Fed Keeps Rates Steady While Preparing Markets For Tapering

By Darrell W. Watters, John Kerschner, Mitul Patel and Nick Childs

The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) held its target benchmark rate steady at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)'s meeting on July 26. Preparing the markets for a change in its balance sheet policy, the Fed announced that the reduction of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet would start "relatively soon," and at the same time acknowledged that inflation is below target. Members of the Janus Henderson Fixed Income Team share their views on the outcome of the FOMC meeting.

John Kerschner, CFA, Head of U.S. Securitized Products, and Nick Childs, CFA, Securitized Products Analyst

The comments from the Fed regarding its balance sheet were largely expected, and we believe the central bank will announce asset purchase reduction at its September meeting. The Fed has been actively preparing the market for the shrinking of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, which includes approximately $1.8 trillion in mortgage-backed securities. The Fed plans to reduce asset purchases by reinvesting proceeds from its portfolio that exceed a set of rising caps.

Given this transparency and methodical approach, we do not expect the mortgage market to be surprised once the Fed begins tapering its reinvestment of prepayments. At today's spread levels, we anticipate a gradual 10 to 15 basis points of spread widening in mortgages. In our view, demand for the asset class will help to keep the increase in spreads contained. We have recently witnessed strong buying of mortgages from banks and money managers. As investment-grade credit spreads continue to tighten and the spread differential between investment-grade credit and mortgages diminishes, an additional increase in demand is likely.

Within our fundamental fixed income portfolios, we own very little of the lower coupon mortgage-backed securities that the Fed is currently buying. We look for a higher expected certainty of cash flows from the securities we purchase and seek to optimize carry per unit of convexity, finding mortgages that will compensate us as investors for their inherent volatility. We believe that our mortgage allocation should serve as ballast to the portfolio and act as a diversifier should volatility rise. With the very tight spreads on investment-grade credit, we are seeking select opportunities to take our mortgage allocation higher.

Darrell Watters, Head of U.S. Fundamental Fixed Income

We are in an environment in which the Fed can push the decision to raise interest rates into next year, if necessary. With inflation under control, the Fed is not going to be forced into raising rates. A hike in September is unlikely, and December will be dependent on economic conditions. While we do not anticipate a tightening in the fall, we do believe the Fed will begin balance sheet reduction in September. However, the pace of tapering should be moderate, and we anticipate minimal impact on both U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

For the foreseeable future, we expect a lower-for-longer rate environment and a sideways grind in fixed income markets. The yield curve will likely be range bound, with the yield on the 10-year note between 2% and 2.5% and the yield on the 30-year ranging from 2.75% to 3.25%.

Without sustained inflation or oil over $50 per barrel, the 5-year yield is unlikely to climb above 2%. We expect this environment to persist until gross domestic product (GDP) growth and inflation meet and sustainably exceed Fed expectations. However, Fed officials are extremely sensitive to market reactions, and we believe their decisions will ultimately err on the side of caution.

Mitul Patel, Head of Interest Rates

The Fed made no changes to its monetary policy stance and was largely in line with expectations. The statement hinted that balance sheet normalization would start "relatively soon" and we should expect this to be announced in September.

There were some minor tweaks to the statements on inflation, with an acknowledgment that various inflation measures are running below 2%, while their assessment on the labor market was upgraded to reflect "solid" gains in the job market. The market responded by a rally in government bonds, while the dollar continued to decline against major currency pairs. September's balance sheet announcement seems likely, but future rate hikes seem more dependent on an improvement in underlying inflationary trends: the market is currently assigning a 50% chance of a rate hike in December.

