Freeport-McMoRan Has Bottomed At $12 - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/27/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, July 27.
Bullish Calls
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX): The stock has bottomed at $12.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE): Since there is not a lot of new building going on, this stock is good with a 6.5% yield.
Bearish Calls
HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC): The bank's dividend makes Cramer nervous. He prefers JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) instead.
R.R. Donnelley (NASDAQ:RRD): "Why don't we wait to see what they do? I mean, it's been such a disaster. We've done a whole show about what a disaster it's been. I mean, maybe they can come up with something that makes it so that it would be a mistake to sell. Let's just see what they do. But it's been a travesty."
Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE): It's a good speculation, and if the sell-off continues, there will be a better chance to buy the stock.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE): It trades like a bond. Cramer thinks Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) is a better buy.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP): The company's last quarter has Cramer concerned.
::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!
Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up