GlaxoSmithKline: Doing An AstraZeneca (And A Reckitt Benckiser)?

GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) new CEO, Emma Walmsley, has really started to set out her new vision for the pharma giant. Alongside releasing their Q2 2017 results (which I will hopefully get time to dig into more some other time) they also gave investors a taste of how the company plans to build upon and accelerate the positive momentum the company has been seeing in recent quarters. Central to this is a intensified focus upon GSK’s pharma business.

Although the importance of the pharma segment has been declining in importance in recent years, it remains by far the largest contributor to both revenue and operating profit at the company:

GSK is, after all, still a pharma giant. Now, of course, part of the reason for the declining importance of their pharma segment has been the late-2015 Novartis (NVS) deal which saw their vaccine and consumer healthcare grow larger. Yet this effect has been turbocharged by what has been a consistent decline in revenue and operating profit at the pharma segment generally as their established drugs saw intensified pressure.

Despite Walmsley’s history as head of the consumer healthcare division, however, she has to get a firm grip on the pharma division and force it back to growth in order to ensure the future health of the business. And this is what she plans to do by, essentially, following a similar path that Pascal Soriot took when he took the helm at GSK’s smaller peer, AstraZeneca (AZN), in 2012. But is it a good idea? I argue that it is (despite the obvious risk of suffering from “too-many-eggs-in-one-basket”), just as their intention to focus attention in the consumer healthcare segment too should be welcomed.

Pharma Focus

So what is the plan? In essence Walmsley and her team are looking to retreat their R&D front line a little in order to make a more concentrated pipeline attack in the future. To begin with, they plan to divest or terminate over 30 clinical and pre-clinical trials as part of this refocus. Most are currently pre-clinical. Yet they have listed 13 clinical trials which are set to be deserted in one way or another by GSK. They are mostly in the Phase I or Phase II stage, yet there are a couple which are much further along the trial process (Source: Q2 2017 Results):

This, in itself, will free up cash for GSK to focus upon its core pharma R&D work. Indeed, it could represent a very significant amount as trials are by no means cheap to undertake (Data source:Clinical Trials):

In fact, the real costs to GSK are probably higher. Many of their potentially disposed of projects are in more expensive areas. What is more, this is not even including the costs required at the pre-clinical phase which is also seeing a number of projects cut by GSK.

Yet even at the clinical stage none of these costs, naturally, ensure that the drugs get through to approval for sale. The two key “pruning” stages of the clinical trial process are where the vast majority of those clinical trials GSK plans to drop sit—Phase I and Phase II (Data source:Nature Biotechnology):

Indeed, those trials which managed to get from Phase I to Phase II still only have a 15% chance of getting eventually approved:

Of course, the more trials you have there is an increasing likelihood that you will get more across the line. This was the previous policy GSK appeared to be following. The more trials they had across areas the more likely they will get a healthy number through to approval and sale. Yet this is hardly the most efficient means by which to grow the pharma segment especially if every trial which fails has led to a higher R&D cost base which any successful drug has to compensate for (even if it was not the project which benefited from the investment). This is especially true as increasingly the company is having to invest more and more into its pharma R&D (and, in particular, for their later clinical trial stage (that is, post-Phase IIb) “development” costs):

For a company which is still fairly cash flow poor with a huge dividend obligation—which it plans to retain till the end of 2018 at least—they need to make their immense R&D investment work for them the best they can.

Yet GSK has not been using this R&D cash particularly efficiently in recent years. For every $1 billion of R&D spend, GSK has 17.8 Phase I to Phase III assets. This is considerably higher than the average of 10 across the industry and places them very much in the lower quartile (Source:“Key Priorities” Presentation slides):

Now this would be alright if it were the case that their more diverse set of clinical trial assets tended to generate strong revenue on (in some cases) getting onto sale. GSK also highlighted, however, that this was not the case historically. Indeed, despite a fairly healthy pipeline of NMEs (new molecular entities) they are anticipated to make considerably below average revenues compared to their peers:

On the plus side, however, the new pharma (and vaccine) launches of recent years are still continuing to generate rapidly growing levels of revenue for the company:

Nonetheless, they are clearly trying to drill down to those new potential NMEs which can generate the best return on the R&D investment they put into it. So GSK is planning to focus their attention (and funds) on the clinical trials and pharma items which seem most promising and, critically, sit within their core area of competencies or where they are keen to develop competencies. Indeed, they plan to direct 80% of their R&D capital at these two main areas with the remainder in areas where they may choose develop bigger competencies in the future (Source: Adapted from“Key Priorities” Presentation slides):

Encouragingly, they already have a strong pipeline in their main “core” and “potential” areas which will undoubtedly help them execute this plan effectively:

Unsurprisingly, two familiar pharma themes for GSK feature prominently in their “core” areas here: Respiratory and HIV. The two areas are where GSK has the most expertise and where a vast majority of its pharma revenues are currently derived:

Putting particular emphasis on this, therefore, will hopefully mean they will benefit from being able to build upon the expertise already within the company at present. Already, GSK has announced their intention to invest £140 million in UK research sites which work on respiratory and HIV medicines. This investment to “strengthen their strengths” will hopefully allow their R&D investment to benefit from the compounding effect of this research investment on previous research investment.

To Externalize or Not Externalize?

One interesting question is what does GSK plan to do with their clinical and pre-clinical assets they no longer want? They seem to suggest either that they will sell them to another pharma business or just plain and simply end them. What I wonder, however, is whether they will consider following the lead of AstraZeneca here too by engaging in a little “externalization” of these assets.

In essence, what AstraZeneca has been doing is selling the right to develop and sell drugs they have been developing in return for an upfront fee and a share of any future income from their sale. Fundamentally, it is a pretty attractive idea. AstraZeneca gets an immediate, upfront cash injection from assets it is no longer interested in developing. Yet it also potentially get a small share of any future success from the drug. If done well by selling the drugs to peers who are expert in that particular area, they also increase the likelihood of the drug actually getting successfully to market.

However, there is also the threat that they can start “selling the family silver” by being too quick to sell assets. Now, of course, this is always a risk. Yet, I think for GSK this could be an attractive approach to take. After all, they have highlighted how they have a surprisingly fecund pipeline in terms of sheer numbers of NMEs with potential. Yet they do not necessarily have the funds or expertise with which to push the number of projects they have at hand forward. Externalisation may well, therefore, be a particularly lucrative means by which to help GSK extract value from their body of assets. It may also provide the funds to help them acquire additional assets themselves which complement rather than confuse their particular clinical expertise areas.

Consumer Health: Power Brand Focus?

Worthy of a brief additional discussion is that GSK are also planning to engage in a similarly focused revamp of their consumer healthcare division. Being the second largest segment after pharma when it comes to revenue, this is also noteworthy. Here, however, they seem to be taking another British peer as a role model: Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY).

Also operating in the consumer health industry, RB have built a remarkably efficient and profitable business around just a few “Power Brands” (I discussed this a little more when they acquired Mead Johnson (MJN) back in February). This particular methodology had allowed them to become immensely efficient and thus extract margins from their brands at levels which were considerably ahead of their already “margin rich” peer group.

This seems to be what GSK plans to emulate with their own consumer healthcare business. They already have a £1 billion Power Brand in sensitive toothpaste Sensodyne. Yet their other “Power Brands”—the term they have begun to use themselves like RB and others—Paradontax (gum health), Poligrip (dentures health), Voltaren (pain relief gel), Panadol (pain relief tablets), Otrivin (nasal congestion) and Theraflu (cold medicine) have equally impressive global reach. And it is these seven along with a dozen other “Core” brands which have more localized market shares will drive 90% of their consumer healthcare growth in the future.

GSK is therefore seeking to focus investment on these brands. In particular, the power brands which have continued to grow ahead of their market. The core brands are also set to become more efficient. For instance, the UK business of Horlicks is set to be sold by GSK. This is because they plan to focus upon their Indian Horlicks business (which already represents 80% of all Horlicks sales) and where they best see growth.

This was already something that we knew from when Walmsley was CEO of GSK Consumer Healthcare. If Walmsley is able to make GSK more generally a significantly more efficient operation in terms of generating return on research investment then investors will have little to complain about.

Conclusion

Emma Walmsley has made a bold push towards forming a clear new vision for GSK under her leadership. It takes a strong lead from what others have achieved at similar businesses, and this is good in many ways. It is a tried and tested method. Yet the pharma business—which is still very much GSK’s core—is a very different beast to consumer healthcare. Whilst consumer healthcare’s growth rises and falls on its innovation to some extent, pharma’s survival rises and falls on its innovation entirely.

Walmsley has inherited a staggeringly diverse drugs pipeline from her predecessor, Sir Andrew Witty, and she is absolutely right that it is necessary to focus attention upon those drugs in development which have the most potential for generating the most attractive return. It is an area which GSK has, historically, noticeably lagged its rivals. Yet the drugs need to deliver the results in order to drive their pharma segment back into health. AstraZeneca’s recent share price fall on the disappointing MYSTIC results are a reminder of what an effect becoming too reliant, however, on a handful of trials and drugs can have on investor sentiment when they don’t go to plan. Striking the balance between being concentrated enough to make the most of your best assets whilst being diverse enough to have plenty of pipeline levers to pull for success will be critical.

Fortunately, the historic pipeline successes are still performing strongly for GSK with new pharma and vaccine revenue growing rapidly. Yet threats remain here. For instance, the storming success of GSK’s HIV drug, Triumeq, is potentially to be tested by Gilead’s (GILD) combination of Descovy and bictegravir. Similarly, despite two reprieves in March and May this year, its blockbuster respiratory drug, Advair, will soon be facing generic competition. Walmsley has indicated her plan, now she just needs to power it ahead. As it stands, though, it seems a good, logical start. Now we just need to see a strong, successful execution.

