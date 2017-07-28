Natural Health Trends Corporation: Buy It For Value, Buy It For Growth

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) is a microcap company worth less than 300 million as of this writing. There is always a risk when investing in a company that is this small, however, with that being said, they have a solid financial foundation, high growth rate, and a significant margin of safety that should push their price towards its $50 intrinsic value.

NHTC is a multilevel marketing company that operates through direct selling and an online presence. As its name suggests, NHTC sells personal care, wellness, and quality of life products. It's impressive for a small company to have such a broad global presence. They currently have operations in North America, Asian and Europe. And much of their future success will depend on how well they can infiltrate each of these markets.

Buy it for Value

How do we know NHTC is underpriced and not just cheap because it's a below-average company? First, in the household and personal products industry, Natural Health Trends has a better return on capital than every single other company. If you aren't familiar with this metric, it means that NHTC is a top performer. Return on Capital lets investors know how much profit the company is producing from capital received from bondholders and stockholders. Another measure to use to determine the efficiency of a business is the return on assets. This calculates the return on equity and liabilities. It tells the investor how well the company can produce earnings based on what it has to run its business. The industry median is 3.97, while NHTC is 10 times higher at 39.19.

NHTC is a good (if not great) company, but to have value it has to be trading at a discount to its intrinsic value. At this time, based on earnings and cash flow, NHTC has an inherent value of $50. This value represents a large margin of safety that suggests NHTC is currently priced far lower than it is actually worth.

The Price to Earnings ratio is an oft used metric in the valuation of stocks. It's even part of Warren Buffet's quick screen method. So where does NHTC's P/E ratio stack up intra-industry? It actually does very well. Household and personal products has an industry median of 20.17 while Natural Health Trends has a very low ratio of 5.19. Yet again, NHTC is near the top of its industry.

The P/E ratio is not without its faults, and under certain circumstance (for example, cyclical companies) it can be misleading. This is why I prefer EV/EBITDA as a valuation tool. Additionally, EV/EBITDA is able to more accurately express valuation because it incorporates debt and cash. While the household and personal products industry has a median value of 12.42, Natural Health Trend Corp comes in at a very respectable 2.32.

Buy it for Growth

The PEG ratio divides the P/E ratio by the growth rate of earnings. This is meant to give more context compared to solely using the P/E ratio to determine value. Generally, a PEG ratio below one is considered strong. All things considered, NHTC's PEG ratio is a measly 0.05. Good enough for the designation of best in the industry.

We can't talk about growth without speaking of Peter Lynch. He has created a metric call the Peter Lynch Fair Value. This is a simple and straightforward calculation. It multiplies the earnings growth rate by earnings. According to this method, NHTC's fair value is $120.25. For the sake of creating a comparable, the share price is divided by the Peter Lynch Fair Value. This equates to a ratio of 0.21, which puts NHTC in the 97 percentile in its respective industry.

In a show of good faith and transparency, I will admit the fact that NHTC's revenue per share has recently slowed and was even negative over the past 12 months. However, over the past 5 years, the average Revenue per share growth rate has been a phenomenal 75.90%.

Bonus Incentives

One measure of financial health that I probably put too much emphasis on is debt. I love companies that have little to no debt. Having no debt protects a company in times of turmoil. You can't have an issue paying back your debt if you don't have any. As Natural Health Trends Corp. sits today, they are debt free.

Furthermore, this micro-cap stock is able to pay a dividend not only because of their high annual revenue growth rate but also because of their high 17.41% net profit margin. Their dividend is fairly low at this time with a yield of 1.36%($0.40 per share) however, when taken in the context of NHTC's small size, any cashflow received from dividends should be a welcomed and unexpected benefit.

NHTC is an attractive investment to the value minded, the growth investors, and the debt conscious. Its large margin of safety and global reach should keep NHTC on the path toward being correctly priced by the market near its intrinsic value.

Risks to Remember

As mentioned earlier NHTC's size is itself a risk. Small cap companies are more volatile and unpredictable than their larger counterparts. Another risk is their competitors are huge conglomerates (Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)) that offer a wide array of products that consist of both private-label and brand-name products. These large companies have very large economic moats that will be very hard for NHTC to break into. Also, even if NHTC had an incredible year and their price matched it's $50 intrinsic value, it will still be a microcap company, with a market cap well under one billion USD. While this still represents a potential opportunity for the investor, it appears as though Natural Health's ceiling is relatively low. And as a result, this stock deserves frequent evaluation to determine appropriateness for your portfolio.

Self-preservation should be at the forefront of everyone's investment goals. You need to simply live to trade another day. Right now, NHTC is trading approximately 20% above its 52 week low, $20.59. Hopefully, the price will trend towards the intrinsic value. But don't forget to keep an eye on the 52 week low and don't be stubborn in your trading. If the market price drops below the low, sell and protect your downside.

