briefly unseated Bill Gates as the world's richest person yesterday, when Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares rose ahead of the earnings report.

Tesla will hand over Model 3 keys to the first 30 customers tonight at a party which will be livestreamed starting at 8:45 p.m. PT. How to trade the event? If history is any guide, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares tend to fall once the rubber meets the road. The stock dropped significantly the week and month after both of the last two releases: the Model S in 2012 and Model X in 2015.

Ready for liftoff... SpaceX (Private:SPACE) has disclosed a new $351M fundraising round that would likely bump its valuation to $21B, up from the $12B it was valued at in early 2015. If the company completes the financing as planned, it would propel it towards the top of the list of so-called unicorns, or private tech companies with sky-high valuations.

The California Air Resources Board has unanimously approved the first $200M tranche (of a total $800M plan) for clean vehicle infrastructure that VW (OTCPK:VLKAY) has agreed to spend in the state as part of its settlement over emissions cheating. The automaker must spend $2B nationwide over the next decade to advance zero emissions vehicles, including charging and development of ride-sharing fleets.

Fiat Chrysler has come full circle on electric vehicles, with its once-skeptical CEO saying he's now ready to embrace them. On a conference call with analysts, Sergio Marchionne said Fiat's (NYSE:FCAU) premium Maserati sports cars will begin introducing electric engine-powered models after 2019, and that by early next decade more than half of the brand’s cars will be electrified.

"Normally I do not comment on rumors, but the speculation about my future and UBER has become a distraction," said the head of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE). "Uber's CEO will not be Meg Whitman." There's a new name being floated among a handful of candidates for the position: General Electric's (NYSE:GE) Jeff Immelt, who will relinquish his role as chief executive at the end of the month.

Looking to finance its $85.4B takeover of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), AT&T (NYSE:T) is finalizing the year's largest corporate bond sale. The company is set to raise $22.5B through a seven-tranche bond offering, sources told the FT. The sale will include notes with maturities ranging between 5.5 and 41 years, with yields on new 10-year debt set to price 160 bps above benchmark Treasuries.

Verizon is in talks to acquire WideOpenWest's (Pending:WOW) fiber network in the Chicago area for more than $200M, Reuters reports. In April, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) struck a deal to buy optical fiber from Corning for at least $1.05B over the next three years, while in February, it closed on its acquisition of XO Communications' fiber-optic network business for about $1.8B.

European bank earnings roundup: Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) +1.5% premarket after reporting a record level of assets under management during Q2 and its strongest inflows in six years. UBS fell 2.8% following a cautious outlook and highlighting that low volatility had hurt certain sectors, while Barclays (NYSE:BCS) rose 1.3% despite seeing its first earnings hit by the divestment of its Africa business.

According to NYC's Comptroller, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) needs to work more quickly to remake its board following a sales scandal and public rebuke at the bank's annual meeting in April. "The extent of fraud at Wells Fargo was stunning," Scott Stringer declared. "Executives have been held responsible - but now directors must answer for their part... This board needs to be refreshed - today."