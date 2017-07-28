Freeport-McMoRan Has Bottomed At $12 - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/27/17)

Abbott Labs is a better buy than Pfizer.

JPMorgan is the better bank to buy than HSBC Holdings.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, July 27.

Bullish Calls

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX): The stock has bottomed at $12.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE): Since there is not a lot of new building going on, this stock is good with a 6.5% yield.

Bearish Calls

HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC): The bank's dividend makes Cramer nervous. He prefers JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) instead.

R.R. Donnelley (NASDAQ:RRD): "Why don't we wait to see what they do? I mean, it's been such a disaster. We've done a whole show about what a disaster it's been. I mean, maybe they can come up with something that makes it so that it would be a mistake to sell. Let's just see what they do. But it's been a travesty."

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE): It's a good speculation, and if the sell-off continues, there will be a better chance to buy the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE): It trades like a bond. Cramer thinks Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) is a better buy.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP): The company's last quarter has Cramer concerned.

