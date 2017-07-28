Sell-Offs Are An Opportunity - Cramer's Mad Money (7/27/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, July 27.

Sell-offs are a good change to identify red-hot stocks that have fallen. People who have missed their chance to buy stocks at good prices will get another chance now as the stocks cool off. The buying should now be done in stages as the stock bottoms.

Pullbacks typically last for three days, with the first day seeing high-flying names beginning to fall. The selling continues on day two, while on the third day it runs its course. Cramer tracked Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) three-day performance pattern. It got squashed 3% after the earnings report. "If you want to buy some Amazon, don't be so anxious. Wait a bit. Don't bite that first up, because it will do that. Wait for that rally to fizzle, and don't buy all you can," he said. He adds that Amazon, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) are not doomed like in the 2000 crisis, and they are profitable and have strong balance sheets.

Trading has historically been light on Fridays. Monday is the day to make the move, but it should not be all at once, and the stock should be trading sideways or going down.

"Please leave some room for more stock on Monday, when the stock could start stabilizing. The bottom line here is that when we have a reversal day like today, the end-of-the-worlders grab the mic and they won't let go of it until the third day of the sell-off, when they say 'buy' all over again. Instead of taking them too seriously, though, you need to use this weakness as a buying opportunity, as long as you remember your first buy may not be your only buy," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech had a decent quarter, and yet, the market reaction to the stock was not good. Cramer interviewed CEO Bracken Darrell to know more about the quarter.

Darrell said Logitech stock is taking a breather in the short term, but he's optimistic for the long term. More than three categories of its business grew over 50%, and the negative cash flow is not a problem, since the company opted for yearly bonuses instead of half-yearly.

He spoke about the popular e-sports league and Logitech's role in it. "It's been an explosion of a business for us. We're getting deeper and deeper into eSports with every launch, and we're really innovating very aggressively, trying to improve the experience for not only the casual player or the competitive player but even the professional player."

Cramer also interviewed professional player Andy Dinh, who is the founder of one of eSports' top-ranking teams. He is watched by millions and is sponsored by the likes of Logitech. "I think it's a billion dollar industry right now, and the revenues are in the hundreds of millions annually. I think in the future it's going to be in the multi-billions," said Dinh.

"Every second matters. Every click matters. You can lose in basketball based off of one point. You can also lose in eSports based on one second. So everything matters, and using your preferred gear is extremely important. It matters more than just the paycheck. You have to use the best products," he added. He said that Logitech's products are among the best in the business.

"This league is about to completely change. We sponsor about 25-26 teams. And so, it's a dynamic thing. But we intend to be a leader. We've got great competition in there too, there are a lot of great companies making peripherals. But we're a technology company, and we're going to keep investing to make sure that we give an edge to people who use our equipment," said Darrell.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) vs. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T)

For years, T-Mobile has been gaining share from Verizon and AT&T, but they are fighting back. Verizon's earnings beat was driven by the addition of 614,000 wireless post-paid subscribers and a low churn rate. "This represents a pretty incredible 90-day turnaround for the telco titan," Cramer said.

AT&T had a good quarter too, with a low churn rate and 2.5M net user additions. Its cost controls, high margins and the well-executed merger of DirecTV were areas that improved. "These are huge comebacks for two staid, old competitors that had started to seem like whipping boys for John Legere, the brash CEO of T-Mobile," said Cramer.

T-Mobile had a good quarter too with 817,000 postpaid subscriber additions. Its earnings were better than Verizon and AT&T's. "What I find intriguing is that if both AT&T and Verizon are in growth mode here, then their stocks might be better buys than T-Mobile at this level, unless the un-carrier catches a takeover bid," said Cramer.

CEO interview - United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

Cramer interviewed the largest equipment rental company's CEO, Mike Kneeland. United Rentals had a good earnings beat and raised its full-year guidance.

Kneeland said the industrial sector in the US is starting to boom after it took a pause last year. It has seen broad-based growth across different verticals that look promising for the future. "Last year, I think that the industrial sector went to a pause. And now it's coming back. We started seeing it in the fourth quarter and in the first quarter, and it continues into the second quarter. Every month, our utilization was a record. Every month of the second quarter. So this was a great quarter by all standards," he added.

The company's recent move on the acquisition front has been going well. "We've done over 275 acquisitions, so we know the playbook. We've had our bruises, but we have a good playbook and the team's executed very well. Within nine days, we had that company on our operating system and we turned it right around. We're delivering much sooner than we anticipated on all of the synergies, both from a standpoint of cost synergies and revenue synergies, as we build that into 2018," said Kneeland.

He adds that the oil sector is stabilizing, and pipelines could grow under Trump administration.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ): There will be a decline in STZ shares due to a short squeeze in peer stocks. Wait for the decline to do some buying.

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE): Not everything in the mall is bad. The border tax discussion is over, and some retail stocks are rallying. It's a buy.

Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX): There's a short squeeze here. Let it come down before buying.

The Brink's Co. (NYSE:BCO): The stock has hit an all-time high. Wait till $76 to pull the trigger.

