Fly High American Airlines

American Airlines Group (AAL) was founded in 1926 by C.R. Smith. In April of 1926, the airplane named the Charles Lindbergh flew the first flight, but did not contain any passengers. Instead, the plane flew U.S. mail from St. Louis to Chicago. American strictly delivered mail for the first eight years. Then, Smith collaborated with Donald Douglas, an aviation pioneer, and the created the DC-3 plane. This development switched the business from mail delivery to passenger delivery. In the 1940s, American Airlines began flying internationally and bought out US Airways. As a result, they became the biggest and most popular airline in the United States. Their current competitors are: Delta (NYSE:DAL), United (NYSE:UAL), Southwest (NYSE:LUV), Jet Blue (NASDAQ:JBLU), and Virgin Airlines

On June 10th, 1939, American began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Currently, their stock is trading for $49.62 per share. In 2016, American brought $40,180M in revenue and paid $4.81 in earnings per share. Both numbers have declined since 2015. In addition, their reported 2016 2.68 billion net income has decreased.

The graph below (Nasdaq) displays the stock prices over the last year. There is fluctuation, but overall it is an upward trend.

The following charts I created myself show the current ratio at the latest and the last few years. The chart also displays the long term debt to equity ratios over the last few years.

The airline business is extremely competitive and changing one little aspect, such as cutting down on legroom by an inch, could give competitors the upper hand. American Airlines ranks number one in revenue against their competitors (Delta, United, Southwest, JetBlue, etc). However, American does not have the highest net income. Delta has a humongous lead in this category.

United Airlines, one of American's biggest competitors, has been in the news more than usual. United does what almost every other airline company does for better or for worse they practice overbooking. Overbooking is when the airline say there are two hundred seats on a plane for any given flight, but the airlines book two hundred and fifteen passengers knowing that people are not going to arrive on time or show up at all. This strategy is for maximizing their profit by filling every flight. In United's particular case, the flight needed four extra seats because members of another United flight crew had fly to another location. United asked four passengers to get off the plane and they would be put on the next one and compensated for their cooperation. Three of the passengers followed the request without an issue, but the fourth passenger refused to get off the plane and United had to involve the police. United got awful publicity for "going too far" and assaulting the passenger.

Of course, American Airlines has also had their fair share of news headlines. In New York Times May 2017 edition, they published the article titled "On New Planes, American Airlines Will Add Seats and Reduce Space." In the new Boeing 737 Max model, American plans to reduce the space between rows in the economy section from thirty-one inches to twenty-nine inches. At first glance, the two inches may not seem like that big of a difference to people who do not fly often, but every inch counts when an individual is traveling far distances. Josh Freed, a spokesman for the airline, said:

People focus on the numbers, but the well-designed seats are set up to be space efficient and improve overall living space.

I agree with this statement because people are getting disgruntled over two inches, but do not realize that the seat itself is of much higher quality. In the early 2000s, American advertised itself as the airline with more room throughout coach. Instead, the industry has had more success selling seats with extra legroom in new premium economy cabins, cramming the most-cost-sensitive passengers in tighter quarters in the back. "The lesson was, only some people care enough about it to pay for it," said Seth Kaplan, managing partner with the industry publication Airline Weekly. "Most people just want safe, cheap transportation." With this new proposal, American could gain revenue but lose customers who have corporate contracts and care about this aspect.

Another article that questions American Airlines is titled "Can American Airlines Sustain Its Strong Unit Revenue Growth?" This article says that American Airlines has maintained their revenue growth lead over the last quarter. They have been posting solid increases in passenger revenue per available seat mile and total revenue per available seat mile.

All three legacy carriers get the majority of their revenue from the domestic market. Yet even here, there are meaningful differences. Last quarter, American Airlines generated 74% of its revenue in the domestic region. Delta Air Lines was close behind, with 72% of its revenue coming from domestic routes. By contrast, United Continental has much more of a global focus, generating only 61% of its revenue in the domestic market.

Latin America is where American Airlines exceeds in international flights, with more than half of their international revenue coming from this area. United has the most balanced allocation of capacity with transatlantic and transpacific--Latin America being around the same percentage points. On a domestic front, American is the winner. Their largest hub is in Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, which has proven to pay dividends for American Airlines with the regional economy growing twice as fast as the national average and sustaining high population growth. Even with the competition getting tighter and numbers getting closer, this article still stated:

American Airlines does seem to have some genuine unit revenue momentum in the domestic market. The ongoing rollout of its new basic economy fares could drive further gains. Meanwhile, in the international market, it is officially launching its promising premium economy option later this week. Thus, American Airlines has some tools to maintain its strong unit revenue growth later this year and into 2018. Nevertheless, American will clearly face more of an uphill climb going forward.

I'm certain American will stay ahead of competitors and report high revenues.

In conclusion, American Airlines is one the biggest and most profitable airline in the United States. I think they current rate of around $50 per share is a very fair rate. Although they have a few bad headlines, no one will be able to find a company as big as American Airlines is that does not have multiple law suits and bad rumors. This should not be held against them. Since delivering mail in the early 1900s, American has come a long. If I were to fly somewhere tomorrow, there is no doubt in my mind I would fly American Airlines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.