Up Or Down? Yes!

What drives the market is not some magnet that pulls prices back into line. What drives the market is the informed estimate of millions of buyers about future earnings.

This year, like most years, has been extraordinary. Amid strident political upheaval and conflict here and elsewhere, the global stock markets, especially the international markets that have lagged in recent years, have steadily and without much volatility moved steadily upward.

It’s been a bit unnerving. We would ordinarily expect the markets to be more reactive to the sweeping change promised by the new administration and the uncertainty and strife that accompanies such change. Instead, the US markets have steadily risen 9% year-to-date, a fairly steady 1% per month, with only two episodes where prices fell - a bit less than 2% in mid-March and a bit more than 2% in mid-May. At the same time, developed and emerging international markets have also risen 14% and 15% respectively YTD.

There has been an increasing drum beat of commentary of late about the dangers of an over-valued stock market. At least we don’t hear “over-heated” used very often, since that doesn’t seem to fit this slow moving environment. “Melt-up” seems more apt for the lowest market volatility in over 20 years. "Cautious," perhaps, which is always a good idea when dealing with the markets, and maybe a smart foil for the bombast coming out of Washington. Cautious, and skeptical.

With almost half a year to go—so the market may yet rise even higher—the current 9% gain is just a bit less than the long-term annual average return for US stocks. In other words, already an average year with some potential yet to get better (or worse).

There are two disconnects at work here that underlie any unease we may feel.

One the one hand, the markets seem calmer than our politics. Maybe this is a good thing. There is heightened political risk, the impact that regulatory change might have on personal finances. There are threats of policy change to things like health insurance, Social Security, and Medicare that could affect the solvency and quality of lifestyle in retirement for millions of people. Even the debt ceiling is back as a political chip on the big table.

Maybe the markets are saying that aside from all the over-heated political rhetoric, it’s not likely there will be such upheaval. Or maybe it’s like prostrate cancer where “watchful waiting” is actually the right treatment.

The other issue is that many are concerned that it has been eight years since the bottom of the financial crisis in February 2009. US stocks have increased 3.38x (more than tripled) since then with only two short-lived pullbacks. We’re due for another big one, in other words.

But it’s not like the two short-lived pullbacks since 2009 were chopped liver. The 22% drop in mid-2011 during the euro sovereign debt crisis (and downgrade of US Treasury debt) took five months to bottom out, and another six to recover the losses, quite a year-long round trip.

And while the larger US stock market only fell 10% in mid-2015 during the oil crash, oil stocks fell 80%(!) over a year and half starting in September 2014, and have only recovered about 15% since March of last year. If nothing else, there is a lesson here about broad market diversification.

Here’s the thing. There is no “reversion to the mean.” Yes, stocks go up and then they either go up more or they go down. But long time up can just as well stay up as go down. It’s a random walk. What drives the market is not some magnet that pulls prices back into line. What drives the market is the informed estimate of millions of buyers about the future value of corporate earnings. So it’s news and information that move the market.

In our financial plans, we use your balance sheet to identify the amount of your savings above the floor needed to cover your future expenses that you can expose to market risk for long-term growth without jeopardizing your future lifestyle. Should that investment suffer a downturn, because it is not needed to fund your lifestyle, you can wait it out, if necessary, for a long time.

In many cases we may be able to turn a downturn into a buying opportunity, adding to your long-term growth investments with cash from your floor that may no longer need to be reserved against future expenses.

By using your balance sheet to identify your “upside,” the cushion beyond the amount you need for future expenses, we can invest in long-term growth while protecting the savings your need to support your lifestyle. Find out more about investing from the balance sheet at RIIA.org.

Samuel Clemens notably observed that “October… is one of the peculiarly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” When investing from the balance sheet view, the flip side of his observation is also true.

Closer to home I can imagine Yogi Berra answering the question whether the market will go up or will go down by saying “it will.” This year, like most years, has been extraordinary.

