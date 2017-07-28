Bitcoin: In Need Of An Activist Investor

There will be no fork but there are those trying to take advantage of the upheaval.

What most people missed with the plunge in Bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC) prices was that it wasn’t the bubble bursting - or Dot-com bubble 2.0 happening - rather it was genuine concerns over internal conflict. A potential splitting of Bitcoin was leading to a lot of uncertainty. The fear mongering created a buying opportunity with Bitcoin being pushed back down near $1,800.

I love hate.



Hate for something creates opportunity, most of the time borne out of misunderstanding or confusion. Whether most people understand the technology or not, they can respect the idea that change is scary. And there’s plenty of hate to go around at Bitcoin is hitting its stride in the media, on Wall Street and with Main Street.



“People are comparing bitcoin to tulip bulbs. I think those comparisons are apt, but at least with tulips, you had something tangible — a plant.” - Jared Dillian, blogger with Mauldin Economics. Cullen Roche at Orcam Financial piles on the hate, “In this sense it is more akin to something you might gamble on as opposed to something you prudently invest in. Not an inappropriate endeavor, but probably not one that should be an excessive portion of anyone’s asset allocation.” Eddy Elfenbein of Crossing Wall Street, “I’d buy bitcoin as a fun bet, but it still has a long way to go, if a currency moves 15% a day, then it’s not a currency,” and the list goes on.



Wall Street has notoriously been resistant to change.



The biggest headwind has subsided, with the new software rollout - SegWit - working well as the majority of miners will activate the SegWit2x rollout. The internal conflict at Bitcoin has subsided, with the hope that there’s a longer-term fix in the works. This would be an activist investor play, not to break up Bitcoin as the market feared, but to keep the currency intact with a renewed focus on privacy. I feel that SegWit is moving toward that.



But there is some concern.



A lot of the Bitcoin hate is misplaced. The biggest issue with cryptocurrencies right now is the flood of initial coin offerings, with many startups using crypto to raise funds instead of reaching out to venture capitalists or angel investors. They sell coins and then those coins are later dumped for cash, which puts pressure on the crypto landscape. For now, however, this is more of an Ethereum and Ether problem, as opposed to Bitcoin.



For Bitcoin, however, many still don’t see it as a currency, and instead, consider it a speculative tool (or asset). As Elfenbein pointed out above, if a currency moves 15% in a day, it’s not a currency. He’s using the old definition of what we’ve seen currencies do. There were 140 currencies 100 years ago and nearly all have seen a steady fall in the last century. That is, most have lost all of their value thanks to government default and hyperinflation.



Why people refuse to accept Bitcoin as a ‘currency’ is that it isn’t widely accepted - i.e. it can be tough and expensive to use it to buy a cup of coffee. But what it makes it more of a currency than any dollar or euro is that it’s protected against all the risk of legacy currencies, including government manipulation. A 10% chance of Bitcoin going to zero in the next 12-18 months puts it right in-line, and as risky, as the average physical currency. The key is to not confuse volatility with the chances of survival.



The key for Bitcoin, and something that we’re already seeing is that more and more users are using the crypto to transfer wealth. Imagine if everyone put just 1% of their worth into crypto currencies.



As demand increases, so shall the price. Bitcoin is only valued at $40 billion, which seems like a large number, but in the grand scheme of things is small. The stock market is $100 trillion, the bond market $70 trillion and physical gold is $5 trillion. If you move 1% of what’s in the stock market/bond/gold then that adds $1.75 trillion to Bitcoin. These things happen quickly.



There‘s still plenty of opportunity in the U.S. for more users to become interested, but there’s also the practical use in third world countries where there are few banks but plenty of cell phones. So it’s not just about wealth transfer, but there is a clear use case for Bitcoin.



Buyer beware.



Beware of imitators. There will be no Bitcoin fork on August 1, but there are altcoins launching to try and take advantage of users and the confusion. That is, Bitcoin Cash will launch and try to get some of Bitcoin users. They are using the name Bitcoin in their altcoin on purpose to try and convince people to switch to this new altcoin. Know that this is just another altcoin and not a form of Bitcoin or a spinoff of (split from) Bitcoin. It has no ties or effects on the actual Bitcoin network. And I’ll touch on the GBTC Investment Trust quickly. This is the only way for most investors to use brokerage accounts to buy into Bitcoin. This Investment Trust trades at a hefty premium to the actual number of Bitcoins it owns. That’s understandable, but what’s going to really crush the GBTC is when a cryptocurrency ETF comes to market. Investors are going to be much more interested in a Bitcoin ETF that tracks the price of Bitcoin (like the gold ETFs do). Or, they’re going to be drawn to an ETF that invests more broadly in cryptocurrencies.



An asset class.



Still, Bitcoin as an asset class is very interesting.

We will get Bitcoin options trading in the fall and already have some banks looking to invest in Bitcoin on behalf of their clients, as well as funds in emerging markets - like Latin American - launching to help rich families there purchase cryptocurrencies.

For millennials and the younger generations, Bitcoin is already the new gold. Bitcoin is building trust and based on trust. Something that all ‘great’ currencies need. While there might not be a conventional activist coming to save Bitcoin, the internal conflict could use some tough love. There’s a lot happening for Bitcoin right now, too much to allow internal issues to create a rift. Segwit is allowing for easier and quicker transactions, which should be the ultimate goal.









