Shentel Update: Positive Catalysts Offer Multiple Ways To Win

On a normalized basis, Shentel's intrinsic value has increased due to the positive progress on the migration process and the longer growth runway from the amended affiliate agreement.

Migration process remains ahead of schedule, with a large reduction in churn for customers who have been migrated to the Sprint/Shentel platform.

Postpaid revenues remain strong despite pressure from Verizon and AT&T's unlimited plans. Hence, postpaid subscribers and ARPU could decline moderately in the next few quarters.

Background

Since I first recommended Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) in February, the company has made significant progress on its integration process and recorded a surprising recovery in Prepaid subscribers. As the company continues to absorb nTelos customers and migrate them onto the platform, churn should continue to decrease for both postpaid and prepaid segments, providing a boost to financial performance.

Additionally, management is expecting a reduction in FY2017 CapEx and signaled that the network upgrade and expansion will be finished ahead of schedule. This suggests Shentel will produce normalized financials post-acquisition sooner than expected, which should unlock significant value as the market realizes the higher-than-expected cash flows.

The improved execution and recovery in fundamentals (prepaid subscriber growth and acquisition) warrants a higher estimate of intrinsic value. Adjusting the previous model, I estimate SHEN is conservatively worth $38 per share, indicating potential upside of 23.7% from current levels.

Remarkable Recovery In Prepaid Segment

Since the acquisition of nTelos in 2016Q2, SHEN's rapid loss of prepaid subscribers has been a recurring theme every quarter as management struggled to migrate these marginal customers onto their platform. As a result, cash flow from this segment has been impacted severely, with quarterly prepaid customer loss rates as high as 6%.

However, Shentel completely bucked the trend in Q1, recording a large gain in Prepaid subscribers for the first time. Additionally, the number of Prepaid users purged (as a result of a change in Sprint's policy on how they measure 'active' users) was much lower than expected. Previously, I had estimated that 15% of Shentel's user base would be removed from the calculations; ultimately, the figure was less than 9%, with 24,348 subscribers purged out of the 275,446 users recorded in 2016Q3.

My deliberately conservative estimate meant we had undervalued Shentel, as the original model projected a quarterly loss rate of 6% through 2017Q4. An adjustment to reflect prepaid growth would significantly increase the revenue and cash flows from prepaid subscribers.

The recovery in Prepaid was spurred by the increasing popularity of the Boost Mobile brand, and management has been working with third-party agents to open more new stores. Interestingly, many prepaid customers with Virgin Mobile (which is also owned by Sprint) have been transitioning to Boost plans, which suggests some degree of cannibalization. Despite this, management reports that nearly 75% of their prepaid subscribers are now on Boost, which suggests lower cannibalization and higher organic growth going forward. As Boost stores increase, Shentel should continue to benefit from additional prepaid subscribers and higher prepaid ARPU.

More importantly, the growth in Prepaid subscribers suggest that the migration of nTelos' prepaid base to Shentel's platform is complete. This is evidently reflected by the significant decrease in churn - from 5.85% in Q4 to 4.86% in 2017Q1. This signals that Shentel is more successfully retaining existing prepaid customers, and the increase in gross additions reflects the strength of their offering. Moreover, now that users inactive for more than 6 months have been purged, it becomes much easier to discern the true direction of gross billings for new prepaid users.

Hence, the Prepaid segment should continue to exhibit strong growth and reduced churn, providing a sustainable benefit to Shentel's bottom line as the company works to integrate remaining nTelos customers.

Postpaid Remains Robust Despite Competitive Pressure

Shentel's Postpaid segment has always been the envy of larger competitors. For years, they have maintained a porting ratio above 1.7 against Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T), exploiting their durable competitive advantage in offering a high-quality network, lower prices and efficient sales. Even amidst integration challenges, postpaid subscriber numbers have remained strong with sequential increases from 2016Q2 to 2016Q4.

(Source: Author's Work, Shentel Presentations)

However, postpaid subscribers dipped last quarter as Verizon and AT&T reintroduced unlimited plans. Despite the slight decrease in subscribers, churn decreased as the segment held up well against competition. However, there was a large shift in porting ratios in the Legacy area, which fell from nearly 2-to-1 in Q4 to 1.6-to-1 in 2017Q1. Despite the decrease, Shentel is still gaining 1.6 instead of 2 subscribers for every one it loses to AT&T, Verizon and other competitors.

In this context, Shentel continues to show strength in Postpaid, particularly when we consider the disparity in churn between the Legacy and New (nTelos) areas. Management stated that churn for unmigrated nTelos customers is at nearly 3%, and that every effort is being made to reach these customers to convert them onto the platform.

As the migration effort continues, churn rates between the Legacy and New area will continue to narrow, resulting in a lower combined churn. Shentel is aggressively marketing to these unmigrated customers, and management has indicated that customers reached have far low churn compared to unreached nTelos subscribers. Therefore, overall churn should continue to trend downwards as Shentel converts more customers.

On a longer-term view, Verizon and AT&T's decision to resume offering unlimited plans is unsustainable. This experiment had already failed a few years ago, which is why the larger telcos transitioned away from such plans. So why are they resurrecting it now?

The answer is simple: customer losses. Prior to their decision to relaunch unlimited plans, Verizon reported massive subscriber losses in 2016Q4, and stated on the conference call that they lost 398,000 postpaid subscribers in Q1 (for context, this is more than half of the entire subscriber base for Shentel) before launching the unlimited plans in the middle of the quarter. AT&T followed soon after in response. This was an act of desperation, as their brand and value proposition eroded over the years, culminating in these subscriber losses.

Unlimited plans are bound to hurt profitability, and any telecom analyst will agree with that assessment, particularly for a 'premium' operator like Verizon. So far, the unlimited plan has reduced subscriber losses, but the impact on revenue and cash flow could be dire as existing customers switch from their higher-priced data plans. Moreover, it threatens to degrade network quality for the average user, reducing speeds and stability during busy network periods. This can't be good for their brand equity.

Therefore, even though this move has placed temporary pressure on Shentel, it is unsustainable in the long-run and is essentially a stop-gap measure for Verizon's management to come up with a more robust, long-term strategy. Moreover, postpaid subscriber numbers have held up well despite the offering, as Sprint's unlimited plan remains cheaper than Verizon's. Given Shentel's superb network quality in the areas they operate, the impact of larger carriers offering unlimited plans will continue to be fairly muted.

Cable Segment Records Moderate Gains

Shentel's cable services continue to make progress as High-Speed Internet penetration increased in-line with expectations. The company has made it a priority to boost internet subscription sales, which has been successful thus far as penetration continues to grow without additional footprint expansion.

(Source: Author's Work)

Moreover, in an age where voice connections among large telecoms are declining rapidly, SHEN is actually increasing their voice RGUs and penetration with a combination of triple-play packages and effective marketing.

(Source: Author's Work)

For video subscriptions, Shentel has been facing a moderate decline mainly due to cord-cutting and the advent of on-demand streaming services such as Netflix and its peers. In spite of this secular headwind, the company's rate of decline is very manageable, losing less than 2% of customers per year.

(Source: Author's Work)

Interestingly, their revenue per RGU for video services is actually increasing amidst the decline in RGUs, indicating that they are retaining and attracting customers with higher spending and losing marginal ones that are less profitable. As a result, video revenue has grown as RGUs decline.

(Source: Author's Work)

Collectively, the cable segment has maintained its strength as management has executed well despite secular headwinds. More importantly, improvements in Cable penetration and revenue are happening despite a stagnant footprint, allowing cash flow to be conserved and allocated to upgrading wireless assets. Being able to scale back CapEx in Cable whilst continuing to keep revenue steady will allow them to reallocate personnel and money to upgrading their wireless networks in the newly-acquired areas.

Expanded Affiliate Agreement With Sprint

Along with Q1 results, management announced they had signed an agreement with Sprint, whereby they will spend $38M in CapEx over the next 3 years to upgrade and improve networks in an ''expanded area'', in exchange for the right to serve Sprint customers in that region. This includes acquiring 20,000 Sprint subscribers in an area with approximately 500,000 total points of presence (PoPs).

This expanded area is a very under-penetrated region for Sprint, and management has been forthcoming in acknowledging that investment in wireless infrastructure here has been lacking. Sprint's cash crunch means they have to allocate investment into their network more selectively, which leads to neglect in certain areas. Hence this deal makes sense for both parties - SHEN effectively buys a growth opportunity with an embedded option for further penetration, and Sprint gets a 'free' network quality improvement, whilst expanding their future cash flow from this region as SHEN pays more management and service fees once they acquire more subscribers.

Since management indicated that ARPUs in the expanded area are similar to SHEN's current regions, we assume a $50 monthly ARPU for postpaid and $36 ARPU for prepaid subscribers. Assuming a similar mix of 75% postpaid and 25% prepaid, Shentel should gain $9.3M of incremental recurring revenue with the current 4% penetration rate.

Management's rationale for the deal is this: they have traditionally been able to achieve around 20% penetration against other rivals in well-contested areas. Hence, they expect to reach this penetration level in the new area over time. If this comes to fruition, it would be akin to buying $55M in future revenue, with a very similar profitability profile to their lucrative legacy area. This embedded option is significant, because it gives them access to an under-penetrated region with tremendous room for growth.

As for the obligatory CapEx expense, management has indicated that they will spend $6M this year, with the remaining $32M spread over the next 2 to 3 years. This distributes their cash outflows evenly for this project, providing liquidity relief.

Notably, T-Mobile does not have any substantial coverage in the expanded area, which means SHEN is expanding into an area dominated by US Cellular (NYSE:USM) and AT&T. This sets them up as the only large provider of a cheaper alternative, and the disparity in price point should result in significant market gains share once the CapEx spending begins to result in network quality improvements.

Modeling this into our projections, we assume conservatively that market penetration in the expansion area gradually to 8% in 2018, 12% in 2019 and 15% in 2020. We model a constant mix between prepaid/postpaid, and ARPU assumptions are aligned with system-wide prices.

Valuation Update

Based on updated trajectories for prepaid and postpaid subscribers, cable penetration, and wireline revenues, our model shows an increase in FY2017 and FY2018 revenue growth. Moreover, incorporating management's estimate of maintenance CapEx for FY2017, we arrive at higher free cash flow figures compared to previous estimates.

Going forward, management has signaled a decrease in CapEx spending due to requirements for Wireline segment and the gradual completion of the wireless network upgrade in the newly-acquired areas. As a result, Normalized FY2017 CapEx should amount to roughly $63M, which includes the $6M in CapEx they committed to the Expanded Affiliate Agreement. This figure is significantly lower than our previous estimate of $83M.

The meat of the model relies on projecting results from the Wireless segment. As per the assumptions mentioned above, we project normalized Wireless segment EBITDA (without the management fee waiver) at $173M, $214M and $269M for FY2017, FY2018 and FY2019 respectively. (Actionable Insights members should contact me for a copy of the full DCF valuation model).

(Source: Author's Work)

Using a sum-of-the-parts method, we project consolidated normalized EBITDA at $242M, $284M and $340M for FY2017, FY2018 and FY2019. At their current enterprise value of ~2.4B, I estimate SHEN is trading at a normalized 9.4x EV/EBITDA. I expect significant growth in the next 3 years due to their expanded affiliate agreement with Sprint, growing prepaid user base from the strength of the Boost brand, and the improvement in postpaid subscriber acquisition in the ex-nTelos areas.

On a simplistic comparison of EV/EBITDA, it would appear that SHEN is overvalued relative to larger peers like AT&T, Verizon, Atlantic Tele-Networks (ATNI), T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S).

(Source: Author's Work)

However, SHEN has higher growth rates than any of its peers, along with a longer runway for growth. Moreover, SHEN has a more capital-light model since they do not need to acquire spectrum unlike larger telcos. Instead, they are able to utilize Sprint's spectrum and benefit from their marketing spend by paying a management and net service fee. Hence, their cost structure is far less capital intensive, and consequently they have a lower cost of capital and long-term leverage compared to larger telcos. The company can thus devote more cash flow to network reinvestment and expansion.

In addition, SHEN's long-tenured management has a proven record of effective execution. CEO Chris French has worked in various roles at the company since 1988, which brings his tenure to a remarkable 30 years. Similarly, retiring COO Earle MacKenzie has been with SHEN since 2003, and their CFO Adele Skolits joined in 2007. Since the company went public in 1999, shareholders have seen their initial investment compounded at more than 22% annualized, before dividends.

(Author's Work)

This is a company with a superior business model compared the rest of the industry, with a shareholder-friendly management that has a proven ability to drive returns on invested capital. For these reasons alone, SHEN deserves a premium over their peers.

Conclusion

It's rare to find a quality company with an advantageous business model trading at these valuations, and this is mainly the result of perceived integration challenges with regard to its nTelos acquisition. I analyze these issues in detail here, and have concluded they are temporary setbacks with little impact on long-term profitability. I am confident that the company will be worth far more in three years than where it is trading at now.

In essence, the market is under-estimating SHEN's potential for growth and its ability to raise ARPU levels in the ex-nTelos regions. There are multiple ways to win - be it through a successful completion of the migration process, higher subscriber growth in the ex-nTelos and expanded area, or lower maintenance CapEx due to robust investments in network infrastructure. On the flip side, SHEN's downside is minimal given that the company generates strong normalized free cash flows and has a very manageable level of debt.

Therefore, the risk/reward asymmetry is compelling, and SHEN's highly-differentiated business model gives it a durable competitive advantage over other telecom peers.

