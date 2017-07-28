Blackstone's Imprimatur Opens A FelCor Arbitrage

There is currently an arbitrage available as FelCor Lodging (FCH) is likely being acquired by RLJ Lodging (RLJ). Under the terms of the agreement, each FCH share will convert into 0.362 shares of RLJ. Given current RLJ price of $21.04, this suggests a value of $7.61 for FCH. At $7.26 where FCH is trading today (7/27/17), this is an arbitrage spread of just under 5% protected by a fee paid to FelCor of $95mm if RLJ terminates the agreement. This is not a riskless arbitrage but we are going to play it.

After the merger announcement back in April, RLJ’s market price tanked as shown below.

The merger is not immediately accretive and people were uncertain of the quality of properties in both company’s portfolios. At this dropped price, there was no arbitrage as RLJ traded down to roughly the conversion-adjusted price of FCH.

However, Blackstone has since offered to buy RLJ at $24.00 and Blackstone has some of the smartest minds in the business. If they say RLJ’s assets are worth $24.00, they are likely worth quite a bit more than that. This is what I call the Blackstone imprimatur. In other words, the market now has far more confidence in the value of RLJ so we suspect its price will remain well above the post-merger announcement dip. This, in my opinion, suggests the arbitrage will close by FCH coming up to RLJ’s price rather than the other way around.

Risks to arbitrage

While RLJ has rejected Blackstone’s bid, it remains plausible that Blackstone could come back with a higher bid that RLJ would take. According to Blackstone’s terms, this would cancel the FCH buyout thereby killing the arbitrage.

We are not all that worried about such an event because of specific terms in the RLJ/FCH merger agreement parsed below.

“In connection with the termination of the Merger Agreement under specified circumstances, RLJ may be required to pay to FelCor a termination fee of $95 million and/or reimburse FelCor’s transaction expenses in an amount equal to $20 million”

One of the triggers of said termination fee is as follows:

“if a party terminates to enter into a superior proposal, the terminating party pays the applicable termination fee”

I believe the Blackstone purchase of RLJ would count as a superior proposal and thus trigger the $95mm payment to FelCor.

Shown below is FelCor’s market cap and shares outstanding.

Source: SNL Financial

$95mm is a ton for them, equating to about $0.68 per share.

This is a larger amount that FCH would likely drop from merger cancellation so shareholders could still come out ahead if the arbitrage fails. In fact, FCH is already trading below where it was before the merger announcement in late April.

Conclusion

This is not a home run, but it’s a good opportunity to make a quick buck. We project about 5% gains as the arbitrage closes and this, in our opinion, could happen well in advance of the merger closing. If not, the merger is expected to close by the end of 2017, so it is not too long of a wait.

Disclosure: 2nd Market capital and its affiliated accounts are long FCH. I am personally long FCH. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements, which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.